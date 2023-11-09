News
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Several Evansville Police cars and emergency vehicles were at Reitz Memorial High School Wednesday morning.
The worst fear for students, parents and teachers. Calls for an active shooter inside the school.
Evansville Police say someone with a non-local number and a foreign accent called dispatch to say there was an active shooter and 10 people were hurt.
Officers say the caller also gave a room number in the school where the shooter was, but say that room doesn’t exist in the school.
After entering the building, police quickly determined it was a false claim for an active shooter.
Police are calling the incident “swatting.” That’s when someone calls in a fake run to a school to cause panic. They say the same thing happened at several other schools around the Midwest, including in Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati. In each case, an active shooter call was made, but no students were in danger.
Although police quickly determined the threats were false, the fear was real.
“My heart was racing, my heart was racing, my heart was racing,” said Wilmensha Taylor, who’s son is a student at Memorial.
Taylor says she was out getting breakfast when she got the news from her son, they were on lockdown. She rushed over to the school, and says it was 10 minutes before she and her mother Glamor Tayor learned the threat wasn’t real.
“The world is so crazy nowadays my mind was everywhere,” Wilmensha said.
“Those are our babies, our kids, our future,” Glamor said.
Police say they respond to every active shooter threat like it’s real.
“Its just what we train to do, how we respond with every unit we’ve got is coming to this to try and make the scene safe and save lives,” said Evansville Police Captain Brent Hoover.
Inside the school, students say the principal came over the intercom to call for a lockdown. It was almost instantly, one student says, that officers arrived.
“We saw one police walk past and we was like, ‘oh,’” said De’Marviyon Vaughn, a senior at Memorial. “We saw the next one with the big old gun and we was like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ We all get up, looked out the windows and they were just all pulling in and all that and everybody’s like, ‘Oh oh my gosh oh my gosh.’ It’s just crazy.”
Anxious moments for parents all across the Midwest Wednesday morning, but in the end, everyone is thankful to be going home safe.
“The response of all the officers here, city and county and state, that’s a wonderful feeling,” said Glamor.
“All I can say is my mom, my grandma they really care for me, they love me,” said Vaughn. “Anything can happen right now so I’m just ready to go home, go home with them.”
School resumed at Memorial shortly after 9 a.m.
Evansville police say investigators are working to learn if the threats across the region are related.
The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools Office and Reitz Memorial High School released a statement on the situation saying:
“The safety of students, faculty and staff at the Diocese of Evansville’s 26 Catholic schools is of paramount importance. This morning, Nov. 8, law enforcement was notified of a potential threat at Reitz Memorial High School. The school immediately transitioned to a lockdown, and all students, faculty and staff are safe. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search of the building and school property, and found nothing to substantiate the threat. The school has received an all clear. Reitz Memorial and the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office are grateful for the immediate response by local law enforcement in ensuring that students, faculty and staff at the school today were in no danger.”
Robert E. Lee Statue Has Finally Been Destroyed and Guess What It Will Become
Finally, the grotesque Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from downtown Charlottesville in 2021 has been melted down. Now, its remnants will be used to create new public art.
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will spearhead the new art under the Swords Into Plowshares project. The site says it “celebrates turning tools of violence into ones of peace and community-building.”
Lawsuits to stop the project were unsuccessful and organizers went ahead and disassembled and melted the monument down.
“The next phase is to form a jury and solicit artists’ proposals with the goal of announcing a finalist in 2024 — the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lee statue,” Dr. Douglas explained.
“Our efforts have been not to remove history, but bear witness to our truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” she continued.
Dr. Douglas hopes that the new art will be finished, donated to the city, and installed by 2027 — exactly 10 years after the rally.
“We know that our work is just one more step forward toward a better future,” said Dr. Douglas.
The name of the project, Swords into Plowshares, was taken from a Bible verse in the book of Isaiah.
Kevin Costner Is Rumored To Be Romancing This Very A-List Star & We Love This Unexpected Pairing
Hollywood’s year of A-list breakups is certainly reshuffling the power couples’ list, but there might be a pairing that nobody saw coming. Kevin Costner is reportedly wooing another suddenly single actress, who has a very impressive résumé just like the 68-year-old actor.
Costner had been hoping to work with Reese Witherspoon on an upcoming project, but a source at New Idea is claiming that a romance is heating up between them. “Kevin’s had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn’t count on finding her absolutely charming as hell,” the insider shared. “They’ve been calling and texting on the pretense of finding the perfect script, but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence.” Both stars are known for producing and starring in their own films, so they have a mutual appreciation for the hard work it takes behind the scenes to get a movie made. And it certainly doesn’t hurt if sparks are flying between them!
