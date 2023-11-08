Abortion is still under threat by dark money groups that helped overturn Roe | Abortion

The fight for abortion access in the US continues to be threatened by the same dark-money, anti-abortion operatives that helped overturn Roe v Wade. Chief among them is the Leonard Leo-affiliated group Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA-PLA) and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

One of the fiercest fights is currently focused on an amendment at the center of a November Ohio election ballot, that, if passed, would safeguard abortion access by enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.

These national anti-choice figures and groups are behind the anti-abortion efforts of the dark money outfit Protect Women Ohio.

In February, Ohioans supporting abortion access fought for a constitutional amendment to be included on the coming election ballot. That same month, a non-profit group calling itself Protect Women Ohio (PWO), a 501(c)(4), was incorporated. According to the Ohio secretary of state, David R Langdon is the incorporating agent for PWO and has been described as the lawyer “behind the right’s dark money machine”.

PWO is not required under current laws to disclose its donors – making the group another tool in the dark money network being deployed to eliminate abortion access in the US.

Dark money groups help conceal who is behind the influx of cash and the political agendas of a wealthy donor, group or corporation. For example, without looking into the Concord Fund, a major PWO donor, the average person would not realize its ties to anti-abortion lawyer Leonard Leo – the man who helped pick the supreme court justices who overturned Roe v Wade. In this particular context, such front groups help hide who is trying to influence the political outcome in Ohio’s Issue 1.

People attend the Ohio March for Life rally at the state house on 6 October. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

PWO described itself as an “Ohio-based coalition” of 48 anti-abortion groups that in less than a month launched a $5m, four-week television and social media ad campaign. A few months later, PWO committed to spending an additional $20m to combat the proposed amendment. These ads spread disinformation by suggesting that the amendment would strike down parental rights for minors seeking abortions and gender-affirming surgeries.

“We know and can tell that [PWO is] a clear attempt to sway people against … reproductive freedom. But we have confidence in Ohio voters that they are not going to be … deterred or persuaded,” said Taryn Abbassian, associate research director for Reproductive Freedom for All (previously known as Naral Pro-Choice America).

However, millions of dollars are being funneled into PWO in order to convince Ohioans to vote against the amendment.

PWO’s ties to anti-abortion power-broker Leonard Leo are instructive. He is the lawyer at the forefront of efforts to capture the federal judiciary and state courts to impose his personal agenda against abortion as binding law.

Prosecutor Ray Grogan and Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis meet with people after speaking about Issue 1 at the Marion county Republican party headquarters in July. Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Following the 2016 election, Donald Trump brought in Leo to hand-pick his list of potential supreme court nominees. Leo curated a list of supreme court possibilities from a pool of members of the Federalist Society – a group working to actively reshape American society through the judiciary by stacking the courts with far-right jurists.

In 2020, Leo received the largest known political advocacy donation in history when the billionaire Barre Seid transferred $1.6bn to the “Marble Freedom Trust”. The latest Marble IRS filing reveals that Leo funneled at least $411m to conservative groups from 2020 to 2022, millions of which have gone to anti-abortion groups.

According to the most recent Ohio financial disclosures, PWO and its affiliated Pac have received $16.9m from one of Leo’s core organizations, The Concord Fund, which also uses the name Judicial Crisis Network.

“This is what … the reproductive rights and justice movement has actually been up against … long-term investment by [anti-abortion] groups … who have unapologetically been investing in organizations and groups whose sole intention is to take away our human rights and bodily autonomy,” said Oriaku Njoku, the executive director of the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Financial disclosures also revealed that PWO has received $13.5m from the Leo-linked anti-abortion group that calls itself Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA-PLA).

After GOP-aligned politicos failed in their attempt to raise the threshold to change the state constitution from 50% plus one vote to 60%, SBA-PLA created an internal document that called on anti-abortion operatives to ramp up both spending and canvassing. The memo also stated: “The good news is that millions of pro-life Ohioans and pro-life Americans have been informed by our months-long education and voter contact efforts in the Buckeye State […] We have been planning for this battle and we are ready for it.”

