Riverside requests 6.07% levy hike for 2023 tax

The village of Riverside will seek to extend its 2023 property tax by 6.07%.
Although the village seeks that extension, it is not likely to collect the full amount because of the state’s tax cap law for non-home rule municipalities such as Riverside.
The law limits tax levy increases for non-home rule communities to 5% or the level of the consumer price index, whichever is less. The CPI for 2023 is 6.5%.
The village requests an increase of 6.07% to capture any growth in the property value determined by Cook County as a basis to calculate property taxes, called equalized assessed value. Local tax rates and levies, as well as applicable tax deductions, are applied to the equalized assessed value, determining how much taxes each property owner will pay.
The village estimates the 2023 tax levy is around $8.1 million.
About $6.7 million or 82%, of the proposed levy is for the village’s general funds, special recreations fund and debt service funds. This represents an increase of about 8% from last year’s levy. The remaining $1.4 million is for Riverside’s library, about 3.1% more than last year’s levy.
After holding a public hearing on Nov. 2, the village board is expected to approve the 2023 tax levy at the Dec. 7 village board meeting.
An unidentified hiker in Australia was “extremely lucky” after being bitten by what he thought was a harmless diamond python, which he had captured and took home to show his kids.
Unfortunately, it was a case of mistaken identity, as the reptile turned out to be a poisonous broad-headed snake, which looks very similar to a diamond python.
The incident occurred last Wednesday in the New South Wales Southern Highlands, as reported by Yahoo! Australia.
The man was hiking with friends when he spotted the reptile and captured it. When he was bitten, he didn’t think anything of it until returning home and becoming violently ill.
“The hiker ended up in the hospital after violently vomiting for three hours and [experiencing] a large, swollen hand,” Ray McGibbon wrote on his Southern Highlands Snake Catcher Facebook page.
A nurse from Bowral Hospital phoned McGibbon to get an identification of the reptile to determine the proper treatment. A photo of the snake was sent to him and he identified it as a broad-headed snake.
“They did find traces of venom in the hiker’s system,” McGibbon wrote. “After six hours, [he was] sent home to recover. During that time, I collected the snake from his residence, got the location to where they found the snake and returned it back to its habitat Saturday morning.
“After myself doing the trek and how long it took to walk in and back, the hiker was extremely lucky to make it out after being bitten [and injected with venom, and without receiving any first aid].
“The hiker is feeling extremely lucky. It could have ended up a lot worse than it did.”
McGibbon wrote that all broad-headed snakes have the potential to cause death from a bite, that its “venom is neurotoxic with powerful procoagulants and is weakly hemolytic.”
McGibbon shared the story to educate people.
“So please, if you see a snake or any reptile in the wild, admire it in its own habitat,” he wrote. “Take photos or a video, and please DO NOT try to capture it or take it home.”
For some, an emotional decision might be buying takeout after a bad day or slamming on the horn when someone cuts you off in traffic. But for James of Seattle, an emotional decision means dropping more than $35,000 on a Dodge Charger less than a year out of bankruptcy.
James, 28, was a recent guest on an episode of Caleb Hammer’s YouTube Show, “Financial Audit.” He copped to a number of bad money moves, blaming “lifestyle creep, a couple of emotional decisions, a poor understanding of how finance works overall and how to use credit cards” for landing him in the hot seat.
Hammer — who’s known for savaging guests for their waste and insanity, even as he shows them how to do better — was shocked by James’s choice and he didn’t hold back on expressing his disdain: “To drive around in a Dodge Charger and no one thinks you’re cool when you pull up to them at a stop light… you’re paying $850 a month for that — to be judged.”
From Beemer to bankruptcy
James earns a comfortable salary of $80,000, but he admits upfront that he struggles with personal finance — espcially when it comes to using credit cards wisely. Hammer told him he should be in the driver’s seat given that his wife brings in just $40,000.
But James crashed his finances on a previous car: a BMW he bought for $20,000 that bit the dust after less than a month. Bouncing back from his poor judgment and money miscues — he had no emergency fund when the car died — has been an uphill struggle at best, even though the bankruptcy was a painful three-month process.
