US 30-year mortgage rate plunges by most in nearly 16 months
By Amina Niasse
(Reuters) -The interest rate on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage plunged last week by the most in nearly 16 months on the back of a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan costs.
The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped in the week ended Nov. 3 by a quarter percentage point to 7.61%, the lowest in about a month. It was the largest weekly drop since late July 2022.
The second weekly decline further pulled home-purchasing borrowing costs down from two-decade highs near 8% reached in October when yields on the 10-year Treasury note, the benchmark for U.S. home loan rates, had been charging higher.
That months-long updraft in yields saw a sharp reversal last week after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance would be somewhat less than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second straight meeting.
“Last week’s decrease in rates was driven by the U.S. Treasury’s issuance update, the Fed striking a dovish tone in the November FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement, and data indicating a slower job market,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.
The MBA’s mortgage market composite index, measuring the volume of mortgage applications for both home purchases and refinancings of existing loans, rose 2.5% from the week prior to 165.9.
Purchase applications rose 3% on the week, but they remain 20% below this time a year ago. That indicates prospective buyers are still waiting on the sidelines despite the dip in rates, said Kan. Sellers locked into lower mortgage rates continue to hold their homes, keeping a lid on inventory in the housing market.
(Reporting By Dan Burns and Amina Niasse; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)
Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady to Retire after 10-Year Tenure
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Tourism Calgary today announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Cindy Ady, a dedicated leader and community builder who, over the past 10 years, successfully elevated Calgary’s profile as a year-round global tourism destination. Ady’s retirement marks the end of an astonishing era of growth and change for tourism in Calgary and signals the beginning of Tourism Calgary’s next remarkable phase and a comprehensive search process for a new CEO.
The organization has undergone significant positive changes under Ady’s leadership, expanding its focus from just marketing to long-term industry development – growing its contribution to the local economy from $1.6 billion in spend in our market to nearly $3.1 billion in 2023. As part of her tenure, Ady also helped to grow the organization’s membership by nearly 60 per cent, to more than 1,000 local business partners working collaboratively with the organization to ensure the industry’s success.
Ady’s significant achievements include effectively navigating a once in a century flood and a global pandemic; creating a new long-term funding agreement with the Calgary Hotel Association early in her tenure, which has proven to be a strong model for the industry; integrating the attraction of meetings and conventions back under Tourism Calgary’s mandate; and, working with The City of Calgary to create a Special Events fund to attract a variety of signature events to our destination.
“From the moment she stepped into the role as CEO 10 years ago, Cindy’s leadership was defined by relentless energy, innovation and creativity, and our organization, the City of Calgary and millions of visitors have benefited from her vision and dedication,” said Mark Wilson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Tourism Calgary. “We are grateful for her leadership and wish her the best in the next phase of her life.”
Tourism Calgary and its next CEO will embark on a new 10-year strategy for the destination with an incredible array of new projects to leverage, such as the BMO Convention Centre expansion, the new Event Centre and Calgary’s Culture + Entertainment district, the redevelopment of Arts Commons and Glenbow Museum, and the development of Calgary’s winter festival, Chinook Blast – all of which will continue to enrich the lives of Calgarians and attract visitors for decades to come.
“I am proud of the work we’ve done, the goals we’ve achieved and the strategic vision we’ve set for the years ahead, which we believe will be Calgary’s brightest ever,” said Ady. “I’m grateful to our Tourism Calgary team and our partners at the three levels of government, all of whom have pulled together to help create the city Calgary has become. I am thrilled to watch a new Calgary emerge in the future under new leadership.”
The Board of Directors at Tourism Calgary is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and has initiated a search for a new CEO. The search process will be comprehensive and national, with a focus on finding a leader who can build on Tourism Calgary’s strong foundation and drive the organization forward for the benefit of visitors, Calgarians, the Province of Alberta and all Canadians.
Ady’s last day as CEO will be December 31, 2023, and she will stay on as interim CEO until the new CEO is in place.
“We are dedicated to finding a new CEO who possesses the vision, experience, and leadership needed to execute on Tourism Calgary’s 10-year strategy,” Wilson said. “We have begun a comprehensive search to identify the right leader for this exciting time in the organization’s – and the city’s – evolution.”
Tourism Calgary has engaged an executive search firm to assist in the selection process. Headquartered in Calgary, Pekarsky & Co. has a proven track record for landing the right leader for the right role, and will work closely with the Board to identify and evaluate potential candidates.
During this transition period, Ady will continue working closely with the Board of Directors and Tourism Calgary’s executive team to ensure a seamless handover to the new leadership. Following her retirement, she will continue to be an ambassador for the tourism industry.
“Cindy has set a very high bar for our next leader to clear, but, thankfully, she has also built a springboard for Tourism Calgary to achieve even greater heights,” Wilson said.
