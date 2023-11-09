News
Mom of Cornell Student Accused of Antisemitic Threats Says He Has ‘No Future’
The mother of a Cornell University accused of threatening antisemitic violence on campus says her son now “has no future.” Patrick Dai, 21, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly posting a series of menacing messages online including threats to “shoot up” a university dining hall that largely caters for Jewish students. In an interview with the Democrat and Chronicle, Dai’s mother, Bing Liu, did not deny the seriousness of her son’s alleged actions, but said media reports hadn’t given a full picture of him. She pointed to an apology post her son purportedly wrote before his arrest which said there is “no room for divisive statements in person or online,” adding there’s “no excuse for the targeting of innocent civilians, much less my classmates.” She questioned why neither the FBI nor Cornell revealed “this important piece of information.” Liu also said she only learned of the allegations against her son when a friend texted her a Daily Beast story about his arrest.
Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year
The Popular Houseplant That Cleans Mold Spores In The Air
English Ivy is considered an air-purifying plant due to its ability to remove airborne toxins, including mold spores, thereby contributing to improved indoor air quality. Through a process known as phytoremediation, plants like English Ivy can absorb and break down volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present in the air. This plant can absorb formaldehyde, benzene, and mold in the air, trapping these particles on its leaves and breaking them down or rendering them inert. The foliage provides a large surface area for these compounds to be captured, while the plant’s roots and the microorganisms surrounding them aid in breaking down and utilizing these pollutants as a food source. In a NASA study, English Ivy was effective in reducing mold spores, suggesting its presence within indoor spaces can reduce the concentration of mold spores, ultimately contributing to a healthier environment.
While there is some debate about how effective a small houseplant could be at reducing or eliminating toxic compounds in the air, any improvement to the air quality can have lasting positive effects. Improved air quality leads to a reduction in potential health issues related to poor indoor air, such as allergies, asthma, or respiratory irritations. Additionally, ivy’s capacity to remove airborne mold spores not only improves the immediate surrounding air quality but can also prevent the spread of mold within the home. This is crucial for maintaining a healthy living environment, especially in damp or humid areas where mold growth is more prevalent.
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
The House approved a measure late Tuesday that would slash Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s taxpayer-funded government salary to just $1.
The bill — which was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. — was passed via voice vote Tuesday as an amendment to the 2024 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, the standalone funding bill for the General Services Administration, Securities and Exchange Commission and other related agencies.
“I’m proud to announce my amendment to FIRE Pete Buttigieg just PASSED the House. Pothole Pete staged fake bike rides to the White House and used private planes funded by taxpayers to receive awards for the way certain people have sex,” Greene said in a social media post Tuesday. “American taxpayers should not be on the hook for paying for his lavish trips or his salary.”
“Pete Buttigieg doesn’t do his job. It’s all about fake photo ops and taxpayer-funded private jet trip to accept LGBTQ awards for him,” Greene added. “I’m happy my amendment passed, but he doesn’t deserve a single penny.”
PETE BUTTIGIEG BROUGHT HUSBAND CHASTEN ON MILITARY AIRCRAFT TO ATTEND SPORTING EVENT IN NETHERLANDS
Since taking office in 2021, Buttigieg has faced criticism for Republican lawmakers in response to several crises that have faced the Department of Transportation.
For example, in February, after a train carrying vinyl chloride, a dangerous colorless gas, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Buttigieg was criticized for his apparent inaction and for waiting several weeks before traveling to the site of the derailment.
In addition, there have been multiple instances of mass commercial airline cancelations during his tenure for various reasons including a pilot shortage. Republicans and Democrats alike had called for Buttigieg to take decisive action to ensure air travelers are protected from such cancelations.
And while Buttigieg has spent much of his tenure addressing commercial delays, he has used government-managed private jets on at least 18 occasions since taking office. Those flights sparked an ongoing inspector general probe and, according to information obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT), have cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
In one instance in September 2022, Buttigieg used a government jet for a roundtrip journey to Montreal. During the visit, he attended a ceremony during hosted by a large Canadian gay rights organization where he received a prestigious award for his “contributions to the advancement of LGBTQ rights.”
Buttigieg’s office has further stonewalled additional information about his use of the executive fleet.
“Secretary Buttigieg continues to blow off the American people who simply want to know the true cost of his taxpayer-funded private jet trips,” APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “After multiple FOIA requests, a lawsuit, and an ongoing inspector general investigation, Buttigieg’s office still refuses to provide vital details about using a private government jet for a swing state tour, which appears more akin to campaigning than official DOT business.”
“Buttigieg looks to be politicizing his role and making it clear that he believes he’s above accountability and transparency, a dismissive attitude that seems to be endemic throughout the Biden administration,” Sutherland said.
And the transportation secretary came under fire last year after it was revealed he vacationed in Porto, Portugal, while his agency and the White House were locked in tense negotiations with rail worker unions to avert a strike that could have had a dire impact on the U.S. economy. The Department of Transportation said at the time that the vacation was a “long-planned personal trip.”
