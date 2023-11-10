How to watch tonight’s Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on Thursday Night Football

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers scrambles with the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, NC. Grant Halverson/Getty Images



The Carolina Panthers face the Chicago Bears today on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a rough season for both teams. Panthers superstar rookie quarterback Bryce Young has scored just one career NFL victory. Things aren’t much better for the Bears, who are 2-7 coming into Week 10. Bears QB Justin Fields will sit out for the fourth straight game. Un-drafted rookie Tyson Bagent will step in hopes of delivering some much needed optimism to the beleaguered Bears team.’

Which team will come out tonight on TNF? You’ve got to watch the game to find out. Here’s how to do just that.

How and when to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game

The Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears will be played Thursday, Nov. 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The game will be broadcast on local TV affiliates in Charlotte, NC and Chicago.

Are tickets for the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game available?

Though kickoff is less than 24 hours away, there are still tickets for the game available at Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Tap the button below to score tickets to see the game at Soldier Field in person.

Can you watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game without Amazon Prime?

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to watch today’s game, unless the Chicago Bears or Carolina Panthers are local to you. The game will be broadcast over local TV affiliates in those markets.

In addition to TNF, this season’s Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 — Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets — will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone — and all the amazing football ahead this season — check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it’s a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 10 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 10 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network live from Germany)

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1: 00 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 13

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we’re following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts following an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Michael Owens/Getty Images



What happens in Vegas… Toward the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr before trading him to the New Orleans Saints. Signing former Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo brought hope to Vegas, Jimmy’s Super Bowl experience a bonus for long-suffered Raiders fans. Last week after the team’s 3-5 start, owner Marc Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels, fired GM Dave Ziegler and benched Garoppolo. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams had previously expressed his disappointment In his production. The Raiders started rookie Aiden O’Connell in Week 9, and the team scored a 30-6 win over the NY Giants. That gave the Raiders a 4-5 record coming into Week 10. That doesn’t bode well for Garoppolo fans, but gives the Raiders a much needed boost halfway into the season.

WAGs in the stands: Pop princess Taylor Swift’s very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made being a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes) cool again. Not since supermodel Gisele Bündchen first starting dating former husband Tom Brady has an athlete’s partner garnered so much attention. But with Olympian Simone Biles in the stands (her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers) and Bills QB Josh Allen dating Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld, what’s happening in the stands this season is getting as much attention as the game on the field.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 440 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Halfway through the 2023 NFL, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 7-2 coming into Week 10 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they’re establishing themselves as a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those chants into reality.

