Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
A former Maryland teacher allegedly engaged in sex acts with an underage middle school student, according to police, who said there could be more victims.
Melissa Marie Curtis, who’s now 31, was a teacher in Montgomery Village Middle School in Montgomery County, Maryland, when the alleged abuse happened in 2015, according to police.
It allegedly continued for “several months” when Curtis was 22, police said.
The victim, who’s now an adult, came forward in early October, which sparked an investigation into the former teacher.
MAGIC MUSHROOM DEALER’S SECRET $8.5M FACTORY RAIDED IN SUBURBAN HOME: POLICE
Police didn’t release details of the alleged sexual abuse, but detectives believe there may be additional victims.
Curtis was employed by the Montgomery School District for two years, according to police. She also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School.
WASHINGTON PORSCHE DRIVER FLEES TO CHINA AFTER WILD VIDEO SHOWS CAR SPEEDING OFF HIGHWAY, KILLING PASSENGER
All the incidents took place within Montgomery County, according to law enforcement.
The district didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
A warrant for Curtis’ arrest was issued on Oct. 31 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.
She turned herself in on Tuesday morning.
Detectives encourage potential victims to call 240-773-5400.
JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI To Team Up For ‘Satch/Vai’ 2024 U.S. Tour
For the first time ever, after more than 50 years of friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will team up for a tour in 2024.
Believe it not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration.
Says Satriani: “The Satch/Vai tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”
Adds Vai: “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”
The Satch-Vai tour starts March 22 and runs through May 8, 2024. Pre-sale begins November 13 (password: SVx24) with the public on-sale November 17.
Tour dates:
March 22 – Hard Rock Live-Orlando – Orlando, FL
March 23 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL
March 25 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
March 26 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL
March 27 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA
March 29 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, SC
March 30 – Durham Performing Arts Center – Durham, NC
April 02 – Belk Theater – Charlotte, NC
April 03 – Dominion Energy Center – Richmond, VA
April 05 – Orpheum Theatre Boston – Boston, MA
April 06 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
April 07 – Waterbury Palace Theater – Waterbury, CT
April 08 – Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ
April 10 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ
April 11 – Warner Theatre DC – Washington, DC
April 12 – Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA
April 13 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH
April 14 – Kodak Center Theater – Rochester, NY
April 16 – Fisher Theatre – Detroit, MI
April 17 – State Theatre of Kalamazoo – Kalamazoo, MI
April 18 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
April 19 – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
April 20 – Embassy Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN
April 22 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN
April 23 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI
April 24 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
April 25 – Des Moines Civic Center – Des Moines, IA
April 26 – The Factory – St. Louis – St. Louis, MO
April 28 – The Astro – La Vista, NE
May 01 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
May 03 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX
May 04 – Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX
May 05 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
May 07 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO
May 08 – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT
In a 2022 interview with LifeMinute, Vai reflected on studying under Satriani as a youth and how those lessons inspired him musically from an early stage. He said: “I can’t even fathom what my life would be like without him. When I was 12, a friend of mine, John Sergio, who was a friend when we were in diapers, was also a great mentor, because he introduced me to all this music that I was unaware of — progressive rock from the ’70s. He brought me to my first QUEEN concert. He brought me into his band; it was the first band I was in when I was 13. He’s been a dear friend. [He had an] incredible musical taste. And he was playing the guitar when I was 12, and I couldn’t believe it, ’cause he lived two houses away. And then he said, ‘If you think I’m great, you should see my guitar teacher, Joe Satriani.’ So he gave me Joe‘s number, and I started taking lessons. And my lessons with Joe were all that mattered to me.
“Joe was always cool,” Vai continued. “He was always solid, sharing and strict. And it was the best thing because he was great, and that’s what you want in a teacher; you’re inspired by seeing.
“To this day, the thing that I got most… There’s so many things. And we’re so fortunate that all through these years we’ve been joined at the hips,” Steve added. “When I would watch him play, when I was 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, everything he touched on the instrument sounded like music. When it came out of his fingers, it just sounded good; it sounded like there was a soul in it. It wasn’t just noodly nothingness, the kind of academic exercises and stuff like that. I mean, we did some of that; that’s part of the training… So I always appreciated that. And still, he’s so solid and he’s so musical. His inner musical ear is inspired, that he’s continued to be an inspiration my whole life.”
Two and a half years ago, Vai told the “Striking A Chord” podcast that he took lessons from Satriani “religiously” on a weekly basis for about “three to four years.”
“When I was in Joe‘s room, learning, I never felt as though I was going to run out of mentorship,” Vai recalled. “There was always this greatness about Joe that always seemed to surprise and delight. He was always teaching one new lesson after another, [and] just revealed a wealth of information and almost what seemed to me at a time infinite depth of musicality.”
Vai went on to say that his lessons with Satriani helped him develop into the accomplished player he has since become.
