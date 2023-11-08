News
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
Three teenagers were taken to a hospital after New York police said they were shot by a man tracking down his relative’s stolen car.
Michael Brown, 23, fled the scene after the shooting and was later taken into custody, Syracuse officials said in a Nov. 5 news release.
He is charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm, a spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department told McClatchy News.
Just before 11 p.m. Nov. 5, police responded to an area in northern Syracuse after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, which is a gunshot detection sensor used by law enforcement.
A short distance away, officers were flagged down by occupants of a Hyundai that had been reported stolen earlier that night, according to officials.
Two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were found shot inside the car, officials said. The 16-year-old sustained injuries to her arm and midsection, and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The 14-year-olds were injured in the hip and leg, respectively, and are expected to survive.
Brown is a family member of the person who owns the Hyundai, officials said. He tracked down the car and found it with “several juveniles inside,” according to the release.
During an interaction with them, Brown shot into the car, striking the three teens.
A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department said the 16-year-old was still in critical condition as of Nov. 6.
Mom confronts thieves, then one takes her SUV with 5 children inside, Oklahoma cops say
Neighbors hold accused truck thief at gunpoint as he flees traffic stop, Florida cops say
64-year-old food delivery driver repeatedly shot in carjacking, Pennsylvania cops say
18-year-old breaks into car then accidentally shoots self while fleeing, Texas cops say
News
Incumbents Lead In Berkeley Unofficial Election Results For 2023
Last updated at 10:43 p.m. Nov. 7.
BERKELEY, NJ — Election results are coming in, and Patch has the latest updates.
Residents are electing a new mayor and three Township Council seats. Additionally, three Berkeley Township Board of Education seats are up for grabs.
Here are the results. Note that all numbers are unofficial until certified by the Ocean County Clerk’s Office.
Mayoral Race
News
Dog adopted after 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter — and a shocking discovery
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Pennsylvania gave a longtime rescue dog named Ella a new home in what a Bloomsburg shelter called “an extremely special adoption.”
Saying “you might want to grab a tissue real quick for this one,” the Animal Resource Center stated that Ella had been at the shelter for the last seven years, making her the center’s longest resident.
Recently, a woman identified only as Kaitlyn emailed the adoption center about her interest in adopting Ella. Katlyn told the center that her dog, Jo, had passed away a few months prior and that she was ready for another dog.
According to the center, when Ella saw Kaitlyn, the staff knew Ella had found her “person.” Ella, who had a history of fear and aggression, usually needed multiple visits for her to get comfortable with strangers. That was not the case with Kaitlyn.
“She immediately walked over to Kaitlyn with no hesitation, allowing her to give Ella scratches and pets right away,” the center said.
At the end of the showing, the staff noticed Kaitlyn getting emotional as she looked at the bandana Ella was wearing around her neck.
A teary Kaitlyn then told the staff that the bandana belonged to Jo. She said she donated it to the center after her dog died.
“This bandana that Ella is wearing, it’s Jo’s. I donated them all here when he passed,” Kaitlyn said, showing a picture of Jo wearing it.
Can the woolly bear caterpillar actually ‘predict’ winter in Pennsylvania?
The center said the realization caused tears to fill the eyes of staff members as well: “Out of the 20 dogs in our shelter right now, this bandana. This specific bandana. Jo’s bandana. It was on Ella.”
Indicating that it was meant to be, Kaitlyn told the center, “I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval.”
After seven years and this emotional visit, Ella finally got adopted.
“Every morning, Ella use to pop up off her bed and greet you at the door of her kennel right away,” said the Animal Resource Center. “We’ll miss that tomorrow, it’ll be such a bittersweet moment realizing that as we pause to reflect on a few of our favorites times with Ella — but my goodness the amount of pure happiness we will feel everyday knowing Ella finally got what she deserved: ELLA GOT ADOPTED.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
News
Campaign Ad Uses Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal to Woo Ohio Voters
They know their audience.
Posted:
Updated:
There’s one thing every voter in Ohio can agree on this Election Day: Michigan is the worst.
With the Buckeyes and Wolverines apparently on a collision course for another rivalry game with a trip to the Big Ten championship game on the line and Michigan embroiled in an ever-expanding cheating controversy, tensions between the neighboring states are as high as ever. One group is hoping to use Ohio’s hatred of its neighbors to the north to influence voters on Tuesday.
“They stole our signals, and they’re taking our tax dollars,” an ad from the Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol reads.
A+ campaign ad pic.twitter.com/Di2lX8pPH5
— Scoops (@ejmaroun) November 7, 2023
The group’s ad encourages citizens to vote in favor of the ballot initiative known as Issue 2 that would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana in Ohio. Cannabis has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and the ad claims that thousands of Ohio residents make the trip to “that state up north” each year to purchase legal cannabis, with the resulting tax revenue benefiting Michigan rather than the Buckeye State.
Polling shows that a majority of Ohioans are in favor of legalizing marijuana. For anyone who’s still undecided, sticking it to Michigan might be a great incentive to vote “yes.”
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
Incumbents Lead In Berkeley Unofficial Election Results For 2023
Dog adopted after 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter — and a shocking discovery
Campaign Ad Uses Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal to Woo Ohio Voters
A look at Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas’ vast tunnel network in Gaza
Temperatures to rise to near 50 after freezing start to Thursday – NBC Connecticut
It’s Not Looking Good for The Ex-Michigan Cop Caught Punching a Black Teen
PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Sneak Peek Photos
Legal experts school Trump lawyer over meltdown
Holyoke Community College to host Cannabis Career and Resource Fair
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Interesting Articles
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Incumbents Lead In Berkeley Unofficial Election Results For 2023
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dog adopted after 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter — and a shocking discovery
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Campaign Ad Uses Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal to Woo Ohio Voters
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A look at Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas’ vast tunnel network in Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Temperatures to rise to near 50 after freezing start to Thursday – NBC Connecticut
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
It’s Not Looking Good for The Ex-Michigan Cop Caught Punching a Black Teen
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Sneak Peek Photos
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Legal experts school Trump lawyer over meltdown
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Holyoke Community College to host Cannabis Career and Resource Fair
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News3 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News5 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
-
News7 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know