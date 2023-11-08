News
10 Countries with Most Nuclear Weapons in the World
In this article, we will be looking at 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global defense market, you can go directly to 5 Countries with Most Nuclear Weapons in the World.
The global defense industry is a rapidly growing industry. Countries around the world are investing in weapons and military equipment, with some nations investing heavily in nuclear weapons modernization and development. Nuclear deterrence remains a cornerstone of national security strategies, and this is creating significant opportunities for businesses involved in the weapons supply chain.
The Global Defense Industry: Key Trends and Developments
Several nations and international organizations are actively making efforts to dismantle the existing nuclear arsenal while also putting a ban on the design, development, and testing of nuclear bombs and missiles. Despite such efforts, a number of states around the world allocate a notable budget towards the acquisition, maintenance, and development of nuclear weapons.
While the nuclear weapons market is specifically focused on the development, production, and maintenance of nuclear weapons, it is a subset of the defense industry. The defense industry encompasses the development, production, and maintenance of weapons and equipment used by militaries around the world. According to a report by Business Research Insights, the global defense market’s value was estimated to be worth $2.15 trillion in 2021. The defense market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% during 2021-2027, pushing the market to reach $2.89 trillion by the end of the forecast period.
In one of our previous articles about countries that export the most weapons in the world, we mentioned that technological advancements, government initiatives, military modernization programs, and growing internal and external security threats are all factors creating a positive outlook for the global defense market. Moreover, growing geopolitical tensions, especially between nuclear forces, such as the US, Russia, and China are driving market growth.
On November 2, Reuters reported that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed a law to revoke Russia’s ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear testing. The report mentions that some Western arms control experts fear that Russia may be looking to test nuclear weapons in an attempt to intimidate and create fear in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Russian diplomats have said that Russia will not resume nuclear weapons tests unless the United States does. Moscow also said that its pulling out of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) is only to bring Russia in line with the US, which signed but never ratified the treaty.
According to a publication by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), nine states with nuclear weapons spent $82.9 billion in 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine also began in 2022. The spending witnessed an overall increase of $2.5 billion from the previous year. The US spent around $43.7 billion in 2022, which is more than the spending of all the other nuclear armed states combined.
A report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) also shows that the total global military expenditure increased by 3.7% to reach a record high of $2.24 trillion in 2022. The US, China, and Russia, were the three biggest spenders as they accounted for about 56% of the world’s total expenditure. The three of the largest spending countries also have some of the strongest armies in the world. Increased spending on weapons and equipment means that there are significant opportunities for corporations operating in the defense industry.
Major Players in the Global Defense Industry
The prominent players operating in the global defense industry include L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX).
Based in the US, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is one of the largest aerospace and defense corporations in the world. On October 26, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) announced that it is teaming up with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to build a manufacturing facility in East Camden, Arkansas, for the production of the Tamir missile for Israel’s Iron Dome Weapon System and its US variant, SkyHunter. The two companies have committed to a $33 million capital investment to construct the new facility. The facility, when operational, will produce missiles for the US Marine Corps as well as other allied partners.
On November 2, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX) announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $80 million from the US Navy to continue developing advanced systems to modernize electronic warfare (EW) capabilities on F/A-18 aircraft. Under the contract, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX) will be developing a next generation electronic warfare (EW) system for the Navy’s F/A-18 fleet while also upgrading pilot protection against emerging and future threats. The announcement also mentions that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX) has been providing innovative EW capabilities to the US Air Force as well as to other allied air services around the world for more than 60 years.
Winning defense contracts can generate significant revenue for defense companies. On September 25, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) announced that it has been awarded an approximately $705 million contract by the US Air Force to deliver the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW), an air-to-ground missile. During the next 3 years, the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) will further develop the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) and conduct platform integration while also completing the flight test program for rapid prototyping in preparation for rapid fielding.
On October 26, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $6.18, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.38. The company reported a revenue of $9.78 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $218.17 million.
