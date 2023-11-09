Connect with us

What Americans get wrong about the Biden economy

What Americans get wrong about the Biden economy

President Biden faces two economic challenges as he campaigns for reelection next year. The first is getting inflation down and helping Americans regain some of the purchasing power they’ve lost since prices began shooting up in 2021. That will probably happen slowly as inflation continues the downward trend that’s been in place since last year, assuming wages hold up.

The second problem may be more confounding: getting Americans to appreciate what is going right in the economy. Biden continually talks up the booming job market and all the public investment the government is making under his watch, and voters keep showing no enthusiasm whatsoever. Biden’s approval rating sank as inflation skyrocketed in 2022, and it hasn’t improved at all since then, even though inflation has dropped by more than 5 percentage points.

A new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll reveals some of the misconceptions people have about the economy. Americans are firmly aware of inflation, which hit a 40-year high in 2022. When we asked what people thought of inflation, 88% said it was unusually high. Americans correctly assess the inflation threat.

They’re off the mark, however, on the strength of the job market and the broader performance of the US economy. Employers have created 14 million new jobs since Biden took office, the strongest job growth under any president, ever. Yet Americans think the job market is only so-so, with 48% saying job growth has been about average and 31% saying it’s unusually weak. Only 20% say it’s unusually strong, which is what the employment data actually shows.

The same goes for unemployment. When Biden took office, the unemployment rate was 6.3%. It’s now 3.7%, close to a record low. The average unemployment rate of the last 75 years is 5.7%, so Biden is outperforming the norm by a solid 2 percentage points.

But people don’t see it that way. In our poll, 50% said unemployment was about average and 24% said it was unusually high. Only 25% said the unemployment rate is unusually low, which, technically, is the right answer.

Americans also underrate the overall performance of the US economy compared with other countries. The US economy bounced out of the COVID downturn faster than virtually every other developed nation and US GDP growth exceeds that of most peer countries. Inflation is a problem everywhere, and it’s coming down faster in the United States than in Europe or other regions. The United States sometimes has worse unemployment than other advanced nations with deeper safety net programs, but US unemployment is relatively low too.

Yet when we asked how the US economy is doing compared with other developed nations, only 21% said it was doing better. Forty percent said it was doing about the same, and 38% said it was doing worse.

Americans are exceptionally gloomy, which has puzzled economists for much of the last two years. It’s no secret that rising prices have walloped consumer psyches, especially when inflation peaked at 9% in June of 2022. But inflation is headed back toward normal levels and wages, which fell behind inflation, are now rising faster than prices. The demand for workers is so strong that there are labor shortages in many industries, and inflation clearly hasn’t stopped people from spending. Third quarter GDP growth was a rollicking 4.9%, largely driven by consumers buying stuff.

Yet confidence levels have been at recessionary levels since the middle of 2021, with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as one example, lower now than it was during the deepest part of the COVID downturn in 2020. Americans are gloomier now than they were when a mystery illness was killing thousands of people per day and the unemployment rate was 13%. Something’s off.

The Wall Street Journal argued recently that “sticker shock alone doesn’t seem severe enough to explain the profound level of economic dissatisfaction.” Writer Greg Ip speculated that “referred pain” may be part of the explanation: Americans are so distraught with fractious politics, mass shootings, overseas wars, and other woes that they project the same gloom onto their views of the economy.

Maybe, but the Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll suggests many Americans don’t even know the basic facts about the state of the US economy. Biden must feel that he’s certainly not to blame for that, given that he gives speeches all the time talking up the job market and the quick US recovery from COVID. If people are listening to Biden, they don’t seem to believe him. And if they’re not even listening to Biden, well, maybe that’s the first problem he needs to address.

Ipsos polled 1,103 registered voters for Yahoo Finance from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.

