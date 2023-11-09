News
False kidnapping allegations led to storming of houses: RCMP
False kidnapping allegations led to the storming of two houses and the traumatizing of residents in north Edmonton on Thursday by an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) tactical team, and an RCMP emergency response team, RCMP said.
Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, public information officer with the Alberta RCMP, told Postmedia Fort Saskatchewan RCMP initially received a report from a parent of a possible kidnapping of their adult son on Nov. 2.
Savinkoff said the complainant told RCMP that their son had left the house early in the morning and had started sending text messages alleging that “he had a gun to his head and a knife to his stomach.”
“Basically, saying that he was in danger and that the individuals who had kidnapped him were demanding an amount of money, $1,500, for his safe return,” Savinkoff said.
He says the allegations were deemed serious by the major crimes unit and warranted calling additional resources and entering into two houses in the Kilkenny neighbourhood where the victim could have been. He said the two locations were determined based on the son’s “activity.”
An EPS tactical team entered one house and the RCMP emergency response team entered another house at the same time. However, the son was not found in those houses but rather was found safe — not kidnapped -— one hour later in a third house, Savinkoff said.
The adult male is now under investigation, he added.
While innocent people including children and a grandmother were in the two houses, Savinkoff said RCMP acknowledges their traumatic experience, adding they have reached out to the owners to offer help.
“I do know there’s ongoing communications with them with regards to damages and their concerns that they have. I am aware that they have concerns and I know it would be quite traumatizing to have experienced that,” he said.
‘Tactical entry is the last thing to do’: Lawyer
Tom Engel, a criminal defence lawyer and chairman of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association’s policing committee, says “tactical entry is the last thing to do.”
“So, what do you think might happen if you storm the house? The adult that said that there’s a gun pointed to his head and a knife to his stomach could be killed,” Engel said.
Meanwhile, Daniel Jones, a criminologist and chairman of justice studies at NorQuest College, told Postmedia there are two levels to deal with during such incidents — level one where the house would be contained and level two where tactical forces storm the house.
Level two is more serious and this incident should’ve been treated as level one, said Jones.
“The investigation should have been done a little more diligently knowing that if you’re looking for one person, but you’re getting two houses, there needed to be a little bit more investigation that went into that,” Jones said.
In the RCMP’s defence, Savinkoff said they are “obligated” to save people’s lives whenever a complaint is deemed serious.
“So, if this incident is taken to court, I think the totality of all the circumstances would be taken into account — if and when it goes to sentencing by the judge and so forth,” he said.
EPS told Postmedia in a statement it had reason to “believe that the victim faced imminent, severe bodily harm or death” at that time.
“The RCMP is leading the ongoing investigation into the file,” EPS said in a statement.
Wins in local races will disrupt Michigan and Pennsylvania Democrats’ hold on legislative chambers
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan and Pennsylvania will emerge from the Tuesday elections with House legislative chambers evenly split between Republicans and Democrats in yet another sign of how narrowly divided the two swing states have become. The change will be at least temporary after House members in the states were elected to other offices and will need to resign from the legislatures.
Michigan Democrats who have controlled the governor’s office and slim majorities in both chambers of the Legislature will lose their full control after two state representatives won mayoral races. Democrats who have clung to a one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania House will soon see the chamber return to a 101-101 tie after a suburban Philadelphia incumbent was elected district judge.
Democrats have been able to push through a number of key pieces of legislation in Michigan since they flipped both chambers in the Legislature while holding onto the governor’s office in last year’s midterms, giving them full control for the first time in 40 years.
Two Democratic state representatives, Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman, won mayoral races Tuesday in their own districts in suburban Detroit. The wins will eliminate Democrat’s two-seat majority in the state House and put the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock until special elections can be held for the seats. Democrats will still control the agenda, but they will no longer hold a voting advantage.
It’s not yet clear when special elections will be held in the two districts — which each heavily favor Democrats — but it’s expected to at least be several months. The governor — in this case Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — may call a special election in the representative’s district when a seat is vacated, or may direct that the vacancy be filled at the next general election, according to Michigan law.
The entire Michigan House of Representatives will be up for election in next year’s November general election.
Coleman won his mayoral race in Westland while Stone won in Warren. Each is expected to be sworn into office later this month after the election is certified, according to local officials.
Democrats have known the loss of full control was a possibility and are expected to try to pass a number of bills this week before Stone and Coleman are sworn in to their mayoral positions.
Fueled by their midterm wins, Michigan Democrats have this year passed a gun safety package, expanded voting rights, free meals for all students and increased protections for abortion rights and LGTBQ+ people. The state also became the first in nearly 60 years to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work” that was passed over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled Legislature.
In Pennsylvania, Bucks County Democratic Rep. John Galloway, who was on the ballot as both parties’ nominees, could resign any time before taking the oath as district judge. The vacancy will then require House Speaker Joanna McClinton, a Democrat, to set a special election no sooner than 60 days later in the Democratic district Republicans will be eager to flip.
Under current state House rules, Democrats will maintain their majority unless and until Republicans win back at the ballot box the majority they held for a decade until last year’s election. For the time being Galloway, who did not return messages Wednesday, remains a state House member. In Pennsylvania, magisterial district judges, as they are formally known, handle lower-level criminal matters and many are not lawyers. ___
Schultz reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
US 30-year mortgage rate plunges by most in nearly 16 months
By Amina Niasse
(Reuters) -The interest rate on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage plunged last week by the most in nearly 16 months on the back of a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan costs.
The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped in the week ended Nov. 3 by a quarter percentage point to 7.61%, the lowest in about a month. It was the largest weekly drop since late July 2022.
The second weekly decline further pulled home-purchasing borrowing costs down from two-decade highs near 8% reached in October when yields on the 10-year Treasury note, the benchmark for U.S. home loan rates, had been charging higher.
That months-long updraft in yields saw a sharp reversal last week after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance would be somewhat less than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second straight meeting.
“Last week’s decrease in rates was driven by the U.S. Treasury’s issuance update, the Fed striking a dovish tone in the November FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement, and data indicating a slower job market,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.
The MBA’s mortgage market composite index, measuring the volume of mortgage applications for both home purchases and refinancings of existing loans, rose 2.5% from the week prior to 165.9.
Purchase applications rose 3% on the week, but they remain 20% below this time a year ago. That indicates prospective buyers are still waiting on the sidelines despite the dip in rates, said Kan. Sellers locked into lower mortgage rates continue to hold their homes, keeping a lid on inventory in the housing market.
(Reporting By Dan Burns and Amina Niasse; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)
Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady to Retire after 10-Year Tenure
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Tourism Calgary today announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Cindy Ady, a dedicated leader and community builder who, over the past 10 years, successfully elevated Calgary’s profile as a year-round global tourism destination. Ady’s retirement marks the end of an astonishing era of growth and change for tourism in Calgary and signals the beginning of Tourism Calgary’s next remarkable phase and a comprehensive search process for a new CEO.
The organization has undergone significant positive changes under Ady’s leadership, expanding its focus from just marketing to long-term industry development – growing its contribution to the local economy from $1.6 billion in spend in our market to nearly $3.1 billion in 2023. As part of her tenure, Ady also helped to grow the organization’s membership by nearly 60 per cent, to more than 1,000 local business partners working collaboratively with the organization to ensure the industry’s success.
Ady’s significant achievements include effectively navigating a once in a century flood and a global pandemic; creating a new long-term funding agreement with the Calgary Hotel Association early in her tenure, which has proven to be a strong model for the industry; integrating the attraction of meetings and conventions back under Tourism Calgary’s mandate; and, working with The City of Calgary to create a Special Events fund to attract a variety of signature events to our destination.
“From the moment she stepped into the role as CEO 10 years ago, Cindy’s leadership was defined by relentless energy, innovation and creativity, and our organization, the City of Calgary and millions of visitors have benefited from her vision and dedication,” said Mark Wilson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Tourism Calgary. “We are grateful for her leadership and wish her the best in the next phase of her life.”
Tourism Calgary and its next CEO will embark on a new 10-year strategy for the destination with an incredible array of new projects to leverage, such as the BMO Convention Centre expansion, the new Event Centre and Calgary’s Culture + Entertainment district, the redevelopment of Arts Commons and Glenbow Museum, and the development of Calgary’s winter festival, Chinook Blast – all of which will continue to enrich the lives of Calgarians and attract visitors for decades to come.
“I am proud of the work we’ve done, the goals we’ve achieved and the strategic vision we’ve set for the years ahead, which we believe will be Calgary’s brightest ever,” said Ady. “I’m grateful to our Tourism Calgary team and our partners at the three levels of government, all of whom have pulled together to help create the city Calgary has become. I am thrilled to watch a new Calgary emerge in the future under new leadership.”
The Board of Directors at Tourism Calgary is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and has initiated a search for a new CEO. The search process will be comprehensive and national, with a focus on finding a leader who can build on Tourism Calgary’s strong foundation and drive the organization forward for the benefit of visitors, Calgarians, the Province of Alberta and all Canadians.
Ady’s last day as CEO will be December 31, 2023, and she will stay on as interim CEO until the new CEO is in place.
“We are dedicated to finding a new CEO who possesses the vision, experience, and leadership needed to execute on Tourism Calgary’s 10-year strategy,” Wilson said. “We have begun a comprehensive search to identify the right leader for this exciting time in the organization’s – and the city’s – evolution.”
Tourism Calgary has engaged an executive search firm to assist in the selection process. Headquartered in Calgary, Pekarsky & Co. has a proven track record for landing the right leader for the right role, and will work closely with the Board to identify and evaluate potential candidates.
During this transition period, Ady will continue working closely with the Board of Directors and Tourism Calgary’s executive team to ensure a seamless handover to the new leadership. Following her retirement, she will continue to be an ambassador for the tourism industry.
“Cindy has set a very high bar for our next leader to clear, but, thankfully, she has also built a springboard for Tourism Calgary to achieve even greater heights,” Wilson said.
About Tourism Calgary:
Tourism Calgary is the official destination management organization for Calgary’s tourism industry. For more than 60 years, the organization’s primary purpose has been to promote Calgary and area as the destination of choice. With a vision of making Calgary the ultimate host city, Tourism Calgary markets the city locally, nationally, and internationally and advocates for its ongoing development as a destination. The organization hosts and attracts visitors, conventions and events, and activates the city by fostering the growth of shareable, memorable experiences. Pre-pandemic, Calgary’s tourism industry contributed approximately $2.1 billion in visitor spending by over 8 million visitors annually. The city is currently on track for $3.1 billion in visitor spend in 2023 with an estimated 8.2 million visitors by year end.
For more information about Tourism Calgary:
Twitter: @TourismCalgary
Facebook: Tourism Calgary
LinkedIn: @TourismCalgary
SOURCE Tourism Calgary
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/08/c8171.html
