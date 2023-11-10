News
Bonnaroo announces early bird presale, shares statement on price increase for 2024
Bonnaroo returns to Manchester, TN for its 2024 edition on June 13-16, and they’ve announced the early-bird “Troo Roo” presale, which they say is “your chance to get tickets at the lowest possible price” before the lineup is announced. It begins on Thursday, November 16 at 10 AM CT.
The festival has also shared a statement explaining that they’ve raised ticket prices for 2024. “Bonnaroo is incredibly important to each and every one of us who works to make it happen each year, and we know how special this experience is to you,” it reads. “We are proud of this community that we have built together. In the spirit of the Roo community and communication, we wanted to give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale.”
The statement continues:
Ticket prices are going to look different this year, and here’s why:
When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront – the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax.
For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. This increase will still be far less than inflation over that time. The cost of producing this magical world has increased and our goal is to be as transparent with you as possible. To continue to deliver the quality experience you have come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly.
The Farm is truly the most magical place on Earth and 2024 is going to be an incredible year. We can’t wait to see you next summer!
Minnesota city is believed to be the first in the US to elect a Somali American as mayor
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minnesota city became what is believed to be the first in the U.S. to elect a Somali American mayor when 27-year-old Nadia Mohamed was chosen to lead St. Louis Park.
“This is a milestone. This is not the destination,” Mohamed told supporters after the results came in Tuesday. “As mayor, I want to ensure people see themselves reflected in our policies.”
Mohamed won with 58% of the vote, defeating retired banker Dale A. Anderson, who got 41% of the vote. She had served on the City Council since she was elected at age 23 in 2019.
Deqa Dhalac of South Portland, Maine, was the first Somali American to serve as mayor of an American city, but she was selected by that city’s six-member council in 2021, not elected by the voters.
Mohamed campaigned in support of investing in community policing and programs to make homeownership more affordable, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Mayor Jake Spano did not seek reelection, and he endorsed Mohamed.
Mohamed spoke Tuesday night about her mother’s journey to settle in St. Louis Park, giving her the confidence to enter politics at a young age.
“I have watched a courageous woman handle her business every day,” Mohamed said. “That courage comes easy to me now.”
___
This story has been corrected to show St. Louis Park is a city, not a town.
FC Astana 0-0 Ballkani: results, summary and goals
Match ends, Astana 0, Ballkani 0.
95′
Second Half ends, Astana 0, Ballkani 0.
93′
Substitution
Substitution, Ballkani. Armend Thaçi replaces Almir Kryeziu.
93′
Substitution
Substitution, Ballkani. Bleart Tolaj replaces Lorenc Trashi.
92′
Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
92′
Foul by Aleksa Amanovic (Astana).
92′
Corner, Astana. Conceded by Lumbardh Dellova.
92′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Abat Aymbetov (Astana) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marin Tomasov with a cross following a corner.
91′
Corner, Astana. Conceded by Lumbardh Dellova.
91′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Stjepan Loncar (Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marin Tomasov.
90′
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90′
Delay in match because of an injury Arbër Potoku (Ballkani).
89′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Elkhan Astanov (Astana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksa Amanovic.
88′
Foul by Edvin Kuc (Ballkani).
88′
Kamo Hovhannisyan (Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87′
Substitution
Substitution, Astana. Zarko Tomasevic replaces Abzal Beisebekov.
87′
Substitution
Substitution, Astana. Elkhan Astanov replaces Fabien Ourega.
86′
Attempt
Attempt saved. Albin Berisha (Ballkani) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gentrit Halili.
86′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Gentrit Halili (Ballkani) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arbër Potoku with a cross.
86′
Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Stjepan Loncar.
85′
Substitution
Substitution, Ballkani. Albin Berisha replaces Walid Hamidi.
84′
Yellow card
Abzal Beisebekov (Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84′
Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84′
Foul by Abzal Beisebekov (Astana).
82′
Substitution
Substitution, Astana. Stjepan Loncar replaces Islambek Kuat.
81′
Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Josip Condric.
81′
Attempt
Attempt saved. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
80′
Walid Hamidi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80′
Foul by Aleksandr Marochkin (Astana).
79′
Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79′
Foul by Abat Aymbetov (Astana).
78′
Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78′
Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).
75′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edvin Kuc with a headed pass.
75′
Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75′
Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).
74′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Edvin Kuc (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nazmi Gripshi.
72′
Foul by Gentrit Halili (Ballkani).
72′
Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Almir Kryeziu.
70′
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
69′
Delay in match because of an injury Walid Hamidi (Ballkani).
69′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Abat Aymbetov (Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Ebong.
65′
Foul by Walid Hamidi (Ballkani).