Hundreds of illegal cockfighting ring spectators scatter into woods when Texas deputies roll up, 19 arrested

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers at news conference

Nearly 300 people were said to be in attendance of an illegal cockfighting event on Sunday in Texas, and 19 of those attendees where apprehended by deputies, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement on Facebook, officials with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 15, they received a call reporting an incident of animal cruelty occurring at 100 Maxine Road in San Jacinto County.

Upon arrival at the scene, a patrol Sergeant and two patrol deputies discovered an illegal cockfighting event with 250 to 300 people in attendance in a covered structure with temporary seating, a kitchen, and a cockfighting arena.

Deputies were also able to locate various items of gambling paraphernalia including a dry-erase board documenting various “fights/matches” between birds which indicated that some 44 matches/fights had already taken place earlier in the day.

TEXAS WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOZENS OF HORSES, DOGS FOUND DEAD ON PROPERTY

Deputies stated they were able to apprehend 19 people while others ran into the woods nearby, leaving 100 vehicles behind, which resulted in the towing of 75 cars, with 43 pending forfeiture.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a police report, deputies uncovered the following findings at the site:

• 96 live birds were seized, and a seizure hearing is pending for the final disposition/custody of the birds.

• 19 subjects were arrested on scene for observing and/or participating in cock fighting. Of which, at least seven were believed to be illegal immigrants.

• Four custom utility trailers equipped for storing/transporting birds have been seized and are pending forfeiture proceedings.

• 22 vehicles that were towed from the scene have been or will be released back to registered owners.

• Five fully loaded semi-automatic pistols were seized from vehicles with cock fighting paraphernalia also present.

• A small amount of marijuana was located and seized from two vehicles with cock fighting paraphernalia also present.

ALABAMA WOMAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOZENS OF DEAD HORSES, MALNOURISHED DOGS DISCOVERED

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers at news conference

This photo shows San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas.

Deputies say, in total, approximately $22,096.00 was seized from the 19 arrested subjects with one subject found to be in possession of $6,000. The subjects with the larger amounts of cash were found to be the registered owners of vehicles that were seized which also contained cock fighting paraphernalia.

“This is an ongoing investigation with a large amount of investigative work yet to be conducted. Those found to have been at the scene will be charged to the maximum extent the law allows,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers posted. “Animal Cruelty will NOT be tolerated in San Jacinto County.”

At least five suspects are also expected to face multiple felony charges, ranging from animal cruelty, cockfighting, illegal gambling, unlawful weapon possession, organized crime, and federal firearm possession by illegal immigrants, according to authorities.

Officials posted that all evidence, summaries and facts of the case will be presented to the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office and followed by a grand jury, to determine if any more charges will be filed in this case.

Kevin O'Leary says people are wasting 15 to 20% of their income on 'stupid stuff' like coffee and sandwiches — here's what he wants you to do instead

Kevin O'Leary says people are wasting 15 to 20% of their income on 'stupid stuff' like coffee and sandwiches — here's what he wants you to do instead

Swinging by your local coffee shop for a little caffeine boost before your work day commences might feel like an absolutely unskippable step in your morning ritual — but Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says it’s little purchases like these that push people into debt.

“Stop buying coffee for $5.50,” O’Leary said on an episode of the Erika Taught Me podcast, hosted by lawyer and money influencer Erika Kullberg.

“I can walk around with anybody for a day and tell you they’re wasting 15% of their money — sometimes 20% [on] stupid stuff.”

Here are some of the veteran investor’s cold hard truths when it comes to spending money, and what he says you should do instead.

Small everyday purchases can add up

Inflation is hitting consumers hard and pushing even higher-income folks into a paycheck to paycheck lifestyle.

Just take a look at food-away-from-home costs — which have climbed 6% since last year, according to the latest consumer price data. In comparison, food-at-home costs have only gone up by 2.4%.

“You go to work, you spend $15 on a sandwich. What are you, an idiot?” O’Leary said during the podcast, urging folks to make their own lunches and bring their coffee from home.

“You start to add that up everyday, it’s a ton of money.”

