Ralo Released From Prison After Five Years
Ralo has been released from federal prison after serving nearly six years for drug conspiracy charges.
Ralo Completes Prison Sentence
Ralo is now a free man. On Wednesday (Nov. 8), the Atlanta rapper was released from prison. Videos circulating the internet show the rapper being greeted by friends and family right outside the penitentiary. In one clip, which can be seen below, Ralo is changing out his prison shoes for some new designer kicks and is all smiles. In another video, Ralo emerges from a limousine and is greeted by a throng of people who shower him with hugs and words of encouragement.
Why Was Ralo in Prison?
Ralo was arrested back in April of 2018, after police claimed they discovered nearly $1 million worth of marijuana on the rapper’s private plane at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In May of that year, he pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges. In February of 2019, his team claimed he turned down a five-year plea deal. Last June, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. The judge credited the rapper with four years of time served. He was also reportedly credited with “1 & 1/2 year for good time,” according to the rapper.
In celebration of his release, Ralo is dropping the aptly titled track “First Day Out.”
Watch Ralo Being Released From Prison
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices
This is part of Opening Arguments, Slate’s coverage of the start of the latest Supreme Court term. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Support our work when you join Slate Plus.
For Zackey Rahimi, the solution for just about every problem in life seems to be to shoot a gun in its general direction. In December 2019, he fired a shot at a bystander who’d seen him shove his girlfriend in a parking lot, then threatened to shoot his girlfriend too if she told anyone about it. When an acquaintance posted something rude about him on social media, he fired an AR-15 into their house. When he got into a car accident, he shot at the other driver; when a truck flashed its lights at him on the highway, he followed the driver off the exit and, for some reason, shot at a different car that was behind the offending truck. After Rahimi’s friend’s credit card was declined at a Whataburger, Rahimi pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air, a choice that I doubt made terrified employees any more inclined to fulfill his order.
None of this was in dispute on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over Rahimi’s bid to keep his beloved guns. But it was also not much of a topic of conversation, as Justice Clarence Thomas claimed there existed only a “very thin record” in the case. Despite the court’s inability (or unwillingness) to highlight the horrifying facts of his case, it does seem as if enough conservatives will join the court’s progressives to reject Rahimi’s plea.
If it weren’t clear already, Zackey Rahimi has not demonstrated an ability to safely possess firearms. In early 2020, a Texas state court entered a protective order that, among other things, ordered him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and barred him from having guns. But after police investigating the subsequent shootings searched his room and found a pistol, a rifle, and ammunition for both, Rahimi was charged with violating a federal law that prohibits people subject to protective orders from possessing guns. In federal district court, Rahimi challenged the law as a violation of his Second Amendment rights, but the judge was unconvinced. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit—the country’s most conservative federal appeals court—affirmed in June 2022 the state’s right to take away Zackey Rahimi’s firearms.
A few weeks later, however, the Supreme Court blessed Rahimi with a chance to get his guns back. In an opinion penned by Thomas, the court held, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, that restrictions on the right to bear arms are presumptively unconstitutional unless they are, in a judge’s learned opinion, consistent with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.” The 5th Circuit withdrew its opinion in Rahimi’s case and issued another in which it changed its mind: Although the law embodies “salutary policy goals,” wrote Judge Cory T. Wilson, “our ancestors would never have accepted” it. Put differently, because the Framers did not disarm domestic abusers, who today shoot and kill an average of 70 women a month, modern lawmakers are powerless to do anything about it.
Since Bruen, lower court judges applying its test have been, to use a legal term of art, all over the place, a fact repeatedly highlighted during oral arguments by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sought some, any, guidance on how the court should understand its own ruling. Again, lower courts are equally confused. One court, for example, decided that Florida’s ban on the sale of guns to 18-to-20-year-olds passed constitutional muster; another concluded that a federal law disarming people convicted of certain crimes perhaps did not.
A few judges have publicly aired their frustrations with the sudden analytical primacy of law-office history. “We are not experts in what white, wealthy, and male property owners thought about firearms regulation in 1791,” wrote one in 2022. “Yet we are now expected to play historian in the name of constitutional adjudication.” Another castigated the court for creating a game of “historical Where’s Waldo” that entails “mountains of work for district courts that must now deal with Bruen-related arguments in nearly every criminal case in which a firearm is found.”
In taking up Rahimi’s case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in its first major Second Amendment case since Bruen. The legal question in United States v. Rahimi is whether the federal law under which Rahimi was convicted violates the Second Amendment. The practical question is whether the court meant what it said in Bruen so literally that any legislative attempt to address America’s ongoing gun violence crisis must bow to whatever Clarence Thomas imagines that James Madison would have thought about it nearly 250 years ago.