For a while, he got by on an electric scooter. But with his wife expecting, James bought her a 2008 Acura TL, on which he still owes $7,252 at 23.69% interest, or as Hammer put it, “a death stupidity interest rate.” That might not be super terrible if the couple were otherwise debt free. But then there’s the monthly $850 Charger payment: Only $411 goes to paying off the principal.
“Dodge Chargers and this kind of debt? After a bankruptcy that just blows my mind. The fact that you actively chose to do this — crazy,” Hammer told him.
‘More clarity and accountability’
In the hour-long video, James admits to eating out excessively. And because he and his wife have separate checking accounts, there’s a lack of focus in terms of family finances — especially concerning now that they’ve welcomed their son.
“That’s why I’m here,” he told Hammer, “to get more clarity and accountability.” And while the YouTuber may lack the credentials of a professional, he’s relatable for his utter lack of formality and niceties.
He also brandishes some nifty problem-solving skills. In real time, Hammer created a monthly budget pie graph for James that accounted for as many expenses as they could list. In the process, he discovered that the couple’s phones were financed as well, eating up $270 a month — and that the “stupid car” at 14 miles/gallon was guzzling another $600 in gas.
Hammer urged James to use the $2,500 a month left over for setting up a two-month emergency fund immediately, even before tackling the debt. That it would likely take them six months moved Hammer to hammer away: “This sucks. This sucks. This sucks. This sucks.”
On the brighter side, Caleb projected that in three years and two months, James would be debt free with that emergency fund in a high-yield savings account if he stuck to the plan and held off on wasteful purchases. He and his wife could then take meaningful steps towards retirement savings, provided they got on the same page.
His closing encouragement to James was powerful.
“You guys can live the greatest, most fun life — better than anyone around you — just by sacrificing over the next three years and two months,” he said. “It’s so worth it. Please do it for your future and for your child and potential children’s future.”
Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India against Australia. Photo: AP
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
India will host Australia in a five-match T20I series after World Cup
If fit, Hardik Pandya will lead Team India
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all but confirmed to miss the series
Team India will stay on the road after the 2023 World Cup and host Australia in a five-match T20I series across different centres in the country. The final of the World Cup is scheduled to be played on November 20 while the India-Australia series is scheduled to start on November 23. Many of the senior players are expected to be rested for the series.
Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle injury, could return to lead the team. There is still no official word on Hardik’s comeback but if fit, he will lead the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all but confirmed to be rested for the series.
Not just them, many other players are also expected to be rested. As the fans wait for the official squad, we have a look at India’s probable 15-member team for the Australia T20I series –
Openers
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal look set to retain their spots. Ruturaj led Team India in the 2023 Asian Games and will retain his spot. Yashasvi has also done well with the bat and looks set to be given another run. Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play the series and youngsters will open the innings in his absence. Shubman Gill too is expected to be rested for the series.
Middle-order
Virat Kohli should be among the players rested for the series, which means Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number three. He is the stand-in vice-captain of the T20I team and will retain that job.
Virat and Rohit have not played a T20I since 2022 but that does not mean that their T20I career is over. A clear word on their future should be out when the BCCI announces the squad. Rinku Singh will bat in the middle-order.
All-rounders
Axar Patel has proven his fitness in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will make his return for the T20I series against Australia. Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma are expected to retain their spots. The duo could be dropped when Ravindra Jadeja makes his return for the South Africa series.
Hardik Pandya will be the sole pace-bowling all-rounder in the team. He has been leading India in T20I cricket since 2022 and will once again don the captain’s hat. Hardik got ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle issue.
Bowlers
Snubbed from the World Cup squad, Yuzvendra Chahal will make his return for the T20I series. He is a regular in the shortest format and can’t be ignored from T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav will also retain his spot.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped 16 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and could make his return in the team to lead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar are expected to retain their spots in the team.
India’s probable squad for Australia T20I series: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar