[Watch] Naveen ul-Haq Hands Travis Head A Duck With A Peach Of A Delivery | cricket.one
Travis Head was in shock after he departed for a duck (Twitter)
In a thrilling encounter currently underway at Wankhede, Naveen-ul-Haq, the Afghan pacer, pulled off a spectacular dismissal, leaving the Australian cricket fans in shock. Travis Head, the Australian left-hander, departed for a duck, setting the stage for an intense showdown.
Watch video here:
Naveen-ul-Haq’s delivery was nothing short of spectacular, clocking in at a blistering 135.5 kmph. It was a good length delivery that found the perfect line and length just outside off stump. The ball angled in and then nipped away sharply, leaving Head in a tricky situation.
Travis Head, perhaps a little unsure of the conditions, prodded tentatively at the ball. Unfortunately for him, the edge was found, and the ball carried comfortably to the wicketkeeper, Ikram Alikhil, who made no mistake. The crowd erupted in cheers as Naveen-ul-Haq celebrated his magnificent wicket.
The Australian team was immediately under pressure as the Afghan Atalans mobbed Naveen with excitement. This early breakthrough was a testament to Naveen’s skill and composure, as he dispatched one of Australia’s key batsmen with only his second delivery.
Los Gatos ‘Party Mom’ pleads not guilty to giving minors alcohol, encouraging teens to have sex
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Los Gatos mother accused of giving minors alcohol and encouraging them to have sex pleaded not guilty in court on Monday morning following a grand jury indictment that resulted in more than 60 counts against her last week.
Shannon O’Connor, 49, was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on 20 felonies and 43 misdemeanors, including accusations of giving alcohol to children as young as 14 years old to the point of throwing up.
Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise, who is prosecuting the case, said “multiple children were left unconscious from alcohol intoxication, vomiting from alcohol intoxication, sexually abused unconscious. Or one with broken bones.”
She quietly entered the courtroom on Monday wearing a green jail uniform and took a front-row seat.
Prosecutors said O’Connor engaged in this behavior over an 11-month period in 2020.
Her case experienced many delays for a number of reasons, during which seven new charges were filed against O’Connor.
Wise explained, “the new charges reflect felony sexual assault, felony dissuading a witness and additional child endangerment reflecting her conduct as we continue this investigation after we filed the original complaint.”
O’Connor’s attorneys considered a plea deal that would have resulted in a 17-year sentence, but ultimately, they chose to proceed to trial.
About 17 victims testified before the grand jury about how the events destroyed their lives, which ultimately led to the latest indictment.
The district attorney’s office’s unusual decision to use a grand jury indictment to advance the case to the arraignment phase may pose challenges for the defense.
Legal analyst Steven Clark said, “this was a missed opportunity for the defense team for Shannon O’Connor because they will not get a chance to cross-examine the victim and other witnesses at a preliminary hearing. They’re gonna have to relay on that grand jury transcript to give them the information they need to prepare for trial. For the prosecution, they’re saying, times up for Shannon O’Connor.”
O’Connor is being held at the Elmwood Women’s Complex in Milpitas.
She is scheduled to return to court on December 20 to confirm her counsel, and a potential trial date may be set.
Zero Punctuation Ends As ‘The Escapist’ Faces Mass Resignations After EIC Firing
When people ask me how to get into games journalism these days, my main piece of advice is “don’t.” I’m really not kidding, as while I am privileged to be where I am, it’s an almost impossible path to walk given the state of the industry and the instability found within.
Case in point, a wild scene unfolded last night as long-time gaming site The Escapist fired some of its team members, including EIC Nick Calandra, for reportedly not meeting goals set by its parent company Gamurs.
After Calandra was fired, Escapist staff members, contributors and producers all took to Twitter to announce they were also leaving the site, with many of them indicating they would be working on some new project with Calandra directly.
The departures and firings essentially cleaned out the entirety of The Escapist’s video department, including most significantly at all, the departure of Yahtzee Croshaw, the voice of Zero Punctuation, one of the oldest and most famous game criticism video series, and one I grew up watching long before I started doing this for a living. Croshaw resigned, but he does not own the rights to Zero Punctuation itself, so whatever he does next, it will be without that branding. Though it’s obvious the branding can’t survive without him, even if The Escapist retains it.
By all accounts Calandra was a great EIC, and clearly inspired a lot of loyalty in those working for him, given the events of last night. Gamurs feels like yet another company trying to squeeze blood from a stone with likely unreasonable growth targets in an industry where large increases are more or less impossible. Their video section pivoted from native video to mostly YouTube, which can gain more views but produce less revenue, but clearly the entire endeavor ended up backfiring, and now The Escapist does not have a video department at all, it seems.
As of this morning, The Escapist is still publishing new articles, as the site hasn’t lost all its writers or contributors. It remains unclear what level of staff or freelancers remain at the company, and what plans may be to rehire for a new video section. But it’s safe to say that without the old team or an icon like Yahtzee, it might just be over altogether.
As for Calandra and his new project, that’s certainly the more interesting endeavor, as that team has a lot of fans and hopefully they can put something together that works for them and their audience without dealing with corporate neck-breathing. More on that as details emerge.
Drunk Grizzly Bears Keep Getting Killed By Trains
The bear population near Glacier National Park is staring down a 36 million pound problem of human creation, and it’s killing as many as eight grizzlies per year. There isn’t much in the wild that can take down a grizzly, but a stretch of rail line that goes over the Marias Pass in Montana is one of the predator’s most deadly perils. The bears are attracted to the rail line because the trains frequently drop grain, and when they consume the cold fermented grain a bear can become intoxicated to the point of either falling asleep right there on the tracks, or becoming too lethargic to effectively run away.
These bears, part of the Northern Continental Divide grizzly population, are not being protected from their own drunk behavior well enough, former federal ecologist Chuck Neal told Cowboy State Daily:
Read more
“Another idea is to not load the train cars so full, an idea that BNSF does not like. Another idea is not run the trains under certain weather conditions when derailment possibilities increase, an idea that BNSF also does not like. So right now, the last word that I have is that not much has been done at all and the bears continue to die.”
According to the State Daily, BNSF is attempting to push off any action on the matter because grizzly populations are growing to the point where they may soon be delisted from endangered species status. The train company doesn’t want the death of these bears to force them to run trains less full, or to avoid running trains in weather that may cause derailments. Apparently the rail operators’ bottom line is dependent on running overloaded train cars in risky inclement weather, and the coffers are greased with the blood of dead bears.
To learn more about the bears, their populations, the train problem, and potential solutions, check out Cowboy State Daily’s report on the matter. It’s well worth a read.
