PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Sneak Peek Photos
It’s that time of year once again!
That’s right, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2023 will be revealed Tuesday night, Nov. 7, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
And while we can’t give any hints before then (sorry!), what we can do is treat you to photos of six of the many, many sexy men featured in this year’s issue, before the pages are revealed.
Here, see the guys who were on our radar for many reasons this year, and come back to PEOPLE.com on Wednesday morning for much more from this very special issue.
Timothée Chalamet
“The dream as an artist,” the Oscar nominee, 27, has said, “is to throw whatever the f— you want at the wall.” Case in point: his upcoming roles, playing quirky Willy Wonka in the origin story Wonka and returning as haunted Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two.
Jamie Foxx
Despite a health crisis that took him out of the spotlight for months, Foxx, 55, has lost none of his signature swagger. “I went to hell and back,” he said in a July Instagram post. “And I’m able to work.” Among the Oscar winner’s five projects this year: He lent his voice to the live-action canine comedy Strays and starred in Netflix’s hit They Cloned Tyrone.
Lenny Kravitz
When the rocker, 59, wasn’t flaunting his physique in this hot and heavy video for his single “TK421,” he performed at the Global Citizen Power Our Planet concert and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. But Kravitz is apparently holding out for an even more ambitious project: a film with daughter Zoë. “I adore her, and it would be a lot of fun,” he has said.
Jason Kelce
Despite soaring fame from his New Heights podcast with brother Travis and his Prime Video documentary, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, 36, keeps it real as a husband and father of three: “We’re just trying to have fun.”
Legal experts school Trump lawyer over meltdown
Trump attorney Alina Habba unleashed a torrent of frustration directed at New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron during a break in Monday’s testimony in Trump’s $250 million civil fraud case. “‘I’m not here to hear what he has to say,'” Habba quoted the judge as having said about Trump’s meandering tangents. “Then why exactly am I being paid as an attorney?” she asked. “The answer is very clear,” Habba added. “Because [NY Attorney General ] wants to stand right here like she did this morning and call my client a liar.” Habba continued: “And if we don’t stop corruption in courtrooms where attorneys are gagged, where attorneys are not allowed to say what they need to say to protect their clients’ interests, it doesn’t matter what your politics are. But I was told to sit down today. I was yelled at, and I’ve had a judge who is unhinged slamming a table… Let me be very clear, I don’t tolerate that in my life. I’m not going to tolerate it here.”
Legal observers criticized the lawyer’s complaints. “Spoken like a lawyer who: (1) doesn’t try cases and (2) doesn’t know how to act in front of a judge,” quipped MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang on X, formerly Twitter. Georgia State University Law professor Eric Segall mocked Habba’s outrage over being told to sit down. “What a terrible look for this lawyer,” he tweeted. Attorney Bradley Moss cited his own experience being chastized by judges to illustrate that Monday’s exchange was not unusual. “Get over it,” he wrote.
I have had the current Attorney General and a current Supreme Court justice, at the time serving in their respective positions on the DC Circuit, chastise me in two different proceedings.
Get over it. https://t.co/ov11OOnkIf
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 6, 2023
Holyoke Community College to host Cannabis Career and Resource Fair
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College will host a cannabis career and resource fair Thursday, Nov. 9, at the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development, where individuals interested in working in the cannabis industry can learn about training programs and talk with employers about jobs.
The fair will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the Kittredge Center. It is sponsored by the Cannabis Education Center, a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast, and Mass CultivatED, a social equity “jail-to-jobs” program for the cannabis industry.
The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a job in the cannabis industry, which in Massachusetts is close to surpassing $5 billion in sales since cannabis was legalized in the state in 2016.
Among the cannabis companies sending representatives to the fair are INSA, Curaleaf, EZ Hire, GTI, 6 Bricks, and DMC Cannabis.
“Whether you’re a job seeker looking to break or an employer seeking talented individuals, this event is the perfect opportunity to discover a wide range of career options and resources in the cannabis industry,” said Jeffrey Hayden, HCC vice president of Business and Community Services.
To register for the fair, please go to: hcc.edu/canna-fair
The Cannabis Education Center will run its next two-day, 12-hour Cannabis Core training program Dec. 2-3, followed by another session Feb. 3-4, 2024. To register: please visit hcc.edu/cannabis-core
The Cannabis Education Center is a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast and based out of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development. Elevate Northeast is a Massachusetts-based, women-founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, created to support the Northeast’s cannabis industry through workforce training, education and advocacy.
More information on these and other cannabis industry programs can be found on the Cannabis Education Center’s website – cannabiseducationcenter.org or by calling 413-552-2320.
Pakistan steps up security at military and other sensitive installations after attack on an air base
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have stepped up security at military and other sensitive installations following the weekend attack by militants on an air base that damaged three grounded aircraft and destroyed a fuel tanker, security officials said Monday.
A recently formed group, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Mianwali, a city in eastern Punjab province, where police have repulsed multiple attacks by another group, the Pakistani Taliban, in recent months.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan emerged earlier this year and has claimed multiple attacks, including the July 12 one on a security post in southwest Pakistan in which nine soldiers and a female passerby were killed.
The military asserted that Saturday’s attack at the Mianwali Training Air Base was largely thwarted because of a “swift and effective response” from security forces.
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press, taken Saturday hours after the attack, show one aircraft stand at the base destroyed by fire, while others appear to have sustained damage.
The military said it killed all nine attackers.
Authorities have increased security at military and other sensitive installations on intelligence reports about more possible attacks, said two security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.
Also Monday, security forces raided a militant hideout in the northwestern Tirah area bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left four soldiers and three insurgents dead, the military said. In a statement, it said the slain troops included Lt. Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider, who had led multiple operations against Pakistani militants in the region.
The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have not commented on the attack. The group is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
___
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Sneak Peek Photos
Legal experts school Trump lawyer over meltdown
Holyoke Community College to host Cannabis Career and Resource Fair
Pakistan steps up security at military and other sensitive installations after attack on an air base
Volusia County denies school board’s request to fund more SROs
Italy grants citizenship to a terminally ill British baby after a Vatican hospital offers her care
Van Ayres is superintendent of schools
Watch a Flying Deer Hit a Pickup For Sale Just as the Buyer Arrives
New Wisconsin Report Shares Cannabis Revenue Estimates
Israeli AH-64 Apache Appears With Mysterious Hellfire Missile