About Tourism Calgary:
Tourism Calgary is the official destination management organization for Calgary’s tourism industry. For more than 60 years, the organization’s primary purpose has been to promote Calgary and area as the destination of choice. With a vision of making Calgary the ultimate host city, Tourism Calgary markets the city locally, nationally, and internationally and advocates for its ongoing development as a destination. The organization hosts and attracts visitors, conventions and events, and activates the city by fostering the growth of shareable, memorable experiences. Pre-pandemic, Calgary’s tourism industry contributed approximately $2.1 billion in visitor spending by over 8 million visitors annually. The city is currently on track for $3.1 billion in visitor spend in 2023 with an estimated 8.2 million visitors by year end.
For more information about Tourism Calgary:
Twitter: @TourismCalgary
Facebook: Tourism Calgary
LinkedIn: @TourismCalgary
SOURCE Tourism Calgary
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/08/c8171.html
India bars protests that support the Palestinians. Analysts say a pro-Israel shift helps at home
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — From Western capitals to Muslim states, protest rallies over the Israel-Hamas war have made headlines. But one place known for its vocal pro-Palestinian stance has been conspicuously quiet: Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Indian authorities have barred any solidarity protest in Muslim-majority Kashmir and asked Muslim preachers not to mention the conflict in their sermons, residents and religious leaders told The Associated Press.
The restrictions are part of India’s efforts to curb any form of protest that could turn into demands for ending New Delhi’s rule in the disputed region. They also reflect a shift in India’s foreign policy under populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi away from its long-held support for the Palestinians, analysts say.
India has long walked a tightrope between the warring sides, with historically close ties to both. While India strongly condemned the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group Hamas and expressed solidarity with Israel, it urged that international humanitarian law be upheld in Gaza amid rising civilian deaths.
But in Kashmir, being quiet is painful for many.
“From the Muslim perspective, Palestine is very dear to us, and we essentially have to raise our voice against the oppression there. But we are forced to be silent,” said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a key resistance leader and a Muslim cleric. He said he has been put under house arrest each Friday since the start of the war and that Friday prayers have been disallowed at the region’s biggest mosque in Srinagar, the main city in Kashmir.
Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the Himalayan region which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. In 2019, New Delhi removed the region’s semiautonomy, drastically curbing any form of dissent, civil liberties and media freedoms.
Kashmiris have long shown strong solidarity with the Palestinians and often staged large anti-Israel protests during previous fighting in Gaza. Those protests often turned into street clashes, with demands for an end of India’s rule and dozens of casualties.
Modi, a staunch Hindu nationalist, was one of the first global leaders to swiftly express solidarity with Israel and call the Hamas attack “terrorism.” However, on Oct. 12, India’s foreign ministry issued a statement reiterating New Delhi’s position in support of establishing a “sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel.”
Two weeks later, India abstained during the United Nations General Assembly vote that called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, a departure from its usual voting record. New Delhi said the vote did not condemn the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas.
“This is unusual,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.
India “views Israel’s assault on Gaza as a counterterrorism operation meant to eliminate Hamas and not directly target Palestinian civilians, exactly the way Israel views the conflict,” Kugelman said. He added that from New Delhi’s perspective, “such operations don’t pause for humanitarian truces.”
India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, sought to justify India’s abstention.
“It is not just a government view. If you ask any average Indian, terrorism is an issue which is very close to people’s heart, because very few countries and societies have suffered terrorism as much as we have,” he told a media event in New Delhi on Saturday.
Even though Modi’s government has sent humanitarian assistance for Gaza’s besieged residents, many observers viewed its ideological alignment with Israel as potentially rewarding at a time when the ruling party in New Delhi is preparing for multiple state elections this month and crucial national polls next year.
The government’s shift aligns with widespread support for Israel among India’s Hindu nationalists who form a core vote bank for Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. It also resonates with the coverage by Indian TV channels of the war from Israel. The reportage has been seen as largely in line with commentary used by Hindu nationalists on social media to stoke anti-Muslim sentiment that in the past helped the ascendance of Modi’s party.
Praveen Donthi, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, said the war could have a domestic impact in India, unlike other global conflicts, due to its large Muslim population. India is home to some 200 million Muslims who make up the predominantly Hindu country’s largest minority group.
“India’s foreign policy and domestic politics come together in this issue,” Donthi said. “New Delhi’s pro-Israel shift gives a new reason to the country’s right-wing ecosystem that routinely targets Muslims.”
India’s foreign policy has historically supported the Palestinian cause.
In 1947, India voted against the United Nations resolution to create the state of Israel. It was the first non-Arab country to recognize the Palestinian Liberation Organization as the representative of the Palestinians in the 1970s, and it gave the group full diplomatic status in the 1980s.
After the PLO began a dialogue with Israel, India finally established full diplomatic ties with Israel in 1992.
