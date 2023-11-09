News
Runaway double-bottom semi takes out 33 cars as it barrels into dealership
Havoc was wreaked on several Utah intersections on November 3 when a double-bottom dump truck lost its brakes. With no way to stop, the semi careened through an intersection, taking out several cars before plowing into a Ford/Chrysler dealership and catching fire.
According to KSL News, 33 vehicles including the semi truck were involved in the crash in Tooele, Utah. Eleven people were injured, one critically. That individual was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital.
The semi was a double-bottom dump truck, meaning it consisted of two trailer beds connected in tandem. The truck was full of gravel, contributing to the considerable momentum when its brakes failed.
The truck first took out three cars as it barreled through the intersection at W Vine St. and S Main St. Then it crashed into two more as it crossed W 400 N and Main. Finally, it left the road, and came to rest after damaging 27 cars at Tooele Ford, a dealership 1½ miles from the site of the first collision. Stopped cars popped skyward like toys, and the truck caught fire as it hurtled toward the dealership. Witnesses told KSL they heard multiple explosions.
In video, the semi’s driver looked like they at least attempted to steer the truck away from cars that were completely stopped at intersections. It crossed the center median of Main St. at least once, in order to avoid rear ending a group of stopped cars waiting at a traffic signal. The semi driver was not seriously injured.
Drivers involved in the crash told KSL there was little they could do but brace for impact. “I’ve never seen an accident like that,” said Sgt Jeremy Hansen, one of the officers who responded to the crash. Police have confirmed that the truck’s brakes had failed. Seeing the wreckage left in its trail, it could have been a lot worse.
Refinery Catalyst Market Overview 2023-2027: Projected
LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per The Business Research Company’s Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023, the global refinery catalyst market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of $5.93 billion in 2023, up from $5.63 billion in 2022, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $7.08 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is attributed to the thriving petrochemical industry, which plays a pivotal role in the production of essential petrochemical feedstocks.
Fueling Growth: The Petrochemical Industry
The growth of the petrochemical industry is a key driver for the refinery catalyst market. This industry focuses on the production of chemicals from crude oil and natural gas, supporting the demand for various petrochemical products. Refinery catalysts enable the production of vital petrochemical feedstocks like naphtha, propylene, and reformate, which serve as the building blocks for a wide range of petrochemicals. With the global demand for petrochemical feedstock set to rise significantly in the coming years, this market’s growth is highly anticipated.
Learn More In-Depth On The Refinery Catalyst Market
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refinery-catalyst-global-market-report
Industry Concentration and Leading Players
The global refinery catalyst market is characterized by a high level of concentration, with large players dominating the industry. The top ten competitors held a substantial 80.14% share of the market in 2022. Barriers to entry, including the substantial costs associated with research and development and stringent regulatory requirements, contribute to this concentration. Notable players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (16.44% market share), Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International, Chevron Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, and Clariant International Ltd.
Focus on Emissions Reduction and Clean Energy
Companies in the refinery catalyst market are increasingly emphasizing catalysts that play a vital role in reducing emissions and developing cleaner energy sources. These catalysts are used to convert harmful gases into less harmful substances or even valuable materials. For example, a perovskite catalyst developed by scientists at TU Wien in April 2021 effectively converts CO2 into useful substances, such as synthetic fuels. This catalyst is stable, cost-effective, and regenerative, making it suitable for industrial use. The use of such catalysts in various industries, including petroleum refining, automotive, and environmental protection, showcases their versatility and potential.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific: The largest region in the refinery catalyst market, accounting for 40.1% of the total in 2022.
- Middle East: An emerging region in the market.
- Fast-Growing Regions: Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to experience the fastest growth with CAGRs of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively.
Get A Free Sample Of The Global Refinery Catalyst Market Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9115&type=smp
Stakeholders in the refinery catalyst industry can harness the insights provided in the Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 to navigate this dynamic market effectively. The refinery catalyst market report offers a comprehensive understanding of current market trends, growth projections, and emerging opportunities. Armed with this knowledge, industry players can formulate strategies, make informed decisions, and capitalize on the ever-evolving landscape of the refinery catalyst market.
Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the refinery catalyst market size, refinery catalyst market segments, refinery catalyst market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.
The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:
Specialties Of Lube Oil Refinery Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialties-of-lube-oil-refinery-global-market-report
Emission Control Catalysts Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emission-control-catalysts-global-market-report
Inorganic Catalyst Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inorganic-catalyst-global-market-report
Learn More About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.
Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database
The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Ralo Released From Prison After Five Years
Ralo has been released from federal prison after serving nearly six years for drug conspiracy charges.
