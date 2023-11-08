News
A look at Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas’ vast tunnel network in Gaza
NORTHERN GAZA — In the wreckage of what was once a Palestinian beach resort, a team of Israeli combat engineers were facing a fundamental question about this war: When can an area be considered clear of Hamas?
Israeli forces seized this strip of Gaza’s Mediterranean coastline days ago. Since then, columns of Israeli troops have rolled through on their way south toward Gaza City.
And yet on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said three Hamas fighters burst out of a tunnel hidden beneath the soldiers’ feet to launch an ambush with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades. No Israeli troops were killed, the IDF said, but the tunnel represented a threat deep behind the front line.
“So now we’re going to blow it up,” said an Israeli officer. Moments later, a heavy explosive sent a plume of deep-red sand skyward. One tunnel down, many more to go.
NBC News was given rare access to northern Gaza on Sunday, following the combat engineers on their mission to find and destroy Hamas’ vast tunnel network. Hamas leaders have boasted that the labyrinth of tunnels is hundreds of miles long and full of traps. Israel’s military says it represents a major threat to its ground forces as they advance deeper into the Strip.
We joined a line of Israeli vehicles heading through a gap in the Gaza border fence, the same fence that hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst through on Oct. 7 on their way to attack military outposts and massacre civilians in border communities.
NBC News was able to accompany the Israel Defense Forces into Gaza under conditions that prevent us from using images of lower-rank military personnel. NBC News did not allow the IDF to view any finished stories.
After passing a series of staging posts, we stopped at the remains of a two-story civilian home, one of the few still standing. The wall of the stairwell had been partially destroyed, forcing Israeli soldiers to duck beneath a twisted iron beam. The only sign of the Palestinian civilians who once lived there was a row of plastic jars on a spice rack, holding sugar and tea bags.
A few feet from the abandoned kitchen, Lt. Col. Ariel Gonen was looking at a small monitor held by one of his soldiers. It showed black-and-white footage from inside a tunnel.
“We’re in big operation to seize as many tunnels as we can, to investigate them and obviously to terminate them,” he told NBC News. “The tunnels are underneath hospitals, everything. We see that they’re under schools, under mosques.”
Gonen said the tunnel on his soldier’s screen was just few yards away, in the backyard of the civilian house. Israeli forces had found it just a few hours before and had dropped a camera down its 15-meter shaft (about 50 feet) to see what was below.
The search for the tunnel had been spurred by an ambush on Friday.
“We got attacked by a few terrorists that came from this tunnel,” said Maj. Maayan Mulla. “They came out, start shooting on us, and they run back. So we searched the area and we found the tunnel.”
Sketching a diagram in the dust, Mulla said the tunnels ran both east to west and north to south. The main prizes for his combat engineering unit were the larger, central tunnels, from which smaller ones shoot off.
The tunnel network is not only a highway for Hamas fighters to travel the Strip without exposing themselves to Israeli air power. They are also a hiding place for the group’s leaders and, Israeli officials say, where the hostages are likely being held.
Mulla said that as his troops explored the tunnels, they had not yet found any sign of the hostages. “They keep them in the center,” he said. “Not up here. That’s for sure that we didn’t find them.”
The fate of the hostages weighs heavily on Israeli troops as they advance. “Everyone in Israel knows someone who was killed or kidnapped,” said one junior soldier sitting on the side of an armored personnel carrier. “Return the hostages,” read the Hebrew graffiti spray-painted onto the side of a partially destroyed chalet.
As the combat engineers search for enemies beneath the surface, there is also a threat from above. “They’re using drones. Not as much as we thought, but they’re using them,” said Maj. Tomer, whose last name the IDF asked to be withheld for security reasons. Earlier this week, Hamas published a video appearing to show a small drone dropping an explosive on a squad of Israeli soldiers.
The turrets of many Israeli tanks are now shielded by a grated metal canopy designed to thwart attacks by drones.
At the destroyed beach resort, Israeli bulldozers had created vast sand berms facing south toward Gaza City. Two young Israeli soldiers perched on one of them, rifles pointing toward the distant plumes of smoke from airstrikes. A third lay against the dirt, his exhaustion evident.
