Volusia County denies school board’s request to fund more SROs
After an attempt to get more school resource officers on campus, the Volusia County School Board was shut down by county commissioners who said they wouldn’t fund that request.
Many parents can agree nowadays, raising a child isn’t as easy as it was before.
“I mean, middle school is a tough environment. I think anybody who’s been around the middle school atmosphere knows that. For the kids, it’s a trying time,” parent Gina Lloyd said.
Lloyd’s daughter has had a few scares at school.
She’s also seen the problems some kids get themselves into.
In the last two years, district staff says there are more severe incidents happening at the middle school level, which is why Lloyd believes change is needed.
“The presence of law enforcement adds a whole other element to the equation. The kids are used to seeing the teachers every day. They know the teachers’ hands are tied when it comes to disciplining, and they don’t always take the role seriously,” Lloyd said.
In Tuesday’s county council meeting, the school district asked commissioners if the sheriff’s office could assume an additional $350,000 expense to add seven deputies to schools across Volusia.
School board member Carl Persis says it’s needed.
“We should have the same level of safety and security at all of our secondary schools. If these seven are added, all middle and high schools will have a law enforcement. That’s the goal. That’s what we want,” Persis said.
In a unanimous decision, the county council voted not to give the district the additional funds.
While they all agree school safety is a priority, now that budget season has passed, council members believe the district should fund the additional deputies.
Parents can only hope someone assumes that financial responsibility soon.
“I’m sad a little bit because a lot of times it’s too little too late with regard to a lot of issues,” Lloyd said.
In Tuesday’s council meeting, district leaders said if this motion didn’t pass, they would continue to have school guardians present in these schools.
We reached out to the district for a comment on the decision and the next steps moving forward.
Volusia County Schools released the following statement:
“We are disappointed in the council’s decision not to support this request that was made in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office. The School Board’s chief financial officer, school security specialist, and administration from all parties worked together leading up to the meeting to discuss the financial requests and ensure that the School Board was meeting the requirements of our interlocal agreement with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. By prior contract, the School Resource Deputy Agreement states that VCS’s responsibility is 55% and VSO’s responsibility is 45% in paying for school resource deputies on our campuses,” VCS said in a statement.
The statement continued:
“This contract provides cooperative means to deter crime, provide safety and security to students, faculty, and parents on or about school premises. The discussion that took place this morning regarding the district’s budget and reserves was not relevant to the financial considerations of the interlocal agreement.
VCS previously had school resource deputies in these seven schools, which were removed during the pandemic and replaced with school guardians due to staffing issues. VSO has supported this initiative and assured VCS that they had the personnel to support these safety measures in our schools if the funding was approved.
The safety and security of our students and staff is, and always will be, the top priority of Volusia County Schools, the Volusia County School Board, Superintendent Dr. Balgobin, and all Volusia County Schools staff members,” Volusia County Schools said in a statement.
Italy grants citizenship to a terminally ill British baby after a Vatican hospital offers her care
ROME (AP) — An 8-month-old terminally ill British girl was granted Italian citizenship Monday after a court in Britain upheld rulings authorizing the withdrawal of life-supporting invasive treatment.
Baby Indi Gregory’s situation is the latest in a series of cases in Britain in which doctors and parents have sparred over the treatment of terminally ill children.
The child’s family hopes the Italian government’s decision will add heft to their fight to allow her to be transferred to Italy. A private online hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in which a British judge is scheduled to consider issues relating to the baby’s care. The judge ruled last week that the baby could not be moved to Italy.
The Vatican’s pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesu, in Rome has offered to care for Indi Gregory, and the Italian government said it would pay for any treatment “that is deemed necessary” in Italy.
Italy’s Cabinet, citing “preeminent humanitarian values,” briefly met Monday for the sole purpose of granting the child citizenship.
“They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the very end, I’ll do what I can to defend her life,” Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a post on Facebook. “And to defend the right of her mamma and papa to do all that they can for her.”
Under British law, the primary issue in such cases is whether a proposed treatment is in the best interests of the child. Judges have repeatedly upheld doctors’ decisions to end life support even when that conflicts with the parents’ wishes.
Indi has a rare metabolic disorder known as mitochondrial disease, which means her cells aren’t able to produce enough energy to operate properly. The fatal disease has caused progressive brain damage, leaving her totally dependent on life support, according to evidence presented to the High Court in London.
The campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting the parents, said that during Tuesday’s online hearing Justice Robert Peel would consider issues relating to whether doctors would withdraw life-support treatment.
On Thursday, Peel rejected an appeal from Indi’s father that sought permission for her to be transferred to the Vatican’s pediatric hospital for further treatment.
Peel ruled that nothing had changed since an earlier ruling that authorized the withdrawal of life-supporting invasive treatment. The judge said his decision was based on findings that Indi had little awareness of what was going on around her and an “extremely limited quality of life,” combined with evidence that she experienced frequent pain as a result of her treatment.
While a letter from the Vatican hospital provided little detail about the proposed treatment for Indi, the judge said it was likely to require further invasive treatment and there was no evidence that experimental treatments would improve her quality of life. In addition, it is possible that transferring Indi to Rome would increase her “distress and suffering,” Peel said.
