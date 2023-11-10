News
Jason Kelce, Andrew Whitworth make hilarious Wieners Circle visit – NBC Chicago
Jason Kelce spent some free time in Chicago during his bye week indulging in some free insults with a side of fries at the city’s infamous Wieners Circle — and he brought a legendary guest with him.
Kelce and Thursday Night Football analyst Andrew Whitworth were spotted at the city’s rudest hot dog stand Wednesday night, just ahead of Thursday night’s Bears-Panthers matchup.
The Wieners Circle was prepared for their visit, changing their notable sign to read “Welcome the other Kelce brother,” according to images posted on social media.
The scene became the source of a flurry of social media videos showing the night as camera crews following Kelce and Whitworth through their taste test.
Even the popular employee behind the counter posted footage of the encounter.
Kelce has made plenty of headlines this week despite being off the field during Philadelphia’s bye week.
Most recently, news surfaced that he would be featured among People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” finalists.
Kelce himself has not posted a review on his Wieners Circle visit, however.
Parents of a terminally ill baby lose UK legal battle to bring her home
LONDON (AP) — A judge at Britain’s High Court ruled Wednesday that life support for a terminally ill 8-month-old baby should be withdrawn in a hospice or hospital, despite efforts by the infant’s parents and the Italian government to transport her to Italy for further treatment.
The parents of baby Indi Gregory, who has a rare metabolic disorder known as mitochondrial disease, have fought legal battles in a bid to continue life support for their child. But a judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully limit life-supporting invasive treatment, because continuing with the treatment would not be in the child’s best interests.
The legal tussle is the latest in a series of similar cases in Britain that saw doctors and parents spar over the treatment of terminally ill children and the respective rights and responsibilities of parents and medical professionals.
In a written ruling, Justice Robert Peel said he accepted the evidence of medical specialists at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham arguing that treatment for Indi should be withdrawn in a hospice or hospital.
The baby’s parents had hoped to fly Indi to Italy — where the Vatican’s pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesu, has offered to care for her — or failing that bring the infant home for end-of-life care.
But Justice Peel ruled it was “too dangerous” to send the baby home “given the clinical complications.”
“There are a number of factors which render extubation and palliative care at the family home all but impossible, and certainly contrary to (Indi’s) best interests,” he said.
He had already ruled that a transfer to Italy would not be in the baby’s best interests, and Court of Appeal judges have backed that decision.
The campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting Indi’s parents, said the parents plan to appeal the ruling. The group also said that the Italian hospital’s general manager, who has been appointed as Indi’s guardian, was seeking an urgent meeting with the Queen’s Medical Center Wednesday.
Britain’s National Health Service says there is no current cure for mitochondrial disease, which means a patient’s cells aren’t able to produce enough energy to operate properly. The fatal disease has caused progressive brain damage in baby Indi, leaving her totally dependent on life support, according to evidence presented to the High Court in London.
Justice Peel has said his decision was based on findings that Indi was critically ill, had no prospect of improvement and an “extremely limited quality of life,” combined with evidence that she experienced frequent pain as a result of her treatment.
His decision has not changed despite offers from the Italian government this week to airlift Indi to the Vatican hospital and pay for any treatment in Italy. The Italian government has also granted Indi citizenship to help facilitate her transport and treatment.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said Monday she would “do what I can do to defend (Indi’s) life” and “defend the right of her mamma and papa to do all that they can for her.”
But Peel said a letter from the Vatican hospital provided little detail about the proposed treatment for Indi, and there was no evidence that experimental treatments would improve her quality of life. Instead, he said continuation of treatment would “perpetuate a high level of pain and suffering” for the baby.
Dean Gregory, Indi’s father, said it was “disgraceful” for doctors and British courts to ignore the offer from Italy’s government.
“As a father I have never asked or begged for anything in my life, but I am now begging the British government to please help prevent our daughter’s life from being taken away,” he said in a statement released through Christian Concern.
In recent years Britain’s judges and doctors have repeatedly come under criticism from Christian groups and others, including politicians in Italy and Poland, for upholding decisions to end life support for terminally ill children when that conflicts with the parents’ wishes.
Under British law, the key test in such cases is whether a proposed treatment is in the best interests of the child.
What to know as Hawks, Magic meet in 2023 NBA Mexico City Game
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are set to tip off the NBA’s 32nd game in Mexico City on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
Here’s what to know about both teams before the matchup:
The Hawks: Atlanta — winners of four of its last five games — is making its first appearance in Mexico City. The Trae Young-led squad is trying to regain the pace they set a few years ago when they reached the conference finals. So far, so decent under Quin Snyder in his first full season as coach.
Snyder’s main task right now is giving Young some efficiency tips. The former All-Star guard is coming off a subpar season in that regard, and once again is struggling, shooting 33.6% overall and 27.3% on 3-pointers.
But there is better news: Jalen Johnson. His scoring and rebounding averages are up significantly, and he has surprised as the replacement for the departed John Collins. Also, Dejounte Murray looks frisky at both ends.
