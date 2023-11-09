News
India bars protests that support the Palestinians. Analysts say a pro-Israel shift helps at home
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — From Western capitals to Muslim states, protest rallies over the Israel-Hamas war have made headlines. But one place known for its vocal pro-Palestinian stance has been conspicuously quiet: Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Indian authorities have barred any solidarity protest in Muslim-majority Kashmir and asked Muslim preachers not to mention the conflict in their sermons, residents and religious leaders told The Associated Press.
The restrictions are part of India’s efforts to curb any form of protest that could turn into demands for ending New Delhi’s rule in the disputed region. They also reflect a shift in India’s foreign policy under populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi away from its long-held support for the Palestinians, analysts say.
India has long walked a tightrope between the warring sides, with historically close ties to both. While India strongly condemned the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group Hamas and expressed solidarity with Israel, it urged that international humanitarian law be upheld in Gaza amid rising civilian deaths.
But in Kashmir, being quiet is painful for many.
“From the Muslim perspective, Palestine is very dear to us, and we essentially have to raise our voice against the oppression there. But we are forced to be silent,” said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a key resistance leader and a Muslim cleric. He said he has been put under house arrest each Friday since the start of the war and that Friday prayers have been disallowed at the region’s biggest mosque in Srinagar, the main city in Kashmir.
Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the Himalayan region which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. In 2019, New Delhi removed the region’s semiautonomy, drastically curbing any form of dissent, civil liberties and media freedoms.
Kashmiris have long shown strong solidarity with the Palestinians and often staged large anti-Israel protests during previous fighting in Gaza. Those protests often turned into street clashes, with demands for an end of India’s rule and dozens of casualties.
Modi, a staunch Hindu nationalist, was one of the first global leaders to swiftly express solidarity with Israel and call the Hamas attack “terrorism.” However, on Oct. 12, India’s foreign ministry issued a statement reiterating New Delhi’s position in support of establishing a “sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel.”
Two weeks later, India abstained during the United Nations General Assembly vote that called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, a departure from its usual voting record. New Delhi said the vote did not condemn the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas.
“This is unusual,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.
India “views Israel’s assault on Gaza as a counterterrorism operation meant to eliminate Hamas and not directly target Palestinian civilians, exactly the way Israel views the conflict,” Kugelman said. He added that from New Delhi’s perspective, “such operations don’t pause for humanitarian truces.”
India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, sought to justify India’s abstention.
“It is not just a government view. If you ask any average Indian, terrorism is an issue which is very close to people’s heart, because very few countries and societies have suffered terrorism as much as we have,” he told a media event in New Delhi on Saturday.
Even though Modi’s government has sent humanitarian assistance for Gaza’s besieged residents, many observers viewed its ideological alignment with Israel as potentially rewarding at a time when the ruling party in New Delhi is preparing for multiple state elections this month and crucial national polls next year.
The government’s shift aligns with widespread support for Israel among India’s Hindu nationalists who form a core vote bank for Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. It also resonates with the coverage by Indian TV channels of the war from Israel. The reportage has been seen as largely in line with commentary used by Hindu nationalists on social media to stoke anti-Muslim sentiment that in the past helped the ascendance of Modi’s party.
Praveen Donthi, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, said the war could have a domestic impact in India, unlike other global conflicts, due to its large Muslim population. India is home to some 200 million Muslims who make up the predominantly Hindu country’s largest minority group.
“India’s foreign policy and domestic politics come together in this issue,” Donthi said. “New Delhi’s pro-Israel shift gives a new reason to the country’s right-wing ecosystem that routinely targets Muslims.”
India’s foreign policy has historically supported the Palestinian cause.
In 1947, India voted against the United Nations resolution to create the state of Israel. It was the first non-Arab country to recognize the Palestinian Liberation Organization as the representative of the Palestinians in the 1970s, and it gave the group full diplomatic status in the 1980s.
After the PLO began a dialogue with Israel, India finally established full diplomatic ties with Israel in 1992.
Those ties widened into a security relationship after 1999, when India fought a limited war with Pakistan over Kashmir and Israel helped New Delhi with arms and ammunition. The relationship has grown steadily over the years, with Israel becoming India’s second largest arms supplier after Russia.
After Modi won his first term in 2014, he became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, travelled to New Delhi the following year and called the relationship between New Delhi and Tel Aviv a “marriage made in heaven.”
Weeks after Netanyahu’s visit, Modi visited the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, a first by an Indian prime minister, and held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. “India hopes that Palestine soon becomes a sovereign and independent country in a peaceful atmosphere,” Modi said.
