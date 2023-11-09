News
100 cruise passengers injured as ship lurches to a halt in storm
A dream trip turned into a nightmare for the 1,000 passengers on board a cruise ship that was hit in storms, injuring 100.
Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery ship was on its final leg of a 14-day European trip, when it was caught in bad weather on Saturday in the Bay of Biscay – part of the Atlantic Ocean, off the west coast of France and north coast of Spain.
The “Canary Island Quintet” cruise, departing from Portsmouth in the UK on October 24, had promised guests “winter sun” on the “sun-kissed archipelago” of the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory off the coast of northwest Africa.
The ship was due to stop over on the island of Madeira, before heading to the Canary islands of La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. After two days at sea it would then dock at La Coruña in Spain, before arriving back in Portsmouth after another sea day.
Everything went to plan until day 10 – November 2 – when the ship was en route to Gran Canaria, as storms approached. Officers decided to cancel the stop and head straight for La Coruña, in an attempt to get ahead of the weather. But the port closed as the ship was en route, and a decision was made to press on to Portsmouth – a distance of over 600 nautical miles and at least two days’ travel – hoping to stay ahead of the storm.
Saga Cruises did not respond to a question on why the ship didn’t attempt to dock anywhere else, or turn back, instead of attempting the journey. On the itinerary, there were two “at sea” days between Gran Canaria and La Coruña, and a third from Spain to the UK.
CEO Nigel Blanks said in a statement shared with CNN:
“We operate to the highest health and safety protocols and every decision was made based on advice from the ship’s Master and forecasts from our dedicated marine meteorologists. We did everything we could at all times to keep our guests as safe as possible and to support them through the storm, including expert medical attention for those injured.”
Catching the brunt of the storm in the Bay of Biscay, the ship’s propulsion safety system was activated – causing the ship to lurch to the left, bringing it to an abrupt halt, and injuring around 10% of the passengers onboard. Five are understood to have been seriously injured.
The ship’s crew then decided to stay in position, rather than attempt to continue the journey to the UK.
The Bay of Biscay is notorious for its treacherous weather and high waves.
Passengers reported their dire conditions on social media, with some saying they thought they would die.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter), who said their parents were onboard, claimed the “horrendous” experience included “getting flung to the floor in the dining room with tables and crockery falling on them.”
“Why did the captain rush from the Canaries into the storm?” they added.
They also shared a screenshot of the ship’s location on Saturday night, noting that it was the only passenger vessel in the Bay of Biscay at the time of the storm.
One passenger shared footage with the BBC of the waves hitting the ship, as a crew member reported a “code alpha” – the code for an onboard medical emergency – in the dining room.
Another told of how the captain warned passengers over the intercom to sit or lie down, and said they were “holding on for dear life.”
All passengers have now disembarked.
A spokesperson for the company said in a statement:
“Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff. While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”
The ship has now turned around and is back on the water for its next cruise. It was last tracked off the coast of southern England, having departed Portsmouth for Lisbon, according to tracking website Vesselfinder. The route will take the ship through the Bay of Biscay again – hopefully with a smoother crossing this time.
How Marines became known as ‘Jarheads’
If you’re a civilian, the word “jarhead” may conjure up the gory image of a person’s noggin encapsulated in a cylindrical glass container.
But if you’re a U.S. Marine, you know the term as a loving moniker. What you might not realize, however, is where that nickname originated.
“The term first appeared as early as World War II and referred to Marines’ appearance wearing their dress blue uniforms,” according to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. “The high collar on the uniform and the Marines’ head popping out of the top resembled a Mason Jar.”
At the time, it was intended to be an insult, but much like today’s stereotype of crayon eating, the Marines chose to own it as their own.
“Since World War II, the term has been applied more widely to Marine Corps recruits with their ‘squared head’ appearance because of the close-cropped haircuts,” the museum archive added. “Some Marines refer to the ‘high and tight’ haircut as a ‘Jarhead cut.’”
So synonymous has the term become with Marine Corps service that author Anthony Swofford, who served during the Gulf War, gave the name to his 2003 memoir. That book then served as the basis for the 2005 movie “Jarhead,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
According to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the jarhead moniker has “become a source of pride for all Marines.”
Liverpool’s Van Dijk misses Toulouse trip with Quansah ready to step up | Liverpool
The Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, will miss Thursday’s Europa League tie in Toulouse due to illness, and his place may be filled by a youngster whose rapid rise initially took manager Jürgen Klopp by surprise.
When the 20-year-old Jarell Quansah joined the squad for pre-season training he was not considered likely to play a role in the current campaign, and there were discussions about sending him out on loan.
Klopp decided against that and after making his debut in the 10‑man win at Newcastle in August, the academy graduate has made seven appearances, including a Premier League start at Wolves and back-to-back appearances in Europe. He will be looking to add to that against Toulouse, whom Liverpool thrashed 5-1 last time out.
“Virgil is a little bit ill, it will not be a big thing but we didn’t want him on the plane and maybe others have it a little bit as well,” said Klopp. “That’s why we left him at home. It should be all right for the weekend.”
Asked about Quansah’s prospects, the German added: “If you would have asked me pre-season [if] he would be that good I would have been surprised but since then I saw him every day and I am not surprised any more.
