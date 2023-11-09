News
Russian firm says Baltic telecoms cable was severed as Chinese ship passed over
By Mark Trevelyan
(Reuters) -A Russian fiber optic cable under the Baltic Sea was completely severed last month when a Chinese container ship passed over it, state company Rostelecom said on Tuesday.
Finnish investigators have already said they suspect the vessel, the NewNew Polar Bear, of causing serious damage to the nearby Balticconnector gas pipeline by dragging its anchor over the sea bed during the same voyage.
Two other Baltic telecoms cables were damaged on the same night of Oct. 7 along the route that the ship was travelling, according to shipping data reviewed by Reuters.
The incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of marine cables and pipelines at a time when security fears are running high because of the Ukraine war. Investigators have yet to establish who was responsible for blowing up Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic last year.
A Rostelecom spokesperson, responding to emailed questions from Reuters, said the double armored fiber optic cable, with a thickness of 40.4 mm (1.6 inches), had been cut completely.
Asked if the company believed the Chinese ship had caused the damage, the spokesperson said: “At the time of the damage to the fiber optic cable, the Chinese ship NewNew Polar Bear was at a point with coordinates coinciding with the route of the communication line.”
China has said it is willing to provide necessary information on the incident in accordance with international law. NewNew Shipping, the owner and operator of the NewNew Polar Bear, has previously declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
In a statement earlier on Tuesday, Rostelecom publicly acknowledged the damage to its cable for the first time, describing it as an accident and without mentioning the cause.
It said the site of the damage was only 28 km (17 miles) from where the Balticconnector gas pipeline was ruptured soon afterwards.
TRAIL OF DAMAGE
In total, three Baltic telecoms cables and one pipeline were damaged in the space of less than nine hours.
Data from shipping intelligence firm MarineTraffic, reviewed by Reuters, showed that the NewNew Polar Bear passed over a Swedish-Estonian telecoms cable at 1513 GMT, then over the Russian cable at around 2020 GMT, the Balticconnector at 2220 GMT and a Finland-Estonia telecoms line at 2349 GMT.
Rostelecom said the damage to its cable was recorded at 2030 GMT.
As far back as Oct. 13, President Vladimir Putin dismissed as “complete rubbish” suggestions that Russia might have been to blame for the Balticconnector damage and floated the possibility that a ship’s anchor could have caused it.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin referred further questions to the Communications Ministry, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Finnish police announced on Oct. 24 that they had found a ship’s anchor near the broken gas pipeline. They have not concluded whether the damage was caused accidentally or deliberately.
Operator Gasgrid has said the pipeline could be out of commission until April or longer.
Rostelecom said a specialised vessel had started repairs on the fiber optic cable on Sunday and that the work was expected to take 10 days, depending on weather conditions.
The cable runs from St Petersburg to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. The company said users had not been affected because data was transmitted via terrestrial routes and backup satellite channels.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in LondonAdditional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Anne Kauranen and Terje SolsvikEditing by Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)
News
Napoli vs Union Berlin Prediction
Napoli vs Union Berlin Odds
Napoli look to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the group when they host Union Berlin after beating them 1-0 in Germany.
They are in interesting form at the moment. Basically, every time they have to play high quality competition in both Serie A and the Champions League, they’ve been pretty poor. They’ve played AC Milan, Lazio and Fiorentina in Serie A along with Real Madrid in the Champions League, and only have come away with one point in those four matches. They also could be without their world class striker Victor Osimhen for this game.
Union Berlin are in the worst form of anyone in Europe, losing an unprecedented 13 straight matches in all competitions. They need to stop the bleeding in a hurry, especially in the Champions League where they are without a point in their first three matches. They are a naturally passive defensive team, so having to play more aggressive and needing points is a bad recipe.
Here is my Napoli vs Union Berlin prediction.
Make sure to check out our latest bet365 bonus code before making your Napoli vs Union Berlin wagers.
