These 21 Wikipedia Pages Are So Creepy, You’ll Need To Prove You’re An Adult To Visit Them
Have you ever found yourself awake, totally unable to get to sleep, and scrolling down some deep internet rabbit holes on Wikipedia? Well, many people have, especially on CREEPY Wikipedia pages. And here are some that were so creepy, people on Reddit just had to share them:
Warning: This post contains disturbing stories including mentions of death.
1.The death of actor Carole Lombard and a group of Army soldiers:
2.The tragic case of Aeroflot Flight 593:
3.The Disappearance of Brian Shaffer:
4.The earthquake during a recording of Pink Floyd’s “Shine on You Crazy Diamond”:
5.The “screaming” Mummies of Guanajuato:
6.The murder of Cara Knott:
7.Smile mask syndrome:
8.The Persian Princess, a mummy sold on the black market:
9.The Disappearance of Jamie Fraley:
10.The injury of gymnast Elena Mukhina that left her paralyzed:
11.The Killing of Henryk Siwiak:
12.Sogen Kato, thought to be Tokyo’s oldest man:
13.Eben Byers, who drank bottles of radium-spiked tonic:
14.The Kids for Cash scandal:
15.The practices of Carl Tanzler:
16.Blanche Monnier, who was secretly held captive by her mother:
17.The Posthumous Beheading of Mata Hari:
18.The Murder of Helle Crafts, which inspired the movie Fargo:
19.The Balloonfest ’86 in Cleveland, Ohio:
20.The Guatemala syphilis experiments:
21.Finally, the term “endling”:
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
H/T r/CreepyWikipedia
Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets Are Free Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year
Mom of Cornell Student Accused of Antisemitic Threats Says He Has ‘No Future’
The mother of a Cornell University accused of threatening antisemitic violence on campus says her son now “has no future.” Patrick Dai, 21, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly posting a series of menacing messages online including threats to “shoot up” a university dining hall that largely caters for Jewish students. In an interview with the Democrat and Chronicle, Dai’s mother, Bing Liu, did not deny the seriousness of her son’s alleged actions, but said media reports hadn’t given a full picture of him. She pointed to an apology post her son purportedly wrote before his arrest which said there is “no room for divisive statements in person or online,” adding there’s “no excuse for the targeting of innocent civilians, much less my classmates.” She questioned why neither the FBI nor Cornell revealed “this important piece of information.” Liu also said she only learned of the allegations against her son when a friend texted her a Daily Beast story about his arrest.
The Popular Houseplant That Cleans Mold Spores In The Air
English Ivy is considered an air-purifying plant due to its ability to remove airborne toxins, including mold spores, thereby contributing to improved indoor air quality. Through a process known as phytoremediation, plants like English Ivy can absorb and break down volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present in the air. This plant can absorb formaldehyde, benzene, and mold in the air, trapping these particles on its leaves and breaking them down or rendering them inert. The foliage provides a large surface area for these compounds to be captured, while the plant’s roots and the microorganisms surrounding them aid in breaking down and utilizing these pollutants as a food source. In a NASA study, English Ivy was effective in reducing mold spores, suggesting its presence within indoor spaces can reduce the concentration of mold spores, ultimately contributing to a healthier environment.
While there is some debate about how effective a small houseplant could be at reducing or eliminating toxic compounds in the air, any improvement to the air quality can have lasting positive effects. Improved air quality leads to a reduction in potential health issues related to poor indoor air, such as allergies, asthma, or respiratory irritations. Additionally, ivy’s capacity to remove airborne mold spores not only improves the immediate surrounding air quality but can also prevent the spread of mold within the home. This is crucial for maintaining a healthy living environment, especially in damp or humid areas where mold growth is more prevalent.
