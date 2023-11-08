Connect with us

Orcas sink another boat in Europe after a nearly hour-long attack

Orcas swimming near a boat

Orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar have been harassing boats and their passengers for more than three years.  (Image credit: Jackson Roberts via Getty Images)

A pod of orcas has attacked and sunk another boat in southwestern Europe after relentlessly bombarding the vessel and its crew for almost an hour on Halloween. It is the fourth time that orcas from this region’s population have sunk a vessel in the last two years.

On Oct. 31, the Grazie Mamma — a mid-size sailing yacht owned by Polish cruise company Morskie Mile — was attacked by an unknown number of orcas for around 45 minutes off the coast of Morocco in the Strait of Gibraltar, Morskie Mile representatives wrote in a Facebook post translated from Polish.

Mike Johnson and His Son Monitoring Each Other's Porn Intake Is Worse Than You Think

November 8, 2023

The New Republic

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s unusual porn habits could have ramifications for the entire country.

In a newly resurfaced video from 2022, the newly minted speaker admitted that he and his son monitor each other’s porn intake using a third-party subscription software called Covenant Eyes that watches all their electronic devices. For $16.99 a month, the app drafts a habit report and shares it with an “accountability partner,” which in Johnson’s case is his teenage son Jack.

“What it does, real simply, is it has an algorithm and a software—it’s way above my head how it works, but—it scans, you obviously opt into it, but it scans all the activity on your phone or your devices, your laptop, what have you. We do all of it. Then it sends a report to your accountability partner,” Johnson said.

“My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice,” Johnson explained.

“I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate,” he added.

Aside from the weirdness of having your son watch your porn intake—and vice versa—the implications of having one of the most prominent leaders in government under the watchful eye of an intrusive software have not been lost on some, who believe the app could pose a national security risk.

“A US Congressman is allowing a 3rd Party tech company to scan ALL of his electronic devices daily and then uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching…. I mean, who else is accessing that data?” tweeted the user Receipt Maven, who first resurfaced the video.

Johnson held a low profile in the U.S. legislature until his unexpected rise to prominence on October 25, when his long-shot bid suddenly materialized under a historically divided Republican caucus that rejected senior leadership for the role, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Representative Jim Jordan.

[Watch] Naveen ul-Haq Hands Travis Head A Duck With A Peach Of A Delivery | cricket.one

November 8, 2023

image-lood0bjh

Travis Head was in shock after he departed for a duck (Twitter)

In a thrilling encounter currently underway at Wankhede, Naveen-ul-Haq, the Afghan pacer, pulled off a spectacular dismissal, leaving the Australian cricket fans in shock. Travis Head, the Australian left-hander, departed for a duck, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s delivery was nothing short of spectacular, clocking in at a blistering 135.5 kmph. It was a good length delivery that found the perfect line and length just outside off stump. The ball angled in and then nipped away sharply, leaving Head in a tricky situation.

Travis Head, perhaps a little unsure of the conditions, prodded tentatively at the ball. Unfortunately for him, the edge was found, and the ball carried comfortably to the wicketkeeper, Ikram Alikhil, who made no mistake. The crowd erupted in cheers as Naveen-ul-Haq celebrated his magnificent wicket.

The Australian team was immediately under pressure as the Afghan Atalans mobbed Naveen with excitement. This early breakthrough was a testament to Naveen’s skill and composure, as he dispatched one of Australia’s key batsmen with only his second delivery.

Los Gatos 'Party Mom' pleads not guilty to giving minors alcohol, encouraging teens to have sex

November 8, 2023

Los Gatos 'Party Mom' pleads not guilty to giving minors alcohol, encouraging teens to have sex

SAN JOSE, Calif.The Los Gatos mother accused of giving minors alcohol and encouraging them to have sex pleaded not guilty in court on Monday morning following a grand jury indictment that resulted in more than 60 counts against her last week.

Shannon O’Connor, 49, was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on 20 felonies and 43 misdemeanors, including accusations of giving alcohol to children as young as 14 years old to the point of throwing up.

Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise, who is prosecuting the case, said “multiple children were left unconscious from alcohol intoxication, vomiting from alcohol intoxication, sexually abused unconscious. Or one with broken bones.”

She quietly entered the courtroom on Monday wearing a green jail uniform and took a front-row seat.

Prosecutors said O’Connor engaged in this behavior over an 11-month period in 2020.

Her case experienced many delays for a number of reasons, during which seven new charges were filed against O’Connor.

Wise explained, “the new charges reflect felony sexual assault, felony dissuading a witness and additional child endangerment reflecting her conduct as we continue this investigation after we filed the original complaint.”

O’Connor’s attorneys considered a plea deal that would have resulted in a 17-year sentence, but ultimately, they chose to proceed to trial.

About 17 victims testified before the grand jury about how the events destroyed their lives, which ultimately led to the latest indictment.

The district attorney’s office’s unusual decision to use a grand jury indictment to advance the case to the arraignment phase may pose challenges for the defense.

Legal analyst Steven Clark said, “this was a missed opportunity for the defense team for Shannon O’Connor because they will not get a chance to cross-examine the victim and other witnesses at a preliminary hearing. They’re gonna have to relay on that grand jury transcript to give them the information they need to prepare for trial. For the prosecution, they’re saying, times up for Shannon O’Connor.”

O’Connor is being held at the Elmwood Women’s Complex in Milpitas.

She is scheduled to return to court on December 20 to confirm her counsel, and a potential trial date may be set.

Trending