Modi’s critics, however, now draw comparisons between his government and Israel’s, saying it has adopted certain measures, like demolishing homes and properties, as a form of “collective punishment” against minority Muslims.
Even beyond Kashmir, Indian authorities have largely stopped protests expressing solidarity with Palestinians since the war began, claiming the need to maintain communal harmony and law and order.
Some people have been briefly detained by police for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests even in states ruled by opposition parties. The only state where massive pro-Palestinian protests have taken place is southern Kerala, which is ruled by a leftist government.
But in Kashmir, enforced silence is seen not only as violating freedom of expression but also as impinging on religious duty.
Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, a Kashmiri religious leader, was not able to lead the past three Friday prayers because he was under house arrest on those days. He said he had wanted to stage a protest rally against “the naked aggression of Israel.” Authorities did not comment on such house arrests.
“Police initially allowed us to condemn Israel’s atrocities inside the mosques. But last Friday they said even speaking (about Palestinians) inside the mosques is not allowed,” Hadi said. “They said we can only pray for Palestine — that too in Arabic, not in local Kashmiri language.”
___
Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific
News
100 cruise passengers injured as ship lurches to a halt in storm
Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get the latest news in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.
CNN
—
A dream trip turned into a nightmare for the 1,000 passengers on board a cruise ship that was hit in storms, injuring 100.
Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery ship was on its final leg of a 14-day European trip, when it was caught in bad weather on Saturday in the Bay of Biscay – part of the Atlantic Ocean, off the west coast of France and north coast of Spain.
The “Canary Island Quintet” cruise, departing from Portsmouth in the UK on October 24, had promised guests “winter sun” on the “sun-kissed archipelago” of the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory off the coast of northwest Africa.
The ship was due to stop over on the island of Madeira, before heading to the Canary islands of La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. After two days at sea it would then dock at La Coruña in Spain, before arriving back in Portsmouth after another sea day.
Everything went to plan until day 10 – November 2 – when the ship was en route to Gran Canaria, as storms approached. Officers decided to cancel the stop and head straight for La Coruña, in an attempt to get ahead of the weather. But the port closed as the ship was en route, and a decision was made to press on to Portsmouth – a distance of over 600 nautical miles and at least two days’ travel – hoping to stay ahead of the storm.
Saga Cruises did not respond to a question on why the ship didn’t attempt to dock anywhere else, or turn back, instead of attempting the journey. On the itinerary, there were two “at sea” days between Gran Canaria and La Coruña, and a third from Spain to the UK.
CEO Nigel Blanks said in a statement shared with CNN:
“We operate to the highest health and safety protocols and every decision was made based on advice from the ship’s Master and forecasts from our dedicated marine meteorologists. We did everything we could at all times to keep our guests as safe as possible and to support them through the storm, including expert medical attention for those injured.”
Catching the brunt of the storm in the Bay of Biscay, the ship’s propulsion safety system was activated – causing the ship to lurch to the left, bringing it to an abrupt halt, and injuring around 10% of the passengers onboard. Five are understood to have been seriously injured.
The ship’s crew then decided to stay in position, rather than attempt to continue the journey to the UK.
The Bay of Biscay is notorious for its treacherous weather and high waves.
Passengers reported their dire conditions on social media, with some saying they thought they would die.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter), who said their parents were onboard, claimed the “horrendous” experience included “getting flung to the floor in the dining room with tables and crockery falling on them.”
“Why did the captain rush from the Canaries into the storm?” they added.
They also shared a screenshot of the ship’s location on Saturday night, noting that it was the only passenger vessel in the Bay of Biscay at the time of the storm.
One passenger shared footage with the BBC of the waves hitting the ship, as a crew member reported a “code alpha” – the code for an onboard medical emergency – in the dining room.
Another told of how the captain warned passengers over the intercom to sit or lie down, and said they were “holding on for dear life.”
All passengers have now disembarked.
A spokesperson for the company said in a statement:
“Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff. While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”
The ship has now turned around and is back on the water for its next cruise. It was last tracked off the coast of southern England, having departed Portsmouth for Lisbon, according to tracking website Vesselfinder. The route will take the ship through the Bay of Biscay again – hopefully with a smoother crossing this time.
News
How Marines became known as ‘Jarheads’
If you’re a civilian, the word “jarhead” may conjure up the gory image of a person’s noggin encapsulated in a cylindrical glass container.
But if you’re a U.S. Marine, you know the term as a loving moniker. What you might not realize, however, is where that nickname originated.
“The term first appeared as early as World War II and referred to Marines’ appearance wearing their dress blue uniforms,” according to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. “The high collar on the uniform and the Marines’ head popping out of the top resembled a Mason Jar.”
