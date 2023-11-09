News
The Popular Houseplant That Cleans Mold Spores In The Air
English Ivy is considered an air-purifying plant due to its ability to remove airborne toxins, including mold spores, thereby contributing to improved indoor air quality. Through a process known as phytoremediation, plants like English Ivy can absorb and break down volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present in the air. This plant can absorb formaldehyde, benzene, and mold in the air, trapping these particles on its leaves and breaking them down or rendering them inert. The foliage provides a large surface area for these compounds to be captured, while the plant’s roots and the microorganisms surrounding them aid in breaking down and utilizing these pollutants as a food source. In a NASA study, English Ivy was effective in reducing mold spores, suggesting its presence within indoor spaces can reduce the concentration of mold spores, ultimately contributing to a healthier environment.
While there is some debate about how effective a small houseplant could be at reducing or eliminating toxic compounds in the air, any improvement to the air quality can have lasting positive effects. Improved air quality leads to a reduction in potential health issues related to poor indoor air, such as allergies, asthma, or respiratory irritations. Additionally, ivy’s capacity to remove airborne mold spores not only improves the immediate surrounding air quality but can also prevent the spread of mold within the home. This is crucial for maintaining a healthy living environment, especially in damp or humid areas where mold growth is more prevalent.
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
The House approved a measure late Tuesday that would slash Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s taxpayer-funded government salary to just $1.
The bill — which was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. — was passed via voice vote Tuesday as an amendment to the 2024 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, the standalone funding bill for the General Services Administration, Securities and Exchange Commission and other related agencies.
“I’m proud to announce my amendment to FIRE Pete Buttigieg just PASSED the House. Pothole Pete staged fake bike rides to the White House and used private planes funded by taxpayers to receive awards for the way certain people have sex,” Greene said in a social media post Tuesday. “American taxpayers should not be on the hook for paying for his lavish trips or his salary.”
“Pete Buttigieg doesn’t do his job. It’s all about fake photo ops and taxpayer-funded private jet trip to accept LGBTQ awards for him,” Greene added. “I’m happy my amendment passed, but he doesn’t deserve a single penny.”
PETE BUTTIGIEG BROUGHT HUSBAND CHASTEN ON MILITARY AIRCRAFT TO ATTEND SPORTING EVENT IN NETHERLANDS
Since taking office in 2021, Buttigieg has faced criticism for Republican lawmakers in response to several crises that have faced the Department of Transportation.
For example, in February, after a train carrying vinyl chloride, a dangerous colorless gas, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Buttigieg was criticized for his apparent inaction and for waiting several weeks before traveling to the site of the derailment.
In addition, there have been multiple instances of mass commercial airline cancelations during his tenure for various reasons including a pilot shortage. Republicans and Democrats alike had called for Buttigieg to take decisive action to ensure air travelers are protected from such cancelations.
And while Buttigieg has spent much of his tenure addressing commercial delays, he has used government-managed private jets on at least 18 occasions since taking office. Those flights sparked an ongoing inspector general probe and, according to information obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT), have cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
PETE BUTTIGIEG TOOK GOVERNMENT JET TO NYC FOR RADIO INTERVIEW, ACLU MEETING BEFORE FLYING BACK HOURS LATER
In one instance in September 2022, Buttigieg used a government jet for a roundtrip journey to Montreal. During the visit, he attended a ceremony during hosted by a large Canadian gay rights organization where he received a prestigious award for his “contributions to the advancement of LGBTQ rights.”
Buttigieg’s office has further stonewalled additional information about his use of the executive fleet.
“Secretary Buttigieg continues to blow off the American people who simply want to know the true cost of his taxpayer-funded private jet trips,” APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “After multiple FOIA requests, a lawsuit, and an ongoing inspector general investigation, Buttigieg’s office still refuses to provide vital details about using a private government jet for a swing state tour, which appears more akin to campaigning than official DOT business.”
“Buttigieg looks to be politicizing his role and making it clear that he believes he’s above accountability and transparency, a dismissive attitude that seems to be endemic throughout the Biden administration,” Sutherland said.
And the transportation secretary came under fire last year after it was revealed he vacationed in Porto, Portugal, while his agency and the White House were locked in tense negotiations with rail worker unions to avert a strike that could have had a dire impact on the U.S. economy. The Department of Transportation said at the time that the vacation was a “long-planned personal trip.”
Viral video shows Republican poll greeter confronted, threatened in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. – A video of a man confronting a Republican poll greeter in Arlington on Election Day has gone viral with over five million video views.
In the video, a voter is seen approaching Matthew Hurtt, a poll worker and director of professional services at the Leadership Institute.
“You guys tried to overturn the election, you might as well have been walking up to my head on the way to the polling station and putting a gun to my head and try to tell me not to vote,” said the man in the video. “You try to steal my vote next year, I’m going to … remember you personally.”
Hurtt was handing out Republican sample ballots out front of a polling place on N. Taft Street when he was approached by the voter.
“The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out, so I hit record,” Hurtt posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have filed a police report.”
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Refinery Catalyst Market Overview 2023-2027: Projected
LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per The Business Research Company’s Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023, the global refinery catalyst market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of $5.93 billion in 2023, up from $5.63 billion in 2022, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $7.08 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is attributed to the thriving petrochemical industry, which plays a pivotal role in the production of essential petrochemical feedstocks.
Fueling Growth: The Petrochemical Industry
The growth of the petrochemical industry is a key driver for the refinery catalyst market. This industry focuses on the production of chemicals from crude oil and natural gas, supporting the demand for various petrochemical products. Refinery catalysts enable the production of vital petrochemical feedstocks like naphtha, propylene, and reformate, which serve as the building blocks for a wide range of petrochemicals. With the global demand for petrochemical feedstock set to rise significantly in the coming years, this market’s growth is highly anticipated.
Learn More In-Depth On The Refinery Catalyst Market
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refinery-catalyst-global-market-report
Industry Concentration and Leading Players
The global refinery catalyst market is characterized by a high level of concentration, with large players dominating the industry. The top ten competitors held a substantial 80.14% share of the market in 2022. Barriers to entry, including the substantial costs associated with research and development and stringent regulatory requirements, contribute to this concentration. Notable players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (16.44% market share), Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International, Chevron Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, and Clariant International Ltd.
Focus on Emissions Reduction and Clean Energy
Companies in the refinery catalyst market are increasingly emphasizing catalysts that play a vital role in reducing emissions and developing cleaner energy sources. These catalysts are used to convert harmful gases into less harmful substances or even valuable materials. For example, a perovskite catalyst developed by scientists at TU Wien in April 2021 effectively converts CO2 into useful substances, such as synthetic fuels. This catalyst is stable, cost-effective, and regenerative, making it suitable for industrial use. The use of such catalysts in various industries, including petroleum refining, automotive, and environmental protection, showcases their versatility and potential.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific: The largest region in the refinery catalyst market, accounting for 40.1% of the total in 2022.
- Middle East: An emerging region in the market.
- Fast-Growing Regions: Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to experience the fastest growth with CAGRs of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively.
Get A Free Sample Of The Global Refinery Catalyst Market Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9115&type=smp
Stakeholders in the refinery catalyst industry can harness the insights provided in the Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 to navigate this dynamic market effectively. The refinery catalyst market report offers a comprehensive understanding of current market trends, growth projections, and emerging opportunities. Armed with this knowledge, industry players can formulate strategies, make informed decisions, and capitalize on the ever-evolving landscape of the refinery catalyst market.
Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the refinery catalyst market size, refinery catalyst market segments, refinery catalyst market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.
The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:
Specialties Of Lube Oil Refinery Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialties-of-lube-oil-refinery-global-market-report
Emission Control Catalysts Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emission-control-catalysts-global-market-report
Inorganic Catalyst Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inorganic-catalyst-global-market-report
Learn More About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.
Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database
The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
