PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Sneak Peek Photos

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College will host a cannabis career and resource fair Thursday, Nov. 9, at the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development, where individuals interested in working in the cannabis industry can learn about training programs and talk with employers about jobs.

The fair will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the Kittredge Center. It is sponsored by the Cannabis Education Center, a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast, and Mass CultivatED, a social equity “jail-to-jobs” program for the cannabis industry.

The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a job in the cannabis industry, which in Massachusetts is close to surpassing $5 billion in sales since cannabis was legalized in the state in 2016.

Among the cannabis companies sending representatives to the fair are INSA, Curaleaf, EZ Hire, GTI, 6 Bricks, and DMC Cannabis.

“Whether you’re a job seeker looking to break or an employer seeking talented individuals, this event is the perfect opportunity to discover a wide range of career options and resources in the cannabis industry,” said Jeffrey Hayden, HCC vice president of Business and Community Services.

To register for the fair, please go to: hcc.edu/canna-fair

The Cannabis Education Center will run its next two-day, 12-hour Cannabis Core training program Dec. 2-3, followed by another session Feb. 3-4, 2024. To register: please visit hcc.edu/cannabis-core

The Cannabis Education Center is a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast and based out of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development. Elevate Northeast is a Massachusetts-based, women-founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, created to support the Northeast’s cannabis industry through workforce training, education and advocacy.

More information on these and other cannabis industry programs can be found on the Cannabis Education Center’s website – cannabiseducationcenter.org or by calling 413-552-2320.