Now that we have looked at what some of the major companies in the defense industry are up to, let’s take a look at 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world.
Methodology
In this article, we have ranked 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world. To compile a list of countries with nuclear weapons, we consulted the Federation of American Scientists. This database provided us with a list of nine countries and their estimated nuclear warhead inventories. We also used a separate publication by the Federation of American Scientists that provided us with data on the 5 NATO members that host US nuclear weapons on their territory and their respective shares. We narrowed down our selection to rank 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world based on the number of nuclear warheads, which are listed below in ascending order.
10 Countries with Most Nuclear Weapons in the World
10. North Korea
Nuclear Warheads: 30
First up on our list of 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world is North Korea with an estimated 30 nuclear warheads. To demonstrate its nuclear capabilities, North Korea conducted its first nuclear test underground on October 9, 2006. All 30 nuclear warheads of North Korea are believed to be non-deployed and in the custody of the military.
Some of the top companies in the global defense industry to consider researching and investing in include L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX).
9. Italy
Nuclear Warheads: 35
Italy is the only country in our list of 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world that does not produce or possess nuclear weapons of its own. Instead, Italy is one of five NATO members that host US nuclear warheads on their territory as part of a nuclear-sharing agreement. According to a publication by the Federation of American Scientists, Italy hosts 35 nuclear weapons as of 2022. Italy hosts the highest number of nuclear warheads out of the 5 NATO members that host US nuclear weapons on their territory.
8. Israel
Nuclear Warheads: 90
Israel does not admit nor deny having nuclear weapons, but it is universally believed to possess weapons of mass destruction. It is believed to be a nuclear-armed country despite not being recognized as a Nuclear Weapons State by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Estimates made by the US intelligence community suggest that Israel has a nuclear stockpile of approximately 90 warheads.
7. India
Nuclear Warheads: 164
In 1974, India tested its first nuclear device as a peaceful nuclear explosion. According to the most recent reported data, India has an estimated 164 nuclear warheads. All the nuclear warheads of India are non-deployed and in the custody of the military.
6. Pakistan
Nuclear Warheads: 170
Pakistan became a nuclear weapon state when it conducted nuclear tests in May 1998, almost 24 years after India’s first nuclear test. India and Pakistan have a complex and often hostile relationship, despite the fact that both the countries are nuclear powers. With an estimated 170 nuclear warheads, Pakistan ranks higher than India on our list of 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world. Pakistan and India are also among the nations that are thought to be increasing their stockpiles.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHX), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) are some of the leading manufacturers of advanced weapons and military equipment.
Click to continue reading and see 5 Countries with Most Nuclear Weapons in the World.
Dreamville 2024 tix | Dates for presale tickets, general admission passes to J. Cole 2-day Dreamville Festival at Dix Park set
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 1:30AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Fans waiting to get their hands on tickets to the 2024 Dreamville Festive can bag some during an early-bird ticket sale.
North Carolina native, superstar J. Cole and his team announced in a news release and on social media, that presale for tickets will begin Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The sale is available exclusively to Dreamville fans who sign up in advance for the official festival email or text newsletter.
Two-day general admission passes will made available to the general public beginning this Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST in addition to several VIP packages, organizers say.
Dreamville Festival at Dix Park is scheduled for Saturday, April 6,and Sunday, April 7, 2024.
“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit,” said Dreamville Festival’s President Adam Roy.
Dreamville is the brainchild of J. Cole and part of the mission is to serve as an annual destination for music fans worldwide with a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity. Dreamville Festival is held in Dorothea Dix Park – the largest public park in Raleigh that features over 300 acres of wide-open fields, skyline views, rolling meadows, and shady tree groves. The event offers more than music for fans of all ages which includes a number of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to featuring dozens of Triangle-based vendors, food trucks, and artisans.
The lineup for Dreamville 2024 has not been announced yet.
