Real Sociedad vs. Benfica prediction, odds: UEFA Champions League picks, best bets for Nov. 8, 2023 from soccer insider
The 2023 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday as Real Sociedad hosts Benfica in a group stage standoff on Paramount+. The home team is tied with Inter Milan for the top spot in Group D with seven points through three matches, and is looking for a rebound after falling 1-0 to Barcelona in La Liga play over the weekend. The Portuguese side is unbeaten in its last five league games but has lost all three of its Champions League matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.
Kickoff from Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Real Sociedad vs. Benfica odds list Real Sociedad as -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica listed as +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday’s match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try FREE for the first week.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.
Before you lock in your Real Sociedad vs. Benfica picks or make any other UEFA Champions League predictions, you must see what SportsLine’s soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.
Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine’s top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.
Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine’s top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.
Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the Real Sociedad vs. Benfica showdown and he has locked in a CONFIDENT best bet while offering a full breakdown of this UEFA Champions League match! You ABSOLUTELY need to see his picks and analysis before making any selections of your own. Don’t forget to stream the match on Paramount+.
So who wins Benfica vs. Real Sociedad, and where does all the betting value lie? … Join SportsLine now to see Brandt Sutton’s best bets for Benfica vs. Real Sociedad, all from the insider who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world!
Elizabeth Hirschhorn moves out of Brentwood Airbnb after 570 rent-free days. She said she had a right to stay
Elizabeth Hirschhorn, the Brentwood tenant who did not pay rent for her luxury Airbnb rental for 570 days, moved out of the unit on Friday.
The move was exactly one month after The Times chronicled Hirschhorn’s contentious tenancy, which began with a cordial stay on Airbnb and ended with her and Sascha Jovanovic, the landlord and property owner, suing each other.
“I’m a little overwhelmed, but I finally have my home back,” Jovanovic said. “I had such a peaceful weekend once she left.”
Read more: ‘The tenant from hell’: She refused to pay for her luxury Airbnb for 540 days. She says she has a legal right to stay
During her stay, which began in September 2021, Hirschhorn said that the lease was extended off Airbnb and that the unit was subject to the Rent Control Ordinance, so Jovanovic would have to evict her if he wanted her to leave. She also argued that she didn’t have to pay rent since Jovanovic never obtained an occupancy license for the guesthouse.
Jovanovic, who lives on the property, was at the home on Friday being interviewed for a documentary detailing the battle between him and Hirschhorn when he saw three men, who turned out to be movers, walk into the guesthouse.
He said he asked why they were there, and they didn’t clearly say why. He suspected she could be moving out but feared it also could be a home invasion, so he called the police.
The police arrived, and once all of Hirschhorn’s belongings were packed, they escorted her off the property, Jovanovic said.
Jovanovic and his attorney, Sebastian Rucci, knocked on the door to confirm she was gone and then entered the guesthouse and found it empty. Within an hour, a locksmith arrived and changed the locks.
As of now, it’s unclear whether Hirschhorn moved out permanently, or if she’s planning to return to the property.
Jovanovic and Rucci said they hadn’t heard anything from either Hirschhorn or her legal team, so they assumed she had moved out for good. On Saturday, Rucci emailed Hirschhorn’s attorney, Amanda Seward, to figure out the next steps regarding Jovanovic’s eviction lawsuit against Hirschhorn.
“My review of the case law is that once a tenant abandons the unit, the unlawful detainer is dismissed. If you wish, I can file the dismissal, or we can file a joint dismissal,” Rucci wrote.
Seward replied that they “may have jumped the gun,” according to the email exchange reviewed by The Times.
“Ms. Hirschhorn had discussed with me concern over the constant harassment and surveillance, and also the desire to get the things repaired that needed to be repaired. Subject to my discussions with Ms. Hirschhorn, please be advised that you have no authority to change the locks or to assume abandonment of the unit,” Seward wrote. “Further, you have violated the law by entering without permission and changing the locks.”
Neither Hirschhorn nor Seward immediately responded to a request for comment.
Rucci said he’s planning to drop the unlawful detainer lawsuit, assuming Hirschhorn has moved out for good. But he’ll still pursue damages in a separate lawsuit, since he claims Hirschhorn owes roughly $58,000 in unpaid rent. Hirschhorn said she owes nothing since Jovanovic never had a license to rent the unit, and her lawsuit accuses him of multiple forms of harassment and intimidation in attempts to get her to leave the place, which Jovanovic has denied.
Hirchhorn’s tenancy became a viral story in the days and weeks after The Times chronicled the saga. News vans posted up outside the home, and paparazzi followed Hirschhorn whenever she left.
“Drones were flying above my house every day. It was crazy,” Jovanovic said.
Read more: How exactly did the Airbnb ‘tenant from hell’ get away with living rent-free for 540 days?
Now, he plans to address the mold damage in the unit, which was an issue during Hirschhorn’s stay that eventually soured their relationship. He also plans to get the necessary permits from the city, which was another issue; Jovanovic never obtained a license to rent the unit, and Hirschhorn argued in court that he wasn’t allowed to charge rent on a unit he didn’t have a license for.
