Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House #Gallery

Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House

Published

34 seconds ago

on

By

Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House

November 8, 2023

Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy, You'll Need To Prove You're An Adult To Visit Them

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 9, 2023

By

These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy, You'll Need To Prove You're An Adult To Visit Them

Have you ever found yourself awake, totally unable to get to sleep, and scrolling down some deep internet rabbit holes on Wikipedia? Well, many people have, especially on CREEPY Wikipedia pages. And here are some that were so creepy, people on Reddit just had to share them:

Warning: This post contains disturbing stories including mentions of death.

1.The death of actor Carole Lombard and a group of Army soldiers:

Carole Lombard

2.The tragic case of Aeroflot Flight 593:

An airplane in the skyAn airplane in the sky

3.The Disappearance of Brian Shaffer:

Arrow pointing at ShafferArrow pointing at Shaffer

4.The earthquake during a recording of Pink Floyd’s “Shine on You Crazy Diamond”:

Pink FloydPink Floyd

5.The “screaming” Mummies of Guanajuato:

Mummified corpsesMummified corpses

6.The murder of Cara Knott:

A reward poster for Cara KnottA reward poster for Cara Knott

7.Smile mask syndrome:

A woman painfully smilingA woman painfully smiling

8.The Persian Princess, a mummy sold on the black market:

Photographers capturing a mummyPhotographers capturing a mummy

9.The Disappearance of Jamie Fraley:

Jamie FraleyJamie Fraley

10.The injury of gymnast Elena Mukhina that left her paralyzed:

Elena MukhinaElena Mukhina

11.The Killing of Henryk Siwiak:

Henryk SiwiakHenryk Siwiak

12.Sogen Kato, thought to be Tokyo’s oldest man:

The doors of a buildingThe doors of a building

13.Eben Byers, who drank bottles of radium-spiked tonic:

1699527410 608 These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy Youll Need To1699527410 608 These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy Youll Need To

14.The Kids for Cash scandal:

Closeup of a manCloseup of a man

15.The practices of Carl Tanzler:

1699527411 84 These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy Youll Need To1699527411 84 These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy Youll Need To

16.Blanche Monnier, who was secretly held captive by her mother:

Rendering of a sickly woman in bedRendering of a sickly woman in bed

17.The Posthumous Beheading of Mata Hari:

Mata HariMata Hari

“Her head was cut off, embalmed, and kept in the Museum of Anatomy in Paris.”

18.The Murder of Helle Crafts, which inspired the movie Fargo:

Closeup of Helle CraftsCloseup of Helle Crafts

19.The Balloonfest ’86 in Cleveland, Ohio:

A building on a cloudy dayA building on a cloudy day

“Cleveland Balloonfest ’86, with 1.4 million balloons and 2 deaths.”

20.The Guatemala syphilis experiments:

1699527411 318 These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy Youll Need To1699527411 318 These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy Youll Need To

21.Finally, the term “endling”:

A cat-like creatureA cat-like creature

News

Wendy's Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2023

By

Wendy's Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year

Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year



















































































News

Mom of Cornell Student Accused of Antisemitic Threats Says He Has 'No Future'

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2023

By

The Daily Beast

The mother of a Cornell University accused of threatening antisemitic violence on campus says her son now “has no future.” Patrick Dai, 21, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly posting a series of menacing messages online including threats to “shoot up” a university dining hall that largely caters for Jewish students. In an interview with the Democrat and Chronicle, Dai’s mother, Bing Liu, did not deny the seriousness of her son’s alleged actions, but said media reports hadn’t given a full picture of him. She pointed to an apology post her son purportedly wrote before his arrest which said there is “no room for divisive statements in person or online,” adding there’s “no excuse for the targeting of innocent civilians, much less my classmates.” She questioned why neither the FBI nor Cornell revealed “this important piece of information.” Liu also said she only learned of the allegations against her son when a friend texted her a Daily Beast story about his arrest.

Read it at The Democrat and Chronicle

Read more at The Daily Beast.

