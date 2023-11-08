News
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) – Throughout the State of Texas, local municipal courts are recognizing and promoting public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary system.
The Laredo Municipal Court is working on changes they say will benefit the community.
The municipal court in Laredo sees hundreds of cases per month. Usually, the cases deal with traffic and city ordinance violations.
In order to promote the work that the specific court does, Monday starts what is being proclaimed as “Municipal Court Week” in Laredo.
Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez said the court has grown and changed in the last decade.
“We also went electronic, we are not paper driven anymore. We’re paper lite, only the people that come in and do business with the city do so we can scan them into the system since everything is electronic now,” said Judge Dominguez. “We also do a lot of trainings now, we have a lot of clerks that are certified now as clerks here with the court now.”
Dominguez is working to reduce the fear or dread people might associate a courtroom with.
He wants to be proactive and prevent people from having to step foot in his courtroom.
That’s why Dominguez is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation and local entities to educate the community about the importance of traffic safety.
“We all need to work together to bring more education as to what we are doing on the road a lot of people are dying on the roadways for simple things like not wearing a seatbelt and not taking the time to put your children in a car seat,” said Blanca Trevino Castro with TxDOT.
As of now, plans are preliminary for this new program; however, they are planning to educate with real life experiences others have gone through.
Dominguez said they plan to implement this program specifically with juveniles first.
Dominguez adds that they have recently added a juvenile case court manager. This person is able to look at juvenile cases since they are treated differently than adult violations.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.
News
House Speaker Mike Johnson Plays Dumb When Asked About His Vote Against Birth Control
On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) claimed in a cable news interview that he simply couldn’t recall whether he’d voted against birth control—despite doing so a little over a year ago.
The far-right lawmaker who has blamed school shootings on abortion and opposes no-fault divorce was among the 195 House Republicans who voted against codifying the right to birth control last July. It was a high-profile vote since, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to overrule other privacy rights, including contraception and marriage equality.
Read more
Wow. Mike Johnson on Fox News Sunday doesn’t rule out voting against access to contraception but then says “I really don’t remember any of those measures” when asked about his past votes against reproductive health care pic.twitter.com/4pDl3BGGD3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2023
Well, we remember, Mike.
Johnson voted against the Right to Contraception Act (HR 8373), a bill that would have created a legal right to obtain and use all Food and Drug Administration-approved forms of contraception. The vote was 228 to 195, with an additional two members of Congress voting “present”—you can see how your representative voted on the House clerk’s website. It beggars belief that Johnson can’t remember this bill.
Johnson is also a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act (HR 431), a bill that would grant legal personhood to every fertilized egg. It’s effectively a nationwide abortion ban that would also affect the embryos created for IVF. He hasn’t yet voted for a total abortion ban, or against IVF, but he co-sponsors this bill, so his response to Bream was disingenuous at best.
Johnson is a Christian nationalist who opposes abortion, divorce, gay marriage, and, apparently, even porn. Another Johnson story making the rounds on Sunday was that he said last year that he and his son monitored each other’s porn intake and called his son his “accountability partner.” This is deeply weird, but it sounds like what he really needs is an “accountability partner” to help remind him of his well-known views on controlling people’s uteruses before he goes and acts dumb on live TV.
More from Jezebel
Sign up for Jezebel’s Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.
News
Abortion is still under threat by dark money groups that helped overturn Roe | Abortion
The fight for abortion access in the US continues to be threatened by the same dark-money, anti-abortion operatives that helped overturn Roe v Wade. Chief among them is the Leonard Leo-affiliated group Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA-PLA) and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).
One of the fiercest fights is currently focused on an amendment at the center of a November Ohio election ballot, that, if passed, would safeguard abortion access by enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.
These national anti-choice figures and groups are behind the anti-abortion efforts of the dark money outfit Protect Women Ohio.
In February, Ohioans supporting abortion access fought for a constitutional amendment to be included on the coming election ballot. That same month, a non-profit group calling itself Protect Women Ohio (PWO), a 501(c)(4), was incorporated. According to the Ohio secretary of state, David R Langdon is the incorporating agent for PWO and has been described as the lawyer “behind the right’s dark money machine”.
PWO is not required under current laws to disclose its donors – making the group another tool in the dark money network being deployed to eliminate abortion access in the US.
Dark money groups help conceal who is behind the influx of cash and the political agendas of a wealthy donor, group or corporation. For example, without looking into the Concord Fund, a major PWO donor, the average person would not realize its ties to anti-abortion lawyer Leonard Leo – the man who helped pick the supreme court justices who overturned Roe v Wade. In this particular context, such front groups help hide who is trying to influence the political outcome in Ohio’s Issue 1.