After that, he plans to turn the space into a recreation room for his two adolescent children.
“We need to get the bad energy out and turn it back into a happy, family space,” he said.
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST And KERRY KING Among Confirmed Acts For WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2024
After record-breaking attendance over four days in 2023, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to kick off the festival season bigger and better than ever May 9-12, 2024. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce the addition of a fifth music stage and 50 additional bands, bringing the total music lineup to an impressive 150 bands for Welcome To Rockville 2024.
The initial music lineup for the 13th year of Welcome To Rockville is the festival’s most powerful collection of artists yet and features an array of talent not-to-be-missed including FOO FIGHTERS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JELLY ROLL, DISTURBED, LIMP BIZKIT, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, JUDAS PRIEST, GRETA VAN FLEET, EVANESCENCE, FALLING IN REVERSE, A DAY TO REMEMBER, BREAKING BENJAMIN, BAD OMENS, THE OFFSPRING, MUDVAYNE, KOE WETZEL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, PRIMUS, CYPRESS HILL, SUM 41, a rare appearance by MR. BUNGLE, and many others. Look for festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents to announce additional bands in early 2024, including the campground kick-off party lineup.
Welcome To Rockville passes are on sale now with payment plans available for just $24 down at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.
Nikki Sixx of MÖTLEY CRÜE said: “We couldn’t be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it’s going to be a highlight for us in 2024.”
“Welcome To Rockville isn’t just a music festival, it’s where the magic of rock meets the essence of community, creating an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans around the globe,” says Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023)! We’ll be welcoming MÖTLEY CRÜE to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of SLIPKNOT, 50 years of JUDAS PRIEST, the return of FOO FIGHTERS, and so many more must see moments!”
“The record-breaking number of fans certainly proved that when it comes to rock music, there’s no place better than Daytona International Speedway,” said DIS president Frank Kelleher. “This past Welcome To Rockville produced one of the most electric atmospheres we’ve seen at The World Center of Racing, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all those fans back next year alongside a seriously talented lineup of performers.”
The current Welcome To Rockville 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced:
FOO FIGHTERS
MÖTLEY CRÜE
SLIPKNOT
JELLY ROLL
LIMP BIZKIT
DISTURBED
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
GRETA VAN FLEET
EVANESCENCE
FALLING IN REVERSE
A DAY TO REMEMBER
BREAKING BENJAMIN
BAD OMENS
JUDAS PRIEST
THE OFFSPRING
MUDVAYNE
KOE WETZEL
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
PRIMUS
CYPRESS HILL
SUM 41
MR. BUNGLE
IN THIS MOMENT
ARCHITECTS
ROYAL BLOOD
ANTHRAX
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
POLYPHIA
KERRY KING
SKILLET
THEORY OF A DEADMAN
FLYLEAF
WAGE WAR
CLUTCH
TECH N9NE
MAMMOTH WVH
STARSET
LIVING COLOUR
MACHINE HEAD
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
IN FLAMES
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
THE GHOST INSIDE
THE STRUTS
P.O.D.
CODE ORANGE
ELECTRIC CALLBOY
L7
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
BARONESS
SHADOWS FALL
ATREYU
AUGUST BURNS RED
OF MICE & MEN
ALL THEM WITCHES
APOCALYPTICA
THE CHATS
KITTIE
MOVEMENTS
SEBASTIAN BACH
JEHNNY BETH
STABBING WESTWARD
ALL THAT REMAINS
KID KAPICHI
REIGNWOLF
DIRTY HONEY
FEAR FACTORY
ENTER SHIKARI
POLARIS
SALIVA
MAGNOLIA PARK
AMIGO THE DEVIL,
AUSTIN MEADE
THE WORD ALIVE
NEW YEARS DAY
KUBLAI KHAN TX
BOB VYLAN
MUSHROOMHEAD
RED FANG
CURRENTS
HELMET
DRAIN
KIM DRACULA
BIOHAZARD
NITZER EBB
SOULFLY
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
FLAT BLACK
NOVA TWINS
MISS MAY I
SKINDRED
ALIEN ANT FARM
DROWNING POOL
TAPROOT
ORGY
DESTROY BOYS
TAIPEI HOUSTON
TERROR
GEL
FLESHWATER
SCOWL
MILITARIE GUN
NITA STRAUSS
DEAD POET SOCIETY
LACUNA COIL
PLUSH
SIM
COLD
POWERMAN 5000
NONPOINT
HED P.E.
TRUST COMPANY
POINT NORTH
BLIND CHANNEL
ADEMA
THE CHISEL
SPITE
HARMS WAY
BODYSNATCHER
I SEE STARS
RAIN CITY DRIVE
CROBOT
SLEEP THEORY
IMMINENCE
TIM MONTANA
GATECREEPER
RETURN TO DUST
STRATEJACKET
EVA UNDER FIRE
AFTERLIFE
BAD NERVES
ANOTHER DAY DAWNS
GIDEON
FIRE FROM THE GODS
CATCH YOUR BREATH
CALVA LOUISE
VUKOVI
CITIZEN SOLDIER
KILL THE ROBOT
MOON FEVER
DYING WISH
THROWN
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
HOTBOX
TX2
LØ SPIRIT
FUMING MOUTH
In addition to 150 music artists and five stages during the four-day event, Welcome To Rockville also offers amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.
