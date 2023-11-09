News
Cars with the worst resale value after 5 years
While the old saying that cars lose a massive chunk of their value as soon as they’re driven off the dealer’s lot might not be entirely true these days, most new vehicles steadily lose value as they age and are used. iSeeCars recently released its latest study on depreciation, finding the models that lose value the fastest, and the list is packed with high-end nameplates.
The vehicles that lost value the fastest over five years include:
- Maserati Quattroporte: 64.5% depreciation
- BMW 7 Series: 61.8%
- Maserati Ghibli: 61.3%
- BMW 5 Series Hybrid: 58.8%
- Cadillac Escalade ESV: 58.5%
- BMW X5: 58.2%
- Infiniti QX80: 58.1%
- Maserati Levante: 57.8%
- Jaguar XF: 57.6%
- Audi A7: 57.2%
While sports cars, hybrids, and trucks dominated the list of slowest-depreciating vehicles, luxury brands accounted for all of the top ten fastest-depreciating models.
iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer also pointed out EVs’ lack of representation on the slow-depreciating vehicles list, saying that there’s a disconnect between what automakers are building and what people actually want.
The average five-year depreciation for all vehicles in the iSeeCars study was 38.8 percent. That’s an almost 11% improvement over 2019’s figures, but some vehicle types perform worse than others. EVs depreciated 49.1 percent over five years, while SUVs dropped 41.2%. Trucks only fell 34.8% and hybrids 37.4%.
Brauer noted that all vehicles depreciate slower than they did five years ago. Even so, EVs are not the best choice if you’re looking for a vehicle that won’t feel like a ripoff when it’s time to trade in. On the flip side, used EVs can present a stellar value, saving thousands over their new counterparts. Charging times and availability remain concerns for buyers in large parts of the country, but a heavily depreciated EV could be the used car value you’ve been looking for.
The same wisdom applies to used luxury vehicles, as the list above indicates. While new-car buyers shopping for luxury cars are set to see big depreciation during their ownership, that means the used car market is flooded with inexpensive used luxury cars. High repair costs and costly maintenance schedules are real issues that used luxury models face, however.
Seth Meyers on Trump testifying: ‘Like trying to give medicine to a cat’ | Late-night TV roundup
Seth Meyers
Late-night hosts speculated about Donald Trump’s combative testimony in his New York civil fraud trial, as the former president reportedly lashed out at both the judge and attorney general. Separately, Trump referred to the trial as “political lawfare” – “maybe you should spend less time coming up with names for things and more time coming up with a defense,” said Seth Meyers on Monday’s Late Night.
“So far, the entirety of the Trump defense has basically been that they had no idea what was going on in their own company,” Meyers explained. Last week, Trump’s eldest two sons, Don Jr and Eric, both executive vice-presidents at the company, pleaded ignorance and blamed their accountants.
“They’re accountants! You give them information and then they just prepare the statements. They’re not the ones running your business,” Meyers laughed. “You’re supposed to be in charge of them.”
“Also, you can’t believably say you employ experts when your family has also employed the law firm of Weirdo, Goofball and Nuts,” he added over a photo of Trump’s disgraced legal team of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.
Trump himself took the stand on Monday, and “let’s just pause for a moment to appreciate how dramatic this is”, said Meyers. “A former president being grilled in court about systemic, years-long fraud at his company, which is the entire basis of his fortune and his image as a supposedly successful businessman.”
After Trump took shots at the trial rather than answering questions, the judge reprimanded him. “They couldn’t even make it 25 minutes without having to wrangle him like they’re trying to give medicine to a cat,” Meyers joked. “He was supposedly the commander in chief – he can’t even get through one day in court without getting in like nine different fights.”
The 2024 presidential election is still a year away and “a lot can happen,” Meyers concluded ominously, “but no one should doubt that as of this moment, Trump could very well win, which would give him the power to pardon himself, essentially erase his indictments and declare himself above the law.”
Jimmy Kimmel
And in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel opened with a new New York Times poll that “scared the hell out of everybody”, as it found that Trump led Biden in five out of six key battleground states for the 2024 presidential election. “Which is something I can barely wrap my head around,” said Kimmel. “It’s like after the Return of the Jedi, the people in the galaxy were like, ‘you know, this Princess Leia is kind of a dud … why don’t we give the emperor another shot?’”
According to the poll, voters under 30 only prefer Biden by a single point. “Young voters are said to be disenchanted with Biden’s positions on climate change and Palestinian rights, and so they’re leaning towards a guy who believes in neither of those things at all,” Kimmel quipped.
The poll also found age to be a factor in voters’ preferences, as Biden is considered too old. “Yeah, he is old. But I want to remind you – Biden is 80, Trump is 77. They’re basically the same age,” said Kimmel. “This isn’t a choice between some old cadre and a young up-and-comer; this is a choice between Mr Burns and Mr Magoo, OK?”
Meanwhile, at the New York trial, Trump lashed out at the judge and the attorney general to the point where the judge instructed his lawyers to get Trump under control. “Which, of course, they can’t,” said Kimmel. “The reason this case really gets under Trump’s basketball-colored skin is because it challenges his claim, his whole thing, that he’s this uber-wealthy real estate tycoon.”
While Trump’s eldest two sons already testified, his daughter Ivanka has claimed that traveling to New York to testify was an “undue burden” on her Florida-based family during the middle of a school week. “As if those kids don’t have 11 nannies,” Kimmel joked.
JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI To Team Up For ‘Satch/Vai’ 2024 U.S. Tour
For the first time ever, after more than 50 years of friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will team up for a tour in 2024.
Believe it not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration.
