Ukrainian drone takes out Russian occupier busy ‘installing a mine’ – funny video
A Ukrainian drone operator captured a Russian occupier in the midst of a grave violation of Ukrainian territory and delivered swift consequences.
Journalist Yuriy Butusov shared the video from the Ivan Sirko 92nd Separate Assault Brigade on his Telegram channel on Nov. 6.
The footage reveals the Ukrainian drone catching the Russian soldier with his pants down, while he was alone in a trench to, so to speak, ‘install a mine.’
As a result, the occupier met a grim fate, humorously referred to in a Ukrainian meme as being sent to ‘Kobzon’s concert’ – meeting one’s end – even before he had a chance to pull up his pants.
“The Russian ‘miner’ was clearly in the wrong place at the wrong time,” noted Butusov.
“The video was taken in the Bakhmut sector.”
Thus, this individual has joined the unofficial club of Russian soldiers who have died in Ukraine in the most absurd way possible.
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown band, and more coming to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney has announced his 2024 tour, and Kansas City earned a spot on his list.
The “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” heads to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
Chesney is bringing a group of musical talents along with him. The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will be on the Arrowhead stage as well.
Chesney is thrilled to go back on tour starting in April.
“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome,” Chesney said.
Tickets for the stadium shows will go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in any of the various types of pre-sale tickets, click here.
Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan said on Monday it was leaving “all options” open in its response to what it called Israel’s failure to discriminate between military and civilian targets in its intensifying bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh did not elaborate on what steps Jordan would take, days after it recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest at Israel’s offensive in Gaza after a cross-border Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
Jordan also announced last week that Israel’s ambassador, who left Amman shortly after Hamas’ attack, would not be allowed to come back, effectively declaring him persona non grata.
“All options are on the table for Jordan in our dealing with the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its repercussions,” Khasawneh, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, told state media.
Khasawneh said Israel’s siege of the densely populated Gaza was not self-defence as it maintains. “The brutal Israeli attack does not discriminate between civilian and military targets and is extending to safe areas and ambulances,” he said.
Israel has denied deliberately targeting civilian objects in heavily populated areas, saying Hamas was using civilians as human shields, had dug tunnels under hospitals and was using ambulances to transport its fighters.
In a statement, Israel’s foreign ministry said the country’s “relations with Jordan are of strategic importance to both countries and we regret the inflammatory statements from Jordan’s leadership.”
Jordan is reviewing its economic, security and political ties with Israel and may freeze or revoke parts of its peace treaty if the Gaza conflict worsens, diplomats familiar with Jordanian thinking said.
The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants have surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
Such worries have increased since Israel’s religious-nationalist ruling coalition, its most right-wing government ever, took office last year, with some hardliners espousing the “Jordan is Palestine option”.
King Abdullah voiced these concerns during talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, warning of widespread violence in the West Bank and mainly Arab-inhabited east Jerusalem if attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinian civilians are not curbed, officials said.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said any move to drive Palestinians across to Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, was a “red line” amounting to a declaration of war.
“Any attempt to expel Palestinians in an attempt by Israel to change geography and demography we will confront,” Safadi said last week.
The Jordanian army has already fortified its positions along its borders, security sources said.
The U.S. ally fears a spillover of the violence in a country where pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread and anger against Israel has led to large rallies in support of Hamas.
Jordan’s worries have taken centre stage in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken since the Gaza war erupted and are likely to be raised in a meeting with CIA Director William Burns during a stopover in Jordan shortly, diplomats said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)
UPDATED: Lockdown Order at MVCC Utica Lifted After Report of ‘Individual With a Weapon in the Residence Halls’ | Local
Original Story Below:
UTICA, N.Y. — Mohawk Valley Community College’s Utica campus is currently on lockdown.
The Utica Police Department is investigating “a report of a person with a gun on campus,” a release states.
“There is not an active shooter on campus,” UPD added.
A text from the college was sent at 8:45 a.m. that stated the following:
“Mohawk Valley Community College Emergency Alert: MVCC EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION – An ACTIVE THREAT has been reported for the Utica campus. FIND A SECURE LOCATION, lock doors, silence cell phones, and await further information. LOCKDOWN and await further updates. Further instructions to follow.”
These were the text messages that followed:
- “MVCC Shelter in Place: MVCC Shelter in Place. Stay where you are until further notice. If you are outside, take refuge in one of the buildings.”
- “MVCC lockdown immediately: MVCC Utica Campus: lockdown immediately. This is not a drill. Barricade yourself in classrooms or offices immediately. There is an immediate threat on campus.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus remain in lockdown.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes.”
- “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes. Thank you for your patience.”
- @11:17 a.m. “MVCC Utica Campus Remain in Lockdown: MVCC Utica Campus continue to remain in lockdown. Law enforcement on campus is assessing the threat and situation. We will continue to send alerts approximately every 20 minutes. Thank you for your patience.”
- @11:30 a.m. “MVCC Utica Campus ALL CLEAR. The MVCC Utica Campus Lockdown has ended. All clear. The campus is secure and safe. More information to be sent to the college community via email.”
NEWSChannel 2’s Kirk Tupaj is on the scene.
Police continue to search the campus at Mohawk Valley Community College. They do not believe there’s an active shooter on campus. Once you leave campus you will not be allowed back on campus. @wktv pic.twitter.com/yl4jVFNB8x
— Kirk Tupaj (@kirk2pi) November 7, 2023
Voters are waiting for voting machines to show up at Station no. 3 Firehouse, as lockdown continues at MVCC. @wktv pic.twitter.com/I8viUWAjYQ
— Kirk Tupaj (@kirk2pi) November 7, 2023
Police are sending people away from MVCC Campus, as a call came in saying there’s a man with a gun on campus. Police are searching the campus, and voting is temporarily suspended. @wktv pic.twitter.com/k8RS3mOkyB
— Kirk Tupaj (@kirk2pi) November 7, 2023
Because of the lockdown at MVCC’s Utica campus, a polling station had to be relocated.
Because of the lockdown emergency currently taking place at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, the Oneida County Board of Education is relocating its campus polling site.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.
