News
Israeli AH-64 Apache Appears With Mysterious Hellfire Missile
With the current Gaza-Israel conflict now almost a month old, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) has generally been extremely discriminating about the kinds of photos and videos that it releases for public consumption during this campaign. This makes what appears to be a recent social media slip-up showing a mysterious version of the Hellfire air-to-ground missile with a prominent red stripe painted around the middle of its body all the more intriguing.
Yesterday, on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Israeli Air Force posted a photo of one of its AH-64D Apache attack helicopters — a type known locally as Saraf, meaning serpent in Hebrew — performing a rolling takeoff, presumably headed out on a sortie over Gaza, although that cannot be determined for sure.
https://twitter.com/blocksixtynine/status/1721169759163613495
While AH-64s have been a regular feature in IDF imagery of the current conflict, this photo included a striking difference. One of the Hellfire missiles carried in a four-round cluster on the outer station of the right-hand stub wing was marked with a red-colored band. This is in obvious contrast to the more usual (three) yellow bands seen on live Hellfire missiles, including the others loaded onto this helicopter. The missile overall is also a distinctly different color, looking closer to gray than Olive Drab.
The yellow bands seen on Hellfire missiles and other air-launched U.S.-standard munitions indicate that they contain high explosives. Essentially, they signify a live weapon with a warhead fitted. A red band, however, is altogether more mysterious and rarely — if ever — seen on a Hellfire.
As internet chatter about the possible meaning behind the red-banded Hellfire spiked, the Israeli Air Force quietly deleted the post in question, replacing it with a similar photo, this time showing a different AH-64D taking off with standard-looking Hellfires fitted. The lower missile this time features yellow stripes, albeit two, rather than the more usual three.
The caption remained the same, but — not surprisingly — provided little in the way of details:
“We continue to act and attack in the Strip, shoulder to shoulder with the fighters in the field.”
https://twitter.com/IAFsite/status/1721177843986542835
Based on U.S.-standard munitions markings, a red band can indicate an incendiary warhead, while dark red on a gray panel “indicates the ammunition contains an irritant (riot control) agent.” With a riot-control Hellfire version highly unlikely, there is a good chance that the missile might be an incendiary type.
https://twitter.com/space_osint/status/1721186101564526758
In particular, the AGM-114N is a version of the Hellfire with a thermobaric warhead.
The N-version, also known as the Metal Augmented Charge (MAC) Hellfire, is specifically intended for destroying enclosed targets, of the kind that the IDF is repeatedly hitting in Gaza. Compared to a blast/fragmentation warhead, a thermobaric one is able to destroy the entire first floor of a building, for example, but leave the stories above it (relatively) undamaged.
A thermobaric missile is also better suited to hitting enemy forces hidden in caves, bunkers, or tunnel networks, of the kind that proliferate in Gaza.
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1720860413892477142
A thermobaric warhead works, essentially, by using oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion and a much more powerful blast wave over a longer duration than a conventional condensed explosive.
As well as the primary effect of the sustained, high-pressure blast wave which creates a vacuum — then precipitates a reverse wave — thermobaric warheads also produce devastation by generating very high temperatures.
As Jim Gribschaw, program director for Air-to-Ground Missile Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control explained: “Early versions of the MAC-configured Hellfire have already been combat-proven in Operation Iraqi Freedom and have been cited by the Administration as meeting an urgent requirement to suppress terrorists in urban areas. This missile is capable of reaching around corners to strike enemy forces hiding in cases, bunkers, and hardened multi-room complexes. Coupled with Hellfire’s highly accurate semi-active laser seeker, the MAC warhead gives our forces the ability to take out threat targets in urban environments with high lethality and minimal collateral damage.”
For the IDF, a thermobaric warhead would appear to offer great utility against tunnels in the context of Gaza, especially, with the potential for the highly accurate Apache/Hellfire combo equipped with this warhead to be fired directly into a tunnel entry point, killing anyone inside over a long distance of the tunnel’s length.
Meanwhile, the AGM-114M is another type of Hellfire that some have suggested might be the one seen in the originally posted photo, although it is normally described by the U.S. military as a blast/fragmentation type, rather than a combined blast/fragmentation/incendiary one.
