Four Los Angeles sheriff’s officials found dead in apparent suicides
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Law enforcement officials found four Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees dead on Monday and Tuesday, in what officials described as unrelated suicides, according to multiple reports.
The deaths include one retired LASD member and three current members over a 24-hour period, according to KTLA. The first three victims were discovered on Monday, with the first victim being found dead at around 10:30 a.m. in Valencia; a second death was discovered at 12:53 p.m. in Lancaster; and a third death was reported at 5:40 p.m. in Stevenson Ranch. Detectives responded to the fourth victim Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. in the city of Pomona, KTLA reported.
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said the deaths rocked law enforcement officers across the state.
“We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family,” Luna said in an emailed statement to the outlet.
MIAMI TOP COP’S LIFE SAVED BY WIFE DURING ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: LAWYER
Two of the victims from Monday were identified by the Los Angeles Times as 25-year career veteran Cmdr. Darren Harris, and retired Sgt. Greg Hovland.
“During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends,” Luna said in his statement. “I have the deepest concern for our employees’ well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees’ work and personal lives.”
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has not officially disclosed the identity of the officers.
DETROIT POLICE OFFICERS FOUND DEAD IN SUSPECTED MURDER-SUICIDE WERE ‘MODEL OFFICERS’: CHIEF
Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.
Cristina Coria, a retired Santa Monica police officer, told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the string of suicides, which authorities do not believe are related, comes as law enforcement has generally struggled to deal with depression that often stems from the difficulty of the job and other factors.
“There are so many officers that I know that have talked about committing suicide that I never thought in a million years would think about it or talk about it,” Coria told FOX 11.
She added: “There are so many officers out there that are struggling with their identity, with finances, with relationship problems, with addictions to pain meds, addiction to alcohol, you name it. There are so many things going on, that our departments are not reaching out to them [struggling officers] enough.”
Struggles for first responders often include trauma from the job, lack of public support, family or financial troubles, injuries they receive while working, and feelings of abandonment after receiving those injuries, FOX 11 reported. The lack of financial compensation or support from superiors, forced medical retirement and feelings of a lost identity after retiring also contribute.
Laura Linder, the founder of the nonprofit Exclusively First Responders and mother-in-law to a former LASD officer who took his own life, said the daily job responsibilities also take a toll on the officers’ well-being.
“What they see on a daily basis, we cannot even imagine and they cannot unthink what they see,” Linder said.
Referencing the four officers who were found dead this week, Coria added: “It’s sad that these officers did not get the help that I’m sure they wanted and were looking for.”
According to KTLA, the LASD does not believe the deaths are connected. Its Psychological Services Bureau and the Injury and Health Support Unit are providing support and resources to the victims’ families.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is still reeling from the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was fatally shot in Palmdale on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit also died over the summer.
Original article source: Four Los Angeles sheriff's officials found dead in apparent suicides
Ajax vs. Brighton odds, line, predictions: UEFA Europa League picks and best bets for Nov. 9, 2023 from soccer insider
Ajax will host Brighton in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday on Paramount+. The home team fell 2-0 to the Seagulls at the Amex in the reverse fixture and is hoping to get their first win of the tournament after defeating their last two Eredivisie opponents. Brighton have one win in Europa League play and are looking for another to up their chances of advancing. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.
Kickoff from Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Ajax vs. Brighton odds list Brighton as -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax listed as +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Thursday’s match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try FREE for the first week.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.
Before you bet on Ajax vs. Brighton or make any other UEFA Europa League predictions, you must see what SportsLine’s soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year’s World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).
Green has taken an in-depth look at the Ajax vs. Brighton showdown and he has locked in a pair of CONFIDENT best bets while offering a full breakdown of this Europa League group stage matchup! You ABSOLUTELY need to see his pick and analysis before making any selections of your own. Don’t forget to stream the match on Paramount+, where you can watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.
So who wins Brighton vs. Ajax? And where does all the betting value lie? … Join SportsLine now to see Martin Green’s picks for Brighton vs. Ajax, all from the insider who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world!
The world’s largest aircraft breaks cover in Silicon Valley
As dawn breaks over Silicon Valley, the world is getting its first look at Pathfinder 1, a prototype electric airship that its maker LTA Research hopes will kickstart a new era in climate-friendly air travel, and accelerate the humanitarian work of its funder, Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
The airship — its snow-white steampunk profile visible from the busy 101 highway — has taken drone technology such as fly-by-wire controls, electric motors and lidar sensing, and supersized them to something longer than three Boeing 737s, potentially able to carry tons of cargo over many hundreds of miles.
“It’s been 10 years of blood, sweat and tears,” LTA CEO Alan Weston told TechCrunch on the eve of the unveiling. “Now we must show that this can reliably fly in real-world conditions. And we’re going to do that.”
A series of increasingly ambitious flight tests lie ahead, before Pathfinder 1 is moved to Akron, Ohio, where LTA Research is planning an even larger airship, the Pathfinder 3. The company eventually hopes to produce a family of airships to provide disaster relief where roads and airports are damaged, as well as zero-carbon passenger transportation.
For the next year however, the gigantic airship looks set to become a Silicon Valley landmark as its novel materials and systems are methodically put through their paces within shouting distance of companies like Google, Meta and Amazon. “I’m excited about the potential of not building just one airship, but laying the foundation for many airships to be built,” said Weston. “The innovations and the technologies that we’re about to demonstrate have the potential to lay the foundation for a new industry.”
The biggest aircraft in almost a century
Pathfinder 1 during outdoor flight operations testing November 8 at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California. Image Credits: LTA Research.
At 124.5 meters long, Pathfinder 1 dwarfs the current Goodyear airships and even the massive Stratolaunch plane designed to launch orbital rockets. It’s the largest aircraft to take to the skies since the gargantuan Hindenburg airship of the 1930s. Although similar in appearance to that ill-fated airship, and using a passenger gondola supplied by Zeppelin, the Pathfinder 1 was mostly built from the ground up using new materials and technologies.
LTA’s airship uses stable helium rather than flammable hydrogen as a lifting gas, held in 13 giant rip-stop nylon cells and monitored by lidar laser systems. A rigid framework of 10,000 carbon-fiber reinforced tubes and 3,000 titanium hubs form a protective skeleton around the gas cells, surrounded by a lightweight synthetic Tedlar skin.
Twelve electric motors powered by diesel generators and batteries enable vertical take-off and landing. They can propel the Pathfinder 1 at up to 65 knots (75 mph), although its initial flights will be at much lower speeds.
This morning, the airship floated silently from its WW2-era hangar at NASA’s Moffett Field at walking pace, steered by ropes held by dozens of the company’s engineers, technicians and ground crew.
The whole operation occurred under the cover of darkness, not because LTA has something to hide but because the airship’s flight test program begins with the first rays of the morning sun. The first lesson its engineers hope to learn is how Pathfinder 1’s approximately one million cubic feet of helium and weather resistant polymer skin will respond to the warming effect of Californian sunshine.
“We have sophisticated methodology that allows us to replicate real-world conditions using static test stands,” said Jillian Hilenski, senior mechanical engineer at LTA. “However, dynamic on-ship flight tests provide the best data on the health and efficiency of the airship.”
Test, test, test again
LTA Research’s Pathfinder 1 airship prototype at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California. Image Credits: LTA Research
At the start of September, the FAA issued a special airworthiness certificate for the Pathfinder 1 allowing test flights in and around Moffett Field and the nearby Palo Alto airport, and over the southern part of the San Francisco Bay.
Those tests will initially happen just a few feet off the ground, with the airship tethered to a mobile tripod mast. These will be followed by simple maneuvers around Moffett Field, before a series of flights out and over the Bay.
“The advantages of going over the water are multiple,” said Weston. “First of all, when you come off Moffett Field, the air is smoother over the Bay than it is anywhere else. That’s very important. And there’s not much in the way of traffic on the surface, so that’s a big plus as well.”
Safety is top of Weston’s mind as he works to reintroduce rigid airships to the skies of North America — and ultimately the world. The first 50 flights of Pathfinder 1 covered by the FAA certificate will allow flights no higher than 1,500 feet, and will use two pilots rather than the single pilot the airship was designed to need.
“I can count the number of companies in the lighter-than-air space on my hands, and we all have a lot to lose if anybody has a serious problem,” he said. Weston says LTA is working closely with the FAA to ensure that anything the company builds has a safe and sensible path to full certification. “The last maiden flight of an airship like this was the Graf Zeppelin II in 1938,” he noted during the interview. “The FAA wasn’t even around then.”
Back to the future
In a world of eVTOL air-taxis, electric aviation startups and hydrogen planes, Weston acknowledges that airships are only ever likely to be a partial solution. “I can’t see airships replacing aircraft,” he said. “But I do see a niche for airships to be part of the transportation architecture that reduces the carbon footprint of air travel.”
Another important niche could be responding to natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and hurricanes. Sergey Brin also funds a nonprofit called Global Support and Development that aims to deliver humanitarian aid within the first 24 to 96 hours of a disaster.
Brin founded GSD in 2015 after using his own superyacht to deploy medics to the scene of a cyclone in the South Pacific. The nonprofit has since partnered with the nonprofit YachtAid Global, and now also has its own purpose-built vessel, the MV Dawn, that can swiftly transport dozens of doctors and aid workers, alongside life-saving supplies.
While Pathfinder 1 can carry about four tons of cargo in addition to its crew, water ballast and fuel, future humanitarian airships will need much larger capacities. They will also likely use zero-carbon technologies like hydrogen fuel cells for power, said Hilenski. That will involve a long, slow slog to validate the new technologies and to demonstrate, to the FAA and paying customers, that a new generation of super-large airships can match the generally excellent safety and reliability record of today’s commercial jets.
“What excites me about what we’ve done so far is that we’ve shown to ourselves, and we hope to show to the rest of the world, that we can scale in size and productivity,” said Weston. “And I believe in our potential to scale up again in the future.”
The FAA’s experimental certificate for the Pathfinder 1 expires in September 2024.
Detroit Tigers sign play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti
The Detroit Tigers promised to be ambitious in their search process for a new voice of the team. It’s safe to say, the franchise accomplished that by hiring one of the best in the business.
The Tigers hired broadcaster Jason Benetti on Thursday as the television play-by-play announcer on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast, beginning in the 2024 season.
He signed a multi-year contract.
Benetti, who replaces Matt Shepard, has spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The 40-year-old will be employed by the Tigers, not Bally Sports Detroit.
THE PLAN:Specific type of pitching is priority for Tigers throughout remainder of offseason
“I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” Benetti said in a statement. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe.”
Benetti will broadcast a minimum of 127 games per season for the Tigers. He still has national broadcast obligations. In the case of scheduling conflicts, radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson will move to the TV booth when Benetti isn’t calling games.
Both Benetti and Dickerson want Tigers fans to have the best broadcast experience throughout the entire season. In Benetti and Dickerson, the Tigers have what could be described as the best TV and radio duo in baseball.
The plan for the play-by-play radio announcer when Dickerson calls games on TV has not yet been determined. Double-A Erie broadcaster Greg Gania has called games on the radio in place of Dickerson in the past.
WHO IS JASON BENETTI:Meet the Tigers new TV broadcaster with inspiring backstory
The Tigers posted a 78-84 record for second place in the American League Central — widely considered the weakest division — in the 2023 season. The first-place Minnesota Twins plan to cut payroll this offseason. The Tigers, if the young players perform to expectations, could compete for the AL Central title in 2024, even without a splashy free-agent signing.
Recently, Benetti met with CEO and chairman Christopher Ilitch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
“Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me,” Benetti said. “I was born and raised in the Midwest and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”
Benetti, diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler, grew up in Homewood, Illinois, about 25 miles south of Chicago. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 2001.
He graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2005 with bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism, economics and physiology. He also graduated from Wake Forest University’s School of Law in 2011 with a juris doctor degree.
In his career, Benetti has worked for ESPN, NBC and Fox, but he is now primarily contracted with Fox Sports for national assignments. He joined the White Sox as the TV play-by-play announcer on NBC Sports Chicago in the 2016 season for select home and road games. He handled full-time play-by-play duties in the 2019-23 seasons, following Ken Harrelson’s retirement.
WELCOME TO DETROIT:Mark Canha reinvented his approach years ago. Now, Tigers think he can help young players
The search and hiring processes were led by Ron Colangelo (Senior Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment), Ben Fidelman (Director of Communications and Broadcasting, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment) and Jeff Byle (Executive Producer, Bally Sports Detroit).
“Jason is a world-class talent and today is another tremendous step forward for the Tigers as we continue to build a championship-level organization and experience for our fans,” Ryan Gustafson, EVP/COO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. “Beyond his talent, Jason’s story is an inspiration and our shared commitment to excellence and innovation was apparent throughout our discussions. We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our family.”
“All of us at Bally Sports welcome Jason to Detroit, and we’re thrilled he’s joining our Tigers telecasts,” Greg Hammaren, Bally Sports Detroit senior vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Jason’s reputation as one of the best and brightest announcers across all of sports adds to our already strong production effort here in Detroit. His deep knowledge and love for baseball are traits shared by our incredible fans, and we’re looking forward to them getting to know Jason more starting in February when the Tigers take the field in Lakeland.”
Contact Evan Petzold at [email protected] or follow him @EvanPetzold.
Listen to our weekly Tigers show “Days of Roar” every Monday afternoon on demand at freep.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.