Napoli’s underlying metrics so far this season under Rudi Garcia are very similar to what they were under Luciano Spalletti.
|Season
|npxGF per 90 minutes
|npxGA per 90 minutes
|npxGD per 90 minutes
|2023-24
|1.59
|0.82
|+0.77
|2022-23
|1.50
|0.80
|+0.70
data from fbref.com
Rudi Garcia is laregly playing the same tactics as last season, lining the team up in a 4-3-3 and building out of the back. What Garcia implemented in his time at Lyon was a fluid attacking system with the forwards and winger constantly interchanging their positioning to help them break down low block. He wants his team to use a lot of combination passing in the center of the pitch to beat an opponents press and then have the wingers provide width to get them into 1 v 1 opportunities. All of this fit perfectly with what Spalletti had already implemented at Napoli.
While the results have been largely unimpressive and Napoli haven’t faced a difficult schedule (haven’t played Juventus, Roma or Inter), a lot of the process numbers both offensively and defensively are incredibly encouraging.
In their last match against Union Berlin, they really struggled to break down their low block. They were without Victor Osimhen and it showed. Raspadori is not the type of target man that can effectively breakdown effective low blocks like Union Berlin’s, as Napoli only attempted six shots and created 0.2 xG, despite holding 59% possession.
The question is, what is going to change in the second leg? It looks like Victor Osimhen may be back for this match, which would be a big help, but if he doesn’t play I am not sure how Napoli are suddenly going to start creating a bunch of chances against a passive low block.
The must-have app for soccer bettors
The best soccer betting scoreboard
Free picks from proven pros
Live win probabilities for your bets
Union Berlin ran ridiculously well last season, over-performing their expected metrics by a wide margin. But, dreaded regression always hits in one form of another. In this case, in comes in the form of 13 straight losses across all competitions.
What has gone terribly wrong for Union Berlin is their offensive tactics. They are a 3-5-2 low block team that is reliant on counterattacking opportunities and set pieces to score their goals. When they suddenly aren’t able to finish off their chances from those two methods at a ridiculous rate, the goals start to dry up and they have to rely on a defense that allows a ton of shots on their goal.
So far in the Bundesliga, the defensive numbers are just as good as they were last season. Union Berlin are only allowing 1.18 npxG per 90 minutes in the highest scoring league among Europe’s top five leagues. They are incredibly effective in their low block, only allowing a 21.7% final third to box entry conversion rate, which is the best mark in Germany. In the first match against Napoli, they allowed 33 final third entries, but Napoli only got into their box eight times.
The problem for Union Berlin is they haven’t been effective in their transition opportunities, ranking 17th in final third to box entry conversion rate. They also haven’t been as efficient as years past on set pieces, ranking 12th in xG per set piece. They only created 0.4 xG off of 11 shots in the first match against Napoli and I am not sure much is going change in the reverse fixture.
Napoli vs Union Berlin
Prediction
Nothing happened in the first match between these two teams with only a total of 0.60 xG created. Even with Osimhen back in the lineup for Napoli, Union Berlin’s extreme low block is not something they see regularly in Serie A, which was very evident in the first leg.
They are at their best when teams try to press them and they can create space for their attackers, but unless they create chances from out wide for their wingers. The space is not going to be afforded in the box and Union Berlin are going to dare Napoli to beat them with crosses, which is something they have not been successful in doing this season.
Union Berlin have not scored in their last five matches in all competitions, but they also haven’t created over 1 xG in any of those matches. Napoli are going to counter-press them when they lose the ball, so they are going to have to be effective in their transition opportunities, which is not something they’ve been good at this season.
I only have 1.96 goals projected for this match, so I like the value on the under.
Pick: Under 2.5 (+107 via bet365)
How would you rate this article?
This site contains commercial content. We may be compensated for the links provided on this page. The content on this page is for informational purposes only. Action Network makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of the information given or the outcome of any game or event.
News
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican David Owen held a narrow lead over Democrat Susanna Gibson in a Virginia House of Delegates race that drew attention after revelations that Gibson engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website, but the margin left the race too early to call.
Gibson ran against Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts after all 100 seats in the House of Delegates were redrawn to conform with the 2020 Census.
Many political scientists wrote off Gibson’s chances after news outlets reported in September about her participation in livestreamed sex, which included soliciting payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts.