Says Satriani: “The Satch/Vai tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”
Adds Vai: “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”
The Satch-Vai tour starts March 22 and runs through May 8, 2024. Pre-sale begins November 13 (password: SVx24) with the public on-sale November 17.
Tour dates:
March 22 – Hard Rock Live-Orlando – Orlando, FL
March 23 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL
March 25 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
March 26 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL
March 27 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA
March 29 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, SC
March 30 – Durham Performing Arts Center – Durham, NC
April 02 – Belk Theater – Charlotte, NC
April 03 – Dominion Energy Center – Richmond, VA
April 05 – Orpheum Theatre Boston – Boston, MA
April 06 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
April 07 – Waterbury Palace Theater – Waterbury, CT
April 08 – Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ
April 10 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ
April 11 – Warner Theatre DC – Washington, DC
April 12 – Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA
April 13 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH
April 14 – Kodak Center Theater – Rochester, NY
April 16 – Fisher Theatre – Detroit, MI
April 17 – State Theatre of Kalamazoo – Kalamazoo, MI
April 18 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
April 19 – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
April 20 – Embassy Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN
April 22 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN
April 23 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI
April 24 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
April 25 – Des Moines Civic Center – Des Moines, IA
April 26 – The Factory – St. Louis – St. Louis, MO
April 28 – The Astro – La Vista, NE
May 01 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
May 03 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX
May 04 – Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX
May 05 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
May 07 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO
May 08 – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT
In a 2022 interview with LifeMinute, Vai reflected on studying under Satriani as a youth and how those lessons inspired him musically from an early stage. He said: “I can’t even fathom what my life would be like without him. When I was 12, a friend of mine, John Sergio, who was a friend when we were in diapers, was also a great mentor, because he introduced me to all this music that I was unaware of — progressive rock from the ’70s. He brought me to my first QUEEN concert. He brought me into his band; it was the first band I was in when I was 13. He’s been a dear friend. [He had an] incredible musical taste. And he was playing the guitar when I was 12, and I couldn’t believe it, ’cause he lived two houses away. And then he said, ‘If you think I’m great, you should see my guitar teacher, Joe Satriani.’ So he gave me Joe‘s number, and I started taking lessons. And my lessons with Joe were all that mattered to me.
“Joe was always cool,” Vai continued. “He was always solid, sharing and strict. And it was the best thing because he was great, and that’s what you want in a teacher; you’re inspired by seeing.
“To this day, the thing that I got most… There’s so many things. And we’re so fortunate that all through these years we’ve been joined at the hips,” Steve added. “When I would watch him play, when I was 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, everything he touched on the instrument sounded like music. When it came out of his fingers, it just sounded good; it sounded like there was a soul in it. It wasn’t just noodly nothingness, the kind of academic exercises and stuff like that. I mean, we did some of that; that’s part of the training… So I always appreciated that. And still, he’s so solid and he’s so musical. His inner musical ear is inspired, that he’s continued to be an inspiration my whole life.”
Two and a half years ago, Vai told the “Striking A Chord” podcast that he took lessons from Satriani “religiously” on a weekly basis for about “three to four years.”
“When I was in Joe‘s room, learning, I never felt as though I was going to run out of mentorship,” Vai recalled. “There was always this greatness about Joe that always seemed to surprise and delight. He was always teaching one new lesson after another, [and] just revealed a wealth of information and almost what seemed to me at a time infinite depth of musicality.”
Vai went on to say that his lessons with Satriani helped him develop into the accomplished player he has since become.
“I didn’t know anything,” he said. “I mean, I was noodling around with a guitar in my bedroom before that, but I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just playing by ear and I didn’t know how to keep the strings tuned. In the beginning, it was basically like finger exercises and just things to kind of get my dexterity going, but it was very well-balanced. My lessons [with Joe] evolved very organically. He was an incredible teacher.”
Back in 2018, Satriani spoke to Albany, New York’s Q103 radio station about what it was like giving lessons to Vai. He said: “Steve Vai was 12 years old and could not play guitar at all when I met him. He showed up on my front door with a guitar with no strings in one hand and a pack of strings in the other, and said, ‘Hey, you’re teaching my friend. Can you teach me how to play too?’ So that was my introduction to Steve.”
Several other Satriani students went on to achieve fame of their own, including Kirk Hammett, Alex Skolnick, Andy Timmons, Larry LaLonde, Rick Hunolt, Charlie Hunter, Jeff Tyson and Kevin Cadogan.
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
A former Maryland teacher allegedly engaged in sex acts with an underage middle school student, according to police, who said there could be more victims.
Melissa Marie Curtis, who’s now 31, was a teacher in Montgomery Village Middle School in Montgomery County, Maryland, when the alleged abuse happened in 2015, according to police.
It allegedly continued for “several months” when Curtis was 22, police said.
The victim, who’s now an adult, came forward in early October, which sparked an investigation into the former teacher.
MAGIC MUSHROOM DEALER’S SECRET $8.5M FACTORY RAIDED IN SUBURBAN HOME: POLICE
Police didn’t release details of the alleged sexual abuse, but detectives believe there may be additional victims.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
Curtis was employed by the Montgomery School District for two years, according to police. She also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School.
WASHINGTON PORSCHE DRIVER FLEES TO CHINA AFTER WILD VIDEO SHOWS CAR SPEEDING OFF HIGHWAY, KILLING PASSENGER
All the incidents took place within Montgomery County, according to law enforcement.
The district didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
A warrant for Curtis’ arrest was issued on Oct. 31 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.
She turned herself in on Tuesday morning.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME
Detectives encourage potential victims to call 240-773-5400.
