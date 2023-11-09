News
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican David Owen held a narrow lead over Democrat Susanna Gibson in a Virginia House of Delegates race that drew attention after revelations that Gibson engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website, but the margin left the race too early to call.
Gibson ran against Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts after all 100 seats in the House of Delegates were redrawn to conform with the 2020 Census.
Many political scientists wrote off Gibson’s chances after news outlets reported in September about her participation in livestreamed sex, which included soliciting payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts.
But Gibson, a nurse practitioner, refused to withdraw from the race, and accused Republicans of dirty politics for exposing her conduct. She largely ignored the allegations and focused on abortion rights, which Democrats said could be in jeopardy if Republicans gained control of the Legislature. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been seeking a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.
The race had been pegged as one of several that could determine control in the House of Delegates. But even if Owen hangs on to win, Republicans statewide lost control of the House of Delegates. Democrats have won at least 51 of the 100 seats in the chamber.
Owen issued a statement on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, thanking voters and claiming victory.
“I will begin work immediately to provide the unity, common-sense leadership, and responsive service that I promised,” he said.
Democrats also maintained their narrow margin in the state Senate.
Those legislative victories will allow Democrats to block Youngkin’s policy agenda, though they will have to work with him to advance their own.
Sonny Yeary, 59, a graphic designer from Henrico, said he voted straight Republican, including for Owen, Gibson’s opponent. Yeary said he probably would have voted for Owen anyway but that Gibson’s sex videos bothered him.
“It was the way it came out,” Yeary said. “If it had been out there already, that would have been one thing. But don’t act like Miss Wholesome and then have this come out.”
Donna Taylor, 54, an office manager from Henrico County, just outside Richmond, said she voted for Gibson.
“I figure if we can put up with the hundreds of years of Republican scandals, what she is doing with consenting adults and her private lifestyle does not affect my opinion of her whatsoever and her ability to do the job that she said she is going to do,” Taylor said.
Republicans sought to remind voters of Gibson’s videos. The Republican Party of Virginia sent mailers to voters that contained screenshots. The envelopes warned recipients that explicit materials were contained inside and that minors should not open the envelope.
Gibson answered the GOP attacks to some extent Monday in an op-ed piece for the left-leaning website Blue Virginia, labeling her GOP attackers as “politicians who feel they have a right to know what goes on in our private lives and the power to control what we do with our bodies.”
The 57th District includes parts of Richmond’s western suburbs in Henrico and Goochland counties. The nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project rated it the third most competitive of Virginia’s 100 House of Delegates districts, with only a very slight lean toward Republicans, based on recent voting patterns. Virginia voters do not register by party.
News
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
We are deep in the throes of football season, by which I mean that Taylor Swift has been publicly dating an NFL guy for one month. And now, it seems another woman whose dating life is frequently the subject of wild speculation is wading into the end zone as well: Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson’s most famous ex is rumored to be hanging out with one Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.
Kim and OBJ were first linked — in gossip, at least — in September, when several outlets claimed they had been “hanging out casually,” though only in groups with mutual friends. (Beckham and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood, who share a son, broke up at some point earlier this year.) On Monday, Kim set off another flurry of rumors after she showed face at Beckham’s 31st birthday party in New York.
Still, no one seems to suspect these frequent hangouts are anything but friendly. E! News claimed in September that Kim is “not seriously dating anyone at the moment” and that she and OBJ simply have “a lot of mutual friends in common.” Her presence at OBJ’s birthday party is not exactly indicative of anything particularly flirty, either — they have indeed been running in the same social circle for years, and she was at his 30th birthday last year, too. Also, one source told “Page Six” that they spent the whole night chatting with the CEO of a sports-merch company. Doesn’t exactly sound like a date to me, but then again, neither does ice cream at Rite Aid. Perhaps a field-side appearance at the M&T Bank Stadium lies somewhere in our future?
News
Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the purpose of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza was to “fully” serve Palestinians in response to an accusation by the Israeli military that it has been used by Hamas to launch attacks.
Israeli military’s has said that Hamas “systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine” as it exposed a network of tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza.
Hamas denies doing so and has accused Israel of spreading lies.
“Indonesia Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by Indonesians fully for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza,” said the ministry said in a statement, adding the hospital is run by Palestinian authorities, helped by a few Indonesian volunteers.
The hospital “is currently treating patients in the amount that far exceeds its capacity”, the ministry added.
Sarbini Abdul Murad, the chairman of MER-C, a voluntary group which funded the Indonesia hospital, told Reuters on Tuesday the hospital had run out of fuel, and had “collapsed”.
On Monday, Sarbini denied Israel’s accusations, adding that it was a “precondition so that they can attack the Indonesian hospital in Gaza”.
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, has called for an immediate ceasefire and has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war since Hamas launched a cross-border assault on Oct.7, killing 1,400 people and seizing more than 240 hostages.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; editing by Miral Fahmy)
News
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
Dead by Daylight’s latest chapter update brings Chucky, the doll-turned-serial-killer star of the Child’s Play slasher-movie franchise, into the world of the popular asymmetrical multiplayer game as a Killer. He will be available on November 28.
Developer Behaviour Interactive notes that Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, reprises his role. They also add: “Players can further customize the new Killer with the Good Gal outfit, inspired by Tiffany Valentine (aka the Bride of Chucky), which is voiced by Jennifer Tilly.” Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots of Chucky in Dead by Daylight (along with a render of Bride of Chucky) in the image gallery below.
Dead by Daylight x Chucky Screenshots
As you’d expect, Chucky is adept at sneaking around the map, and he has a Slice & Dice ability that lets him lunge at his larger would-be victims in order to more efficiently close the gap. His human form, Charles Lee Ray, can assist him in spirit form, and his Scamper ability lets him leap through windows and move under pallets.
IGN re-reviewed Dead by Daylight in 2021 after originally reviewing it upon its initial release in 2016. In the re-review, we called it “an incredible slasher film simulator, and the best asymmetrical multiplayer game around.”
Ryan McCaffrey is IGN’s executive editor of previews and host of both IGN’s weekly Xbox show, Podcast Unlocked, as well as our monthly(-ish) interview show, IGN Unfiltered. He’s a North Jersey guy, so it’s “Taylor ham,” not “pork roll.” Debate it with him on Twitter at @DMC_Ryan.
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
‘I’m going to get you, buddy’
Smoke plume from Texas chemical plant explosion being pushed miles away by gusty winds
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
Incumbents Lead In Berkeley Unofficial Election Results For 2023
Dog adopted after 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter — and a shocking discovery
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Interesting Articles
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘I’m going to get you, buddy’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Smoke plume from Texas chemical plant explosion being pushed miles away by gusty winds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Incumbents Lead In Berkeley Unofficial Election Results For 2023
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dog adopted after 7 years in Pennsylvania shelter — and a shocking discovery
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News7 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News6 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News3 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News4 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
-
News3 days ago
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman