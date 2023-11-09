News
In Gaza, the underground war between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in the tunnels is set to begin
The Israel Defense Forces have announced that they have reached the outskirts of Gaza City and are expecting to enter the city soon.
When that happens, Israeli troops will begin a dangerous new phase of the military campaign against Hamas fighters in a densely populated urban terrain that includes closely packed buildings above ground and a troubling maze of tunnels below.
Until now, Israel’s campaign against Hamas seems to have been primarily carried out from the air, including via laser-guided bunker-buster bombs, which are armed with deep-penetrating warheads and delayed fuses to enable them to blow up underground.
But on Oct. 29, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops had attacked Hamas gunmen in a tunnel and killed Hamas fighters who emerged from a tunnel to attack their positions in northwest Gaza.
Hamas subsequently posted a video of what appears to be the same attack from the perspective of one of its fighters, moving across a sandy beach to strike the Israelis.
And on Nov. 5, 2023, Israel reported that three Hamas fighters emerged from a hidden tunnel and ambushed Israeli troops behind what its forces had thought were the front lines.
I studied tunnel warfare during my fieldwork in Iraq, where the Islamic State group created a vast underground tunnel fortress in their defense of the city of Mosul. And I have analyzed the Germans’ underground tunnel and sewer “rattenkrieg,” or “rat war,” fought to defeat the Soviets in one of the largest urban battles in history, the 1942-43 Battle of Stalingrad.
These and other historic battles teach one important lesson: Tunnel warfare tends to lessen many advantages a stronger, more advanced attacker might otherwise expect – and to favor the defenders hidden underground.
Hamas plans a trap below ground
From news reports, researchers and both Israeli and Hamas sources, it seems clear that Hamas has systematically built a complex underground city fortified with strong defenses beneath Gaza.
Yehia Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader, has claimed that the militant group has dug 310 miles (500 kilometers) of tunnels under the Gaza Strip. Hostages from this war and past ones have offered eyewitness accounts of being held in this vast underground tunnel complex.
The Israeli military has a website dedicated to what it calls “the underground city of terror,” in which it claims Hamas has built the concrete-reinforced passageways with construction materials stolen from international donations meant to aid the people of Gaza. The United Nations has alleged Hamas has stolen various humanitarian supplies, but it has also walked back those allegations.
Israel says many of the entrances to the tunnels are “hidden between schools, mosques, hospitals and other civilian buildings.” In 2014, Israeli forces even reported finding a tunnel entrance hidden in a washing machine in a Palestinian home.
Hamas fighters have reportedly lined the tunnels with transport rails to move rockets to locations where they can be launched from firing pads concealed by trap doors. Hamas’ tunnelers have also apparently built sleeping areas, ventilation and resupply shafts, medical facilities and command centers. There are also storage areas said to hold food for a siege, fuel, weapons and ammunition – and even areas to manufacture rockets. This advanced tunnel network is all reportedly interconnected by a wired telephone system, and guarded by mines and booby traps.
Even if only some of those claims are true, it is clear that Hamas has built a formidable subterranean fortress beneath Gaza City that is meant to be a trap for the Israelis as well as a refuge for Hamas.
Israel’s plans to defeat the tunnel fortress
Israeli forces have encountered these tunnels before.
In 2013, for example, Israeli troops unearthed a particularly large invasion tunnel that began nearly three-quarters of a mile (1 km) inside the Gaza border, and was 72 feet (22 meters) deep. It burrowed under the border wall and was detected nearly 60 feet (18 meters) below the surface 1,000 feet (300 meters) inside Israel.
In 2014, Israeli troops fought underground during a 51-day ground invasion of Gaza waged to destroy some of the tunnels. During that campaign, Israeli troops were surprised by the requirements of tunnel warfare, according to an analysis by the Rand Corporation think tank. They had trouble finding, fighting in and destroying what they came to call the “Gaza metro.”
Since that experience, Israel has created a special tunnel-warfare unit, known as Samur, which translates as “weasels” in Hebrew, that is trained specifically to fight underground.
The Samur unit has been working for years to develop sensors that can detect underground tunnels, booby traps and explosives.
The troops have also developed ground-penetrating radar to identify tunnels.