What they’re saying: “Basketball is a global game. To have a chance to play in Mexico where there is a passion for basketball and where there is a G League team, it’s an opportunity to continue to embrace the game worldwide.” — Hawks coach Quin Snyder
“I’ve been (to Mexico) to visit. I haven’t been to Mexico City, though, so that’s going to be a first. I’m looking forward to going over there (to) try to put on a show and win over there. From what I hear, it’s a lot of energy and excitement around (Mexico City) when it comes to basketball.” — Hawks guard Trae Young
The Magic: Orlando is no stranger to Mexico City and will technically be considered the home team. The Magic appear to be progressing and showing signs of staying afloat, especially if they continue to play defense. They rank No. 4 in defensive rating entering Thursday.
Reigning Kia Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero has been turnover-plagued this season but still productive. He’s averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his last three games.
The logjam at guard eventually needs to be sorted out, probably at the trade deadline. Until then, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris will do for now. First-round pick Anthony Black, as a result, must wait his turn.
What they’re saying: “I think it’s so amazing for our league, for everyone involved in basketball — fans or parts of organizations. I think it’s so great that we continue to use basketball as a way to bring people together, to celebrate each other, to celebrate the beauty of the game.” — Magic coach Jamahl Mosley
“I think (the game) is growing and becoming a very global game. You see it in our players in the NBA and just how balanced it is. So, the chance to go over there and play in front of a different crowd and really spread the game and spread the joy is something we’re all excited about.” — Magic guard Jalen Suggs
How to watch: Fans in the U.S. can tune in on NBA TV at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live in Mexico on ESPN, Star+ and Channel 9-TUDN at 8:30 p.m. ET. It is also available domestically and internationally on NBA League Pass via the NBA App. Fans can reach the game in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.
G League: The Mexico City Capitanes will host the Osceola Magic on Friday, Nov. 10 as part of the NBA G League’s Showcase Cup schedule.
Past Mexico City Games
Here is a complete list of regular-season NBA games played in Mexico City.
1997: Mavericks 108, Rockets 106
2014: Rockets 113, Timberwolves 101
2015: Celtics 114, Kings 97
2016: Mavericks 113, Suns 108
2017: Nets 100, Thunder 95
2017: Heat 101, Nets 89
2018: Magic 97, Bulls 91
2018: Magic 96, Jazz 89
2019: Spurs 121, Suns 119 (OT)
2019: Mavericks 122, Pistons 111
2022: Heat 111, Spurs 101
High Schooler Tags Enormous East-Texas Buck That Should Set a New State Record
For three years, Rickey Brewer had hunted a true giant on the 15,000-acre Red River Army Depot near Texarkana in East Texas. He had the big non-typical in bow range last October, but never got a clear shot opportunity. So, this year, he put his daughter in position to kill the 31-point buck. With a green score of around 240 inches, it stands to set a new state record for the highest-scoring whitetail ever killed by a youth hunter.
“I’ve been watching that buck on trail cameras for years,” says Rickey, who works on the base and has hunted there since he was young. “That day with my daughter, the weather was terrible—drizzling rain, chilly. But I knew the buck was there. So, we went to the stand about 2 p.m. It was thundering.”
The weather on the afternoon of Oct. 29 didn’t bother Brewer’s 14-year-old daughter, Reili, who climbed into the ladder stand while her dad sat on the ground. The spot was in a hardwood bottom with plenty of oak trees dropping acorns, and Rickey blind grunted and rattled to try and draw the enormous buck into gun range.
“We rattled in four different bucks that day [Oct. 29], and Reili passed them all, holding out for the giant buck,” Rickey tells Outdoor Life. “She wasn’t going to shoot anything else.”
He was willing to wait on the buck partly because he knew they were in a relatively unpressured zone. It was still Texas’ youth season, and the Red River Army Depot has limited public access. (The only people allowed to hunt the army base are military personnel, veterans, base employees, policemen, teachers, and service officials.)
Read Next: Eighth Grader Arrows a 238-Inch Buck, Likely the Biggest Non-Typical Ever Killed by a Youth Hunter in Kentucky
Rickey also knew the buck was still in the area. He’d gotten trail cam photos of the buck during daytime in the few days leading up to their hunt, and the hardwood bottom offered plenty of forage and cover. All he had to do, apparently, was walk away. At 6:20 that evening, he decided to return to his truck to warm up since Reili was wearing his rain gear.
“I hadn’t been gone five minutes when I heard her shoot,” Rickey says. “Immediately she called me and was screaming and hollering, ‘Daddy, I shot the big one!’”
Rickey took off running 400 yards back to the stand as fast as he could.
“It was pouring rain, and I was soaking wet and cold when Dad left for his truck,” says Reili, a high school freshman. “A few minutes later I looked up and there was the buck, walking down a trail eating acorns. When he stepped behind a tree, I raised my rifle, put the crosshairs on his shoulder, and squeezed he trigger.”
Reili made the shot from 40 yards, using a bolt-action Savage rifle chambered in .350 Legend. The buck only made it a few feet before dropping.
After field dressing the buck, they called the base’s hunt coordinator, who helped haul the buck out of the muddy woods with his truck. The buck weighed 160 pounds dressed and they aged it around 5.5 years old.
It’s massive, non-typical rack has 31 points—29 of which are scorable—and Rickey says his taxidermist gave it a green score of 238 1/8 inches. If those numbers hold through the 60-day drying period, it’ll shatter the current Texas youth record, which sits at 209 inches.