Anticipating that the supreme court packed by Leo would destroy federal constitutional protections for abortion, SBA-PLA expanded its state affairs teams shortly before Roe was overturned. It has also mobilized in battleground states through its Pac Women Speak Out. Its biggest recent funder is Dick Uihlein – a rightwing billionaire who also gave $4m to the group Protect Our Constitution – the main group in support of Ohio State Issue 1.

In the week leading up to the vote, Protect Women Ohio spent $5.5m on pro-Issue 1 advertising targeting Ohioan women voters to vote in support of State Issue 1.

In one ad, a woman expressed the need to pass the amendment because “it’s going to make it harder for a lot of these radical groups to come into our state and make changes to our constitution”. Yet, PWO has itself been funded by outside anti-abortion groups, that many consider to be radical in their agenda to keep abortion access from being constitutionally protected in Ohio.

In a statement to the Guardian, SBA-PLA’s director of state public affairs, Kelsey Pritchard, admitted to working with Protect Women Ohio: “SBA Pro-Life America is a part of the Protect Women Ohio coalition … After 15% fewer babies were aborted in Ohio while the heartbeat law was in effect, Big Abortion is attempting to deceive voters into supporting this ballot measure so they can increase their [return on investment].”

But SBA-PLA is not publicly listed as a PWO coalition member. By disclosing that SBA-PLA is part of PWO, Pritchard revealed yet another way the national group is directing efforts to ensure Ohio’s extreme abortion ban is enacted. Research has also shown that the rate of abortion has increased nationally, including in Ohio where research points to an 8% increase this year.

The actions of PWO and the dark money network backing its efforts could have tangible and devastating impacts on Ohioans lives.

A group from St Michael the Archangel school in Findlay, Ohio, gathers during the Ohio March for Life rally at the Ohio state house on 6 October. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

“Americans have seen the tragedies that play out when abortion is banned. People, even 10-year-old survivors of rape, are forced to travel long distances to access care,” said Maggie Jo Buchanan, senior director of the women’s initiative at the Center for American Progress. “Some women are brought to death’s door while miscarrying a much-wanted pregnancy and others are forced to carry a pregnancy to term with no hope of a healthy, living baby. Meanwhile, opponents of abortion are making more and more outrageous claims while attempting to demonize doctors who are simply trying to do their jobs and take care of their patients.”

Notably, both PWO and 12 of its coalition members have past and present ties to Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the rightwing lawyers who helped write the abortion restrictions at issue in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization and coordinated claims against Roe. It is also the group behind the fight to ban access to the abortion pill nationwide.

PWO coalition member Ohio Right to Life thanked ADF for its help in passing Ohio HB 294, legislation defunding Planned Parenthood that Ohio Right to Life described as “a top priority on[its] 2015-2016 legislative agenda”. Casey Mattox, ADF senior counsel, had testified before the Ohio senate’s government oversight and reform committee in support of the bill in October 2015.

ADF also has seemingly coordinated with Ohio Right to Life and other coalition members against the abortion ballot initiative. In May 2023, Ohio Right to Life’s website listed ADF as one of the groups “organizing resistance to defeat [the ballot initiative]”.

That same month ADF filed an amicus brief on behalf of multiple PWO coalition members urging the court to uphold the “fetal heartbeat law”, which criminalizes abortion if a circulatory system is detected, which typically occurs at 6 weeks gestation when the embryo is 6mm in size or smaller than a pea. One in three people confirm their pregnancies after six weeks, and for younger people, people of color both young and older, and those contending with poverty, the rate of later confirmation of pregnancy is even higher.

More recently, ADF wrote an “analysis” of Ohio’s abortion amendment. The document is branded with ADF’s logo but appears to be findable solely on the Protect Women Ohio website, indicating that the “analysis” was created by ADF specifically for PWO.

Abolishing the federal constitutional right to abortion was not the end game for dark money anti-abortion groups. Since mid-2022, they have ramped up their fight to limit abortion access in state after state. They appear to be using Ohio as a test case for how their efforts can influence voters ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights’ communications director, Gabriel Mann, addressed what we can expect for November and said: “[The] government has already passed an abortion ban here in Ohio – a ban without exceptions for rape and incest. If Issue 1 fails, anti-abortion politicians will have the power to enforce this extreme abortion ban … The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

The Guardian has contacted Protect Women Ohio, Leonard Leo and Alliance Defending Freedom for comment.