“I am satisfied that the proposal for a transfer to Rome would not be in IG’s best interests,” Peel wrote in his decision.
Van Ayres is superintendent of schools
One by one, members of the Hillsborough County School Board on Thursday praised their interim superintendent, Van Ayres, before voting unanimously to give him the permanent job.
Board member Karen Perez said the entire community was “ecstatic” that Ayres, 49 and a district employee since he graduated from the University of Tampa, was being considered for the job. Member Jessica Vaughn told him, “Straight from day one I started to see your leadership.”
Added member Henry “Shake” Washington, who has more than 40 years in the school system: “Whatever I can do to support you, you call Shake. He will.”
It has been four months since Ayres stepped in after the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Addison Davis. Most of the seven board members remarked on the fact that, wherever they would go, district staff were asking when they would make Ayres’ position official.
“To say that I’m proud and privileged is an understatement,” Ayres said after the vote and applause.
“I love this district. I will do whatever to support this community, my team and this board. The support that you all gave me today, and to have all seven, means so, so much.”
He told the board, “We set the example up here every day in what we do. So let’s not forget that we do that, and it’s leading with a sense of kindness. We can be great leaders, but we do so being kind to one another and setting expectations.”
Touching on a time several years ago when he said he was not ready to become superintendent, Ayres looked out at his children — Sophia, 21, and Ian, 18 — who were in the audience with their grandparents, retired educators Van Ayres Sr. and Nuri Ayres.
He said he could accept the superintendents’ job now, with Sophia and Ian away at college. When they were younger, he said, Sophia was a dancer and Ian played baseball. He insisted on being present at their games and performances.
And he urged others in the audience to do the same.
Ayres’ contract calls for an annual salary of $330,000 that can be raised yearly by 4% if other 12-month administrators are also given increases. School Board Attorney Jim Porter pointed out that he agreed to conditions that greatly favor the board if they are unhappy with Ayres’ work. The new superintendent can be dismissed with a simple majority.
Before voting on Ayres, the board approved contracts with the district’s teachers and support workers unions. They also approved a pay plan for administrators, with a commitment from Ayres that he will soon look for ways to increase administrators’ pay.
In choosing Ayres, the district has reverted to a long tradition of hiring from within, despite its status as the nation’s seventh-largest school system.
Only once in recent decades has Hillsborough conducted a national search. That search, in 2019, yielded Davis, a Florida native who transferred from the much smaller Clay County.
Davis, who saw himself as a change agent, succeeded in cutting costs to end a long period of deficit spending that had angered state leaders. He also decreased the number of persistently underperforming schools in Hillsborough, which led the state in that category before he arrived.
But Davis’ mantra of “teach like your hair’s on fire” wore thin among the staff. Principals said he was too prone to micromanaging.
Ayres is seen largely as someone who can make tough decisions, but in a gentler manner and with a greater degree of trust among coworkers he has known his entire life.
In his remarks, he did not mention some of the more difficult things he will have to do — for example, closing and consolidating underenrolled schools in a process that Davis began last year.
There is also a need to campaign for a property tax referendum so Hillsborough will be able to compete for talent with Pinellas and Pasco counties, which already have special taxes to support the teachers.
Ayres named early learning, literacy and graduation rates as some of his top priorities.
“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “Much, much work to do. But I’m up for the challenge.”
And twice he repeated, “I will not let you down.”
Watch a Flying Deer Hit a Pickup For Sale Just as the Buyer Arrives
Deer are known for their incredible leaping ability, but this video shared by Jay Vaugh of southern New Jersey on Facebook takes things to a new level. The footage was captured from a home security camera, showing a deer unexpectedly running and leaping over two cars in a driveway, eventually smacking into a 2007 Chevy Silverado. The height, distance, and grace of the deer’s jump are truly remarkable, even if it couldn’t stick the landing. However, the deer’s timing couldn’t have been worse.
According to Vaughn’s post, the Silverado the deer crashed into had recently been posted to Facebook Marketplace and had a potential buyer lined up. In the video, you can see the alleged buyer pulling up in front of the house as the deer suddenly sprints into view. From the right of the screen, the deer leaps and clears both a Pontiac Vibe and a Honda CR-V with ease, as if it had wings. It then lands belly-first onto the side of the Silverado’s bed, denting it right in front of the owner and buyer. After it landed in the bed of the truck, it awkwardly jumped out, kicking the truck again on the way down.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FJ.Vaughan27%2Fvideos%2F221886594120315%2F%3Fidorvanity%3D2239065056345945&show_text=false&width=560&t=0
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a video that features such graceful athleticism followed by such an epic fail, along with the worst timing possible. You can see the buyer getting out of their Tahoe as the deer hits the truck they’re looking to buy. I would paid money to have been there for that conversation.
Here’s the thousand-dollar question: did the buyer still buy the truck even with its fresh damage? Replying to some commenters, Vaughn claims they did buy it, just with a $1,000 discount.
