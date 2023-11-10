News
How to watch tonight’s Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on Thursday Night Football
The Carolina Panthers face the Chicago Bears today on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a rough season for both teams. Panthers superstar rookie quarterback Bryce Young has scored just one career NFL victory. Things aren’t much better for the Bears, who are 2-7 coming into Week 10. Bears QB Justin Fields will sit out for the fourth straight game. Un-drafted rookie Tyson Bagent will step in hopes of delivering some much needed optimism to the beleaguered Bears team.’
Which team will come out tonight on TNF? You’ve got to watch the game to find out. Here’s how to do just that.
How and when to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game
The Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears will be played Thursday, Nov. 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).
The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The game will be broadcast on local TV affiliates in Charlotte, NC and Chicago.
Are tickets for the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game available?
Though kickoff is less than 24 hours away, there are still tickets for the game available at Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Tap the button below to score tickets to see the game at Soldier Field in person.
Can you watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game without Amazon Prime?
Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to watch today’s game, unless the Chicago Bears or Carolina Panthers are local to you. The game will be broadcast over local TV affiliates in those markets.
In addition to TNF, this season’s Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 — Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets — will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.
Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.
Watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on your phone with NFL+
If you want to catch this game on your phone — and all the amazing football ahead this season — check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.
Top features of NFL+:
- You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.
- NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.
- Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it’s a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.
2023 NFL Season Week 10 Schedule
The 2023 NFL Season Week 10 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, Nov. 12
- Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network live from Germany)
- Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)
- Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1: 00 p.m. (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- NY Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
- Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
- New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 13
- Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)
Storylines we’re following this season
Important dates to remember:
- The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.
- Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.
- Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.
What happens in Vegas… Toward the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr before trading him to the New Orleans Saints. Signing former Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo brought hope to Vegas, Jimmy’s Super Bowl experience a bonus for long-suffered Raiders fans. Last week after the team’s 3-5 start, owner Marc Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels, fired GM Dave Ziegler and benched Garoppolo. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams had previously expressed his disappointment In his production. The Raiders started rookie Aiden O’Connell in Week 9, and the team scored a 30-6 win over the NY Giants. That gave the Raiders a 4-5 record coming into Week 10. That doesn’t bode well for Garoppolo fans, but gives the Raiders a much needed boost halfway into the season.
WAGs in the stands: Pop princess Taylor Swift’s very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made being a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes) cool again. Not since supermodel Gisele Bündchen first starting dating former husband Tom Brady has an athlete’s partner garnered so much attention. But with Olympian Simone Biles in the stands (her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers) and Bills QB Josh Allen dating Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld, what’s happening in the stands this season is getting as much attention as the game on the field.
Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 440 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Halfway through the 2023 NFL, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 7-2 coming into Week 10 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they’re establishing themselves as a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those chants into reality.
Toledo women’s basketball looks to the future wanting even more
A 40-year history of Miami-FSU games in November
The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles have played in September, October, November and January since the rivalry’s inception in 1951. Because the ‘Canes and ‘Noles have failed to play in the ACC Championship Game December hasn’t happened in the joint-ACC era of the rivalry.
This season marks the 11th time the two rivals have met up in November over the past 40 seasons. Over the past four decades, November games played between the ‘Canes and ‘Noles have ended in a 5-5 tie. Over that time Miami is 4-3 in Tallahassee November games, but three of those games came before Dennis Erickson left Coral Gables for the Seattle Seahawks.
Starting with the first National Championship season of the two programs, the 1983 season, where the Hurricanes went on to win their first of five titles. The Hurricanes and Seminoles met up in 1983 in Tallahassee, FL with Miami winning 17-16.
In 1985, Miami wins again in Tally, this time by a final of 35-27. In 1986, the teams finally play in Miami, FL and the ‘Canes win again. This time in a 41-23 trouncing by The U. The final November date in the rivalry for 20 years is played in Tallahassee in 1991. With Gino Torretta at QB, Miami wins by a final of 17-16 once again, propelling the ‘Canes to another national title winning season.
