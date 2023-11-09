Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House #Gallery

Have you ever found yourself awake, totally unable to get to sleep, and scrolling down some deep internet rabbit holes on Wikipedia? Well, many people have, especially on CREEPY Wikipedia pages. And here are some that were so creepy, people on Reddit just had to share them:

1.The death of actor Carole Lombard and a group of Army soldiers:

“On Jan. 16, 1942, 33-year-old actor Carole Lombard won a coin toss that determined she and her group would return home from a war bond tour by plane instead of by train. Their flight wound up crashing into a mountain outside Las Vegas, killing all 22 on board, including 15 US Army soldiers.” —u/Go_To_Bethel_And_Sin John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

2.The tragic case of Aeroflot Flight 593:

“On Mar. 23, 1994, a captain of a commercial airliner had his children in the cockpit of an Airbus A310 wide body jet aircraft during a revenue flight. One of them accidentally bumped the autopilot switch. There were no survivors.” —u/ViolenceForBreakfast Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

3.The Disappearance of Brian Shaffer:

“In 2006, an Ohio State medical student named Brian Shaffer entered a bar with friends. After being recorded entering through the bar’s only publicly accessible entrance by security cameras, Shaffer was never seen exiting the bar and has never been seen or heard from since.” —u/LivingRaccoon WBNS / Via youtube.com

4.The earthquake during a recording of Pink Floyd’s “Shine on You Crazy Diamond”:

“A man was recording a copy of ‘Shine on You Crazy Diamond’ when an earthquake hit. The recording starts to bump as the shockwave arrives, and then the audio switches to the rumble of the earthquake along with the voices of the scared people inside the house.” —u/slinkslowdown (You can hear the actual recording here.) Rb / Redferns

5.The “screaming” Mummies of Guanajuato:

“Due to the cholera pandemic, many bodies were buried immediately to control the spread of the disease. It is thought that in some cases, the dying may have been buried alive by accident, resulting in horrific facial expressions.” —u/unknownerror1916 George Pickow / Getty Images

6.The murder of Cara Knott:

“Cara Knott was an American student who disappeared on Dec. 27, 1986. On December 28, her body was recovered at the bottom of a ravine. Her killer, a police officer, was interviewed while covering the investigation of the murder, and scratches, that were inflicted by Knott, are seen on his face.” —u/trissle_hippie CBS 8 San Diego / Via youtube.com

7.Smile mask syndrome:

“Smile mask syndrome is a psychological disorder in which subjects develop depression and physical illness as a result of prolonged, unnatural smiling. It can lead to severe physical strain of the mouth and can result in an inability to stop smiling, even when upset or agitated.” —u/ratandparrot Tempura / Getty Images

8.The Persian Princess, a mummy sold on the black market:

“A sarcophagus sold on the black market that contained a mummy claimed to be that of an ancient princess, later discovered to be the body of an unidentified woman murdered in the 1990s.” —u/silversunshinestares Aamir Qureshi / AFP via Getty Images

9.The Disappearance of Jamie Fraley:

“In 2008, suspected serial murderer Ricky Simonds was found dead of heat stroke in the trunk of his ex-girlfriend’s car. Investigators on the case believe Simonds was waiting in the trunk to ambush and murder his ex-girlfriend, when he became locked in the vehicle.” —u/Shaun_Ryder Investigation Discovery / Via youtube.com

10.The injury of gymnast Elena Mukhina that left her paralyzed:

“…her first thought as she lay on the floor with her neck severely broken was, ‘Thank God, I won’t be going to the Olympics.’” —u/zetsv Universal / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

11.The Killing of Henryk Siwiak:

“The last person killed in New York on 9/11 was Henryk Siwiak, a victim of an unsolved murder, killed shortly before midnight. His homicide is the only one recorded in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, since the city does not include the deaths from the attacks in its official crime statistics.” —u/noonoonomore Inside Edition / Via youtube.com

12.Sogen Kato, thought to be Tokyo’s oldest man:

“Sogen Kato was thought to have been Tokyo’s oldest man until July 2010, when his mummified corpse was found. He died in November 1978, aged 79, and his family never announced his death in an attempt to preserve his longevity record.” —u/slinkslowdown Associated Press / Via youtube.com

13.Eben Byers, who drank bottles of radium-spiked tonic:

“Eben Byers: Wealthy American playboy and amateur sportsman who was so thrilled when a radium-spiked tonic seemed to cure his chronic pain that he drank 1,400 bottles in two and a half years, besides sending cases to girlfriends and dosing his racehorses. Then his bones started to disintegrate…” —u/Shoereader Based On / Via youtube.com

14.The Kids for Cash scandal:

“TIL about the Kids for Cash scandal: Two judges were convicted of taking bribes to ensure that for-profit juvenile detention centers were profitable.” —u/black_flag_4ever CNBC / Via youtube.com

15.The practices of Carl Tanzler:

“Carl Tanzler, a radiologist who had fallen in love with a woman named Maria Elena Milagro de Hoyos, who was dying from tuberculosis. Eventually, when she died, Tanzler had embalmed her body and had taken it home with him, where he would perform necrophilia on her body for seven years until being discovered.” —u/West-Emu-8696 Eyejoy / Getty Images

16.Blanche Monnier, who was secretly held captive by her mother:

“Blanche Monnier was a French socialite held captive by her mother for 25 years. When she was found by the authorities, she was lying in a bed coved with feces and leftover food. She only weighed 55 pounds. Twelve years after her rescue, she died in an insane asylum, having never regained her sanity.” —u/oldnips Apic / Getty Images

17.The Posthumous Beheading of Mata Hari:

“Her head was cut off, embalmed, and kept in the Museum of Anatomy in Paris.” —u/spiceprincesszen Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

18.The Murder of Helle Crafts, which inspired the movie Fargo:

“Richard Crafts murdered his wife and put her through a wood chipper. Before she died, she told her friends, ‘If anything happens to me, don’t think it was an accident.'” —u/chloecampellone Medical Detectives / Via youtube.com

19.The Balloonfest ’86 in Cleveland, Ohio:

“Cleveland Balloonfest ’86, with 1.4 million balloons and 2 deaths.” —u/noonoonomore Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

20.The Guatemala syphilis experiments:

“The syphilis experiments in Guatemala were United States-led human experiments conducted in Guatemala from 1946–48. Doctors infected soldiers, prostitutes, prisoners, and mental patients with various STDs without the subjects’ consent. The experiment resulted in 83 deaths.” —u/Starfire-Galaxy CNN / Via youtube.com

21.Finally, the term “endling”:

“An endling is the last known individual of a species or subspecies. Once the endling dies, the species becomes extinct.” —u/ActualGiantPenguin Dave Watts / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

