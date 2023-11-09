Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary conducts proceedings in the House #Gallery

About SocialNewsXYZ
Have you ever found yourself awake, totally unable to get to sleep, and scrolling down some deep internet rabbit holes on Wikipedia? Well, many people have, especially on CREEPY Wikipedia pages. And here are some that were so creepy, people on Reddit just had to share them:
Warning: This post contains disturbing stories including mentions of death.
1.The death of actor Carole Lombard and a group of Army soldiers:
2.The tragic case of Aeroflot Flight 593:
3.The Disappearance of Brian Shaffer:
4.The earthquake during a recording of Pink Floyd’s “Shine on You Crazy Diamond”:
5.The “screaming” Mummies of Guanajuato:
6.The murder of Cara Knott:
7.Smile mask syndrome:
8.The Persian Princess, a mummy sold on the black market:
9.The Disappearance of Jamie Fraley:
10.The injury of gymnast Elena Mukhina that left her paralyzed:
11.The Killing of Henryk Siwiak:
12.Sogen Kato, thought to be Tokyo’s oldest man:
13.Eben Byers, who drank bottles of radium-spiked tonic:
14.The Kids for Cash scandal:
15.The practices of Carl Tanzler:
16.Blanche Monnier, who was secretly held captive by her mother:
17.The Posthumous Beheading of Mata Hari:
18.The Murder of Helle Crafts, which inspired the movie Fargo:
19.The Balloonfest ’86 in Cleveland, Ohio:
20.The Guatemala syphilis experiments:
21.Finally, the term “endling”:
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
H/T r/CreepyWikipedia
The mother of a Cornell University accused of threatening antisemitic violence on campus says her son now “has no future.” Patrick Dai, 21, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly posting a series of menacing messages online including threats to “shoot up” a university dining hall that largely caters for Jewish students. In an interview with the Democrat and Chronicle, Dai’s mother, Bing Liu, did not deny the seriousness of her son’s alleged actions, but said media reports hadn’t given a full picture of him. She pointed to an apology post her son purportedly wrote before his arrest which said there is “no room for divisive statements in person or online,” adding there’s “no excuse for the targeting of innocent civilians, much less my classmates.” She questioned why neither the FBI nor Cornell revealed “this important piece of information.” Liu also said she only learned of the allegations against her son when a friend texted her a Daily Beast story about his arrest.