Metal Injection called Welcome To Rockville “the undeniable crown jewel of large-scale musical events” and WKMG-TV praised it as “a heavy metal and rock fan’s paradise.”
All passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now, after selling out the Early Bird allotment, setting the stage for the biggest Rockville yet. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save, as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on quantities of each pricing level. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX, while supplies last.
Festival attendees can enhance their Welcome To Rockville experience by camping right on the field at Daytona International Speedway. Camping offers the quickest access to the stages and comes with in and out festival privileges. The festival campgrounds are open Wednesday, May 8 through Monday, May 13. Details for the official Welcome To Rockville pre-party for campers and the 2024 camping theme will be announced early next year. RV and tent camping passes are on sale now as an add-on to festival pass purchases. Driver/Owner Lot and Red RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies.
The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more and save up to 41%. Fans are also invited to experience the thrill of Welcome To Rockville in an enhanced way with a VIP experience pass. VIP passholders have access to an array of exclusive privileges that elevate the festival experience to a new level. VIP passholders have access to all GA areas as well as a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband
for access to dedicated Festival VIP Fast Track entrance lanes, and exclusive access to all VIP lounges, which feature shaded patio areas with misters, comfortable furniture, and live audio and video streams of both headliner stages. VIPs will have dedicated viewing areas at each main stage, access to a private festival merchandise booth**, dedicated guest services team, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, air conditioned and flushable restrooms, and premium food and drink offerings** (**for additional purchase).
In addition, the coveted Daytona Owner’s Club VIP returns and offers exclusive access to an enclosed air-conditioned lounge with a private hosted bar, comfortable seating, and live audio and video of both main stages, as well as access to an elevated and shaded platform to view a main stage. Additional amenities include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and light bites curated by renowned Chef Anthony Lamas during lunch and dinner hours, a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioned and flushable restrooms, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, a dedicated “Owner’s” services team, dedicated Owner’s Club Fast Track entrance lanes, and one premium parking pass included with each Daytona Owner’s
Club Pass order (**for additional purchase).
Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
Russian firm says Baltic telecoms cable was severed as Chinese ship passed over
By Mark Trevelyan
(Reuters) -A Russian fiber optic cable under the Baltic Sea was completely severed last month when a Chinese container ship passed over it, state company Rostelecom said on Tuesday.
Finnish investigators have already said they suspect the vessel, the NewNew Polar Bear, of causing serious damage to the nearby Balticconnector gas pipeline by dragging its anchor over the sea bed during the same voyage.
Two other Baltic telecoms cables were damaged on the same night of Oct. 7 along the route that the ship was travelling, according to shipping data reviewed by Reuters.
The incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of marine cables and pipelines at a time when security fears are running high because of the Ukraine war. Investigators have yet to establish who was responsible for blowing up Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic last year.
A Rostelecom spokesperson, responding to emailed questions from Reuters, said the double armored fiber optic cable, with a thickness of 40.4 mm (1.6 inches), had been cut completely.
Asked if the company believed the Chinese ship had caused the damage, the spokesperson said: “At the time of the damage to the fiber optic cable, the Chinese ship NewNew Polar Bear was at a point with coordinates coinciding with the route of the communication line.”
China has said it is willing to provide necessary information on the incident in accordance with international law. NewNew Shipping, the owner and operator of the NewNew Polar Bear, has previously declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
In a statement earlier on Tuesday, Rostelecom publicly acknowledged the damage to its cable for the first time, describing it as an accident and without mentioning the cause.
It said the site of the damage was only 28 km (17 miles) from where the Balticconnector gas pipeline was ruptured soon afterwards.
TRAIL OF DAMAGE
In total, three Baltic telecoms cables and one pipeline were damaged in the space of less than nine hours.
Data from shipping intelligence firm MarineTraffic, reviewed by Reuters, showed that the NewNew Polar Bear passed over a Swedish-Estonian telecoms cable at 1513 GMT, then over the Russian cable at around 2020 GMT, the Balticconnector at 2220 GMT and a Finland-Estonia telecoms line at 2349 GMT.
Rostelecom said the damage to its cable was recorded at 2030 GMT.
As far back as Oct. 13, President Vladimir Putin dismissed as “complete rubbish” suggestions that Russia might have been to blame for the Balticconnector damage and floated the possibility that a ship’s anchor could have caused it.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin referred further questions to the Communications Ministry, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Finnish police announced on Oct. 24 that they had found a ship’s anchor near the broken gas pipeline. They have not concluded whether the damage was caused accidentally or deliberately.
Operator Gasgrid has said the pipeline could be out of commission until April or longer.
Rostelecom said a specialised vessel had started repairs on the fiber optic cable on Sunday and that the work was expected to take 10 days, depending on weather conditions.
The cable runs from St Petersburg to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. The company said users had not been affected because data was transmitted via terrestrial routes and backup satellite channels.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in LondonAdditional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Anne Kauranen and Terje SolsvikEditing by Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)
