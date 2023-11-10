News
Detroit Tigers sign play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti
The Detroit Tigers promised to be ambitious in their search process for a new voice of the team. It’s safe to say, the franchise accomplished that by hiring one of the best in the business.
The Tigers hired broadcaster Jason Benetti on Thursday as the television play-by-play announcer on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast, beginning in the 2024 season.
He signed a multi-year contract.
Benetti, who replaces Matt Shepard, has spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The 40-year-old will be employed by the Tigers, not Bally Sports Detroit.
“I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” Benetti said in a statement. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe.”
Benetti will broadcast a minimum of 127 games per season for the Tigers. He still has national broadcast obligations. In the case of scheduling conflicts, radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson will move to the TV booth when Benetti isn’t calling games.
Both Benetti and Dickerson want Tigers fans to have the best broadcast experience throughout the entire season. In Benetti and Dickerson, the Tigers have what could be described as the best TV and radio duo in baseball.
The plan for the play-by-play radio announcer when Dickerson calls games on TV has not yet been determined. Double-A Erie broadcaster Greg Gania has called games on the radio in place of Dickerson in the past.
The Tigers posted a 78-84 record for second place in the American League Central — widely considered the weakest division — in the 2023 season. The first-place Minnesota Twins plan to cut payroll this offseason. The Tigers, if the young players perform to expectations, could compete for the AL Central title in 2024, even without a splashy free-agent signing.
Recently, Benetti met with CEO and chairman Christopher Ilitch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
“Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me,” Benetti said. “I was born and raised in the Midwest and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”
Benetti, diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler, grew up in Homewood, Illinois, about 25 miles south of Chicago. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 2001.
He graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2005 with bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism, economics and physiology. He also graduated from Wake Forest University’s School of Law in 2011 with a juris doctor degree.
In his career, Benetti has worked for ESPN, NBC and Fox, but he is now primarily contracted with Fox Sports for national assignments. He joined the White Sox as the TV play-by-play announcer on NBC Sports Chicago in the 2016 season for select home and road games. He handled full-time play-by-play duties in the 2019-23 seasons, following Ken Harrelson’s retirement.
The search and hiring processes were led by Ron Colangelo (Senior Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment), Ben Fidelman (Director of Communications and Broadcasting, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment) and Jeff Byle (Executive Producer, Bally Sports Detroit).
“Jason is a world-class talent and today is another tremendous step forward for the Tigers as we continue to build a championship-level organization and experience for our fans,” Ryan Gustafson, EVP/COO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. “Beyond his talent, Jason’s story is an inspiration and our shared commitment to excellence and innovation was apparent throughout our discussions. We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our family.”
“All of us at Bally Sports welcome Jason to Detroit, and we’re thrilled he’s joining our Tigers telecasts,” Greg Hammaren, Bally Sports Detroit senior vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Jason’s reputation as one of the best and brightest announcers across all of sports adds to our already strong production effort here in Detroit. His deep knowledge and love for baseball are traits shared by our incredible fans, and we’re looking forward to them getting to know Jason more starting in February when the Tigers take the field in Lakeland.”
Russia’s Lavrov assails West over switch to green energy
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Wednesday of provoking crises on the global oil and gas market by rushing to switch to green energy and imposing pressure on other countries to do the same.
“In fact, the reasons for the negative phenomena in the energy sector were the irresponsible actions of the collective West, when it decided to force … the green transition for itself and impose the same green transition on other countries that were simply not economically ready for it,” Lavrov said in televised comments.
He said Western boycotts of Russian energy in response to the war in Ukraine had “dealt a serious blow to global energy security. These steps led to the rupture of historical value chains, costly redistribution of global energy flows and rising transaction and logistics costs.”
Lavrov said the blowing-up of Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines to Europe last year had deprived the continent of cheap gas and made it more reliant on expensive imports from the United States.
His comments were in line with Moscow’s long-running narrative that sanctions against Russia have been an own goal, and that Western countries have made a grave mistake in turning away from Russian energy.
The sanctions have severely hit Russian gas giant Gazprom, which has lost most of its European markets, and forced Russia to sharply increase sales of oil at discounted prices to countries such as China and India.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Alanis Morissette Announces 2024 Tour With Joan Jett
Alanis Morissette is heading on tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. The Triple Moon Tour kicks off next June in Phoenix, Arizona, spans the United States and dips into Canada before a finale scheduled date in Inglewood, California, next August. Check out the dates below.
This summer, Morissette joined Foo Fighters on stage at Fuji Rock to cover Sinéad O’Connor’s “Mandinka.”
Alanis Morissette:
06-09 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
06-12 Austin, TX – Moody Center
06-14 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
06-16 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06-19 Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
06-20 West Palm Beach, FL – Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
06-22 Alpharette, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06-26 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
06-27 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06-29 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
07-02 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07-03 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07-05 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07-06 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
07-09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
07-10 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07-13 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
07-16 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
07-17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
07-23 Marylan Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07-24 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07-27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
07-28 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07-31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08-01 Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre
08-03 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
08-04 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-07 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08-08 Palml Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
08-10 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
In Gaza, the underground war between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in the tunnels is set to begin
The Israel Defense Forces have announced that they have reached the outskirts of Gaza City and are expecting to enter the city soon.
When that happens, Israeli troops will begin a dangerous new phase of the military campaign against Hamas fighters in a densely populated urban terrain that includes closely packed buildings above ground and a troubling maze of tunnels below.