Those ties widened into a security relationship after 1999, when India fought a limited war with Pakistan over Kashmir and Israel helped New Delhi with arms and ammunition. The relationship has grown steadily over the years, with Israel becoming India’s second largest arms supplier after Russia.
After Modi won his first term in 2014, he became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, travelled to New Delhi the following year and called the relationship between New Delhi and Tel Aviv a “marriage made in heaven.”
Weeks after Netanyahu’s visit, Modi visited the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, a first by an Indian prime minister, and held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. “India hopes that Palestine soon becomes a sovereign and independent country in a peaceful atmosphere,” Modi said.
Modi’s critics, however, now draw comparisons between his government and Israel’s, saying it has adopted certain measures, like demolishing homes and properties, as a form of “collective punishment” against minority Muslims.
Even beyond Kashmir, Indian authorities have largely stopped protests expressing solidarity with Palestinians since the war began, claiming the need to maintain communal harmony and law and order.
Some people have been briefly detained by police for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests even in states ruled by opposition parties. The only state where massive pro-Palestinian protests have taken place is southern Kerala, which is ruled by a leftist government.
But in Kashmir, enforced silence is seen not only as violating freedom of expression but also as impinging on religious duty.
Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, a Kashmiri religious leader, was not able to lead the past three Friday prayers because he was under house arrest on those days. He said he had wanted to stage a protest rally against “the naked aggression of Israel.” Authorities did not comment on such house arrests.
“Police initially allowed us to condemn Israel’s atrocities inside the mosques. But last Friday they said even speaking (about Palestinians) inside the mosques is not allowed,” Hadi said. “They said we can only pray for Palestine — that too in Arabic, not in local Kashmiri language.”
___
Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific
100 cruise passengers injured as ship lurches to a halt in storm
Editor's Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter. Get the latest news in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.
CNN
—
A dream trip turned into a nightmare for the 1,000 passengers on board a cruise ship that was hit in storms, injuring 100.
Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery ship was on its final leg of a 14-day European trip, when it was caught in bad weather on Saturday in the Bay of Biscay – part of the Atlantic Ocean, off the west coast of France and north coast of Spain.
The “Canary Island Quintet” cruise, departing from Portsmouth in the UK on October 24, had promised guests “winter sun” on the “sun-kissed archipelago” of the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory off the coast of northwest Africa.
The ship was due to stop over on the island of Madeira, before heading to the Canary islands of La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. After two days at sea it would then dock at La Coruña in Spain, before arriving back in Portsmouth after another sea day.
Everything went to plan until day 10 – November 2 – when the ship was en route to Gran Canaria, as storms approached. Officers decided to cancel the stop and head straight for La Coruña, in an attempt to get ahead of the weather. But the port closed as the ship was en route, and a decision was made to press on to Portsmouth – a distance of over 600 nautical miles and at least two days’ travel – hoping to stay ahead of the storm.
Saga Cruises did not respond to a question on why the ship didn’t attempt to dock anywhere else, or turn back, instead of attempting the journey. On the itinerary, there were two “at sea” days between Gran Canaria and La Coruña, and a third from Spain to the UK.
CEO Nigel Blanks said in a statement shared with CNN:
“We operate to the highest health and safety protocols and every decision was made based on advice from the ship’s Master and forecasts from our dedicated marine meteorologists. We did everything we could at all times to keep our guests as safe as possible and to support them through the storm, including expert medical attention for those injured.”
Catching the brunt of the storm in the Bay of Biscay, the ship’s propulsion safety system was activated – causing the ship to lurch to the left, bringing it to an abrupt halt, and injuring around 10% of the passengers onboard. Five are understood to have been seriously injured.
The ship’s crew then decided to stay in position, rather than attempt to continue the journey to the UK.
The Bay of Biscay is notorious for its treacherous weather and high waves.
Passengers reported their dire conditions on social media, with some saying they thought they would die.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter), who said their parents were onboard, claimed the “horrendous” experience included “getting flung to the floor in the dining room with tables and crockery falling on them.”
“Why did the captain rush from the Canaries into the storm?” they added.
They also shared a screenshot of the ship’s location on Saturday night, noting that it was the only passenger vessel in the Bay of Biscay at the time of the storm.
One passenger shared footage with the BBC of the waves hitting the ship, as a crew member reported a “code alpha” – the code for an onboard medical emergency – in the dining room.
Another told of how the captain warned passengers over the intercom to sit or lie down, and said they were “holding on for dear life.”
All passengers have now disembarked.
A spokesperson for the company said in a statement:
“Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff. While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”
The ship has now turned around and is back on the water for its next cruise. It was last tracked off the coast of southern England, having departed Portsmouth for Lisbon, according to tracking website Vesselfinder. The route will take the ship through the Bay of Biscay again – hopefully with a smoother crossing this time.