Most of the debate on Tuesday was about the level of generality at which a modern law is supported by “history and tradition.” In Bruen, Thomas wrote that the government must identify a historical “analogue,” but not necessarily a historical “twin.” But both sides, of course, have different views about exactly how close the familial relationship needs to be. In Rahimi, the government argues that a “history and tradition” of disarming “dangerous” people is enough to uphold the law. Rahimi argues that a purported lack of a “history and tradition” of outright bans on gun possession means that the law is unconstitutional, and that the government has no choice but to restore Rahimi’s right to wave a gun around when denied access to fast-food hamburgers of his choice.
This argument is bold, in the same way that Captain Smith’s choice to navigate the Titanic into an iceberg field was bold. The modern concept of protective orders, after all, did not exist at the founding, which makes the absence of laws disarming people subject to protective orders not as dispositive as your average National Rifle Association lifetime member would think. Today’s firearms are also far deadlier than Colonial-era firearms: In about two-thirds of fatal mass shootings between 2014 and 2019, the perpetrator either killed at least one partner or family member or had a history of domestic violence, according to an amicus brief filed by a gun safety group. In the context of a real-life epidemic of deadly intimate partner violence, the fact that the Framers did not disarm abusers in 1791 does not mean they would not have done so if abusers in 1791 murdered as many people as they do in 2023.
A few justices raised concerns about the problems inherent in empowering judges and lawmakers to determine who is “dangerous” or “irresponsible” enough to lose their Second Amendment rights. None, however, seemed to think that Zackey Rahimi would not qualify. After Chief Justice John Roberts asked if Rahimi’s counsel, J. Matthew Wright, would concede that his client is a “dangerous person,” Wright, ever the zealous advocate, asked for a definition of the term. Roberts’ incredulous reply—“Well, it means someone who’s shooting, you know, at people. That’s a good start”—drew nervous laughter from the gallery.
Burdened with a difficult set of facts, Wright pushed a different, narrower argument: that the law at issue did not provide Rahimi enough process before the government took his guns away. But Rahimi’s case is a facial challenge under the Second Amendment, not a due process challenge, and a few justices grew frustrated with Wright for evading the question. At various points, Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch all suggested that resolving problems with civil protective order processes is simply a task for another day. If there are “circumstances where someone could be shown to be sufficiently dangerous that the firearm can be taken from him,” Roberts asked, “why isn’t that the end of the case?”
Justice Elena Kagan was even more withering in her criticism. “I feel like you’re running away from your argument, you know, because the implications of your argument are just so untenable that you have to say, ‘No, that’s not really my argument,’ ” she said, noting that Wright’s logic would jeopardize a “wide variety” of laws that disarm people who pose an “obvious” danger to others. “I guess I’m asking you to clarify your argument, because you seem to be running away from it because you can’t stand what the consequences of it are.”
After oral argument, it seems likely that the court will back away from the most extreme iteration of Bruen. (As the New York Times’ Linda Greenhouse noted, many of the pro–Second Amendment amici in Bruen are conspicuously silent in Rahimi because even the conservative legal movement’s most unapologetic gun rights proponents probably do not want to see “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS GUN RIGHTS OF DOMESTIC ABUSERS” splashed across the top of, well, the New York Times.) At one point, Jackson invoked the case’s implications in the aftermath of the recent mass shooting in Maine, in which 18 people were killed. A result in Rahimi that clarifies Bruen would be welcome news for lawmakers whose constituents, as Jackson put it, are asking them to “do something”—but who, as of now, aren’t sure what the court will allow.
To the extent that the justices felt annoyed or embarrassed by the proceedings on Tuesday, they have no one to blame but themselves. Everything Wright argued on Rahimi’s behalf flows directly from Bruen, a jurisprudential train wreck that Clarence Thomas slapped on Supreme Court letterhead while putting together his luxury vacation plans for the summer. This is the kind of thing that will occasionally happen as long as the court is controlled by a six-justice conservative supermajority: When there is nothing to check Thomas and Company’s enthusiasm for repackaging Federalist Society dogma as constitutional law, sometimes they will make a mess that they’ll have to go back and clean up.
Seth Meyers on Trump testifying: ‘Like trying to give medicine to a cat’ | Late-night TV roundup
Seth Meyers
Late-night hosts speculated about Donald Trump’s combative testimony in his New York civil fraud trial, as the former president reportedly lashed out at both the judge and attorney general. Separately, Trump referred to the trial as “political lawfare” – “maybe you should spend less time coming up with names for things and more time coming up with a defense,” said Seth Meyers on Monday’s Late Night.
“So far, the entirety of the Trump defense has basically been that they had no idea what was going on in their own company,” Meyers explained. Last week, Trump’s eldest two sons, Don Jr and Eric, both executive vice-presidents at the company, pleaded ignorance and blamed their accountants.
