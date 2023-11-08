News
Hardik Pandya Captain, No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Again: India’s Probable Squad For Australia T20I Series
Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India against Australia. Photo: AP
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- India will host Australia in a five-match T20I series after World Cup
- If fit, Hardik Pandya will lead Team India
- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all but confirmed to miss the series
Team India will stay on the road after the 2023 World Cup and host Australia in a five-match T20I series across different centres in the country. The final of the World Cup is scheduled to be played on November 20 while the India-Australia series is scheduled to start on November 23. Many of the senior players are expected to be rested for the series.
Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle injury, could return to lead the team. There is still no official word on Hardik’s comeback but if fit, he will lead the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all but confirmed to be rested for the series.
Not just them, many other players are also expected to be rested. As the fans wait for the official squad, we have a look at India’s probable 15-member team for the Australia T20I series –
Openers
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal look set to retain their spots. Ruturaj led Team India in the 2023 Asian Games and will retain his spot. Yashasvi has also done well with the bat and looks set to be given another run. Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play the series and youngsters will open the innings in his absence. Shubman Gill too is expected to be rested for the series.
Middle-order
Virat Kohli should be among the players rested for the series, which means Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number three. He is the stand-in vice-captain of the T20I team and will retain that job.
Virat and Rohit have not played a T20I since 2022 but that does not mean that their T20I career is over. A clear word on their future should be out when the BCCI announces the squad. Rinku Singh will bat in the middle-order.
All-rounders
Axar Patel has proven his fitness in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will make his return for the T20I series against Australia. Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma are expected to retain their spots. The duo could be dropped when Ravindra Jadeja makes his return for the South Africa series.
Hardik Pandya will be the sole pace-bowling all-rounder in the team. He has been leading India in T20I cricket since 2022 and will once again don the captain’s hat. Hardik got ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle issue.
Bowlers
Snubbed from the World Cup squad, Yuzvendra Chahal will make his return for the T20I series. He is a regular in the shortest format and can’t be ignored from T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav will also retain his spot.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped 16 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and could make his return in the team to lead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar are expected to retain their spots in the team.
India’s probable squad for Australia T20I series: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
News
Ukrainian drone takes out Russian occupier busy ‘installing a mine’ – funny video
A Ukrainian drone operator captured a Russian occupier in the midst of a grave violation of Ukrainian territory and delivered swift consequences.
Journalist Yuriy Butusov shared the video from the Ivan Sirko 92nd Separate Assault Brigade on his Telegram channel on Nov. 6.
Read also: Russian soldier’s curiosity is severely punished in latest Russian soldier submission for Darwin Award – video
The footage reveals the Ukrainian drone catching the Russian soldier with his pants down, while he was alone in a trench to, so to speak, ‘install a mine.’
As a result, the occupier met a grim fate, humorously referred to in a Ukrainian meme as being sent to ‘Kobzon’s concert’ – meeting one’s end – even before he had a chance to pull up his pants.
Read also: Ukrainian drone mercilessly punishes Russian looters – funny video
“The Russian ‘miner’ was clearly in the wrong place at the wrong time,” noted Butusov.
“The video was taken in the Bakhmut sector.”
Thus, this individual has joined the unofficial club of Russian soldiers who have died in Ukraine in the most absurd way possible.
Read also: Amid Russian retreat, Moscow’s puppet official in Kherson Oblast dies, say Ukrainian law enforcers
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
News
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney has announced his 2024 tour, and Kansas City earned a spot on his list.
The “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” heads to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
Chesney is bringing a group of musical talents along with him. The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will be on the Arrowhead stage as well.
Chesney is thrilled to go back on tour starting in April.
“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome,” Chesney said.
Tickets for the stadium shows will go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in any of the various types of pre-sale tickets, click here.
Suggest a Correction
News
Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan said on Monday it was leaving “all options” open in its response to what it called Israel’s failure to discriminate between military and civilian targets in its intensifying bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh did not elaborate on what steps Jordan would take, days after it recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest at Israel’s offensive in Gaza after a cross-border Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
Jordan also announced last week that Israel’s ambassador, who left Amman shortly after Hamas’ attack, would not be allowed to come back, effectively declaring him persona non grata.
“All options are on the table for Jordan in our dealing with the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its repercussions,” Khasawneh, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, told state media.
Khasawneh said Israel’s siege of the densely populated Gaza was not self-defence as it maintains. “The brutal Israeli attack does not discriminate between civilian and military targets and is extending to safe areas and ambulances,” he said.
Israel has denied deliberately targeting civilian objects in heavily populated areas, saying Hamas was using civilians as human shields, had dug tunnels under hospitals and was using ambulances to transport its fighters.
In a statement, Israel’s foreign ministry said the country’s “relations with Jordan are of strategic importance to both countries and we regret the inflammatory statements from Jordan’s leadership.”
Jordan is reviewing its economic, security and political ties with Israel and may freeze or revoke parts of its peace treaty if the Gaza conflict worsens, diplomats familiar with Jordanian thinking said.
The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants have surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
Such worries have increased since Israel’s religious-nationalist ruling coalition, its most right-wing government ever, took office last year, with some hardliners espousing the “Jordan is Palestine option”.
King Abdullah voiced these concerns during talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, warning of widespread violence in the West Bank and mainly Arab-inhabited east Jerusalem if attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinian civilians are not curbed, officials said.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said any move to drive Palestinians across to Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, was a “red line” amounting to a declaration of war.
“Any attempt to expel Palestinians in an attempt by Israel to change geography and demography we will confront,” Safadi said last week.
The Jordanian army has already fortified its positions along its borders, security sources said.
The U.S. ally fears a spillover of the violence in a country where pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread and anger against Israel has led to large rallies in support of Hamas.
Jordan’s worries have taken centre stage in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken since the Gaza war erupted and are likely to be raised in a meeting with CIA Director William Burns during a stopover in Jordan shortly, diplomats said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)
Hardik Pandya Captain, No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Again: India’s Probable Squad For Australia T20I Series
Ukrainian drone takes out Russian occupier busy ‘installing a mine’ – funny video
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies
UPDATED: Lockdown Order at MVCC Utica Lifted After Report of ‘Individual With a Weapon in the Residence Halls’ | Local
Toyota’s $10,000 Future Pickup Truck Is Basic Transportation Perfection
Orcas sink another boat in Europe after a nearly hour-long attack
Mike Johnson and His Son Monitoring Each Other’s Porn Intake Is Worse Than You Think
[Watch] Naveen ul-Haq Hands Travis Head A Duck With A Peach Of A Delivery | cricket.one
Los Gatos ‘Party Mom’ pleads not guilty to giving minors alcohol, encouraging teens to have sex
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Hardik Pandya Captain, No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Again: India’s Probable Squad For Australia T20I Series
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ukrainian drone takes out Russian occupier busy ‘installing a mine’ – funny video
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
UPDATED: Lockdown Order at MVCC Utica Lifted After Report of ‘Individual With a Weapon in the Residence Halls’ | Local
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Toyota’s $10,000 Future Pickup Truck Is Basic Transportation Perfection
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Orcas sink another boat in Europe after a nearly hour-long attack
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Mike Johnson and His Son Monitoring Each Other’s Porn Intake Is Worse Than You Think
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
[Watch] Naveen ul-Haq Hands Travis Head A Duck With A Peach Of A Delivery | cricket.one
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Los Gatos ‘Party Mom’ pleads not guilty to giving minors alcohol, encouraging teens to have sex
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News5 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News2 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News5 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News6 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News3 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says