“I didn’t know anything,” he said. “I mean, I was noodling around with a guitar in my bedroom before that, but I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just playing by ear and I didn’t know how to keep the strings tuned. In the beginning, it was basically like finger exercises and just things to kind of get my dexterity going, but it was very well-balanced. My lessons [with Joe] evolved very organically. He was an incredible teacher.”
Back in 2018, Satriani spoke to Albany, New York’s Q103 radio station about what it was like giving lessons to Vai. He said: “Steve Vai was 12 years old and could not play guitar at all when I met him. He showed up on my front door with a guitar with no strings in one hand and a pack of strings in the other, and said, ‘Hey, you’re teaching my friend. Can you teach me how to play too?’ So that was my introduction to Steve.”
Several other Satriani students went on to achieve fame of their own, including Kirk Hammett, Alex Skolnick, Andy Timmons, Larry LaLonde, Rick Hunolt, Charlie Hunter, Jeff Tyson and Kevin Cadogan.
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Several Evansville Police cars and emergency vehicles were at Reitz Memorial High School Wednesday morning.
The worst fear for students, parents and teachers. Calls for an active shooter inside the school.
Evansville Police say someone with a non-local number and a foreign accent called dispatch to say there was an active shooter and 10 people were hurt.
Officers say the caller also gave a room number in the school where the shooter was, but say that room doesn’t exist in the school.
After entering the building, police quickly determined it was a false claim for an active shooter.
Police are calling the incident “swatting.” That’s when someone calls in a fake run to a school to cause panic. They say the same thing happened at several other schools around the Midwest, including in Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati. In each case, an active shooter call was made, but no students were in danger.
Although police quickly determined the threats were false, the fear was real.
“My heart was racing, my heart was racing, my heart was racing,” said Wilmensha Taylor, who’s son is a student at Memorial.
Taylor says she was out getting breakfast when she got the news from her son, they were on lockdown. She rushed over to the school, and says it was 10 minutes before she and her mother Glamor Tayor learned the threat wasn’t real.
“The world is so crazy nowadays my mind was everywhere,” Wilmensha said.
“Those are our babies, our kids, our future,” Glamor said.
Police say they respond to every active shooter threat like it’s real.
“Its just what we train to do, how we respond with every unit we’ve got is coming to this to try and make the scene safe and save lives,” said Evansville Police Captain Brent Hoover.
Inside the school, students say the principal came over the intercom to call for a lockdown. It was almost instantly, one student says, that officers arrived.
“We saw one police walk past and we was like, ‘oh,’” said De’Marviyon Vaughn, a senior at Memorial. “We saw the next one with the big old gun and we was like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ We all get up, looked out the windows and they were just all pulling in and all that and everybody’s like, ‘Oh oh my gosh oh my gosh.’ It’s just crazy.”
Anxious moments for parents all across the Midwest Wednesday morning, but in the end, everyone is thankful to be going home safe.
“The response of all the officers here, city and county and state, that’s a wonderful feeling,” said Glamor.
“All I can say is my mom, my grandma they really care for me, they love me,” said Vaughn. “Anything can happen right now so I’m just ready to go home, go home with them.”
School resumed at Memorial shortly after 9 a.m.
Evansville police say investigators are working to learn if the threats across the region are related.
The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools Office and Reitz Memorial High School released a statement on the situation saying:
“The safety of students, faculty and staff at the Diocese of Evansville’s 26 Catholic schools is of paramount importance. This morning, Nov. 8, law enforcement was notified of a potential threat at Reitz Memorial High School. The school immediately transitioned to a lockdown, and all students, faculty and staff are safe. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search of the building and school property, and found nothing to substantiate the threat. The school has received an all clear. Reitz Memorial and the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office are grateful for the immediate response by local law enforcement in ensuring that students, faculty and staff at the school today were in no danger.”
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Robert E. Lee Statue Has Finally Been Destroyed and Guess What It Will Become
Finally, the grotesque Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from downtown Charlottesville in 2021 has been melted down. Now, its remnants will be used to create new public art.
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will spearhead the new art under the Swords Into Plowshares project. The site says it “celebrates turning tools of violence into ones of peace and community-building.”
Lawsuits to stop the project were unsuccessful and organizers went ahead and disassembled and melted the monument down.
“The next phase is to form a jury and solicit artists’ proposals with the goal of announcing a finalist in 2024 — the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lee statue,” Dr. Douglas explained.
“Our efforts have been not to remove history, but bear witness to our truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” she continued.
Dr. Douglas hopes that the new art will be finished, donated to the city, and installed by 2027 — exactly 10 years after the rally.
“We know that our work is just one more step forward toward a better future,” said Dr. Douglas.
The name of the project, Swords into Plowshares, was taken from a Bible verse in the book of Isaiah.