The November date for the series picks up in 2011, with FSU starting to take over the winning side of the ticker. In ‘11, FSU wins at Doak Campbell Stadium 23-19. In 2013, back up north, FSU wins in a blowout 41-14. The ‘Noles sneak out with a 30-26 win in 2014 back in Miami Gardens, FL this time.
Miami mixes things up in 2019, not just winning an November FSU-UM game, but also one in Tally. Miami knocks off FSU 27-10 in Manny Diaz’s first year as head coach.
Then FSU got on a two-game winning streak vs. Miami in the 2021 and 2022 games, both played in November. ‘21 was played in Tallahassee and the ‘Noles won 31-28. This was the backbreaker for the Manny Diaz Era (Diaz actually finished his tenure 2-1 vs. FSU).
The Hurricanes hired Mario Cristobal to get back on course for the 2022 season. But in “22, a game played at Hard Rock Stadium, the Seminoles dominated the Hurricanes 45-3 on November 5th.
Now the Hurricanes will head north once again to face the Seminoles in November. Miami will face FSU on Saturday, November 11th at 3:30pm (eastern) on ABC. The U can upset Florida State’s perfect season and run at the College Football Playoff, or fold and be blowout and media fodder for another season under Cristobal.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 54 but Bucks lose as coach tossed
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored an NBA season-high 54 points but committed two turnovers after Tyrese Haliburton’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 left, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-124 on Thursday night.
Haliburton had 29 points and 10 assists and Bennedict Mathurin added 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who blew an 18-point lead and then had to rally from 10 down in the fourth quarter.
Antetokounmpo finished one point shy of his career high but threw away a pass with 1:03 left and was then stripped by Mathurin with 30 seconds to go, both with the Bucks trailing 122-121. He was 19-for-25 from the field, 16-of-18 on free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds, but also had eight turnovers.
“I didn’t take care of the ball on two possessions,” Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I had to shoot the ball, I didn’t shoot the ball. But I was gassed and they was able to get a win.”
The Bucks were without their first-year head coach for much of the second half as Adrian Griffin was ejected with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter. He was the recipient of a double technical foul immediately following Antetokounmpo’s dunk in traffic. A night earlier, after Antetokounmpo was ejected in a 120-118 win over Detroit, Griffin had promised to be more vocal with officials regarding hits on his superstar.
“I thought Giannis was getting hit quite a bit and voiced my opinion,” Griffin said. “Next time I’ll be a little more delicate. He’s such a great human being and doesn’t complain, has such respect for the referees. It is my responsibility to make sure he’s protected.”
Playing without All-Star Damian Lillard, sidelined by calf soreness, Milwaukee received a breathtaking performance from Antetokounmpo, who was three points shy of Michael Redd’s franchise record. Khris Middleton, who had 19 points and made a 3 at the final buzzer, missed a 3 that would have tied the score with 7 seconds left.
With 8.4 seconds to go and Indiana clinging to a one-point lead, Mathurin connected on two free throws to make it 124-121. Bruce Brown, who had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, sealed the win with two foul shots in the final seconds.
Chicago’s Zach LaVine had the previous high game in the NBA this season with 51 points against Detroit on Oct. 28 before Antetokounmpo’s performance.
The Pacers roared to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and led 38-24 at the end of the period on the strength of eight 3-pointers. Milwaukee climbed within 66-60 at halftime and pulled even at 71 on two free throws from Middleton with 9:32 left in the third.
The Bucks went ahead by as many as 10 in the final period and still led 117-108 with 5 minutes left.
Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in the first half, including 18 in the second quarter, and then 20 more in the third period. He reached 50 with 10:28 left on a layup assisted by Middleton’s over-the-top pass, prompting an Indiana timeout.
The two-time MVP had seen a dip in his scoring to start the season; he was averaging less than 25 points per game heading into Thursday’s game.
“I was just — my legs were feeling good,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was on balance. I feel strong. I feel like I could attack angles like I been in the past. I’ve been feeling like this the last three games. That means I’m kind of getting my rhythm back, so I’m kind of happy about that.”
Milwaukee shot 53% from the floor but made only 9-of-27 from distance.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
