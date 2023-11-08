News
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney has announced his 2024 tour, and Kansas City earned a spot on his list.
The “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” heads to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
Chesney is bringing a group of musical talents along with him. The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will be on the Arrowhead stage as well.
Chesney is thrilled to go back on tour starting in April.
“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome,” Chesney said.
Tickets for the stadium shows will go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in any of the various types of pre-sale tickets, click here.
News
Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan said on Monday it was leaving “all options” open in its response to what it called Israel’s failure to discriminate between military and civilian targets in its intensifying bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh did not elaborate on what steps Jordan would take, days after it recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest at Israel’s offensive in Gaza after a cross-border Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
Jordan also announced last week that Israel’s ambassador, who left Amman shortly after Hamas’ attack, would not be allowed to come back, effectively declaring him persona non grata.
“All options are on the table for Jordan in our dealing with the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its repercussions,” Khasawneh, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, told state media.
Khasawneh said Israel’s siege of the densely populated Gaza was not self-defence as it maintains. “The brutal Israeli attack does not discriminate between civilian and military targets and is extending to safe areas and ambulances,” he said.
Israel has denied deliberately targeting civilian objects in heavily populated areas, saying Hamas was using civilians as human shields, had dug tunnels under hospitals and was using ambulances to transport its fighters.
In a statement, Israel’s foreign ministry said the country’s “relations with Jordan are of strategic importance to both countries and we regret the inflammatory statements from Jordan’s leadership.”
Jordan is reviewing its economic, security and political ties with Israel and may freeze or revoke parts of its peace treaty if the Gaza conflict worsens, diplomats familiar with Jordanian thinking said.
The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants have surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
Such worries have increased since Israel’s religious-nationalist ruling coalition, its most right-wing government ever, took office last year, with some hardliners espousing the “Jordan is Palestine option”.
King Abdullah voiced these concerns during talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, warning of widespread violence in the West Bank and mainly Arab-inhabited east Jerusalem if attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinian civilians are not curbed, officials said.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said any move to drive Palestinians across to Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, was a “red line” amounting to a declaration of war.
“Any attempt to expel Palestinians in an attempt by Israel to change geography and demography we will confront,” Safadi said last week.
The Jordanian army has already fortified its positions along its borders, security sources said.
The U.S. ally fears a spillover of the violence in a country where pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread and anger against Israel has led to large rallies in support of Hamas.
Jordan’s worries have taken centre stage in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken since the Gaza war erupted and are likely to be raised in a meeting with CIA Director William Burns during a stopover in Jordan shortly, diplomats said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)
News
UPDATED: Lockdown Order at MVCC Utica Lifted After Report of ‘Individual With a Weapon in the Residence Halls’ | Local
Original Story Below:
UTICA, N.Y. — Mohawk Valley Community College’s Utica campus is currently on lockdown.
The Utica Police Department is investigating “a report of a person with a gun on campus,” a release states.
“There is not an active shooter on campus,” UPD added.
A text from the college was sent at 8:45 a.m. that stated the following:
“Mohawk Valley Community College Emergency Alert: MVCC EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION – An ACTIVE THREAT has been reported for the Utica campus. FIND A SECURE LOCATION, lock doors, silence cell phones, and await further information. LOCKDOWN and await further updates. Further instructions to follow.”
These were the text messages that followed:
- “MVCC Shelter in Place: MVCC Shelter in Place. Stay where you are until further notice. If you are outside, take refuge in one of the buildings.”
- “MVCC lockdown immediately: MVCC Utica Campus: lockdown immediately. This is not a drill. Barricade yourself in classrooms or offices immediately. There is an immediate threat on campus.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus remain in lockdown.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes. Thank you for your patience.”
- @11:17 a.m. “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes. Thank you for your patience.”
- @11:30 a.m. “MVCC Utica Campus ALL CLEAR. The MVCC Utica Campus Lockdown has ended. All clear. The campus is secure and safe. More information to be sent to the college community via email.”
NEWSChannel 2’s Kirk Tupaj is on the scene.
Police continue to search the campus at Mohawk Valley Community College. They do not believe there’s an active shooter on campus. Once you leave campus you will not be allowed back on campus. @wktv pic.twitter.com/yl4jVFNB8x
— Kirk Tupaj (@kirk2pi) November 7, 2023
Voters are waiting for voting machines to show up at Station no. 3 Firehouse, as lockdown continues at MVCC. @wktv pic.twitter.com/I8viUWAjYQ
— Kirk Tupaj (@kirk2pi) November 7, 2023
Police are sending people away from MVCC Campus, as a call came in saying there’s a man with a gun on campus. Police are searching the campus, and voting is temporarily suspended. @wktv pic.twitter.com/k8RS3mOkyB
— Kirk Tupaj (@kirk2pi) November 7, 2023
Because of the lockdown at MVCC’s Utica campus, a polling station had to be relocated.
Because of the lockdown emergency currently taking place at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, the Oneida County Board of Education is relocating its campus polling site.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.