At the time, it was intended to be an insult, but much like today’s stereotype of crayon eating, the Marines chose to own it as their own.
“Since World War II, the term has been applied more widely to Marine Corps recruits with their ‘squared head’ appearance because of the close-cropped haircuts,” the museum archive added. “Some Marines refer to the ‘high and tight’ haircut as a ‘Jarhead cut.’”
So synonymous has the term become with Marine Corps service that author Anthony Swofford, who served during the Gulf War, gave the name to his 2003 memoir. That book then served as the basis for the 2005 movie “Jarhead,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
According to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the jarhead moniker has “become a source of pride for all Marines.”
News
Liverpool’s Van Dijk misses Toulouse trip with Quansah ready to step up | Liverpool
The Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, will miss Thursday’s Europa League tie in Toulouse due to illness, and his place may be filled by a youngster whose rapid rise initially took manager Jürgen Klopp by surprise.
When the 20-year-old Jarell Quansah joined the squad for pre-season training he was not considered likely to play a role in the current campaign, and there were discussions about sending him out on loan.
Klopp decided against that and after making his debut in the 10‑man win at Newcastle in August, the academy graduate has made seven appearances, including a Premier League start at Wolves and back-to-back appearances in Europe. He will be looking to add to that against Toulouse, whom Liverpool thrashed 5-1 last time out.
“Virgil is a little bit ill, it will not be a big thing but we didn’t want him on the plane and maybe others have it a little bit as well,” said Klopp. “That’s why we left him at home. It should be all right for the weekend.”
Asked about Quansah’s prospects, the German added: “If you would have asked me pre-season [if] he would be that good I would have been surprised but since then I saw him every day and I am not surprised any more.
“It’s great to have a boy from our own academy with that potential and quality. We will see where he ends up but it is extremely promising. There was talk about him going on loan and we said no – that was obviously a very good decision.”
Klopp’s biggest selection problem appears to be in midfield as Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are also sidelined. “Ryan got a little niggle in the knee. He was running already today but there was no chance for this game,” Klopp said. “We hope there is a chance for Brentford and he will definitely be back after the international break.”
Jones missed Sunday’s draw at Luton with a “low-grade” hamstring problem that Klopp said will keep him out for a couple of weeks but with Thiago Alcântara and Stefan Bajcetic long-term absentees, midfield resources are stretched.
Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott look certain to start as Liverpool aim to qualifify for the knockout stages with two matches to spare and Alexis Mac Allister could be favourite for the third spot as he is suspended for Sunday’s game against Brentford, although Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and 19-year-old James McConnell could also feature.
Sunday’s goalscorer Luis Díaz has also travelled as he awaits further news on the status of his father after his kidnapping in Colombia.
“Always positive signs but not real news,” said Klopp. “He decided [to rejoin the squad] last week because he cannot go to Colombia – that will not be the case in the moment – and when he is here training and around matches it is a safe place. He wants to be with us, he has travelled and is available.”
After their hammering at Anfield last time out, the Toulouse coach, Carles Martínez, is looking for improvement. “It’s true that 5-1 is a pretty heavy score. The result is severe but we have gained experience,” he said. “We don’t keep this match in mind. We think about what we can improve. It is mainly the mental qualities that will be the most important.”
India bars protests that support the Palestinians. Analysts say a pro-Israel shift helps at home
100 cruise passengers injured as ship lurches to a halt in storm
How Marines became known as ‘Jarheads’
Liverpool’s Van Dijk misses Toulouse trip with Quansah ready to step up | Liverpool
G7 nations urge ‘urgent action’ to help civilians trapped in Gaza, including pauses in the fighting
Magic’s Jamahl Mosley returns to Mexico with worldly view
The US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job
Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House #Gallery
These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy, You’ll Need To Prove You’re An Adult To Visit Them
Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
Interesting Articles
India bars protests that support the Palestinians. Analysts say a pro-Israel shift helps at home
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
100 cruise passengers injured as ship lurches to a halt in storm
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How Marines became known as ‘Jarheads’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Liverpool’s Van Dijk misses Toulouse trip with Quansah ready to step up | Liverpool
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
G7 nations urge ‘urgent action’ to help civilians trapped in Gaza, including pauses in the fighting
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Magic’s Jamahl Mosley returns to Mexico with worldly view
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House #Gallery
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy, You’ll Need To Prove You’re An Adult To Visit Them
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News7 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News6 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News5 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
-
News6 days ago
Indiana attorney general reprimanded over abortion doctor remarks
-
News4 days ago
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman
-
News5 days ago
House Democrat Schools Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Brutal U.S. History Lesson