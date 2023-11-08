News
Holyoke Community College to host Cannabis Career and Resource Fair
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College will host a cannabis career and resource fair Thursday, Nov. 9, at the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development, where individuals interested in working in the cannabis industry can learn about training programs and talk with employers about jobs.
The fair will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the Kittredge Center. It is sponsored by the Cannabis Education Center, a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast, and Mass CultivatED, a social equity “jail-to-jobs” program for the cannabis industry.
The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a job in the cannabis industry, which in Massachusetts is close to surpassing $5 billion in sales since cannabis was legalized in the state in 2016.
Among the cannabis companies sending representatives to the fair are INSA, Curaleaf, EZ Hire, GTI, 6 Bricks, and DMC Cannabis.
“Whether you’re a job seeker looking to break or an employer seeking talented individuals, this event is the perfect opportunity to discover a wide range of career options and resources in the cannabis industry,” said Jeffrey Hayden, HCC vice president of Business and Community Services.
To register for the fair, please go to: hcc.edu/canna-fair
The Cannabis Education Center will run its next two-day, 12-hour Cannabis Core training program Dec. 2-3, followed by another session Feb. 3-4, 2024. To register: please visit hcc.edu/cannabis-core
The Cannabis Education Center is a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast and based out of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development. Elevate Northeast is a Massachusetts-based, women-founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, created to support the Northeast’s cannabis industry through workforce training, education and advocacy.
More information on these and other cannabis industry programs can be found on the Cannabis Education Center’s website – cannabiseducationcenter.org or by calling 413-552-2320.
Pakistan steps up security at military and other sensitive installations after attack on an air base
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have stepped up security at military and other sensitive installations following the weekend attack by militants on an air base that damaged three grounded aircraft and destroyed a fuel tanker, security officials said Monday.
A recently formed group, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Mianwali, a city in eastern Punjab province, where police have repulsed multiple attacks by another group, the Pakistani Taliban, in recent months.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan emerged earlier this year and has claimed multiple attacks, including the July 12 one on a security post in southwest Pakistan in which nine soldiers and a female passerby were killed.
The military asserted that Saturday’s attack at the Mianwali Training Air Base was largely thwarted because of a “swift and effective response” from security forces.
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press, taken Saturday hours after the attack, show one aircraft stand at the base destroyed by fire, while others appear to have sustained damage.
The military said it killed all nine attackers.
Authorities have increased security at military and other sensitive installations on intelligence reports about more possible attacks, said two security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.
Also Monday, security forces raided a militant hideout in the northwestern Tirah area bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left four soldiers and three insurgents dead, the military said. In a statement, it said the slain troops included Lt. Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider, who had led multiple operations against Pakistani militants in the region.
The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have not commented on the attack. The group is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
___
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
Volusia County denies school board’s request to fund more SROs
Italy grants citizenship to a terminally ill British baby after a Vatican hospital offers her care
ROME (AP) — An 8-month-old terminally ill British girl was granted Italian citizenship Monday after a court in Britain upheld rulings authorizing the withdrawal of life-supporting invasive treatment.
Baby Indi Gregory’s situation is the latest in a series of cases in Britain in which doctors and parents have sparred over the treatment of terminally ill children.
The child’s family hopes the Italian government’s decision will add heft to their fight to allow her to be transferred to Italy. A private online hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in which a British judge is scheduled to consider issues relating to the baby’s care. The judge ruled last week that the baby could not be moved to Italy.
The Vatican’s pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesu, in Rome has offered to care for Indi Gregory, and the Italian government said it would pay for any treatment “that is deemed necessary” in Italy.
Italy’s Cabinet, citing “preeminent humanitarian values,” briefly met Monday for the sole purpose of granting the child citizenship.
“They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the very end, I’ll do what I can to defend her life,” Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a post on Facebook. “And to defend the right of her mamma and papa to do all that they can for her.”
Under British law, the primary issue in such cases is whether a proposed treatment is in the best interests of the child. Judges have repeatedly upheld doctors’ decisions to end life support even when that conflicts with the parents’ wishes.
Indi has a rare metabolic disorder known as mitochondrial disease, which means her cells aren’t able to produce enough energy to operate properly. The fatal disease has caused progressive brain damage, leaving her totally dependent on life support, according to evidence presented to the High Court in London.
The campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting the parents, said that during Tuesday’s online hearing Justice Robert Peel would consider issues relating to whether doctors would withdraw life-support treatment.
On Thursday, Peel rejected an appeal from Indi’s father that sought permission for her to be transferred to the Vatican’s pediatric hospital for further treatment.
Peel ruled that nothing had changed since an earlier ruling that authorized the withdrawal of life-supporting invasive treatment. The judge said his decision was based on findings that Indi had little awareness of what was going on around her and an “extremely limited quality of life,” combined with evidence that she experienced frequent pain as a result of her treatment.
While a letter from the Vatican hospital provided little detail about the proposed treatment for Indi, the judge said it was likely to require further invasive treatment and there was no evidence that experimental treatments would improve her quality of life. In addition, it is possible that transferring Indi to Rome would increase her “distress and suffering,” Peel said.
“I am satisfied that the proposal for a transfer to Rome would not be in IG’s best interests,” Peel wrote in his decision.
