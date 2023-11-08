News
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters approved a measure legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, defying Republican legislative leaders who had failed to pass the proposed law.
Passage of Issue 2 makes Ohio the 24th state to allow adult cannabis use for non-medical purposes.
“Marijuana is no longer a controversial issue,” said Tom Haren, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. “Ohioans demonstrated this by passing State Issue 2 in a landslide. Ohioans are being extremely clear on the future they want for our state: adult-use marijuana legal and regulated.”
The new law will allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax will be imposed on purchases, to be spent on administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs supporting the industry itself.
The election’s outcome represents a blow to GOP lawmakers, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and business and manufacturing organizations concerned about its impact on workplace and traffic safety.
But as a citizen-initiated statute, the law is subject to change. Republicans who remain opposed to it in the Legislature are free to make tweaks to the law — or even repeal it, though the political stakes are higher now that the voters have approved it.
Among concerns raised by opponents that lawmakers may revisit is the measure’s tax structure, which earmarks none of the earnings for Ohio counties that administer social services programs directed at drug use, addiction and other issues that could rise due to Issue 2’s passage.
“This fight is not over,” Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action President Kevin Sabet said in a statement. He called on state lawmakers to eliminate provisions of Issue 2 that allow for commercial sales, advertising and production, at a minimum.
Republican Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman said lawmakers may also reconsider “questionable language” regarding limits on THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.
“This statute was written by the marijuana industry and should not be treated as a cash grab for their cash crop at the expense of a state trying to emerge from the opioid epidemic,” he said in a text sent by his spokesperson.
For the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, voter approval marked the culmination of the proposal’s yearslong fight to become law.
GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose first submitted petitions to the Ohio General Assembly on behalf of the coalition in January 2022, triggering a four-month countdown for lawmakers to act. Republican legislative leaders didn’t, and lawmakers asserted the group’s petitions arrived too late for 2022 ballots.
A lawsuit and settlement ensued, under which the group agreed to wait until this year.
Scott Milburn, spokesperson for the opposition campaign Protect Ohio Workers and Families, called Tuesday’s result disappointing. He said the debate now shifts to the Statehouse.
“This ticking time bomb crafted in secret by a Columbus law firm will now be cracked open by the Legislature in the full light of day so they can defuse it in an open, public process before it blows up in Ohio’s face,” he said in a statement.
LeafLink, a large wholesale cannabis marketplace, commended Ohio residents on approving Issue 2 and urged lawmakers to promptly enact the law as passed.
“This vote presents a tremendous opportunity for the state where legal adult-use sales are projected to exceed $1 billion annually,” Policy Director Rodney Holcombe said in a statement. “This move puts Ohio in league with 23 other states that have taken this significant stride forward. We have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of legalized cannabis, including job creation, tax revenue for vital government services and unique business opportunities for entrepreneurs.”
Recognize them? 3 women accused of stealing after woman accidentally leaves purse inside Walmart shopping cart
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police are looking for three women accused of stealing a woman’s purse after she accidentally left it inside a Walmart shopping cart.
The incident happened on Oct. 31 at the store located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven.
According to the Winter Haven Public Safety Department, the victim left her purse inside the cart after loading up her purchases into her vehicle.
Shortly after she left, three women arrived at the same parking spot.
Authorities said they found the purse in the cart – but instead of doing “the right thing” – officials said they tossed the purse inside their vehicle before entering the store.
“There was $1800 in cash along with credit cards and some sentimental items that cannot be replaced,” officials said ina Facebook post. “There were two charges used on the victim’s cards before they were cancelled.”
Officials released surveillance photos of the three women hoping someone will recognize them and come forward with information.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Moore at 863-837-9754. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.
City of Laredo proclaims ‘Municipal Court Week’
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) – Throughout the State of Texas, local municipal courts are recognizing and promoting public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary system.
The Laredo Municipal Court is working on changes they say will benefit the community.
The municipal court in Laredo sees hundreds of cases per month. Usually, the cases deal with traffic and city ordinance violations.
In order to promote the work that the specific court does, Monday starts what is being proclaimed as “Municipal Court Week” in Laredo.
Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez said the court has grown and changed in the last decade.
“We also went electronic, we are not paper driven anymore. We’re paper lite, only the people that come in and do business with the city do so we can scan them into the system since everything is electronic now,” said Judge Dominguez. “We also do a lot of trainings now, we have a lot of clerks that are certified now as clerks here with the court now.”
Dominguez is working to reduce the fear or dread people might associate a courtroom with.
He wants to be proactive and prevent people from having to step foot in his courtroom.
That’s why Dominguez is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation and local entities to educate the community about the importance of traffic safety.
“We all need to work together to bring more education as to what we are doing on the road a lot of people are dying on the roadways for simple things like not wearing a seatbelt and not taking the time to put your children in a car seat,” said Blanca Trevino Castro with TxDOT.
As of now, plans are preliminary for this new program; however, they are planning to educate with real life experiences others have gone through.
Dominguez said they plan to implement this program specifically with juveniles first.
Dominguez adds that they have recently added a juvenile case court manager. This person is able to look at juvenile cases since they are treated differently than adult violations.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.
House Speaker Mike Johnson Plays Dumb When Asked About His Vote Against Birth Control
On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) claimed in a cable news interview that he simply couldn’t recall whether he’d voted against birth control—despite doing so a little over a year ago.
The far-right lawmaker who has blamed school shootings on abortion and opposes no-fault divorce was among the 195 House Republicans who voted against codifying the right to birth control last July. It was a high-profile vote since, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to overrule other privacy rights, including contraception and marriage equality.
Wow. Mike Johnson on Fox News Sunday doesn’t rule out voting against access to contraception but then says “I really don’t remember any of those measures” when asked about his past votes against reproductive health care pic.twitter.com/4pDl3BGGD3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2023
Well, we remember, Mike.
Johnson voted against the Right to Contraception Act (HR 8373), a bill that would have created a legal right to obtain and use all Food and Drug Administration-approved forms of contraception. The vote was 228 to 195, with an additional two members of Congress voting “present”—you can see how your representative voted on the House clerk’s website. It beggars belief that Johnson can’t remember this bill.
Johnson is also a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act (HR 431), a bill that would grant legal personhood to every fertilized egg. It’s effectively a nationwide abortion ban that would also affect the embryos created for IVF. He hasn’t yet voted for a total abortion ban, or against IVF, but he co-sponsors this bill, so his response to Bream was disingenuous at best.
Johnson is a Christian nationalist who opposes abortion, divorce, gay marriage, and, apparently, even porn. Another Johnson story making the rounds on Sunday was that he said last year that he and his son monitored each other’s porn intake and called his son his “accountability partner.” This is deeply weird, but it sounds like what he really needs is an “accountability partner” to help remind him of his well-known views on controlling people’s uteruses before he goes and acts dumb on live TV.