Organizers said 100,000 fans from 23 countries attended the live music event in 2023 with superstars Drake and Usher as headliners.
‘We need to really prepare’
The chief scientist from the World Health Organization is warning that Earth’s rising temperature will make dengue fever a massive threat within this decade.
What’s happening?
The chief scientist from WHO has reported that dengue fever is expected to have a massive impact on Europe, the United States, and new regions in Africa within a decade, according to EuroNews.Green. The infection is carried by mosquitoes, which are projected to be affected by rising global temperatures, driving the insects into territories that they haven’t previously inhabited.
Why is dengue fever concerning?
In Latin America and Asia, dengue fever causes as many as 20,000 deaths every year — and since 2000, the global rate of the disease has increased eight times over, thanks in large part to the dangerous overheating of the planet, per EuroNews.Green.
The outlet notes that 4.2 million cases of the disease were reported last year and that officials expect 2023 may see a number close to the record amount of cases. Additionally, it’s important to note that a significant portion of dengue fever cases end up unreported.
Dengue fever is also referred to as “break-bone fever” due to the muscle spasms and joint pain that it causes. Most dengue patients are asymptomatic, which makes it difficult to track and prevent outbreaks and transmission.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 5% of people infected end up developing a severe case of the disease, and less than 1% of cases overall are fatal, when properly diagnosed and treated, per Medscape.
Pregnant people, children, and prior dengue patients are at higher risk than other segments of the population, EuroNews.Green reported.
What’s being done to combat dengue fever?
There is a vaccine for dengue fever available. WHO recommends children between the ages of six and 16 receive Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Qdenga vaccine in regions affected by the disease.
Additionally, experts believe that public funding for mosquito control and planning for hospital triaging will help reduce the impact of the disease, per EuroNews.Green. The most impactful strategy you can employ to prevent the disease is eliminating standing water in and around your home, as standing water attracts mosquitoes.
“We need to talk much more proactively about dengue,” Jeremy Farrar, the chief scientist and an infectious disease specialist with WHO, said, according to EuroNews. “We need to really prepare countries for how they will deal with the additional pressure that will come … in the future in many, many big cities.”
Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.
Dmytro Chyhrynskyi: Barcelona’s former €25m centre-back looks back on what went wrong
Despite all the time that’s passed, Dmytro Chyhrynskyi is immediately recognisable. It’s been 14 years since he signed for Barcelona and 13 years since he left, but he still has that same unmistakably scruffy shoulder-length hair.
We are meeting in Hamburg, where Chyhrynskyi’s Shakhtar Donetsk are hosting Barca. If hosting is the right word.
Chyhrynskyi and his team-mates have been playing their Champions League home matches in the north German city this season because of the continuing war in their native Ukraine.
He says they arrived for this evening’s match on Sunday, after a 12-hour journey by bus and plane that included a three-hour wait at the Polish border.
“It’s a challenge for us because, in the end, things are not easy and this is our reality,” says the centre-back, who turned 37 today. “We’re Ukraine. It’s like we were defending our country, our independence.”
GO DEEPER
Away from Home, The Athletic’s podcast series following Shakhtar Donetsk through the war
Chyhrynskyi was 22 years old when Pep Guardiola’s Barca signed him in a €25million (£21.7m; $26.7m) deal with Shakhtar in August 2009. The Spanish club had won the treble the summer before and the defender arrived after a specific request by the coach of the moment, who wanted him to become Gerard Pique’s partner at the back once Carles Puyol retired.
“Chyhrynskyi is the first option, the second option and the third option,” Joan Laporta said that summer, then in his first spell as Barca president.
At the time, he was the second most expensive defender in the club’s history, behind Dani Alves. But his Barca story would not even last a year.
“As Xavi has said, the weight of the Barca shirt is a hundred times heavier than any other,” Chyhrynskyi says now, summing up what he most struggled with during that disappointing spell.
“Only when you come to Barca do you realise the level of the pressure they have there. And even more at that time because it was one of the best Barcas in history.
