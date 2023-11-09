News
Kevin Costner Is Rumored To Be Romancing This Very A-List Star & We Love This Unexpected Pairing
Hollywood’s year of A-list breakups is certainly reshuffling the power couples’ list, but there might be a pairing that nobody saw coming. Kevin Costner is reportedly wooing another suddenly single actress, who has a very impressive résumé just like the 68-year-old actor.
Costner had been hoping to work with Reese Witherspoon on an upcoming project, but a source at New Idea is claiming that a romance is heating up between them. “Kevin’s had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn’t count on finding her absolutely charming as hell,” the insider shared. “They’ve been calling and texting on the pretense of finding the perfect script, but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence.” Both stars are known for producing and starring in their own films, so they have a mutual appreciation for the hard work it takes behind the scenes to get a movie made. And it certainly doesn’t hurt if sparks are flying between them!
“No one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off,” they noted. “They’re extremely compatible.” There are whispers of secret meet-ups when they are both in California, and there might be a future vacation to Costner’s ranch in Aspen, Colorado. But after a tumultuous divorce from Christine Baumgartner over the summer, the Yellowstone actor “wants more Oscars for this, not tabloid headlines.”
“He and Reese are always careful to not be seen together but as soon as his Horizon commitments are done, they may be more relaxed about being seen together in public. It’s still very early days,” the source added. The 47-year-old actress is probably stepping gingerly into this dating situation as well since she divorced her second husband Jim Toth earlier this year. Witherspoon has been open about the split being a “vulnerable time” for her.
Hollywood better get ready because another A-list couple could be making their red-carpet debut next year… only if Costner and Witherspoon decide that what they have is “the real deal.”
News
What Americans get wrong about the Biden economy
President Biden faces two economic challenges as he campaigns for reelection next year. The first is getting inflation down and helping Americans regain some of the purchasing power they’ve lost since prices began shooting up in 2021. That will probably happen slowly as inflation continues the downward trend that’s been in place since last year, assuming wages hold up.
The second problem may be more confounding: getting Americans to appreciate what is going right in the economy. Biden continually talks up the booming job market and all the public investment the government is making under his watch, and voters keep showing no enthusiasm whatsoever. Biden’s approval rating sank as inflation skyrocketed in 2022, and it hasn’t improved at all since then, even though inflation has dropped by more than 5 percentage points.
A new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll reveals some of the misconceptions people have about the economy. Americans are firmly aware of inflation, which hit a 40-year high in 2022. When we asked what people thought of inflation, 88% said it was unusually high. Americans correctly assess the inflation threat.
They’re off the mark, however, on the strength of the job market and the broader performance of the US economy. Employers have created 14 million new jobs since Biden took office, the strongest job growth under any president, ever. Yet Americans think the job market is only so-so, with 48% saying job growth has been about average and 31% saying it’s unusually weak. Only 20% say it’s unusually strong, which is what the employment data actually shows.
The same goes for unemployment. When Biden took office, the unemployment rate was 6.3%. It’s now 3.7%, close to a record low. The average unemployment rate of the last 75 years is 5.7%, so Biden is outperforming the norm by a solid 2 percentage points.
But people don’t see it that way. In our poll, 50% said unemployment was about average and 24% said it was unusually high. Only 25% said the unemployment rate is unusually low, which, technically, is the right answer.
Americans also underrate the overall performance of the US economy compared with other countries. The US economy bounced out of the COVID downturn faster than virtually every other developed nation and US GDP growth exceeds that of most peer countries. Inflation is a problem everywhere, and it’s coming down faster in the United States than in Europe or other regions. The United States sometimes has worse unemployment than other advanced nations with deeper safety net programs, but US unemployment is relatively low too.
Yet when we asked how the US economy is doing compared with other developed nations, only 21% said it was doing better. Forty percent said it was doing about the same, and 38% said it was doing worse.
