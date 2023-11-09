News
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
We are deep in the throes of football season, by which I mean that Taylor Swift has been publicly dating an NFL guy for one month. And now, it seems another woman whose dating life is frequently the subject of wild speculation is wading into the end zone as well: Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson’s most famous ex is rumored to be hanging out with one Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.
Kim and OBJ were first linked — in gossip, at least — in September, when several outlets claimed they had been “hanging out casually,” though only in groups with mutual friends. (Beckham and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood, who share a son, broke up at some point earlier this year.) On Monday, Kim set off another flurry of rumors after she showed face at Beckham’s 31st birthday party in New York.
Still, no one seems to suspect these frequent hangouts are anything but friendly. E! News claimed in September that Kim is “not seriously dating anyone at the moment” and that she and OBJ simply have “a lot of mutual friends in common.” Her presence at OBJ’s birthday party is not exactly indicative of anything particularly flirty, either — they have indeed been running in the same social circle for years, and she was at his 30th birthday last year, too. Also, one source told “Page Six” that they spent the whole night chatting with the CEO of a sports-merch company. Doesn’t exactly sound like a date to me, but then again, neither does ice cream at Rite Aid. Perhaps a field-side appearance at the M&T Bank Stadium lies somewhere in our future?
Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the purpose of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza was to “fully” serve Palestinians in response to an accusation by the Israeli military that it has been used by Hamas to launch attacks.
Israeli military’s has said that Hamas “systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine” as it exposed a network of tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza.
Hamas denies doing so and has accused Israel of spreading lies.
“Indonesia Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by Indonesians fully for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza,” said the ministry said in a statement, adding the hospital is run by Palestinian authorities, helped by a few Indonesian volunteers.
The hospital “is currently treating patients in the amount that far exceeds its capacity”, the ministry added.
Sarbini Abdul Murad, the chairman of MER-C, a voluntary group which funded the Indonesia hospital, told Reuters on Tuesday the hospital had run out of fuel, and had “collapsed”.
On Monday, Sarbini denied Israel’s accusations, adding that it was a “precondition so that they can attack the Indonesian hospital in Gaza”.
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, has called for an immediate ceasefire and has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war since Hamas launched a cross-border assault on Oct.7, killing 1,400 people and seizing more than 240 hostages.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; editing by Miral Fahmy)
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
Dead by Daylight’s latest chapter update brings Chucky, the doll-turned-serial-killer star of the Child’s Play slasher-movie franchise, into the world of the popular asymmetrical multiplayer game as a Killer. He will be available on November 28.
Developer Behaviour Interactive notes that Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, reprises his role. They also add: “Players can further customize the new Killer with the Good Gal outfit, inspired by Tiffany Valentine (aka the Bride of Chucky), which is voiced by Jennifer Tilly.” Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots of Chucky in Dead by Daylight (along with a render of Bride of Chucky) in the image gallery below.
Dead by Daylight x Chucky Screenshots
As you’d expect, Chucky is adept at sneaking around the map, and he has a Slice & Dice ability that lets him lunge at his larger would-be victims in order to more efficiently close the gap. His human form, Charles Lee Ray, can assist him in spirit form, and his Scamper ability lets him leap through windows and move under pallets.
IGN re-reviewed Dead by Daylight in 2021 after originally reviewing it upon its initial release in 2016. In the re-review, we called it “an incredible slasher film simulator, and the best asymmetrical multiplayer game around.”
Ryan McCaffrey is IGN’s executive editor of previews and host of both IGN’s weekly Xbox show, Podcast Unlocked, as well as our monthly(-ish) interview show, IGN Unfiltered. He’s a North Jersey guy, so it’s “Taylor ham,” not “pork roll.” Debate it with him on Twitter at @DMC_Ryan.
‘I’m going to get you, buddy’
OCALA, Fla. – After a police chase ended near an Ocala Starbucks where a suspect allegedly tried to carjack a woman, a man in the next car jumped in to help and held onto the suspect until police caught up.
“Just getting started with the day, had maybe been awake 20 to 25 minutes,” said Shane Spicer. “I live about a mile from that Starbucks.”
While Shane Spicer waited for coffee, police were in a high-speed chase with a dangerous suspect. The suspect who was wanted for allegedly breaking into someone’s home and stealing their car, crashed in a busy intersection.
Convicted career criminal Michael Prouty took off running.
“Sprinting up to Starbucks, and he didn’t look like a Starbucks coffee drinker,” Spicer said. “Then he yanked the girl out of the car. And just kind of an instinctive, kind of reactionary thing.”
Dashcam video shows Prouty allegedly trying to carjack a woman, but Spicer jumps into the passenger seat trying to stop him.
Spicer, an Army veteran, decided Prouty wasn’t going to slip away again.
“I’m going to get you, buddy!” Spicer said. “You’re not going anywhere now! You crossed the line!”
Body camera video shows Spicer again holding onto the suspect while officers run up to arrest him.
Several people were hurt in the crash, but Spicer says he was able to walk away from the takedown just a little out of breath.
His girlfriend and young daughter were both in the car when all of this went down.
“I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should,” Spicer said. “I would just hope that someone would do the same for my family.”