“My biggest difficulty was that I came on the last day of the transfer window, so the season had already started and I didn’t have time for the adaptation. I had to integrate directly into the team and that was the difficult part because without knowing the language, not knowing the ideas of Guardiola… it was difficult just to come and start to play.”
Chyhrynskyi played just 14 games over the 2009-10 campaign — of which just 10 were starts — as Barca won La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Eight of those starts came in the season’s first 15 matches.
“When you start and you don’t make a good game, it’s OK. But when you don’t do a second good game, you start to have extra pressure,” he says. “People start speaking about the money, about a hundred things. You can know the reasons — some other people can know the reasons — but for the majority of fans it’s Barca and you just have to show the level immediately. Only a few teams in the world have the same pressure like that.”
He started putting extra pressure on himself — and Guardiola noticed.
“I came with a mentality of thinking that work would show me the way,” he says. “So I worked a lot. Since almost the first day, I’d started Spanish classes, for example. But to tell you the truth, I was a little bit stressed.
“I remember that I was speaking with Guardiola and he told me: ‘Dmytro, I see you are confused a little bit, so please, don’t try to overload yourself. I know you always do extra things in the hotel where you live, you go and make a gym there, but listen: I want you to be focused on the things that I say to you’.
“I probably was not experienced and calm enough to slow down and to see things clearly. I was 22 years old, I was still young and inexperienced. You cannot be super balanced mentally, so of course you need the support. You need people who will help you, who will lead you. People who will make you understand.
“My relationship with Pep was fantastic. He tried to help me when I had some extra pressure. Even later when I stopped playing a lot, I was always in contact with him. I always felt support from him. He said: ‘I see how you train, I see your effort. I like everything about you, Dmytro. Just keep the same intensity’.
“I’m grateful for the support he gave me, for the belief in me. We were still on great terms when I left.”
After being thrown into the starting line-up at the beginning of the season, Chyhrynskyi made just seven appearances between November and May. In July 2010, Laporta was replaced as president by Sandro Rosell, who immediately set about commissioning player sales.
“We found the club in debt and with cash flow tensions, but we are resolving them,” Rosell said. “The members can rest assured. The club is not bankrupt.”
They are words that would not seem out of place today. Chyhrynskyi’s departure — back to Shakhtar for €15million — was sanctioned “in order to pay the salaries of club employees”.
Back in eastern Ukraine, he suffered a series of injuries that prevented him from playing regularly over the next three seasons. In 2015, he left for Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, then he joined AEK Athens in 2016, where he rediscovered his form and fitness.
“Now I see it like this: that everything you pass in your life is for a reason,” Chyhrynskyi says. “Maybe I lost quite a big part of my career, but for sure I’ve also gained many things mentally and psychologically that have been useful — not only for my football but for my life.
“I couldn’t hate football because I love it. That’s why it gave me the power to continue.”
This year, Chyhrynskyi returned to Shakhtar for a third spell after spending the past seven seasons in Greece — five years with AEK and two with Ionikos FC. The war broke out while he was in Greece and he acknowledges that the situation in his home country also influenced his decision to return.
GO DEEPER
Hamburg unites for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League campaign
“It’s really difficult to be abroad when you know that your country, your family, your friends, your loved ones are always in danger,” he says. “They were suffering from missiles, attacks, bombing and other nightmares of war.
“In the end, I know I’m a football player, but the mental support and psychological aspect is extremely important, especially now. So it’s good for me now to be in Ukraine, to be next to my family and to my friends. Just the presence there in Ukraine makes it already a support.”
(Top photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images)
10 Countries with Most Nuclear Weapons in the World
Dreamville 2024 tix | Dates for presale tickets, general admission passes to J. Cole 2-day Dreamville Festival at Dix Park set
‘We need to really prepare’
Dmytro Chyhrynskyi: Barcelona’s former €25m centre-back looks back on what went wrong