Americans are exceptionally gloomy, which has puzzled economists for much of the last two years. It’s no secret that rising prices have walloped consumer psyches, especially when inflation peaked at 9% in June of 2022. But inflation is headed back toward normal levels and wages, which fell behind inflation, are now rising faster than prices. The demand for workers is so strong that there are labor shortages in many industries, and inflation clearly hasn’t stopped people from spending. Third quarter GDP growth was a rollicking 4.9%, largely driven by consumers buying stuff.
Yet confidence levels have been at recessionary levels since the middle of 2021, with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as one example, lower now than it was during the deepest part of the COVID downturn in 2020. Americans are gloomier now than they were when a mystery illness was killing thousands of people per day and the unemployment rate was 13%. Something’s off.
The Wall Street Journal argued recently that “sticker shock alone doesn’t seem severe enough to explain the profound level of economic dissatisfaction.” Writer Greg Ip speculated that “referred pain” may be part of the explanation: Americans are so distraught with fractious politics, mass shootings, overseas wars, and other woes that they project the same gloom onto their views of the economy.
Maybe, but the Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll suggests many Americans don’t even know the basic facts about the state of the US economy. Biden must feel that he’s certainly not to blame for that, given that he gives speeches all the time talking up the job market and the quick US recovery from COVID. If people are listening to Biden, they don’t seem to believe him. And if they’re not even listening to Biden, well, maybe that’s the first problem he needs to address.
Ipsos polled 1,103 registered voters for Yahoo Finance from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.
Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.
News
Hundreds of illegal cockfighting ring spectators scatter into woods when Texas deputies roll up, 19 arrested
Nearly 300 people were said to be in attendance of an illegal cockfighting event on Sunday in Texas, and 19 of those attendees where apprehended by deputies, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement on Facebook, officials with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 15, they received a call reporting an incident of animal cruelty occurring at 100 Maxine Road in San Jacinto County.
Upon arrival at the scene, a patrol Sergeant and two patrol deputies discovered an illegal cockfighting event with 250 to 300 people in attendance in a covered structure with temporary seating, a kitchen, and a cockfighting arena.
Deputies were also able to locate various items of gambling paraphernalia including a dry-erase board documenting various “fights/matches” between birds which indicated that some 44 matches/fights had already taken place earlier in the day.
TEXAS WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOZENS OF HORSES, DOGS FOUND DEAD ON PROPERTY
Deputies stated they were able to apprehend 19 people while others ran into the woods nearby, leaving 100 vehicles behind, which resulted in the towing of 75 cars, with 43 pending forfeiture.
According to a police report, deputies uncovered the following findings at the site:
• 96 live birds were seized, and a seizure hearing is pending for the final disposition/custody of the birds.
• 19 subjects were arrested on scene for observing and/or participating in cock fighting. Of which, at least seven were believed to be illegal immigrants.
• Four custom utility trailers equipped for storing/transporting birds have been seized and are pending forfeiture proceedings.
• 22 vehicles that were towed from the scene have been or will be released back to registered owners.
• Five fully loaded semi-automatic pistols were seized from vehicles with cock fighting paraphernalia also present.
• A small amount of marijuana was located and seized from two vehicles with cock fighting paraphernalia also present.
ALABAMA WOMAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOZENS OF DEAD HORSES, MALNOURISHED DOGS DISCOVERED
Deputies say, in total, approximately $22,096.00 was seized from the 19 arrested subjects with one subject found to be in possession of $6,000. The subjects with the larger amounts of cash were found to be the registered owners of vehicles that were seized which also contained cock fighting paraphernalia.
“This is an ongoing investigation with a large amount of investigative work yet to be conducted. Those found to have been at the scene will be charged to the maximum extent the law allows,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers posted. “Animal Cruelty will NOT be tolerated in San Jacinto County.”
At least five suspects are also expected to face multiple felony charges, ranging from animal cruelty, cockfighting, illegal gambling, unlawful weapon possession, organized crime, and federal firearm possession by illegal immigrants, according to authorities.
