Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies

UTICA, N.Y. — Mohawk Valley Community College’s Utica campus is currently on lockdown.
The Utica Police Department is investigating “a report of a person with a gun on campus,” a release states.
“There is not an active shooter on campus,” UPD added.
A text from the college was sent at 8:45 a.m. that stated the following:
“Mohawk Valley Community College Emergency Alert: MVCC EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION – An ACTIVE THREAT has been reported for the Utica campus. FIND A SECURE LOCATION, lock doors, silence cell phones, and await further information. LOCKDOWN and await further updates. Further instructions to follow.”
These were the text messages that followed:
- “MVCC Shelter in Place: MVCC Shelter in Place. Stay where you are until further notice. If you are outside, take refuge in one of the buildings.”
- “MVCC lockdown immediately: MVCC Utica Campus: lockdown immediately. This is not a drill. Barricade yourself in classrooms or offices immediately. There is an immediate threat on campus.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus remain in lockdown.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes. Thank you for your patience.”
- @11:17 a.m. “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes. Thank you for your patience.”
- @11:30 a.m. “MVCC Utica Campus ALL CLEAR. The MVCC Utica Campus Lockdown has ended. All clear. The campus is secure and safe. More information to be sent to the college community via email.”
NEWSChannel 2’s Kirk Tupaj is on the scene.
Police continue to search the campus at Mohawk Valley Community College. They do not believe there’s an active shooter on campus. Once you leave campus you will not be allowed back on campus. @wktv pic.twitter.com/yl4jVFNB8x
Voters are waiting for voting machines to show up at Station no. 3 Firehouse, as lockdown continues at MVCC. @wktv pic.twitter.com/I8viUWAjYQ
Police are sending people away from MVCC Campus, as a call came in saying there’s a man with a gun on campus. Police are searching the campus, and voting is temporarily suspended. @wktv pic.twitter.com/k8RS3mOkyB
Because of the lockdown at MVCC’s Utica campus, a polling station had to be relocated.
Because of the lockdown emergency currently taking place at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, the Oneida County Board of Education is relocating its campus polling site.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.