And when they find a tunnel, they can destroy or seal its entrance with specialized weapons known as “sponge bombs.” These have no explosives but instead contain quickly expanding foam that hardens like concrete to seal off passages.
The Samur unit also has specially trained military dogs that can detect explosives in the tunnels and attack opposing troops.
The tunnel corps troops are taught to operate mobile robots equipped with cameras that can explore tunnels, relay pictures back and detonate booby traps without risking human lives.
Those who are chosen for this unit are reportedly soldiers who can tolerate the tunnels’ oppressive environment. Conditions in the underground passages are said to be “dark, terrifying and claustrophobic,” with “ghosts” coming out of the darkness to attack.
Israel’s troops train for urban combat, including in tunnels, at a mock-up Palestinian city on a military base located in the Negev Desert. They also use virtual reality environments built from digital scans of actual tunnels discovered in previous military operations to train their troops for subterranean warfare.
According to an Oct. 20, 2023, Congressional Research Service report, it is likely that some of these facilities and technologies were paid for by American taxpayers, as part of US$320 million in U.S. military funding meant for U.S.-Israel collaboration on “detecting, mapping, and neutralizing underground tunnels that threaten either country.”
But all this practice and preparation may not be enough. Harel Chorev, a Palestinian historian at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, has said, “Nobody really knows what’s underground. I don’t see Israeli soldiers being able to storm these tunnels.”
But as Israeli troops prepare to plunge into the densely packed heart of Gaza City in an effort to occupy the city above ground, they will likely end up fighting in a dangerous city below ground, too.
This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news organization bringing you facts and analysis to help you make sense of our complex world.
It was written by: Brian Glyn Williams, UMass Dartmouth.
Read more:
Brian Glyn Williams does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
False kidnapping allegations led to storming of houses: RCMP
False kidnapping allegations led to the storming of two houses and the traumatizing of residents in north Edmonton on Thursday by an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) tactical team, and an RCMP emergency response team, RCMP said.
Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, public information officer with the Alberta RCMP, told Postmedia Fort Saskatchewan RCMP initially received a report from a parent of a possible kidnapping of their adult son on Nov. 2.
Savinkoff said the complainant told RCMP that their son had left the house early in the morning and had started sending text messages alleging that “he had a gun to his head and a knife to his stomach.”
“Basically, saying that he was in danger and that the individuals who had kidnapped him were demanding an amount of money, $1,500, for his safe return,” Savinkoff said.
He says the allegations were deemed serious by the major crimes unit and warranted calling additional resources and entering into two houses in the Kilkenny neighbourhood where the victim could have been. He said the two locations were determined based on the son’s “activity.”
An EPS tactical team entered one house and the RCMP emergency response team entered another house at the same time. However, the son was not found in those houses but rather was found safe — not kidnapped -— one hour later in a third house, Savinkoff said.
The adult male is now under investigation, he added.
While innocent people including children and a grandmother were in the two houses, Savinkoff said RCMP acknowledges their traumatic experience, adding they have reached out to the owners to offer help.
“I do know there’s ongoing communications with them with regards to damages and their concerns that they have. I am aware that they have concerns and I know it would be quite traumatizing to have experienced that,” he said.
‘Tactical entry is the last thing to do’: Lawyer
Tom Engel, a criminal defence lawyer and chairman of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association’s policing committee, says “tactical entry is the last thing to do.”
“So, what do you think might happen if you storm the house? The adult that said that there’s a gun pointed to his head and a knife to his stomach could be killed,” Engel said.
Meanwhile, Daniel Jones, a criminologist and chairman of justice studies at NorQuest College, told Postmedia there are two levels to deal with during such incidents — level one where the house would be contained and level two where tactical forces storm the house.
Level two is more serious and this incident should’ve been treated as level one, said Jones.
“The investigation should have been done a little more diligently knowing that if you’re looking for one person, but you’re getting two houses, there needed to be a little bit more investigation that went into that,” Jones said.
In the RCMP’s defence, Savinkoff said they are “obligated” to save people’s lives whenever a complaint is deemed serious.
“So, if this incident is taken to court, I think the totality of all the circumstances would be taken into account — if and when it goes to sentencing by the judge and so forth,” he said.
