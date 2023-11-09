News
Viral video shows Republican poll greeter confronted, threatened in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. – A video of a man confronting a Republican poll greeter in Arlington on Election Day has gone viral with over five million video views.
In the video, a voter is seen approaching Matthew Hurtt, a poll worker and director of professional services at the Leadership Institute.
“You guys tried to overturn the election, you might as well have been walking up to my head on the way to the polling station and putting a gun to my head and try to tell me not to vote,” said the man in the video. “You try to steal my vote next year, I’m going to … remember you personally.”
Hurtt was handing out Republican sample ballots out front of a polling place on N. Taft Street when he was approached by the voter.
“The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out, so I hit record,” Hurtt posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have filed a police report.”
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Refinery Catalyst Market Overview 2023-2027: Projected
LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per The Business Research Company’s Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023, the global refinery catalyst market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of $5.93 billion in 2023, up from $5.63 billion in 2022, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $7.08 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is attributed to the thriving petrochemical industry, which plays a pivotal role in the production of essential petrochemical feedstocks.
Fueling Growth: The Petrochemical Industry
The growth of the petrochemical industry is a key driver for the refinery catalyst market. This industry focuses on the production of chemicals from crude oil and natural gas, supporting the demand for various petrochemical products. Refinery catalysts enable the production of vital petrochemical feedstocks like naphtha, propylene, and reformate, which serve as the building blocks for a wide range of petrochemicals. With the global demand for petrochemical feedstock set to rise significantly in the coming years, this market’s growth is highly anticipated.
Learn More In-Depth On The Refinery Catalyst Market
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refinery-catalyst-global-market-report
Industry Concentration and Leading Players
The global refinery catalyst market is characterized by a high level of concentration, with large players dominating the industry. The top ten competitors held a substantial 80.14% share of the market in 2022. Barriers to entry, including the substantial costs associated with research and development and stringent regulatory requirements, contribute to this concentration. Notable players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (16.44% market share), Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International, Chevron Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, and Clariant International Ltd.
Focus on Emissions Reduction and Clean Energy
Companies in the refinery catalyst market are increasingly emphasizing catalysts that play a vital role in reducing emissions and developing cleaner energy sources. These catalysts are used to convert harmful gases into less harmful substances or even valuable materials. For example, a perovskite catalyst developed by scientists at TU Wien in April 2021 effectively converts CO2 into useful substances, such as synthetic fuels. This catalyst is stable, cost-effective, and regenerative, making it suitable for industrial use. The use of such catalysts in various industries, including petroleum refining, automotive, and environmental protection, showcases their versatility and potential.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific: The largest region in the refinery catalyst market, accounting for 40.1% of the total in 2022.
- Middle East: An emerging region in the market.
- Fast-Growing Regions: Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to experience the fastest growth with CAGRs of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively.
Get A Free Sample Of The Global Refinery Catalyst Market Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9115&type=smp
Stakeholders in the refinery catalyst industry can harness the insights provided in the Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 to navigate this dynamic market effectively. The refinery catalyst market report offers a comprehensive understanding of current market trends, growth projections, and emerging opportunities. Armed with this knowledge, industry players can formulate strategies, make informed decisions, and capitalize on the ever-evolving landscape of the refinery catalyst market.
Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the refinery catalyst market size, refinery catalyst market segments, refinery catalyst market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.
The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Learn More About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.
Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database
The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Runaway double-bottom semi takes out 33 cars as it barrels into dealership
Havoc was wreaked on several Utah intersections on November 3 when a double-bottom dump truck lost its brakes. With no way to stop, the semi careened through an intersection, taking out several cars before plowing into a Ford/Chrysler dealership and catching fire.
According to KSL News, 33 vehicles including the semi truck were involved in the crash in Tooele, Utah. Eleven people were injured, one critically. That individual was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital.
The semi was a double-bottom dump truck, meaning it consisted of two trailer beds connected in tandem. The truck was full of gravel, contributing to the considerable momentum when its brakes failed.
The truck first took out three cars as it barreled through the intersection at W Vine St. and S Main St. Then it crashed into two more as it crossed W 400 N and Main. Finally, it left the road, and came to rest after damaging 27 cars at Tooele Ford, a dealership 1½ miles from the site of the first collision. Stopped cars popped skyward like toys, and the truck caught fire as it hurtled toward the dealership. Witnesses told KSL they heard multiple explosions.
In video, the semi’s driver looked like they at least attempted to steer the truck away from cars that were completely stopped at intersections. It crossed the center median of Main St. at least once, in order to avoid rear ending a group of stopped cars waiting at a traffic signal. The semi driver was not seriously injured.
Drivers involved in the crash told KSL there was little they could do but brace for impact. “I’ve never seen an accident like that,” said Sgt Jeremy Hansen, one of the officers who responded to the crash. Police have confirmed that the truck’s brakes had failed. Seeing the wreckage left in its trail, it could have been a lot worse.
Ralo Released From Prison After Five Years
Ralo has been released from federal prison after serving nearly six years for drug conspiracy charges.
Ralo Completes Prison Sentence
Ralo is now a free man. On Wednesday (Nov. 8), the Atlanta rapper was released from prison. Videos circulating the internet show the rapper being greeted by friends and family right outside the penitentiary. In one clip, which can be seen below, Ralo is changing out his prison shoes for some new designer kicks and is all smiles. In another video, Ralo emerges from a limousine and is greeted by a throng of people who shower him with hugs and words of encouragement.
Read More: Boosie BadAzz Accuses Ralo of Being a Snitch, Ralo Calls Boosie a ‘Gossiping Grandma’
Why Was Ralo in Prison?
Ralo was arrested back in April of 2018, after police claimed they discovered nearly $1 million worth of marijuana on the rapper’s private plane at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In May of that year, he pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges. In February of 2019, his team claimed he turned down a five-year plea deal. Last June, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. The judge credited the rapper with four years of time served. He was also reportedly credited with “1 & 1/2 year for good time,” according to the rapper.
In celebration of his release, Ralo is dropping the aptly titled track “First Day Out.”
Read More: Here’s a Look at 30 Rappers Who Are Muslim
See video of Ralo greeting friends and family following his release from prison below.
Watch Ralo Being Released From Prison
See Why These 25 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now