“It’s been tough,” he shrugged. But he said the memory of the Oct. 7 massacre was keeping him and other troops focused. “We know what we’re fighting for. That’s for sure.”
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
Temperatures to rise to near 50 after freezing start to Thursday – NBC Connecticut
Temperatures will get close to 50 degrees on Thursday after a very cold start.
The day started with low temperatures between 23 and 30 degrees.
We will have sunshine today and high temperatures near 50.
While the day started cold, the weather is fair, and it will remain that way for days with moderating temperatures.
While it will not be as warm as it was last weekend when temperatures got into the mid-80s, it will be near 60.
The next chance for showers is on Tuesday, which is Election Day.
It’s Not Looking Good for The Ex-Michigan Cop Caught Punching a Black Teen
Updated as of 11/6/2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Yikes! Things just got worse for a former Michigan officer who was caught on surveillance camera sucker-punching a Black teen.
The Brutal Interaction
According to FOX 2 Detroit, the officer was booking 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith on a carjacking charge June 16. Surveillance footage shows Rodriguez talking to the teenager and suddenly punching him in the face, ramming him into the wall with his body and grabbing his dreads to slam his head into the floor repeatedly. Following the release of the video, the police department placed Rodriguez under internal investigation and ultimately gave him the boot.
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office came on the heels of his termination with charges of misdemeanor assault and battery and willful neglect of duty. They said the ex-cop will be dealt with like any other citizen.
Now, he’s got to answer to the Feds on civil rights charges.
“It should send a clear message to those officers who defy their oath, and the constitution, contrary to the vast majority of law enforcement officers who carry out their duties,” Ison said via FOX2.
Read more from FOX 2 Detroit:
The federal criminal complaint says Rodriguez punched Jaquwan Smith in his head more than once, grabbed his hair and slammed his head to the ground, then lifted and kicked his feet.
The paperwork goes on to say: “WPD’s non-lethal use of force policy provides that officers use only the minimum amount of force necessary to affect and arrest, overcome resistance, defend themselves or others, or to gain control.”
FBI Detroit special acting agent Devin Kowalski said the video “broke his heart” and called the officer’s actions “completely unacceptable.”
“Actions like that compromise trust in the community, the trust the community has with law enforcement. I commend the Macomb County Prosecutor, the police department as well as the US Attorney for aggressively investigating this,” said Kowalski via FOX2.
Smith has also filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officer, city of Warren and two officers present during the attack for not intervening, per ClickOnDetroit. Though, he must still appear for his carjacking charge at a later date.
PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Sneak Peek Photos
It’s that time of year once again!
That’s right, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2023 will be revealed Tuesday night, Nov. 7, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
And while we can’t give any hints before then (sorry!), what we can do is treat you to photos of six of the many, many sexy men featured in this year’s issue, before the pages are revealed.
Here, see the guys who were on our radar for many reasons this year, and come back to PEOPLE.com on Wednesday morning for much more from this very special issue.
Timothée Chalamet
“The dream as an artist,” the Oscar nominee, 27, has said, “is to throw whatever the f— you want at the wall.” Case in point: his upcoming roles, playing quirky Willy Wonka in the origin story Wonka and returning as haunted Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two.
Jamie Foxx
Despite a health crisis that took him out of the spotlight for months, Foxx, 55, has lost none of his signature swagger. “I went to hell and back,” he said in a July Instagram post. “And I’m able to work.” Among the Oscar winner’s five projects this year: He lent his voice to the live-action canine comedy Strays and starred in Netflix’s hit They Cloned Tyrone.
Lenny Kravitz
When the rocker, 59, wasn’t flaunting his physique in this hot and heavy video for his single “TK421,” he performed at the Global Citizen Power Our Planet concert and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. But Kravitz is apparently holding out for an even more ambitious project: a film with daughter Zoë. “I adore her, and it would be a lot of fun,” he has said.
Jason Kelce
Despite soaring fame from his New Heights podcast with brother Travis and his Prime Video documentary, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, 36, keeps it real as a husband and father of three: “We’re just trying to have fun.”