The AGM-114M is based on the AGM-114K anti-armor missile that carries a tandem warhead to defeat armored targets. In the M-version, this warhead is replaced by a single blast/fragmentation-type warhead. While the AGM-114K is optimized for destroying targets like tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, the AGM-114M is better able to defeat ‘softer’ targets, such as light armored vehicles, light bunkers, small boats, and similar. This, too, is a weapon that would clearly find applications with the Israeli Air Force in Gaza.
https://twitter.com/marcgarlasco/status/1721264533002408372
There remains a question over whether the red band signifies either the AGM-114N or (less likely) the AGM-114M. There is also evidence that the AGM-114N, at least, doesn’t necessarily carry a red band (for incendiary), at least in U.S. military service.
https://twitter.com/GuyPlopsky/status/1721253416457195821
There is also the possibility that the marking in question may be entirely specific to the IDF. That might suggest a more novel version of the Hellfire and more reason for the original tweet to have been deleted in the first place. Indeed, both the red-banded missile and the Hellfire with two yellow bands (carried in the same position) in the second photo could conceivably be (different) Israeli-modified AGM-114s.
We know, for instance, that the Israeli Air Force makes use of air-launched munitions for ‘roof knocking,’ in which typically non-explosive or low-yield devices are dropped on the roofs of targeted civilian homes and highrises in the Palestinian territories. This gives prior warning of an imminent airstrike, allowing inhabitants time to flee the attack. Little is known about the kinds of weapons used for these types of missions, although an unarmed or low-yield Hellfire version would make a lot of sense, especially in regard to the high level of precision required. It is noteworthy that there have also been recent public reports suggesting a degree of U.S. pressure on Israel to make more use of smaller and less destructive munitions, to reduce collateral damage.
https://twitter.com/AuroraIntel/status/1710678560652837235
The U.S. military has also, in the past, confirmed that it’s used Hellfires for ‘roof knocking.’
Back in April 2016, during the height of anti-ISIS operations, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Peter E. Gersten, then deputy commander for operations and intelligence of Operation Inherent Resolve explained that the tactic aimed to “mitigate the loss of civilian life and minimize collateral damage.”
Gersten explained one mission, an airstrike on an ISIS financier’s home in Mosul, in which a woman and children were regularly present. The selected solution was, in Gersten’s words: “to put a Hellfire on top of the building and air-burst it so it wouldn’t destroy the building, simply knock on the roof to ensure that she and the children were out of the building. And then we proceeded with our operations.”
There are also other low-collateral damage variants of the Hellfire that we know to be in U.S. service, not least weapons like the AGM-114R9H and the AGM-114R9X “sword missile,” the development of which is at least indicative of the range of modifications that can be done with the basic Hellfire as a starting point.
https://twitter.com/N_Waters89/status/1273224615784058881
With Israel’s long history of adapting U.S.-made and other weapons to its very particular needs, the idea of a specialized version of the Hellfire for the Israeli Air Force — or even a range of different local modifications — shouldn’t be ruled out. The missile could also be a familiar one, but marked with color codes that make sense to the IDF, but which are not the same as those used by the U.S. military.
Hopefully, and despite the secrecy surrounding IDF operations in general, we might still learn more about what is, for now, something of a mystery missile.
Contact the author: [email protected]
News
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters approved a measure legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, defying Republican legislative leaders who had failed to pass the proposed law.
Passage of Issue 2 makes Ohio the 24th state to allow adult cannabis use for non-medical purposes.
“Marijuana is no longer a controversial issue,” said Tom Haren, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. “Ohioans demonstrated this by passing State Issue 2 in a landslide. Ohioans are being extremely clear on the future they want for our state: adult-use marijuana legal and regulated.”
The new law will allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax will be imposed on purchases, to be spent on administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs supporting the industry itself.
The election’s outcome represents a blow to GOP lawmakers, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and business and manufacturing organizations concerned about its impact on workplace and traffic safety.
But as a citizen-initiated statute, the law is subject to change. Republicans who remain opposed to it in the Legislature are free to make tweaks to the law — or even repeal it, though the political stakes are higher now that the voters have approved it.
Among concerns raised by opponents that lawmakers may revisit is the measure’s tax structure, which earmarks none of the earnings for Ohio counties that administer social services programs directed at drug use, addiction and other issues that could rise due to Issue 2’s passage.
“This fight is not over,” Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action President Kevin Sabet said in a statement. He called on state lawmakers to eliminate provisions of Issue 2 that allow for commercial sales, advertising and production, at a minimum.
Republican Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman said lawmakers may also reconsider “questionable language” regarding limits on THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.
“This statute was written by the marijuana industry and should not be treated as a cash grab for their cash crop at the expense of a state trying to emerge from the opioid epidemic,” he said in a text sent by his spokesperson.
For the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, voter approval marked the culmination of the proposal’s yearslong fight to become law.
GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose first submitted petitions to the Ohio General Assembly on behalf of the coalition in January 2022, triggering a four-month countdown for lawmakers to act. Republican legislative leaders didn’t, and lawmakers asserted the group’s petitions arrived too late for 2022 ballots.
A lawsuit and settlement ensued, under which the group agreed to wait until this year.
Scott Milburn, spokesperson for the opposition campaign Protect Ohio Workers and Families, called Tuesday’s result disappointing. He said the debate now shifts to the Statehouse.
“This ticking time bomb crafted in secret by a Columbus law firm will now be cracked open by the Legislature in the full light of day so they can defuse it in an open, public process before it blows up in Ohio’s face,” he said in a statement.
LeafLink, a large wholesale cannabis marketplace, commended Ohio residents on approving Issue 2 and urged lawmakers to promptly enact the law as passed.
“This vote presents a tremendous opportunity for the state where legal adult-use sales are projected to exceed $1 billion annually,” Policy Director Rodney Holcombe said in a statement. “This move puts Ohio in league with 23 other states that have taken this significant stride forward. We have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of legalized cannabis, including job creation, tax revenue for vital government services and unique business opportunities for entrepreneurs.”
News
Recognize them? 3 women accused of stealing after woman accidentally leaves purse inside Walmart shopping cart
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police are looking for three women accused of stealing a woman’s purse after she accidentally left it inside a Walmart shopping cart.
The incident happened on Oct. 31 at the store located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven.
According to the Winter Haven Public Safety Department, the victim left her purse inside the cart after loading up her purchases into her vehicle.
Shortly after she left, three women arrived at the same parking spot.
Authorities said they found the purse in the cart – but instead of doing “the right thing” – officials said they tossed the purse inside their vehicle before entering the store.
“There was $1800 in cash along with credit cards and some sentimental items that cannot be replaced,” officials said ina Facebook post. “There were two charges used on the victim’s cards before they were cancelled.”
Officials released surveillance photos of the three women hoping someone will recognize them and come forward with information.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Moore at 863-837-9754. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.
News
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) – Throughout the State of Texas, local municipal courts are recognizing and promoting public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary system.
The Laredo Municipal Court is working on changes they say will benefit the community.
The municipal court in Laredo sees hundreds of cases per month. Usually, the cases deal with traffic and city ordinance violations.
In order to promote the work that the specific court does, Monday starts what is being proclaimed as “Municipal Court Week” in Laredo.
Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez said the court has grown and changed in the last decade.
“We also went electronic, we are not paper driven anymore. We’re paper lite, only the people that come in and do business with the city do so we can scan them into the system since everything is electronic now,” said Judge Dominguez. “We also do a lot of trainings now, we have a lot of clerks that are certified now as clerks here with the court now.”
Dominguez is working to reduce the fear or dread people might associate a courtroom with.
He wants to be proactive and prevent people from having to step foot in his courtroom.
That’s why Dominguez is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation and local entities to educate the community about the importance of traffic safety.
“We all need to work together to bring more education as to what we are doing on the road a lot of people are dying on the roadways for simple things like not wearing a seatbelt and not taking the time to put your children in a car seat,” said Blanca Trevino Castro with TxDOT.
As of now, plans are preliminary for this new program; however, they are planning to educate with real life experiences others have gone through.
Dominguez said they plan to implement this program specifically with juveniles first.
Dominguez adds that they have recently added a juvenile case court manager. This person is able to look at juvenile cases since they are treated differently than adult violations.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.
Israeli AH-64 Apache Appears With Mysterious Hellfire Missile
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use
Recognize them? 3 women accused of stealing after woman accidentally leaves purse inside Walmart shopping cart
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
House Speaker Mike Johnson Plays Dumb When Asked About His Vote Against Birth Control
Abortion is still under threat by dark money groups that helped overturn Roe | Abortion
Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch
Riverside requests 6.07% levy hike for 2023 tax
Hiker brings snake home to show kids, ends up in the hospital
This Seattle man dropped $35K on a car just one year after bankruptcy — here’s the harsh reality he was forced to face
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Israeli AH-64 Apache Appears With Mysterious Hellfire Missile
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Recognize them? 3 women accused of stealing after woman accidentally leaves purse inside Walmart shopping cart
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
House Speaker Mike Johnson Plays Dumb When Asked About His Vote Against Birth Control
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Abortion is still under threat by dark money groups that helped overturn Roe | Abortion
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Riverside requests 6.07% levy hike for 2023 tax
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Hiker brings snake home to show kids, ends up in the hospital
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This Seattle man dropped $35K on a car just one year after bankruptcy — here’s the harsh reality he was forced to face
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News5 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News2 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News5 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News4 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says