PWO described itself as an “Ohio-based coalition” of 48 anti-abortion groups that in less than a month launched a $5m, four-week television and social media ad campaign. A few months later, PWO committed to spending an additional $20m to combat the proposed amendment. These ads spread disinformation by suggesting that the amendment would strike down parental rights for minors seeking abortions and gender-affirming surgeries.
“We know and can tell that [PWO is] a clear attempt to sway people against … reproductive freedom. But we have confidence in Ohio voters that they are not going to be … deterred or persuaded,” said Taryn Abbassian, associate research director for Reproductive Freedom for All (previously known as Naral Pro-Choice America).
However, millions of dollars are being funneled into PWO in order to convince Ohioans to vote against the amendment.
PWO’s ties to anti-abortion power-broker Leonard Leo are instructive. He is the lawyer at the forefront of efforts to capture the federal judiciary and state courts to impose his personal agenda against abortion as binding law.
Following the 2016 election, Donald Trump brought in Leo to hand-pick his list of potential supreme court nominees. Leo curated a list of supreme court possibilities from a pool of members of the Federalist Society – a group working to actively reshape American society through the judiciary by stacking the courts with far-right jurists.
In 2020, Leo received the largest known political advocacy donation in history when the billionaire Barre Seid transferred $1.6bn to the “Marble Freedom Trust”. The latest Marble IRS filing reveals that Leo funneled at least $411m to conservative groups from 2020 to 2022, millions of which have gone to anti-abortion groups.
According to the most recent Ohio financial disclosures, PWO and its affiliated Pac have received $16.9m from one of Leo’s core organizations, The Concord Fund, which also uses the name Judicial Crisis Network.
“This is what … the reproductive rights and justice movement has actually been up against … long-term investment by [anti-abortion] groups … who have unapologetically been investing in organizations and groups whose sole intention is to take away our human rights and bodily autonomy,” said Oriaku Njoku, the executive director of the National Network of Abortion Funds.
Financial disclosures also revealed that PWO has received $13.5m from the Leo-linked anti-abortion group that calls itself Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA-PLA).
After GOP-aligned politicos failed in their attempt to raise the threshold to change the state constitution from 50% plus one vote to 60%, SBA-PLA created an internal document that called on anti-abortion operatives to ramp up both spending and canvassing. The memo also stated: “The good news is that millions of pro-life Ohioans and pro-life Americans have been informed by our months-long education and voter contact efforts in the Buckeye State […] We have been planning for this battle and we are ready for it.”
Anticipating that the supreme court packed by Leo would destroy federal constitutional protections for abortion, SBA-PLA expanded its state affairs teams shortly before Roe was overturned. It has also mobilized in battleground states through its Pac Women Speak Out. Its biggest recent funder is Dick Uihlein – a rightwing billionaire who also gave $4m to the group Protect Our Constitution – the main group in support of Ohio State Issue 1.
In the week leading up to the vote, Protect Women Ohio spent $5.5m on pro-Issue 1 advertising targeting Ohioan women voters to vote in support of State Issue 1.
In one ad, a woman expressed the need to pass the amendment because “it’s going to make it harder for a lot of these radical groups to come into our state and make changes to our constitution”. Yet, PWO has itself been funded by outside anti-abortion groups, that many consider to be radical in their agenda to keep abortion access from being constitutionally protected in Ohio.
In a statement to the Guardian, SBA-PLA’s director of state public affairs, Kelsey Pritchard, admitted to working with Protect Women Ohio: “SBA Pro-Life America is a part of the Protect Women Ohio coalition … After 15% fewer babies were aborted in Ohio while the heartbeat law was in effect, Big Abortion is attempting to deceive voters into supporting this ballot measure so they can increase their [return on investment].”
But SBA-PLA is not publicly listed as a PWO coalition member. By disclosing that SBA-PLA is part of PWO, Pritchard revealed yet another way the national group is directing efforts to ensure Ohio’s extreme abortion ban is enacted. Research has also shown that the rate of abortion has increased nationally, including in Ohio where research points to an 8% increase this year.
The actions of PWO and the dark money network backing its efforts could have tangible and devastating impacts on Ohioans lives.