65′
Islambek Kuat (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65′
Lumbardh Dellova (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65′
Foul by Abat Aymbetov (Astana).
63′
Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63′
Foul by Islambek Kuat (Astana).
61′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Aleksa Amanovic (Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abzal Beisebekov.
59′
Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani).
59′
Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59′
Hand ball by Edvin Kuc (Ballkani).
58′
Substitution
Substitution, Astana. Abat Aymbetov replaces Dembo Darboe.
57′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Max Ebong (Astana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
57′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Islambek Kuat (Astana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabien Ourega.
52′
Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52′
Foul by Marin Tomasov (Astana).
49′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
48′
Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48′
Foul by Abzal Beisebekov (Astana).
46′
Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
45′
Second Half begins Astana 0, Ballkani 0.
46′
First Half ends, Astana 0, Ballkani 0.
45′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arbër Potoku.
43′
Yellow card
Aleksa Amanovic (Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43′
Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43′
Foul by Aleksa Amanovic (Astana).
43′
Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani).
43′
Josip Condric (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42′
Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Max Ebong.
40′
Gentrit Halili (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40′
Foul by Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana).
39′
Foul by Edvin Kuc (Ballkani).
39′
Max Ebong (Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38′
Attempt
Attempt saved. Lorenc Trashi (Ballkani) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Walid Hamidi.
36′
Corner, Astana. Conceded by Walid Hamidi.
35′
Corner, Astana. Conceded by Enea Koliçi.
34′
Attempt
Attempt saved. Aleksa Amanovic (Astana) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Timur Dosmagambetov with a cross.
34′
Corner, Astana. Conceded by Nazmi Gripshi.
33′
Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani).
33′
Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
32′
Foul by Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani).
32′
Dembo Darboe (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31′
Attempt
Attempt saved. Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arbër Potoku.
26′
Attempt
Attempt blocked. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Qëndrim Zyba.
24′
Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24′
Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).
23′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Max Ebong (Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marin Tomasov.
22′
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
21′
Delay in match (Ballkani).
18′
Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18′
Foul by Aleksandr Marochkin (Astana).
17′
Yellow card
Walid Hamidi (Ballkani) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16′
Foul by Walid Hamidi (Ballkani).
16′
Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13′
Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13′
Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).
10′
Foul by Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani).
10′
Max Ebong (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9′
Lorenc Trashi (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9′
Foul by Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana).
5′
Walid Hamidi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5′
Foul by Aleksa Amanovic (Astana).
5′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Marin Tomasov (Astana) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
3′
Attempt
Attempt missed. Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Walid Hamidi.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Shocking study finds exposure to one seasonal factor is comparable to smoking a whopping seven cigarettes a day
Nicotine kills. This is a statement that likely made many of us decide not to smoke or to quit smoking. However, it turns out that simply breathing the air outside can wreak just as much havoc on our health.
What’s happening?
The effects of Earth’s rising temperatures — wildfires in particular — are a major danger to human health.
In the past two decades, air quality in the United States has improved due to policies such as the Clean Air Act. However, the increase in frequency and severity of wildfires due to rising temperatures is undoing much of it, according to Marshall Burke, an associate professor of Earth System Science at Stanford.
A study by the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment reports that 15 to 20 years ago, only up to 10% of PM2.5 pollution — fine inhalable particles with diameters 2.5 micrometers or smaller — was from wildfire smoke, but in recent years, the national level has risen to 25%, with areas in the West reaching 50% in fire-heavy years.
Why is this increase concerning?
The higher the PM2.5 levels in the air, the worse the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be. Kari Nadeau, professor of Pediatric Food Allergy, Immunology, and Asthma at Stanford, explains that a wildfire smoke–induced AQI measurement of 20 is equivalent to smoking one cigarette a day, and an AQI of 150 for several days — if someone were outside the entire time — is equivalent to around seven cigarettes a day.
She further points out that even if you stay inside, the polluted air could be leaking in. Moreover, the analogy doesn’t account for toxins in the air — like those from burning cars and buildings — caused by wildfires that may go beyond the dangers of cigarettes.
Exposure to wildfire smoke for more than five days can cause strokes as well as damage to the lungs, blood, and heart, with marginalized communities, children, people over 65, and pregnant women all being at higher risk.
What can you do to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
Stay inside as much as possible, and use a HEPA air filter in your home. If you have to go outside, wear a mask and limit your activity.
For the bigger picture, we can work to lessen the frequency and severity of wildfires by slowing Earth’s overheating by avoiding single-use plastics, integrating clean energy at home, and limiting our burning of methane gas by taking public transportation, riding a bike, or upgrading to an electric vehicle.
Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.