“It’s great to have a boy from our own academy with that potential and quality. We will see where he ends up but it is extremely promising. There was talk about him going on loan and we said no – that was obviously a very good decision.”
Klopp’s biggest selection problem appears to be in midfield as Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are also sidelined. “Ryan got a little niggle in the knee. He was running already today but there was no chance for this game,” Klopp said. “We hope there is a chance for Brentford and he will definitely be back after the international break.”
Jones missed Sunday’s draw at Luton with a “low-grade” hamstring problem that Klopp said will keep him out for a couple of weeks but with Thiago Alcântara and Stefan Bajcetic long-term absentees, midfield resources are stretched.
Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott look certain to start as Liverpool aim to qualifify for the knockout stages with two matches to spare and Alexis Mac Allister could be favourite for the third spot as he is suspended for Sunday’s game against Brentford, although Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and 19-year-old James McConnell could also feature.
Sunday’s goalscorer Luis Díaz has also travelled as he awaits further news on the status of his father after his kidnapping in Colombia.
“Always positive signs but not real news,” said Klopp. “He decided [to rejoin the squad] last week because he cannot go to Colombia – that will not be the case in the moment – and when he is here training and around matches it is a safe place. He wants to be with us, he has travelled and is available.”
After their hammering at Anfield last time out, the Toulouse coach, Carles Martínez, is looking for improvement. “It’s true that 5-1 is a pretty heavy score. The result is severe but we have gained experience,” he said. “We don’t keep this match in mind. We think about what we can improve. It is mainly the mental qualities that will be the most important.”
G7 nations urge ‘urgent action’ to help civilians trapped in Gaza, including pauses in the fighting
TOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies called Wednesday for “urgent action” to help civilians trapped in an increasingly dire situation in Gaza, including pauses in the fighting to allow aid in and people out, in announcing a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
In a statement following two days of intensive talks in Tokyo, the nations sought to balance the need to help Palestinians in the besieged enclave with unequivocal criticism of Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack and support for Israel’s right to self-defense. But the statement adds to pressure on Israel, which previously resisted U.S. calls for a “humanitarian pause.”
“All parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers,” said the statement, hammered out by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy. “We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and the release of hostages.”
The G7 meeting was, in part, an attempt to contain the worsening humanitarian crisis while also keeping broader differences on Gaza from deepening. It came “at a very intense time for our countries and for the world,” Blinken said in remarks to reporters, adding that “G7 unity is stronger and more important than ever.”
The ministers noted that the G7 is “working intensively to prevent the conflict from escalating further and spreading more widely,” and also using sanctions and other measures “to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities.” They also condemned “the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians,” which they said is “unacceptable, undermines security in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace.”
As the diplomats met in downtown Tokyo, a U.N. agency said that thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are fleeing south on foot with only what they can carry after running out of food and water in the north. Israel said its troops were battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, which was home to some 650,000 people before the war and where the Israel military says Hamas has its central command and a vast labyrinth of tunnels. The growing numbers making their way south point to an increasingly desperate situation in and around Gaza’s largest city, which has come under heavy Israeli bombardment.
“All of us want to end this conflict as soon as possible and meanwhile to minimize civilian suffering,” Blinken said. “But, as I discussed with my G7 colleagues, those calling for an immediate cease-fire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring about: Hamas left in place with more than 200 hostages, with a capacity and stated intent to repeat October 7th again and again and again.”
Looking ahead to after the war, Blinken said, “key elements should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. … No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks. No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza. We must also ensure no terrorist threats can emanate from the West Bank.”
Besides the monthlong conflict in Gaza, which followed Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel in which militants killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took 242 hostage, the G7 envoys dealt with a flurry of other crises, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and China’s growing aggression in territorial disputes with its neighbors. There has also been a push for cooperation to combat pandemics, synthetic opioids, and threats from the misuse of artificial intelligence.
Since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the G7 has held together in defense of the international order that originally emerged after the destruction of World War II. Despite some fraying around the edges, the group has preserved a unified front in condemning and opposing Russia’s invasion.
“Our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine’s fight for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will never waver,” the statement said.
In a later telephone call, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of continuing support for his country from the G7 and Japan despite the Middle East conflict. Kishida also announced plans to host a Japan-Ukraine economy and reconstruction conference in February.
Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the G7 foreign ministers “strongly condemned North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches as well as arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.”
Blinken has been pushing to significantly expand the amount of humanitarian aid being sent to Gaza, and getting Israel to agree to “pauses” in its military operation to allow that assistance to get in and more civilians to get out. Israel remains unconvinced and Arab and Muslim nations are demanding an immediate full cease-fire, something the United States opposes. There has also been resistance to discussing Gaza’s future, with the Arab states insisting that the immediate humanitarian crisis must be addressed first.
There have been some small cracks in the G7 over Gaza, which has inflamed international public opinion. Democracies are not immune from intense passions that have manifested themselves in massive pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrations in G7 capitals and elsewhere.
Last month in the U.N. Security Council, for instance, France voted in favor of a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza that was vetoed by the United States because it didn’t go far enough in condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel which ignited the war. Britain and Japan abstained in that vote.
Blinken arrived in Tokyo from Turkey, the last stop on a four-day whirlwind tour of the Middle East that began with visits to Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq. From Japan, he will travel to South Korea and then on to India.
