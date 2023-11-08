News
Dog adopted after 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter — and a shocking discovery
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Pennsylvania gave a longtime rescue dog named Ella a new home in what a Bloomsburg shelter called “an extremely special adoption.”
Saying “you might want to grab a tissue real quick for this one,” the Animal Resource Center stated that Ella had been at the shelter for the last seven years, making her the center’s longest resident.
Recently, a woman identified only as Kaitlyn emailed the adoption center about her interest in adopting Ella. Katlyn told the center that her dog, Jo, had passed away a few months prior and that she was ready for another dog.
According to the center, when Ella saw Kaitlyn, the staff knew Ella had found her “person.” Ella, who had a history of fear and aggression, usually needed multiple visits for her to get comfortable with strangers. That was not the case with Kaitlyn.
“She immediately walked over to Kaitlyn with no hesitation, allowing her to give Ella scratches and pets right away,” the center said.
At the end of the showing, the staff noticed Kaitlyn getting emotional as she looked at the bandana Ella was wearing around her neck.
A teary Kaitlyn then told the staff that the bandana belonged to Jo. She said she donated it to the center after her dog died.
“This bandana that Ella is wearing, it’s Jo’s. I donated them all here when he passed,” Kaitlyn said, showing a picture of Jo wearing it.
Can the woolly bear caterpillar actually ‘predict’ winter in Pennsylvania?
The center said the realization caused tears to fill the eyes of staff members as well: “Out of the 20 dogs in our shelter right now, this bandana. This specific bandana. Jo’s bandana. It was on Ella.”
Indicating that it was meant to be, Kaitlyn told the center, “I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval.”
After seven years and this emotional visit, Ella finally got adopted.
“Every morning, Ella use to pop up off her bed and greet you at the door of her kennel right away,” said the Animal Resource Center. “We’ll miss that tomorrow, it’ll be such a bittersweet moment realizing that as we pause to reflect on a few of our favorites times with Ella — but my goodness the amount of pure happiness we will feel everyday knowing Ella finally got what she deserved: ELLA GOT ADOPTED.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Campaign Ad Uses Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal to Woo Ohio Voters
They know their audience.
Posted:
Updated:
There’s one thing every voter in Ohio can agree on this Election Day: Michigan is the worst.
With the Buckeyes and Wolverines apparently on a collision course for another rivalry game with a trip to the Big Ten championship game on the line and Michigan embroiled in an ever-expanding cheating controversy, tensions between the neighboring states are as high as ever. One group is hoping to use Ohio’s hatred of its neighbors to the north to influence voters on Tuesday.
“They stole our signals, and they’re taking our tax dollars,” an ad from the Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol reads.
A+ campaign ad pic.twitter.com/Di2lX8pPH5
— Scoops (@ejmaroun) November 7, 2023
The group’s ad encourages citizens to vote in favor of the ballot initiative known as Issue 2 that would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana in Ohio. Cannabis has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and the ad claims that thousands of Ohio residents make the trip to “that state up north” each year to purchase legal cannabis, with the resulting tax revenue benefiting Michigan rather than the Buckeye State.
Polling shows that a majority of Ohioans are in favor of legalizing marijuana. For anyone who’s still undecided, sticking it to Michigan might be a great incentive to vote “yes.”
A look at Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas’ vast tunnel network in Gaza
NORTHERN GAZA — In the wreckage of what was once a Palestinian beach resort, a team of Israeli combat engineers were facing a fundamental question about this war: When can an area be considered clear of Hamas?
Israeli forces seized this strip of Gaza’s Mediterranean coastline days ago. Since then, columns of Israeli troops have rolled through on their way south toward Gaza City.
And yet on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said three Hamas fighters burst out of a tunnel hidden beneath the soldiers’ feet to launch an ambush with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades. No Israeli troops were killed, the IDF said, but the tunnel represented a threat deep behind the front line.
“So now we’re going to blow it up,” said an Israeli officer. Moments later, a heavy explosive sent a plume of deep-red sand skyward. One tunnel down, many more to go.
