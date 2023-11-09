News
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
Dead by Daylight’s latest chapter update brings Chucky, the doll-turned-serial-killer star of the Child’s Play slasher-movie franchise, into the world of the popular asymmetrical multiplayer game as a Killer. He will be available on November 28.
Developer Behaviour Interactive notes that Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, reprises his role. They also add: “Players can further customize the new Killer with the Good Gal outfit, inspired by Tiffany Valentine (aka the Bride of Chucky), which is voiced by Jennifer Tilly.” Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots of Chucky in Dead by Daylight (along with a render of Bride of Chucky) in the image gallery below.
Dead by Daylight x Chucky Screenshots
As you’d expect, Chucky is adept at sneaking around the map, and he has a Slice & Dice ability that lets him lunge at his larger would-be victims in order to more efficiently close the gap. His human form, Charles Lee Ray, can assist him in spirit form, and his Scamper ability lets him leap through windows and move under pallets.
IGN re-reviewed Dead by Daylight in 2021 after originally reviewing it upon its initial release in 2016. In the re-review, we called it “an incredible slasher film simulator, and the best asymmetrical multiplayer game around.”
‘I’m going to get you, buddy’
OCALA, Fla. – After a police chase ended near an Ocala Starbucks where a suspect allegedly tried to carjack a woman, a man in the next car jumped in to help and held onto the suspect until police caught up.
“Just getting started with the day, had maybe been awake 20 to 25 minutes,” said Shane Spicer. “I live about a mile from that Starbucks.”
While Shane Spicer waited for coffee, police were in a high-speed chase with a dangerous suspect. The suspect who was wanted for allegedly breaking into someone’s home and stealing their car, crashed in a busy intersection.
Convicted career criminal Michael Prouty took off running.
“Sprinting up to Starbucks, and he didn’t look like a Starbucks coffee drinker,” Spicer said. “Then he yanked the girl out of the car. And just kind of an instinctive, kind of reactionary thing.”
Dashcam video shows Prouty allegedly trying to carjack a woman, but Spicer jumps into the passenger seat trying to stop him.
Spicer, an Army veteran, decided Prouty wasn’t going to slip away again.
“I’m going to get you, buddy!” Spicer said. “You’re not going anywhere now! You crossed the line!”
Body camera video shows Spicer again holding onto the suspect while officers run up to arrest him.
Several people were hurt in the crash, but Spicer says he was able to walk away from the takedown just a little out of breath.
His girlfriend and young daughter were both in the car when all of this went down.
“I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should,” Spicer said. “I would just hope that someone would do the same for my family.”
Smoke plume from Texas chemical plant explosion being pushed miles away by gusty winds
SHEPHERD, Texas — An explosion at a chemical plant in Shepherd, Texas, has sent a massive plume of smoke to the north, prompting emergency officials to order nearby communities to shelter in place and turn off all air conditioning systems.
The explosion happened just after 7 a.m. CST, and smoke is being carried north toward the town of Livingston by southerly winds of about 15-20 mph.
“Polk County Emergency Management recommends that residents along US Hwy 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter-in-place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses immediately,” said Polk County Emergency officials. “At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown.”
FOX 26 Houston reported that at least one person has suffered burn injuries. It’s unclear what triggered the explosion. The address of the fire matches the Sound Resource Solutions plant.
With the plume heading toward Livingston, the town’s school district says it is going to hold all staff and students inside on campus “out of an abundance of caution.”
This is a breaking news situation. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
DETROIT (AP) — One of the biggest reasons people cite when saying they won’t buy an electric vehicle is range anxiety, the fear of running out of juice on the road with nowhere to recharge.
Stellantis’ Ram brand may have an answer for that, especially for people who need a truck to haul or tow things. It’s called the Ramcharger, a pickup that can travel 145 miles (235 kilometers) on electricity, with a 3.6-liter V6 gas-powered engine linked to a generator that can recharge the battery while the truck is moving.
Electric vehicle sales growth is starting to slow, causing automakers to rethink huge investments in the historic transition from internal combustion to electric powertrains. Polls show the reasons are cost, as well as limited range and too few charging stations, unlike gas stations that almost always are nearby.
“There’s so many advantages to a battery electric vehicle, but there are certain things that are slowing people down,” says Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand. With the Ramcharger, Kuniskis says he can tell customers “you don’t have to worry about it with this.”
Stellantis, which has been slow to introduce fully electric vehicles in the U.S., is so confident in the new powertrain’s appeal that it plans to offer it in other vehicles. While the company won’t officially comment, a new tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers says Stellantis plans to use the same power system in the Jeep Wrangler small SUV in 2028, and the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs in 2025.
The Ramcharger, due in showrooms toward the end of next year, uses 663 horsepower to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (zero to 97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds, the company says. And when the battery is fully charged and the generator’s 27-gallon (102-liter) gas tank is full, it can go up to 690 miles (1,110 kilometers). The truck also can tow a trailer weighing up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms), more than the current Ram pickup with a V8 engine.
The battery also can be charged at home or at a direct-current fast-charging station, where it can take in enough electricity to add 50 miles (80 kilometers) of range in about 10 minutes, Stellantis says. With a two-direction home charging station, the truck can power your home in a storm, as well as tools on a job site, Ram engineers said.
Other companies offer gas-electric hybrid trucks for efficiency, and Ford’s can also power a house or tools at work. There also are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that can travel a shorter distance on electricity before a hybrid powertrain kicks in.
The Ramcharger is unique, Stellantis says, because the gas engine simply produces electricity to charge the battery and doesn’t turn the wheels directly.
Although Kuniskis wouldn’t release projections, he said more than 20% of Ram sales will have to be powered at least partly by electricity in order to meet upcoming U.S. government fuel economy and emissions requirements. Earlier this year, Stellantis unveiled a fully electric Ram pickup called the REV.
Stellantis had the worst fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions of any major automaker, according to a 2022 report by the Environmental Protection Agency.
There’s a segment of truck shoppers who want the performance of an electric vehicle but don’t want to sacrifice range or towing, said Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid. High prices have kept many away from electric pickups offered by Ford, General Motors and Rivian, so Stellantis will have to keep the price reasonable, he said.
“They have a package that could be the right mix for people that would like to be able to go electric, have the performance of an electric powertrain but also still have that confidence to go long distances and tow a boat or jet skis,” he said. “They can just stop and put gas in it.”
Demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. has started to level off after a couple of years of huge growth. In August, for example, automakers sold almost 111,000 EVs, equating to 8.3% of the total market. But in September, sales dropped to just under 106,000, or 7.9% of the market.
August EV sales were up almost 60% from a year earlier, but in September, the year-over-year growth rate dropped to 56%, according to Motorintelligence.com. Analysts say EV inventory is growing and prices are dropping as demand levels off.
The Recharger is part of a revamped lineup of Ram pickups that will reach showrooms starting early next year with an internal combustion engine version. The new trucks have upgraded interiors, suspensions and bodies, with a new RAM badge mounted higher on the grille.
The Ram 1500 pickup will come with an optional new twin-turbo 3-liter straight-line six-cylinder engine with up to 540 horsepower. The new engine is more powerful than the Hemi V8 that it replaces, Stellantis said.