Ralo Completes Prison Sentence
Ralo is now a free man. On Wednesday (Nov. 8), the Atlanta rapper was released from prison. Videos circulating the internet show the rapper being greeted by friends and family right outside the penitentiary. In one clip, which can be seen below, Ralo is changing out his prison shoes for some new designer kicks and is all smiles. In another video, Ralo emerges from a limousine and is greeted by a throng of people who shower him with hugs and words of encouragement.
Read More: Boosie BadAzz Accuses Ralo of Being a Snitch, Ralo Calls Boosie a ‘Gossiping Grandma’
Why Was Ralo in Prison?
Ralo was arrested back in April of 2018, after police claimed they discovered nearly $1 million worth of marijuana on the rapper’s private plane at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In May of that year, he pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges. In February of 2019, his team claimed he turned down a five-year plea deal. Last June, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. The judge credited the rapper with four years of time served. He was also reportedly credited with “1 & 1/2 year for good time,” according to the rapper.
In celebration of his release, Ralo is dropping the aptly titled track “First Day Out.”
Read More: Here’s a Look at 30 Rappers Who Are Muslim
See video of Ralo greeting friends and family following his release from prison below.
Watch Ralo Being Released From Prison
See Why These 25 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices
This is part of Opening Arguments, Slate’s coverage of the start of the latest Supreme Court term. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Support our work when you join Slate Plus.
For Zackey Rahimi, the solution for just about every problem in life seems to be to shoot a gun in its general direction. In December 2019, he fired a shot at a bystander who’d seen him shove his girlfriend in a parking lot, then threatened to shoot his girlfriend too if she told anyone about it. When an acquaintance posted something rude about him on social media, he fired an AR-15 into their house. When he got into a car accident, he shot at the other driver; when a truck flashed its lights at him on the highway, he followed the driver off the exit and, for some reason, shot at a different car that was behind the offending truck. After Rahimi’s friend’s credit card was declined at a Whataburger, Rahimi pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air, a choice that I doubt made terrified employees any more inclined to fulfill his order.
None of this was in dispute on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over Rahimi’s bid to keep his beloved guns. But it was also not much of a topic of conversation, as Justice Clarence Thomas claimed there existed only a “very thin record” in the case. Despite the court’s inability (or unwillingness) to highlight the horrifying facts of his case, it does seem as if enough conservatives will join the court’s progressives to reject Rahimi’s plea.
If it weren’t clear already, Zackey Rahimi has not demonstrated an ability to safely possess firearms. In early 2020, a Texas state court entered a protective order that, among other things, ordered him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and barred him from having guns. But after police investigating the subsequent shootings searched his room and found a pistol, a rifle, and ammunition for both, Rahimi was charged with violating a federal law that prohibits people subject to protective orders from possessing guns. In federal district court, Rahimi challenged the law as a violation of his Second Amendment rights, but the judge was unconvinced. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit—the country’s most conservative federal appeals court—affirmed in June 2022 the state’s right to take away Zackey Rahimi’s firearms.
A few weeks later, however, the Supreme Court blessed Rahimi with a chance to get his guns back. In an opinion penned by Thomas, the court held, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, that restrictions on the right to bear arms are presumptively unconstitutional unless they are, in a judge’s learned opinion, consistent with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.” The 5th Circuit withdrew its opinion in Rahimi’s case and issued another in which it changed its mind: Although the law embodies “salutary policy goals,” wrote Judge Cory T. Wilson, “our ancestors would never have accepted” it. Put differently, because the Framers did not disarm domestic abusers, who today shoot and kill an average of 70 women a month, modern lawmakers are powerless to do anything about it.
Since Bruen, lower court judges applying its test have been, to use a legal term of art, all over the place, a fact repeatedly highlighted during oral arguments by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sought some, any, guidance on how the court should understand its own ruling. Again, lower courts are equally confused. One court, for example, decided that Florida’s ban on the sale of guns to 18-to-20-year-olds passed constitutional muster; another concluded that a federal law disarming people convicted of certain crimes perhaps did not.
A few judges have publicly aired their frustrations with the sudden analytical primacy of law-office history. “We are not experts in what white, wealthy, and male property owners thought about firearms regulation in 1791,” wrote one in 2022. “Yet we are now expected to play historian in the name of constitutional adjudication.” Another castigated the court for creating a game of “historical Where’s Waldo” that entails “mountains of work for district courts that must now deal with Bruen-related arguments in nearly every criminal case in which a firearm is found.”