EPS told Postmedia in a statement it had reason to “believe that the victim faced imminent, severe bodily harm or death” at that time.
“The RCMP is leading the ongoing investigation into the file,” EPS said in a statement.
Wins in local races will disrupt Michigan and Pennsylvania Democrats’ hold on legislative chambers
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan and Pennsylvania will emerge from the Tuesday elections with House legislative chambers evenly split between Republicans and Democrats in yet another sign of how narrowly divided the two swing states have become. The change will be at least temporary after House members in the states were elected to other offices and will need to resign from the legislatures.
Michigan Democrats who have controlled the governor’s office and slim majorities in both chambers of the Legislature will lose their full control after two state representatives won mayoral races. Democrats who have clung to a one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania House will soon see the chamber return to a 101-101 tie after a suburban Philadelphia incumbent was elected district judge.
Democrats have been able to push through a number of key pieces of legislation in Michigan since they flipped both chambers in the Legislature while holding onto the governor’s office in last year’s midterms, giving them full control for the first time in 40 years.
Two Democratic state representatives, Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman, won mayoral races Tuesday in their own districts in suburban Detroit. The wins will eliminate Democrat’s two-seat majority in the state House and put the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock until special elections can be held for the seats. Democrats will still control the agenda, but they will no longer hold a voting advantage.
It’s not yet clear when special elections will be held in the two districts — which each heavily favor Democrats — but it’s expected to at least be several months. The governor — in this case Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — may call a special election in the representative’s district when a seat is vacated, or may direct that the vacancy be filled at the next general election, according to Michigan law.
The entire Michigan House of Representatives will be up for election in next year’s November general election.
Coleman won his mayoral race in Westland while Stone won in Warren. Each is expected to be sworn into office later this month after the election is certified, according to local officials.
Democrats have known the loss of full control was a possibility and are expected to try to pass a number of bills this week before Stone and Coleman are sworn in to their mayoral positions.
Fueled by their midterm wins, Michigan Democrats have this year passed a gun safety package, expanded voting rights, free meals for all students and increased protections for abortion rights and LGTBQ+ people. The state also became the first in nearly 60 years to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work” that was passed over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled Legislature.
In Pennsylvania, Bucks County Democratic Rep. John Galloway, who was on the ballot as both parties’ nominees, could resign any time before taking the oath as district judge. The vacancy will then require House Speaker Joanna McClinton, a Democrat, to set a special election no sooner than 60 days later in the Democratic district Republicans will be eager to flip.
Under current state House rules, Democrats will maintain their majority unless and until Republicans win back at the ballot box the majority they held for a decade until last year’s election. For the time being Galloway, who did not return messages Wednesday, remains a state House member. In Pennsylvania, magisterial district judges, as they are formally known, handle lower-level criminal matters and many are not lawyers. ___
Schultz reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
US 30-year mortgage rate plunges by most in nearly 16 months
By Amina Niasse
(Reuters) -The interest rate on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage plunged last week by the most in nearly 16 months on the back of a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan costs.
The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped in the week ended Nov. 3 by a quarter percentage point to 7.61%, the lowest in about a month. It was the largest weekly drop since late July 2022.
The second weekly decline further pulled home-purchasing borrowing costs down from two-decade highs near 8% reached in October when yields on the 10-year Treasury note, the benchmark for U.S. home loan rates, had been charging higher.
That months-long updraft in yields saw a sharp reversal last week after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance would be somewhat less than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second straight meeting.
“Last week’s decrease in rates was driven by the U.S. Treasury’s issuance update, the Fed striking a dovish tone in the November FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement, and data indicating a slower job market,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.
The MBA’s mortgage market composite index, measuring the volume of mortgage applications for both home purchases and refinancings of existing loans, rose 2.5% from the week prior to 165.9.
Purchase applications rose 3% on the week, but they remain 20% below this time a year ago. That indicates prospective buyers are still waiting on the sidelines despite the dip in rates, said Kan. Sellers locked into lower mortgage rates continue to hold their homes, keeping a lid on inventory in the housing market.
(Reporting By Dan Burns and Amina Niasse; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)