O’Leary isn’t wrong about people spending more when they go to work. A recent report from video-conferencing company Owl Labs found that workers spend about $31 more each day when they work from the office compared to at home, and this could become an even more pressing problem with more companies doing away with their COVID-era remote work policies.

O’Leary claims that a lot of Americans — especially those who work in big cities — are making their first $60,000 in their early careers “piss away” about $15,000 a year on unnecessary purchases.

O’Leary’s mom taught him an important lesson

O’Leary credits his mother, Georgette O’Leary, a small business owner, for teaching him how to manage money.

Georgette advised him to never spend more than what he earned — and that’s a lesson Mr. Wonderful wants to share with Americans as well. He recommends folks write down their various sources of income and their expenses over a 90-day period.

He says folks often end up spending more than they make and needing to dig themselves out of debt. A lot of spending is done on credit cards, which can come with interest rates of around 21%. In the second quarter of this year, Americans’ credit card balances hit a record high of $1.03 trillion, according to the latest data from the New York Fed.

“That’s what destroys people,” he cautions. “They just don’t live within their means.”

What you should do instead

O’Leary has a few tips for folks trying to figure out how to manage their money, which he discusses on Kullberg’s podcast.

Firstly, he recommends you save about 20% of your income and invest it in the market over a 20 to 30 year period to get you a return of about 6-8% and help you retire with a solid nest egg.

“Even if you have the average salary — $54,00 in America — you’ll have a million and a half bucks in the bank,” he claims.

O’Leary also tells people to be intentional with their purchases, recounting that Georgette used to buy just one really good Chanel jacket a year and when she died, family members fought over her clothing since they were vintage and their value had soared over time.

“Don’t buy the crap, just buy the good stuff, and buy less of it,” he advises. Try to avoid purchasing a lot of cheap, fast fashion and opt for more sustainable, long-lasting pieces that will be better for the environment and your wallet.

And don’t forget to reward yourself. O’Leary says you should never go into debt for something you can’t afford, but if you’ve got the funds feel free to treat yourself as a reminder that you’re doing well and hitting your financial goals.

Lastly, O’Leary says if you want to make more money and have a good skill set, consider starting your own side hustle outside of your main job. He would know — after all, he’s seen plenty of folks bring their own business ideas to television shows like Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den.

“I don’t believe in the 9-to-5 job market anymore,” he says. “We have people working for us all around the world, we somehow are very, very productive and that’s the new economy.”

Fishing groups sue tire makers over toxic chemical that kills salmon

Fishing groups sue tire makers over toxic chemical that kills salmon

West Coast fishing groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against 13 of the largest tire manufacturers in the U.S., alleging the companies are illegally killing or harming endangered salmon and oceangoing trout by the use of toxic chemicals in their products.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco alleges that the tire-makers violated the U.S. Endangered Species Act through the discharge of 6PPD-quinone, a chemical derived from a preservative that helps tires last longer. The chemical has been linked to mortality in coho salmon returning to Puget Sound streams and, the groups allege, is harming Chinook and steelhead.

The Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and the Institute for Fisheries Resources’ complaint outlines two dozen endangered populations of salmonids along the West Coast that have been impacted by the chemical. 

In 2020, researchers revealed that the toxic chemical was the culprit behind the deaths of coho in about 40% of the Puget Sound area. The study found it kills 40% to 90% of coho returning to some urban streams before they spawn. 

Toxic concentrations of the chemical have been confirmed in watersheds in San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles. The National Marine Fisheries Service has identified stormwater runoff as a significant factor contributing to the decline of each of the 24 populations the complaint identifies. The stormwater runoff contains 6PPD-quinone.

Symptoms of acute poisoning among coho salmon have been described in urban streams since the late 1980s. Today, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control has linked a 70% decline in coho in the San Francisco Bay Area between the 1960s and 1990s to the use of the chemical in tires.