“They’re accountants! You give them information and then they just prepare the statements. They’re not the ones running your business,” Meyers laughed. “You’re supposed to be in charge of them.”
“Also, you can’t believably say you employ experts when your family has also employed the law firm of Weirdo, Goofball and Nuts,” he added over a photo of Trump’s disgraced legal team of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.
Trump himself took the stand on Monday, and “let’s just pause for a moment to appreciate how dramatic this is”, said Meyers. “A former president being grilled in court about systemic, years-long fraud at his company, which is the entire basis of his fortune and his image as a supposedly successful businessman.”
After Trump took shots at the trial rather than answering questions, the judge reprimanded him. “They couldn’t even make it 25 minutes without having to wrangle him like they’re trying to give medicine to a cat,” Meyers joked. “He was supposedly the commander in chief – he can’t even get through one day in court without getting in like nine different fights.”
The 2024 presidential election is still a year away and “a lot can happen,” Meyers concluded ominously, “but no one should doubt that as of this moment, Trump could very well win, which would give him the power to pardon himself, essentially erase his indictments and declare himself above the law.”
Jimmy Kimmel
And in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel opened with a new New York Times poll that “scared the hell out of everybody”, as it found that Trump led Biden in five out of six key battleground states for the 2024 presidential election. “Which is something I can barely wrap my head around,” said Kimmel. “It’s like after the Return of the Jedi, the people in the galaxy were like, ‘you know, this Princess Leia is kind of a dud … why don’t we give the emperor another shot?’”
According to the poll, voters under 30 only prefer Biden by a single point. “Young voters are said to be disenchanted with Biden’s positions on climate change and Palestinian rights, and so they’re leaning towards a guy who believes in neither of those things at all,” Kimmel quipped.
The poll also found age to be a factor in voters’ preferences, as Biden is considered too old. “Yeah, he is old. But I want to remind you – Biden is 80, Trump is 77. They’re basically the same age,” said Kimmel. “This isn’t a choice between some old cadre and a young up-and-comer; this is a choice between Mr Burns and Mr Magoo, OK?”
Meanwhile, at the New York trial, Trump lashed out at the judge and the attorney general to the point where the judge instructed his lawyers to get Trump under control. “Which, of course, they can’t,” said Kimmel. “The reason this case really gets under Trump’s basketball-colored skin is because it challenges his claim, his whole thing, that he’s this uber-wealthy real estate tycoon.”
While Trump’s eldest two sons already testified, his daughter Ivanka has claimed that traveling to New York to testify was an “undue burden” on her Florida-based family during the middle of a school week. “As if those kids don’t have 11 nannies,” Kimmel joked.
Cars with the worst resale value after 5 years
While the old saying that cars lose a massive chunk of their value as soon as they’re driven off the dealer’s lot might not be entirely true these days, most new vehicles steadily lose value as they age and are used. iSeeCars recently released its latest study on depreciation, finding the models that lose value the fastest, and the list is packed with high-end nameplates.
The vehicles that lost value the fastest over five years include:
- Maserati Quattroporte: 64.5% depreciation
- BMW 7 Series: 61.8%
- Maserati Ghibli: 61.3%
- BMW 5 Series Hybrid: 58.8%
- Cadillac Escalade ESV: 58.5%
- BMW X5: 58.2%
- Infiniti QX80: 58.1%
- Maserati Levante: 57.8%
- Jaguar XF: 57.6%
- Audi A7: 57.2%
While sports cars, hybrids, and trucks dominated the list of slowest-depreciating vehicles, luxury brands accounted for all of the top ten fastest-depreciating models.
iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer also pointed out EVs’ lack of representation on the slow-depreciating vehicles list, saying that there’s a disconnect between what automakers are building and what people actually want.
The average five-year depreciation for all vehicles in the iSeeCars study was 38.8 percent. That’s an almost 11% improvement over 2019’s figures, but some vehicle types perform worse than others. EVs depreciated 49.1 percent over five years, while SUVs dropped 41.2%. Trucks only fell 34.8% and hybrids 37.4%.
Brauer noted that all vehicles depreciate slower than they did five years ago. Even so, EVs are not the best choice if you’re looking for a vehicle that won’t feel like a ripoff when it’s time to trade in. On the flip side, used EVs can present a stellar value, saving thousands over their new counterparts. Charging times and availability remain concerns for buyers in large parts of the country, but a heavily depreciated EV could be the used car value you’ve been looking for.
The same wisdom applies to used luxury vehicles, as the list above indicates. While new-car buyers shopping for luxury cars are set to see big depreciation during their ownership, that means the used car market is flooded with inexpensive used luxury cars. High repair costs and costly maintenance schedules are real issues that used luxury models face, however.