Officials posted that all evidence, summaries and facts of the case will be presented to the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office and followed by a grand jury, to determine if any more charges will be filed in this case.
News
Kevin O’Leary says people are wasting 15 to 20% of their income on ‘stupid stuff’ like coffee and sandwiches — here’s what he wants you to do instead
Swinging by your local coffee shop for a little caffeine boost before your work day commences might feel like an absolutely unskippable step in your morning ritual — but Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says it’s little purchases like these that push people into debt.
“Stop buying coffee for $5.50,” O’Leary said on an episode of the Erika Taught Me podcast, hosted by lawyer and money influencer Erika Kullberg.
Don’t miss
“I can walk around with anybody for a day and tell you they’re wasting 15% of their money — sometimes 20% [on] stupid stuff.”
Here are some of the veteran investor’s cold hard truths when it comes to spending money, and what he says you should do instead.
Small everyday purchases can add up
Inflation is hitting consumers hard and pushing even higher-income folks into a paycheck to paycheck lifestyle.
Just take a look at food-away-from-home costs — which have climbed 6% since last year, according to the latest consumer price data. In comparison, food-at-home costs have only gone up by 2.4%.
“You go to work, you spend $15 on a sandwich. What are you, an idiot?” O’Leary said during the podcast, urging folks to make their own lunches and bring their coffee from home.
“You start to add that up everyday, it’s a ton of money.”
O’Leary isn’t wrong about people spending more when they go to work. A recent report from video-conferencing company Owl Labs found that workers spend about $31 more each day when they work from the office compared to at home, and this could become an even more pressing problem with more companies doing away with their COVID-era remote work policies.
O’Leary claims that a lot of Americans — especially those who work in big cities — are making their first $60,000 in their early careers “piss away” about $15,000 a year on unnecessary purchases.
O’Leary’s mom taught him an important lesson
O’Leary credits his mother, Georgette O’Leary, a small business owner, for teaching him how to manage money.
Georgette advised him to never spend more than what he earned — and that’s a lesson Mr. Wonderful wants to share with Americans as well. He recommends folks write down their various sources of income and their expenses over a 90-day period.
He says folks often end up spending more than they make and needing to dig themselves out of debt. A lot of spending is done on credit cards, which can come with interest rates of around 21%. In the second quarter of this year, Americans’ credit card balances hit a record high of $1.03 trillion, according to the latest data from the New York Fed.
“That’s what destroys people,” he cautions. “They just don’t live within their means.”
What you should do instead
O’Leary has a few tips for folks trying to figure out how to manage their money, which he discusses on Kullberg’s podcast.
Firstly, he recommends you save about 20% of your income and invest it in the market over a 20 to 30 year period to get you a return of about 6-8% and help you retire with a solid nest egg.
“Even if you have the average salary — $54,00 in America — you’ll have a million and a half bucks in the bank,” he claims.
O’Leary also tells people to be intentional with their purchases, recounting that Georgette used to buy just one really good Chanel jacket a year and when she died, family members fought over her clothing since they were vintage and their value had soared over time.
“Don’t buy the crap, just buy the good stuff, and buy less of it,” he advises. Try to avoid purchasing a lot of cheap, fast fashion and opt for more sustainable, long-lasting pieces that will be better for the environment and your wallet.
And don’t forget to reward yourself. O’Leary says you should never go into debt for something you can’t afford, but if you’ve got the funds feel free to treat yourself as a reminder that you’re doing well and hitting your financial goals.
Lastly, O’Leary says if you want to make more money and have a good skill set, consider starting your own side hustle outside of your main job. He would know — after all, he’s seen plenty of folks bring their own business ideas to television shows like Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den.
“I don’t believe in the 9-to-5 job market anymore,” he says. “We have people working for us all around the world, we somehow are very, very productive and that’s the new economy.”