News
Toyota’s $10,000 Future Pickup Truck Is Basic Transportation Perfection
No screens, no radio. Heck, it doesn’t even have a tachometer. The Toyota IMV 0 is like other modern cars in that it doesn’t have many switches on the interior, but in this case, it’s because there’s almost nothing to turn on and off. Based on the same platform as the Hilux, Toyota’s global market pickup, the IMV 0 starts as a blank template of four wheels, flatbed, and two-door cab. Of course, if you want to add some amenities, Toyota will be glad to add them on, and it’s likely that, like the Hilux, fancier models will be available depending on where it’s sold. But let’s take a moment to appreciate the bare necessities.
The IMV 0 was developed in Thailand, a country so mad for pickups that they make up almost half of new vehicle sales. Toyota sold 145,435 Hilux copies there in 2022, or about 17% of the total market (and it was second place behind the Isuzu D-Max). This plus Thailand’s proximity to the Japanese mothership and other Southeast Asian markets makes it a hub for truck development. The IMV 0, which will likely be called the Hilux Champ (in the Phillipines, it was introduced as the Tamaraw Concept.)
Most recently Toyota brought the truck to the Japan Mobility Show to showcase its versatility, envisioning modular units attached to the back that can transform the IMV 0 into a mobile coffee shop, DJ booth, or overlanding RV. Following the show we had a chance to see the IMV 0 up close at Toyota’s Shimoyama Tech Center in Japan. IMV stands for Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle, and it’s no coincidence that it’s the same as the platform name for the Hilux and related vehicles since 2004.
Compared to the features of the Corolla sedan, Toyota’s entry-level model in the United States, the IMV 0 is in an entirely different universe. Forget LED headlights, power windows and door locks, or standard adaptive cruise control. The IMV 0 doesn’t even have any trim on the A-pillar. The instrument cluster dial that would normally show engine RPM is just a big blank circle. It doesn’t even have a shift light. Then again, the 2024 Corolla starts at $22,995. The IMV 0/Hilux Champ will be the equivalent of about $10,000 when it launches in Thailand.
And no, there are no plans to sell this truck in the United States, although it will be sold in Mexico. It’s nice to think that a bare-bones truck at a rock-bottom price could find a customer base in America, but that’s unlikely to sway Toyota, which is only making the thinnest of margins on the base model. And besides, a big reason we don’t already get these cheap foreign-market trucks is because importing them from North America comes with the 25 percent “Chicken Tax” tariff. Add in the cost of stability control, lane-keeping, automatic emergency braking included in the Toyota Safety Sense suite that is nearly standard across the U.S. lineup and it’s easy to see the price ballooning into Ford Maverick territory. That’s for a truck that doesn’t even have map pockets in the doors.
The base configuration of the IMV 0 comes with rear-wheel drive and a gasoline 2.0-liter inline-four matched to a 5-speed manual transmission. Four-wheel-drive and diesel variants will also be offered. Literally everything else is extra. But while the IMV 0 starts simple, it’s made with those upgrades in mind. The bed, roof, and back of the cab are all pre-drilled for accessories, so adding bed sides or a cargo rack is as simple as bolting them on. Even the front fenders are secured with bolts for easy replacement or customization. The same goes for the three-piece plastic bumper. It’s exactly the sort of thing that appeals to business owners looking to keep down the cost of repairs, although it’s nice to think that this flexibility will also be used for endless personalization like so many Jeep Wranglers. Speaking of the Wrangler, the IMV 0 is more than a foot and a half longer than the four-door Jeep. Compared to other trucks, though, the IMV 0 is relatively small by American standards – it’s more than two feet shorter than the 2024 Tacoma and ten inches smaller in both width and height. Despite being billed as a mini-Hilux, the IMV 0 is almost identical in dimensions to the equivalent single-cab version. It doesn’t feel small, but from the driver’s seat, the IMV 0 lacks the sense of hugeness of even midsize American fare.
If you are curious, the engine in the test vehicle was a 1TR-FE 2.0-liter four. In dual-VVTi form as found in the current Hilux, it makes 137 hp. That had to contend with a curb weight of 1,555 kg (3,248 lbs).
The closest equivalent to the interior of the IMV 0 we have in the United States is probably a rental moving van. Vinyl seats, rubber-lined floor, and a trio of HVAC controls under the hole where a radio might go. For this truck’s Southeast Asia and South American markets, less stuff also means less stuff to break. On the smooth surface of Toyota’s oval track, the IMV 0 feels slightly bouncy with nothing to settle the rear leaf springs. The steering is light, and the gear shifter is somewhat rubbery. The IMV 0 feels more rugged than cheap, the kind of vehicle that can stand up to the daily abuse of hauling cargo on under-developed roads. Acceleration is best described as present and accounted for – on our brief lap around the test track it was hard to tell exactly how slow or fast the IMV 0 is. But we’re not sure it even matters. There’s an innate appeal to the simplicity of the IMV 0, the singular focus of hauling people and stuff from point A to point B. They don’t ask you how, they ask you how many. And to that, the IMV 0 seems like a truck that gets the job done, one way or another.