But Gibson, a nurse practitioner, refused to withdraw from the race, and accused Republicans of dirty politics for exposing her conduct. She largely ignored the allegations and focused on abortion rights, which Democrats said could be in jeopardy if Republicans gained control of the Legislature. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been seeking a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.
The race had been pegged as one of several that could determine control in the House of Delegates. But even if Owen hangs on to win, Republicans statewide lost control of the House of Delegates. Democrats have won at least 51 of the 100 seats in the chamber.
Owen issued a statement on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, thanking voters and claiming victory.
“I will begin work immediately to provide the unity, common-sense leadership, and responsive service that I promised,” he said.
Democrats also maintained their narrow margin in the state Senate.
Those legislative victories will allow Democrats to block Youngkin’s policy agenda, though they will have to work with him to advance their own.
Sonny Yeary, 59, a graphic designer from Henrico, said he voted straight Republican, including for Owen, Gibson’s opponent. Yeary said he probably would have voted for Owen anyway but that Gibson’s sex videos bothered him.
“It was the way it came out,” Yeary said. “If it had been out there already, that would have been one thing. But don’t act like Miss Wholesome and then have this come out.”
Donna Taylor, 54, an office manager from Henrico County, just outside Richmond, said she voted for Gibson.
“I figure if we can put up with the hundreds of years of Republican scandals, what she is doing with consenting adults and her private lifestyle does not affect my opinion of her whatsoever and her ability to do the job that she said she is going to do,” Taylor said.
Republicans sought to remind voters of Gibson’s videos. The Republican Party of Virginia sent mailers to voters that contained screenshots. The envelopes warned recipients that explicit materials were contained inside and that minors should not open the envelope.
Gibson answered the GOP attacks to some extent Monday in an op-ed piece for the left-leaning website Blue Virginia, labeling her GOP attackers as “politicians who feel they have a right to know what goes on in our private lives and the power to control what we do with our bodies.”
The 57th District includes parts of Richmond’s western suburbs in Henrico and Goochland counties. The nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project rated it the third most competitive of Virginia’s 100 House of Delegates districts, with only a very slight lean toward Republicans, based on recent voting patterns. Virginia voters do not register by party.
News
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
We are deep in the throes of football season, by which I mean that Taylor Swift has been publicly dating an NFL guy for one month. And now, it seems another woman whose dating life is frequently the subject of wild speculation is wading into the end zone as well: Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson’s most famous ex is rumored to be hanging out with one Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.
Kim and OBJ were first linked — in gossip, at least — in September, when several outlets claimed they had been “hanging out casually,” though only in groups with mutual friends. (Beckham and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood, who share a son, broke up at some point earlier this year.) On Monday, Kim set off another flurry of rumors after she showed face at Beckham’s 31st birthday party in New York.
Still, no one seems to suspect these frequent hangouts are anything but friendly. E! News claimed in September that Kim is “not seriously dating anyone at the moment” and that she and OBJ simply have “a lot of mutual friends in common.” Her presence at OBJ’s birthday party is not exactly indicative of anything particularly flirty, either — they have indeed been running in the same social circle for years, and she was at his 30th birthday last year, too. Also, one source told “Page Six” that they spent the whole night chatting with the CEO of a sports-merch company. Doesn’t exactly sound like a date to me, but then again, neither does ice cream at Rite Aid. Perhaps a field-side appearance at the M&T Bank Stadium lies somewhere in our future?
Russian firm says Baltic telecoms cable was severed as Chinese ship passed over
Napoli vs Union Berlin Prediction
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
‘I’m going to get you, buddy’
Smoke plume from Texas chemical plant explosion being pushed miles away by gusty winds
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Interesting Articles
Russian firm says Baltic telecoms cable was severed as Chinese ship passed over
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Napoli vs Union Berlin Prediction
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Is Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dead by Daylight’s Newest Killer Is Child’s Play’s Chucky
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘I’m going to get you, buddy’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Smoke plume from Texas chemical plant explosion being pushed miles away by gusty winds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Man tracks down relative’s stolen car and shoots three teen girls inside, NY cops say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News6 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News7 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News6 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News3 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News4 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
-
News3 days ago
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman