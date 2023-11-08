News
Dreamville 2024 tix | Dates for presale tickets, general admission passes to J. Cole 2-day Dreamville Festival at Dix Park set
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 1:30AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Fans waiting to get their hands on tickets to the 2024 Dreamville Festive can bag some during an early-bird ticket sale.
North Carolina native, superstar J. Cole and his team announced in a news release and on social media, that presale for tickets will begin Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The sale is available exclusively to Dreamville fans who sign up in advance for the official festival email or text newsletter.
Two-day general admission passes will made available to the general public beginning this Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST in addition to several VIP packages, organizers say.
Dreamville Festival at Dix Park is scheduled for Saturday, April 6,and Sunday, April 7, 2024.
“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit,” said Dreamville Festival’s President Adam Roy.
Dreamville is the brainchild of J. Cole and part of the mission is to serve as an annual destination for music fans worldwide with a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity. Dreamville Festival is held in Dorothea Dix Park – the largest public park in Raleigh that features over 300 acres of wide-open fields, skyline views, rolling meadows, and shady tree groves. The event offers more than music for fans of all ages which includes a number of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to featuring dozens of Triangle-based vendors, food trucks, and artisans.
The lineup for Dreamville 2024 has not been announced yet.
Organizers said 100,000 fans from 23 countries attended the live music event in 2023 with superstars Drake and Usher as headliners.
‘We need to really prepare’
The chief scientist from the World Health Organization is warning that Earth’s rising temperature will make dengue fever a massive threat within this decade.
What’s happening?
The chief scientist from WHO has reported that dengue fever is expected to have a massive impact on Europe, the United States, and new regions in Africa within a decade, according to EuroNews.Green. The infection is carried by mosquitoes, which are projected to be affected by rising global temperatures, driving the insects into territories that they haven’t previously inhabited.
Why is dengue fever concerning?
In Latin America and Asia, dengue fever causes as many as 20,000 deaths every year — and since 2000, the global rate of the disease has increased eight times over, thanks in large part to the dangerous overheating of the planet, per EuroNews.Green.
The outlet notes that 4.2 million cases of the disease were reported last year and that officials expect 2023 may see a number close to the record amount of cases. Additionally, it’s important to note that a significant portion of dengue fever cases end up unreported.
Dengue fever is also referred to as “break-bone fever” due to the muscle spasms and joint pain that it causes. Most dengue patients are asymptomatic, which makes it difficult to track and prevent outbreaks and transmission.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 5% of people infected end up developing a severe case of the disease, and less than 1% of cases overall are fatal, when properly diagnosed and treated, per Medscape.
Pregnant people, children, and prior dengue patients are at higher risk than other segments of the population, EuroNews.Green reported.
What’s being done to combat dengue fever?
There is a vaccine for dengue fever available. WHO recommends children between the ages of six and 16 receive Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Qdenga vaccine in regions affected by the disease.
Additionally, experts believe that public funding for mosquito control and planning for hospital triaging will help reduce the impact of the disease, per EuroNews.Green. The most impactful strategy you can employ to prevent the disease is eliminating standing water in and around your home, as standing water attracts mosquitoes.
“We need to talk much more proactively about dengue,” Jeremy Farrar, the chief scientist and an infectious disease specialist with WHO, said, according to EuroNews. “We need to really prepare countries for how they will deal with the additional pressure that will come … in the future in many, many big cities.”
Dmytro Chyhrynskyi: Barcelona’s former €25m centre-back looks back on what went wrong
Despite all the time that’s passed, Dmytro Chyhrynskyi is immediately recognisable. It’s been 14 years since he signed for Barcelona and 13 years since he left, but he still has that same unmistakably scruffy shoulder-length hair.
We are meeting in Hamburg, where Chyhrynskyi’s Shakhtar Donetsk are hosting Barca. If hosting is the right word.
Chyhrynskyi and his team-mates have been playing their Champions League home matches in the north German city this season because of the continuing war in their native Ukraine.
He says they arrived for this evening’s match on Sunday, after a 12-hour journey by bus and plane that included a three-hour wait at the Polish border.
“It’s a challenge for us because, in the end, things are not easy and this is our reality,” says the centre-back, who turned 37 today. “We’re Ukraine. It’s like we were defending our country, our independence.”
GO DEEPER
Away from Home, The Athletic’s podcast series following Shakhtar Donetsk through the war
Chyhrynskyi was 22 years old when Pep Guardiola’s Barca signed him in a €25million (£21.7m; $26.7m) deal with Shakhtar in August 2009. The Spanish club had won the treble the summer before and the defender arrived after a specific request by the coach of the moment, who wanted him to become Gerard Pique’s partner at the back once Carles Puyol retired.
“Chyhrynskyi is the first option, the second option and the third option,” Joan Laporta said that summer, then in his first spell as Barca president.
At the time, he was the second most expensive defender in the club’s history, behind Dani Alves. But his Barca story would not even last a year.
“As Xavi has said, the weight of the Barca shirt is a hundred times heavier than any other,” Chyhrynskyi says now, summing up what he most struggled with during that disappointing spell.
“Only when you come to Barca do you realise the level of the pressure they have there. And even more at that time because it was one of the best Barcas in history.
“My biggest difficulty was that I came on the last day of the transfer window, so the season had already started and I didn’t have time for the adaptation. I had to integrate directly into the team and that was the difficult part because without knowing the language, not knowing the ideas of Guardiola… it was difficult just to come and start to play.”
Chyhrynskyi played just 14 games over the 2009-10 campaign — of which just 10 were starts — as Barca won La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Eight of those starts came in the season’s first 15 matches.
“When you start and you don’t make a good game, it’s OK. But when you don’t do a second good game, you start to have extra pressure,” he says. “People start speaking about the money, about a hundred things. You can know the reasons — some other people can know the reasons — but for the majority of fans it’s Barca and you just have to show the level immediately. Only a few teams in the world have the same pressure like that.”
He started putting extra pressure on himself — and Guardiola noticed.
“I came with a mentality of thinking that work would show me the way,” he says. “So I worked a lot. Since almost the first day, I’d started Spanish classes, for example. But to tell you the truth, I was a little bit stressed.
“I remember that I was speaking with Guardiola and he told me: ‘Dmytro, I see you are confused a little bit, so please, don’t try to overload yourself. I know you always do extra things in the hotel where you live, you go and make a gym there, but listen: I want you to be focused on the things that I say to you’.
“I probably was not experienced and calm enough to slow down and to see things clearly. I was 22 years old, I was still young and inexperienced. You cannot be super balanced mentally, so of course you need the support. You need people who will help you, who will lead you. People who will make you understand.
“My relationship with Pep was fantastic. He tried to help me when I had some extra pressure. Even later when I stopped playing a lot, I was always in contact with him. I always felt support from him. He said: ‘I see how you train, I see your effort. I like everything about you, Dmytro. Just keep the same intensity’.
“I’m grateful for the support he gave me, for the belief in me. We were still on great terms when I left.”
After being thrown into the starting line-up at the beginning of the season, Chyhrynskyi made just seven appearances between November and May. In July 2010, Laporta was replaced as president by Sandro Rosell, who immediately set about commissioning player sales.
“We found the club in debt and with cash flow tensions, but we are resolving them,” Rosell said. “The members can rest assured. The club is not bankrupt.”
They are words that would not seem out of place today. Chyhrynskyi’s departure — back to Shakhtar for €15million — was sanctioned “in order to pay the salaries of club employees”.
Back in eastern Ukraine, he suffered a series of injuries that prevented him from playing regularly over the next three seasons. In 2015, he left for Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, then he joined AEK Athens in 2016, where he rediscovered his form and fitness.
“Now I see it like this: that everything you pass in your life is for a reason,” Chyhrynskyi says. “Maybe I lost quite a big part of my career, but for sure I’ve also gained many things mentally and psychologically that have been useful — not only for my football but for my life.
“I couldn’t hate football because I love it. That’s why it gave me the power to continue.”
This year, Chyhrynskyi returned to Shakhtar for a third spell after spending the past seven seasons in Greece — five years with AEK and two with Ionikos FC. The war broke out while he was in Greece and he acknowledges that the situation in his home country also influenced his decision to return.
GO DEEPER
Hamburg unites for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League campaign
“It’s really difficult to be abroad when you know that your country, your family, your friends, your loved ones are always in danger,” he says. “They were suffering from missiles, attacks, bombing and other nightmares of war.
“In the end, I know I’m a football player, but the mental support and psychological aspect is extremely important, especially now. So it’s good for me now to be in Ukraine, to be next to my family and to my friends. Just the presence there in Ukraine makes it already a support.”
(Top photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images)
France to give armoured vehicles to Lebanese army
PARIS (Reuters) – France will send dozens of armoured vehicles to the Lebanese army so it can properly carry out patrol missions in the country, France’s defence minister said in remarks published on Monday.
Speaking to Lebanon’s L’Orient Le Jour newspaper after a trip to the country, Sebastien Lecornu said it was vital to beef up the Lebanese national army so that it could coordinate well with the United Nations peacekeeping force as tensions mount between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
“We will pursue our partnership with military equipment, notably for the transport of troops protected by armour, which is key to maintain patrols,” he said, adding that several dozen armoured vehicles would be given to the Lebanese army soon.
“Our support for the Lebanese army is for the long-term whatever the current difficulties,” Lecornu added.
Paris will also provide medicines and is setting up a joint programme to purchase medical supplies at reasonable prices for the Lebanese army in the future, he said.
France has sought to use its historical relationship with Lebanon to try to defuse tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, but violence has spiked.
Some 700 French soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) established in 1978 following violence on the Israel-Lebanon border.
Hezbollah, a Shi’ite Muslim armed group classed by the United States and others as a terrorist organisation, wields enormous power in Lebanon, whose economy is in ruins and whose state is barely functioning. Lebanese leaders fear clashes between Hezbollah and Israel could flare into a major conflict.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones)