In taking up Rahimi’s case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in its first major Second Amendment case since Bruen. The legal question in United States v. Rahimi is whether the federal law under which Rahimi was convicted violates the Second Amendment. The practical question is whether the court meant what it said in Bruen so literally that any legislative attempt to address America’s ongoing gun violence crisis must bow to whatever Clarence Thomas imagines that James Madison would have thought about it nearly 250 years ago.
Most of the debate on Tuesday was about the level of generality at which a modern law is supported by “history and tradition.” In Bruen, Thomas wrote that the government must identify a historical “analogue,” but not necessarily a historical “twin.” But both sides, of course, have different views about exactly how close the familial relationship needs to be. In Rahimi, the government argues that a “history and tradition” of disarming “dangerous” people is enough to uphold the law. Rahimi argues that a purported lack of a “history and tradition” of outright bans on gun possession means that the law is unconstitutional, and that the government has no choice but to restore Rahimi’s right to wave a gun around when denied access to fast-food hamburgers of his choice.
This argument is bold, in the same way that Captain Smith’s choice to navigate the Titanic into an iceberg field was bold. The modern concept of protective orders, after all, did not exist at the founding, which makes the absence of laws disarming people subject to protective orders not as dispositive as your average National Rifle Association lifetime member would think. Today’s firearms are also far deadlier than Colonial-era firearms: In about two-thirds of fatal mass shootings between 2014 and 2019, the perpetrator either killed at least one partner or family member or had a history of domestic violence, according to an amicus brief filed by a gun safety group. In the context of a real-life epidemic of deadly intimate partner violence, the fact that the Framers did not disarm abusers in 1791 does not mean they would not have done so if abusers in 1791 murdered as many people as they do in 2023.
A few justices raised concerns about the problems inherent in empowering judges and lawmakers to determine who is “dangerous” or “irresponsible” enough to lose their Second Amendment rights. None, however, seemed to think that Zackey Rahimi would not qualify. After Chief Justice John Roberts asked if Rahimi’s counsel, J. Matthew Wright, would concede that his client is a “dangerous person,” Wright, ever the zealous advocate, asked for a definition of the term. Roberts’ incredulous reply—“Well, it means someone who’s shooting, you know, at people. That’s a good start”—drew nervous laughter from the gallery.
Burdened with a difficult set of facts, Wright pushed a different, narrower argument: that the law at issue did not provide Rahimi enough process before the government took his guns away. But Rahimi’s case is a facial challenge under the Second Amendment, not a due process challenge, and a few justices grew frustrated with Wright for evading the question. At various points, Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch all suggested that resolving problems with civil protective order processes is simply a task for another day. If there are “circumstances where someone could be shown to be sufficiently dangerous that the firearm can be taken from him,” Roberts asked, “why isn’t that the end of the case?”
Justice Elena Kagan was even more withering in her criticism. “I feel like you’re running away from your argument, you know, because the implications of your argument are just so untenable that you have to say, ‘No, that’s not really my argument,’ ” she said, noting that Wright’s logic would jeopardize a “wide variety” of laws that disarm people who pose an “obvious” danger to others. “I guess I’m asking you to clarify your argument, because you seem to be running away from it because you can’t stand what the consequences of it are.”
After oral argument, it seems likely that the court will back away from the most extreme iteration of Bruen. (As the New York Times’ Linda Greenhouse noted, many of the pro–Second Amendment amici in Bruen are conspicuously silent in Rahimi because even the conservative legal movement’s most unapologetic gun rights proponents probably do not want to see “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS GUN RIGHTS OF DOMESTIC ABUSERS” splashed across the top of, well, the New York Times.) At one point, Jackson invoked the case’s implications in the aftermath of the recent mass shooting in Maine, in which 18 people were killed. A result in Rahimi that clarifies Bruen would be welcome news for lawmakers whose constituents, as Jackson put it, are asking them to “do something”—but who, as of now, aren’t sure what the court will allow.
To the extent that the justices felt annoyed or embarrassed by the proceedings on Tuesday, they have no one to blame but themselves. Everything Wright argued on Rahimi’s behalf flows directly from Bruen, a jurisprudential train wreck that Clarence Thomas slapped on Supreme Court letterhead while putting together his luxury vacation plans for the summer. This is the kind of thing that will occasionally happen as long as the court is controlled by a six-justice conservative supermajority: When there is nothing to check Thomas and Company’s enthusiasm for repackaging Federalist Society dogma as constitutional law, sometimes they will make a mess that they’ll have to go back and clean up.