“Americans have seen the tragedies that play out when abortion is banned. People, even 10-year-old survivors of rape, are forced to travel long distances to access care,” said Maggie Jo Buchanan, senior director of the women’s initiative at the Center for American Progress. “Some women are brought to death’s door while miscarrying a much-wanted pregnancy and others are forced to carry a pregnancy to term with no hope of a healthy, living baby. Meanwhile, opponents of abortion are making more and more outrageous claims while attempting to demonize doctors who are simply trying to do their jobs and take care of their patients.”
Notably, both PWO and 12 of its coalition members have past and present ties to Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the rightwing lawyers who helped write the abortion restrictions at issue in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization and coordinated claims against Roe. It is also the group behind the fight to ban access to the abortion pill nationwide.
PWO coalition member Ohio Right to Life thanked ADF for its help in passing Ohio HB 294, legislation defunding Planned Parenthood that Ohio Right to Life described as “a top priority on[its] 2015-2016 legislative agenda”. Casey Mattox, ADF senior counsel, had testified before the Ohio senate’s government oversight and reform committee in support of the bill in October 2015.
ADF also has seemingly coordinated with Ohio Right to Life and other coalition members against the abortion ballot initiative. In May 2023, Ohio Right to Life’s website listed ADF as one of the groups “organizing resistance to defeat [the ballot initiative]”.
That same month ADF filed an amicus brief on behalf of multiple PWO coalition members urging the court to uphold the “fetal heartbeat law”, which criminalizes abortion if a circulatory system is detected, which typically occurs at 6 weeks gestation when the embryo is 6mm in size or smaller than a pea. One in three people confirm their pregnancies after six weeks, and for younger people, people of color both young and older, and those contending with poverty, the rate of later confirmation of pregnancy is even higher.
More recently, ADF wrote an “analysis” of Ohio’s abortion amendment. The document is branded with ADF’s logo but appears to be findable solely on the Protect Women Ohio website, indicating that the “analysis” was created by ADF specifically for PWO.
Abolishing the federal constitutional right to abortion was not the end game for dark money anti-abortion groups. Since mid-2022, they have ramped up their fight to limit abortion access in state after state. They appear to be using Ohio as a test case for how their efforts can influence voters ahead of the 2024 election cycle.
Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights’ communications director, Gabriel Mann, addressed what we can expect for November and said: “[The] government has already passed an abortion ban here in Ohio – a ban without exceptions for rape and incest. If Issue 1 fails, anti-abortion politicians will have the power to enforce this extreme abortion ban … The stakes couldn’t be higher.”
The Guardian has contacted Protect Women Ohio, Leonard Leo and Alliance Defending Freedom for comment.
News
Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch
The first photographs of a Russian Askold missile carrier that was destroyed in the Zaliv shipyard in temporarily occupied Crimea have appeared online.
Source: Centre for Strategic Communications; Crimean Wind
Details: Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) says the ship has sustained significant damage and may be beyond repair.
The damaged Askold missile carrier
PHOTO: CRIMEA WIND
Background:
-
Lieutenant General , Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, reported that Ukrainian pilots carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipbuilding yard in Kerch. At the time, it was not known for sure whether the ship had been destroyed.
-
Following the explosions, the Russians claimed for half a day that “fragments of downed missiles had fallen on one of the dry docks”.
-
It was not until late in the evening on 4 November that the Russian Defence Ministry said that a ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that had been stationed at the Kerch shipyard “has been damaged”.
-
On the morning of 5 November, Oleshchuk confirmed that the Ukrainian military had sunk one of the most modern ships in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet – a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
House Speaker Mike Johnson Plays Dumb When Asked About His Vote Against Birth Control
Abortion is still under threat by dark money groups that helped overturn Roe | Abortion
Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch
Riverside requests 6.07% levy hike for 2023 tax
Hiker brings snake home to show kids, ends up in the hospital
This Seattle man dropped $35K on a car just one year after bankruptcy — here’s the harsh reality he was forced to face
Hardik Pandya Captain, No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Again: India’s Probable Squad For Australia T20I Series
Ukrainian drone takes out Russian occupier busy ‘installing a mine’ – funny video
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
House Speaker Mike Johnson Plays Dumb When Asked About His Vote Against Birth Control
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Abortion is still under threat by dark money groups that helped overturn Roe | Abortion
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Riverside requests 6.07% levy hike for 2023 tax
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Hiker brings snake home to show kids, ends up in the hospital
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This Seattle man dropped $35K on a car just one year after bankruptcy — here’s the harsh reality he was forced to face
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Hardik Pandya Captain, No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Again: India’s Probable Squad For Australia T20I Series
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ukrainian drone takes out Russian occupier busy ‘installing a mine’ – funny video
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News5 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News2 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News5 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News6 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News4 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says