Until now, Israel’s campaign against Hamas seems to have been primarily carried out from the air, including via laser-guided bunker-buster bombs, which are armed with deep-penetrating warheads and delayed fuses to enable them to blow up underground.
But on Oct. 29, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops had attacked Hamas gunmen in a tunnel and killed Hamas fighters who emerged from a tunnel to attack their positions in northwest Gaza.
Hamas subsequently posted a video of what appears to be the same attack from the perspective of one of its fighters, moving across a sandy beach to strike the Israelis.
And on Nov. 5, 2023, Israel reported that three Hamas fighters emerged from a hidden tunnel and ambushed Israeli troops behind what its forces had thought were the front lines.
I studied tunnel warfare during my fieldwork in Iraq, where the Islamic State group created a vast underground tunnel fortress in their defense of the city of Mosul. And I have analyzed the Germans’ underground tunnel and sewer “rattenkrieg,” or “rat war,” fought to defeat the Soviets in one of the largest urban battles in history, the 1942-43 Battle of Stalingrad.
These and other historic battles teach one important lesson: Tunnel warfare tends to lessen many advantages a stronger, more advanced attacker might otherwise expect – and to favor the defenders hidden underground.
Hamas plans a trap below ground
From news reports, researchers and both Israeli and Hamas sources, it seems clear that Hamas has systematically built a complex underground city fortified with strong defenses beneath Gaza.
Yehia Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader, has claimed that the militant group has dug 310 miles (500 kilometers) of tunnels under the Gaza Strip. Hostages from this war and past ones have offered eyewitness accounts of being held in this vast underground tunnel complex.
The Israeli military has a website dedicated to what it calls “the underground city of terror,” in which it claims Hamas has built the concrete-reinforced passageways with construction materials stolen from international donations meant to aid the people of Gaza. The United Nations has alleged Hamas has stolen various humanitarian supplies, but it has also walked back those allegations.
Israel says many of the entrances to the tunnels are “hidden between schools, mosques, hospitals and other civilian buildings.” In 2014, Israeli forces even reported finding a tunnel entrance hidden in a washing machine in a Palestinian home.
Hamas fighters have reportedly lined the tunnels with transport rails to move rockets to locations where they can be launched from firing pads concealed by trap doors. Hamas’ tunnelers have also apparently built sleeping areas, ventilation and resupply shafts, medical facilities and command centers. There are also storage areas said to hold food for a siege, fuel, weapons and ammunition – and even areas to manufacture rockets. This advanced tunnel network is all reportedly interconnected by a wired telephone system, and guarded by mines and booby traps.
Even if only some of those claims are true, it is clear that Hamas has built a formidable subterranean fortress beneath Gaza City that is meant to be a trap for the Israelis as well as a refuge for Hamas.
Israel’s plans to defeat the tunnel fortress
Israeli forces have encountered these tunnels before.
In 2013, for example, Israeli troops unearthed a particularly large invasion tunnel that began nearly three-quarters of a mile (1 km) inside the Gaza border, and was 72 feet (22 meters) deep. It burrowed under the border wall and was detected nearly 60 feet (18 meters) below the surface 1,000 feet (300 meters) inside Israel.
In 2014, Israeli troops fought underground during a 51-day ground invasion of Gaza waged to destroy some of the tunnels. During that campaign, Israeli troops were surprised by the requirements of tunnel warfare, according to an analysis by the Rand Corporation think tank. They had trouble finding, fighting in and destroying what they came to call the “Gaza metro.”
Since that experience, Israel has created a special tunnel-warfare unit, known as Samur, which translates as “weasels” in Hebrew, that is trained specifically to fight underground.
The Samur unit has been working for years to develop sensors that can detect underground tunnels, booby traps and explosives.
The troops have also developed ground-penetrating radar to identify tunnels.
And when they find a tunnel, they can destroy or seal its entrance with specialized weapons known as “sponge bombs.” These have no explosives but instead contain quickly expanding foam that hardens like concrete to seal off passages.
The Samur unit also has specially trained military dogs that can detect explosives in the tunnels and attack opposing troops.
The tunnel corps troops are taught to operate mobile robots equipped with cameras that can explore tunnels, relay pictures back and detonate booby traps without risking human lives.
Those who are chosen for this unit are reportedly soldiers who can tolerate the tunnels’ oppressive environment. Conditions in the underground passages are said to be “dark, terrifying and claustrophobic,” with “ghosts” coming out of the darkness to attack.
Israel’s troops train for urban combat, including in tunnels, at a mock-up Palestinian city on a military base located in the Negev Desert. They also use virtual reality environments built from digital scans of actual tunnels discovered in previous military operations to train their troops for subterranean warfare.
According to an Oct. 20, 2023, Congressional Research Service report, it is likely that some of these facilities and technologies were paid for by American taxpayers, as part of US$320 million in U.S. military funding meant for U.S.-Israel collaboration on “detecting, mapping, and neutralizing underground tunnels that threaten either country.”
But all this practice and preparation may not be enough. Harel Chorev, a Palestinian historian at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, has said, “Nobody really knows what’s underground. I don’t see Israeli soldiers being able to storm these tunnels.”
But as Israeli troops prepare to plunge into the densely packed heart of Gaza City in an effort to occupy the city above ground, they will likely end up fighting in a dangerous city below ground, too.
This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news organization bringing you facts and analysis to help you make sense of our complex world.
It was written by: Brian Glyn Williams, UMass Dartmouth.
Brian Glyn Williams does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