Follow the latest updates here
NBC News was given rare access to northern Gaza on Sunday, following the combat engineers on their mission to find and destroy Hamas’ vast tunnel network. Hamas leaders have boasted that the labyrinth of tunnels is hundreds of miles long and full of traps. Israel’s military says it represents a major threat to its ground forces as they advance deeper into the Strip.
We joined a line of Israeli vehicles heading through a gap in the Gaza border fence, the same fence that hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst through on Oct. 7 on their way to attack military outposts and massacre civilians in border communities.
NBC News was able to accompany the Israel Defense Forces into Gaza under conditions that prevent us from using images of lower-rank military personnel. NBC News did not allow the IDF to view any finished stories.
After passing a series of staging posts, we stopped at the remains of a two-story civilian home, one of the few still standing. The wall of the stairwell had been partially destroyed, forcing Israeli soldiers to duck beneath a twisted iron beam. The only sign of the Palestinian civilians who once lived there was a row of plastic jars on a spice rack, holding sugar and tea bags.
A few feet from the abandoned kitchen, Lt. Col. Ariel Gonen was looking at a small monitor held by one of his soldiers. It showed black-and-white footage from inside a tunnel.
“We’re in big operation to seize as many tunnels as we can, to investigate them and obviously to terminate them,” he told NBC News. “The tunnels are underneath hospitals, everything. We see that they’re under schools, under mosques.”
Gonen said the tunnel on his soldier’s screen was just few yards away, in the backyard of the civilian house. Israeli forces had found it just a few hours before and had dropped a camera down its 15-meter shaft (about 50 feet) to see what was below.
The search for the tunnel had been spurred by an ambush on Friday.
“We got attacked by a few terrorists that came from this tunnel,” said Maj. Maayan Mulla. “They came out, start shooting on us, and they run back. So we searched the area and we found the tunnel.”
Sketching a diagram in the dust, Mulla said the tunnels ran both east to west and north to south. The main prizes for his combat engineering unit were the larger, central tunnels, from which smaller ones shoot off.
The tunnel network is not only a highway for Hamas fighters to travel the Strip without exposing themselves to Israeli air power. They are also a hiding place for the group’s leaders and, Israeli officials say, where the hostages are likely being held.
Mulla said that as his troops explored the tunnels, they had not yet found any sign of the hostages. “They keep them in the center,” he said. “Not up here. That’s for sure that we didn’t find them.”
The fate of the hostages weighs heavily on Israeli troops as they advance. “Everyone in Israel knows someone who was killed or kidnapped,” said one junior soldier sitting on the side of an armored personnel carrier. “Return the hostages,” read the Hebrew graffiti spray-painted onto the side of a partially destroyed chalet.
As the combat engineers search for enemies beneath the surface, there is also a threat from above. “They’re using drones. Not as much as we thought, but they’re using them,” said Maj. Tomer, whose last name the IDF asked to be withheld for security reasons. Earlier this week, Hamas published a video appearing to show a small drone dropping an explosive on a squad of Israeli soldiers.
The turrets of many Israeli tanks are now shielded by a grated metal canopy designed to thwart attacks by drones.
At the destroyed beach resort, Israeli bulldozers had created vast sand berms facing south toward Gaza City. Two young Israeli soldiers perched on one of them, rifles pointing toward the distant plumes of smoke from airstrikes. A third lay against the dirt, his exhaustion evident.
“It’s been tough,” he shrugged. But he said the memory of the Oct. 7 massacre was keeping him and other troops focused. “We know what we’re fighting for. That’s for sure.”
This article was originally published on NBCNews.com
Temperatures to rise to near 50 after freezing start to Thursday – NBC Connecticut
Temperatures will get close to 50 degrees on Thursday after a very cold start.
The day started with low temperatures between 23 and 30 degrees.
We will have sunshine today and high temperatures near 50.
While the day started cold, the weather is fair, and it will remain that way for days with moderating temperatures.
While it will not be as warm as it was last weekend when temperatures got into the mid-80s, it will be near 60.
The next chance for showers is on Tuesday, which is Election Day.