These declines related to the chemical, coupled with climate change, and habitat loss related to the damming, diking and channeling of rivers and streams for farming, electricity, drinking water and other human uses, have led to conservation closures of tribal, commercial and recreational fisheries along the West Coast.

The complaint comes on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to review the use of the chemical in tires. The Port Gamble S’Klallam and Puyallup tribes and Yurok Tribe, of northern California, asked the agency this year to prohibit the toxic chemical’s use.

“We could not sit idle while 6PPD kills the fish that sustain us,” Joseph L. James, chair of the Yurok Tribe, told The Associated Press. “This lethal toxin has no business in any salmon-bearing watershed.”

The states of Washington, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut also wrote the EPA, citing the chemical’s threat to their waters and fisheries. Washington state has already begun researching safer alternatives to the chemical and developing methods to test and monitor for the chemicals in the environment.

The EPA granting the petition and recognizing that the chemical poses an unreasonable risk to salmon underscores the need to hold tire companies accountable in the interim for the harm they’re causing threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead species, said Elizabeth Forsyth, senior attorney for Earthjustice.

“In urban areas, highly urban areas — California’s Central Valley, the Puget Sound area, et cetera — the urban runoff contains a brew of toxic chemicals,” said Glen Spain, the executive director for the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and the Institute for Fisheries Resources. 

“It turns out one of the most toxic is 6PPD-q,” Spain said. “The industry has known about this problem for a long time, but they haven’t done anything about it, which is why we are bringing the suit.” 

In the early 2000s, scientists began receiving reports of coho in Seattle-area streams, such as Longfellow and Thornton creeks, behaving erratically: swimming at the surface, gasping for air, and tumbling back down the streams, said Nat Scholz of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center in Seattle.

About a decade later, researchers zeroed in on the link between stormwater runoff and coho mortality. And in 2020, they found it was 6PPD-quinone causing coho to die before they spawn in their natal streams.

“The coho were telling us that there was some chemical, an emerging contaminant,” Scholz said. “That then led us to this big forensic investigation to find 6PPD-quinone.”

In West Seattle’s Longfellow Creek, Edward Kolodziej, an associate professor at the University of Washington, Tacoma, and a co-author on the 2020 paper, saw coho fighting for life.

“You’re watching them gasp. They really should breathe in and out the same way that we breathe in and out — chest rises and falls — and in this type of mortality, they stop breathing correctly.”

It’s really sad to see, Kolodziej said. It was motivating.

The chemical is believed to be the second most toxic compound to aquatic organisms.

The chemical is also acutely toxic to both rainbow and steelhead trout, the lawsuit states, and Chinook salmon are also vulnerable to 6PPD-quinone exposure.

When exposed to untreated stormwater runoff, Chinook suffer up to 13% mortality and generally died within one to two days, according to research cited in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit aims to push tire manufacturers to use safer chemical alternatives or to file for a permit for the incidental killing of endangered salmon and fund stormwater cleanup initiatives.

“We’re a nation that put a man on the moon. We figured out how to take lead out of gasoline and still have our cars run,” Forsyth said. “It would astound me that we couldn’t make a tire that doesn’t kill up to 100% of coho salmon returning to their natal streams.”

While stormwater treatment can help reduce toxic concentrations of the chemical in streams, the vast majority of stormwater isn’t treated, Kolodziej said.

“We can’t get to a point where we can clean up our watersheds with treatment only,” Kolodziej said. ”You need to dilute or treat that water by around 25-fold before coho salmon start to survive. So you need to remove at least 95% of the 6PPD-quinone runoff before it becomes safe for fish.”

The defendants named in the lawsuit are: Bridgestone Americas, Inc.; Continental Tire the Americas, LLC; Giti Tire (USA), Ltd.; The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.; Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.; Hankook Tire America Corp.; Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc.; Michelin North America, Inc.; Nokian Tyres; Pirelli Tire North America; Sumitomo Rubber North America, Inc.; Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, Inc.; and Yokohama Tire Corp.