“No one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off,” they noted. “They’re extremely compatible.” There are whispers of secret meet-ups when they are both in California, and there might be a future vacation to Costner’s ranch in Aspen, Colorado. But after a tumultuous divorce from Christine Baumgartner over the summer, the Yellowstone actor “wants more Oscars for this, not tabloid headlines.”
“He and Reese are always careful to not be seen together but as soon as his Horizon commitments are done, they may be more relaxed about being seen together in public. It’s still very early days,” the source added. The 47-year-old actress is probably stepping gingerly into this dating situation as well since she divorced her second husband Jim Toth earlier this year. Witherspoon has been open about the split being a “vulnerable time” for her.
Hollywood better get ready because another A-list couple could be making their red-carpet debut next year… only if Costner and Witherspoon decide that what they have is “the real deal.”
What Americans get wrong about the Biden economy
President Biden faces two economic challenges as he campaigns for reelection next year. The first is getting inflation down and helping Americans regain some of the purchasing power they’ve lost since prices began shooting up in 2021. That will probably happen slowly as inflation continues the downward trend that’s been in place since last year, assuming wages hold up.
The second problem may be more confounding: getting Americans to appreciate what is going right in the economy. Biden continually talks up the booming job market and all the public investment the government is making under his watch, and voters keep showing no enthusiasm whatsoever. Biden’s approval rating sank as inflation skyrocketed in 2022, and it hasn’t improved at all since then, even though inflation has dropped by more than 5 percentage points.
A new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll reveals some of the misconceptions people have about the economy. Americans are firmly aware of inflation, which hit a 40-year high in 2022. When we asked what people thought of inflation, 88% said it was unusually high. Americans correctly assess the inflation threat.
They’re off the mark, however, on the strength of the job market and the broader performance of the US economy. Employers have created 14 million new jobs since Biden took office, the strongest job growth under any president, ever. Yet Americans think the job market is only so-so, with 48% saying job growth has been about average and 31% saying it’s unusually weak. Only 20% say it’s unusually strong, which is what the employment data actually shows.
The same goes for unemployment. When Biden took office, the unemployment rate was 6.3%. It’s now 3.7%, close to a record low. The average unemployment rate of the last 75 years is 5.7%, so Biden is outperforming the norm by a solid 2 percentage points.
But people don’t see it that way. In our poll, 50% said unemployment was about average and 24% said it was unusually high. Only 25% said the unemployment rate is unusually low, which, technically, is the right answer.
Americans also underrate the overall performance of the US economy compared with other countries. The US economy bounced out of the COVID downturn faster than virtually every other developed nation and US GDP growth exceeds that of most peer countries. Inflation is a problem everywhere, and it’s coming down faster in the United States than in Europe or other regions. The United States sometimes has worse unemployment than other advanced nations with deeper safety net programs, but US unemployment is relatively low too.
Yet when we asked how the US economy is doing compared with other developed nations, only 21% said it was doing better. Forty percent said it was doing about the same, and 38% said it was doing worse.
Americans are exceptionally gloomy, which has puzzled economists for much of the last two years. It’s no secret that rising prices have walloped consumer psyches, especially when inflation peaked at 9% in June of 2022. But inflation is headed back toward normal levels and wages, which fell behind inflation, are now rising faster than prices. The demand for workers is so strong that there are labor shortages in many industries, and inflation clearly hasn’t stopped people from spending. Third quarter GDP growth was a rollicking 4.9%, largely driven by consumers buying stuff.
Yet confidence levels have been at recessionary levels since the middle of 2021, with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as one example, lower now than it was during the deepest part of the COVID downturn in 2020. Americans are gloomier now than they were when a mystery illness was killing thousands of people per day and the unemployment rate was 13%. Something’s off.
The Wall Street Journal argued recently that “sticker shock alone doesn’t seem severe enough to explain the profound level of economic dissatisfaction.” Writer Greg Ip speculated that “referred pain” may be part of the explanation: Americans are so distraught with fractious politics, mass shootings, overseas wars, and other woes that they project the same gloom onto their views of the economy.
Maybe, but the Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll suggests many Americans don’t even know the basic facts about the state of the US economy. Biden must feel that he’s certainly not to blame for that, given that he gives speeches all the time talking up the job market and the quick US recovery from COVID. If people are listening to Biden, they don’t seem to believe him. And if they’re not even listening to Biden, well, maybe that’s the first problem he needs to address.
Ipsos polled 1,103 registered voters for Yahoo Finance from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.
