Legal experts school Trump lawyer over meltdown

After an attempt to get more school resource officers on campus, the Volusia County School Board was shut down by county commissioners who said they wouldn’t fund that request.Many parents can agree nowadays, raising a child isn’t as easy as it was before.”I mean, middle school is a tough environment. I think anybody who’s been around the middle school atmosphere knows that. For the kids, it’s a trying time,” parent Gina Lloyd said.Lloyd’s daughter has had a few scares at school.She’s also seen the problems some kids get themselves into. In the last two years, district staff says there are more severe incidents happening at the middle school level, which is why Lloyd believes change is needed.”The presence of law enforcement adds a whole other element to the equation. The kids are used to seeing the teachers every day. They know the teachers’ hands are tied when it comes to disciplining, and they don’t always take the role seriously,” Lloyd said. In Tuesday’s county council meeting, the school district asked commissioners if the sheriff’s office could assume an additional $350,000 expense to add seven deputies to schools across Volusia. School board member Carl Persis says it’s needed.”We should have the same level of safety and security at all of our secondary schools. If these seven are added, all middle and high schools will have a law enforcement. That’s the goal. That’s what we want,” Persis said. In a unanimous decision, the county council voted not to give the district the additional funds. While they all agree school safety is a priority, now that budget season has passed, council members believe the district should fund the additional deputies. Parents can only hope someone assumes that financial responsibility soon.”I’m sad a little bit because a lot of times it’s too little too late with regard to a lot of issues,” Lloyd said. In Tuesday’s council meeting, district leaders said if this motion didn’t pass, they would continue to have school guardians present in these schools.We reached out to the district for a comment on the decision and the next steps moving forward.Volusia County Schools released the following statement:”We are disappointed in the council’s decision not to support this request that was made in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office. The School Board’s chief financial officer, school security specialist, and administration from all parties worked together leading up to the meeting to discuss the financial requests and ensure that the School Board was meeting the requirements of our interlocal agreement with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. By prior contract, the School Resource Deputy Agreement states that VCS’s responsibility is 55% and VSO’s responsibility is 45% in paying for school resource deputies on our campuses,” VCS said in a statement.The statement continued:”This contract provides cooperative means to deter crime, provide safety and security to students, faculty, and parents on or about school premises. The discussion that took place this morning regarding the district’s budget and reserves was not relevant to the financial considerations of the interlocal agreement.VCS previously had school resource deputies in these seven schools, which were removed during the pandemic and replaced with school guardians due to staffing issues. VSO has supported this initiative and assured VCS that they had the personnel to support these safety measures in our schools if the funding was approved. The safety and security of our students and staff is, and always will be, the top priority of Volusia County Schools, the Volusia County School Board, Superintendent Dr. Balgobin, and all Volusia County Schools staff members,” Volusia County Schools said in a statement. Top headlines: FHP: 2 teenagers killed in Lake County crash What you need to know about voting day in Orlando ‘I thought I was going to die’: Florida Amazon delivery driver describes day she was bitten by rattlesnake on job

After an attempt to get more school resource officers on campus, the Volusia County School Board was shut down by county commissioners who said they wouldn’t fund that request. Many parents can agree nowadays, raising a child isn’t as easy as it was before. “I mean, middle school is a tough environment. I think anybody who’s been around the middle school atmosphere knows that. For the kids, it’s a trying time,” parent Gina Lloyd said. Lloyd’s daughter has had a few scares at school. She’s also seen the problems some kids get themselves into. In the last two years, district staff says there are more severe incidents happening at the middle school level, which is why Lloyd believes change is needed. “The presence of law enforcement adds a whole other element to the equation. The kids are used to seeing the teachers every day. They know the teachers’ hands are tied when it comes to disciplining, and they don’t always take the role seriously,” Lloyd said. In Tuesday’s county council meeting, the school district asked commissioners if the sheriff’s office could assume an additional $350,000 expense to add seven deputies to schools across Volusia. School board member Carl Persis says it’s needed. “We should have the same level of safety and security at all of our secondary schools. If these seven are added, all middle and high schools will have a law enforcement. That’s the goal. That’s what we want,” Persis said. In a unanimous decision, the county council voted not to give the district the additional funds. While they all agree school safety is a priority, now that budget season has passed, council members believe the district should fund the additional deputies. Parents can only hope someone assumes that financial responsibility soon. “I’m sad a little bit because a lot of times it’s too little too late with regard to a lot of issues,” Lloyd said. In Tuesday’s council meeting, district leaders said if this motion didn’t pass, they would continue to have school guardians present in these schools. We reached out to the district for a comment on the decision and the next steps moving forward. Volusia County Schools released the following statement: “We are disappointed in the council’s decision not to support this request that was made in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office. The School Board’s chief financial officer, school security specialist, and administration from all parties worked together leading up to the meeting to discuss the financial requests and ensure that the School Board was meeting the requirements of our interlocal agreement with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. By prior contract, the School Resource Deputy Agreement states that VCS’s responsibility is 55% and VSO’s responsibility is 45% in paying for school resource deputies on our campuses,” VCS said in a statement. The statement continued: “This contract provides cooperative means to deter crime, provide safety and security to students, faculty, and parents on or about school premises. The discussion that took place this morning regarding the district’s budget and reserves was not relevant to the financial considerations of the interlocal agreement. VCS previously had school resource deputies in these seven schools, which were removed during the pandemic and replaced with school guardians due to staffing issues. VSO has supported this initiative and assured VCS that they had the personnel to support these safety measures in our schools if the funding was approved. The safety and security of our students and staff is, and always will be, the top priority of Volusia County Schools, the Volusia County School Board, Superintendent Dr. Balgobin, and all Volusia County Schools staff members,” Volusia County Schools said in a statement. Top headlines: