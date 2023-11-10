News
Live updates from NASA CRS-29 resupply launch to ISS
Updates: Following is live coverage of the 8:28 p.m. EDT Thursday liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule on NASA’s CRS-29 resupply mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Welcome to tonight’s FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team live coverage of NASA’s 29th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX is targeting 8:28 p.m. EDT to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. An uncrewed Dragon capsule will deliver more than 6,500 pounds of crew supplies, equipment and science experiments into low-Earth orbit to the ISS.
This CRS-29 mission will also carry a small science experiment created by the self-nicknamed “Bacteria Boys” of Pinecrest Academy Space Coast in Viera. This team of five eighth graders is sending horseshoe crab blood to the ISS to study whether it can detect E. coli bacteria in microgravity.
Teams with NASA and SpaceX completed the launch readiness review — the final major review before launch — on Wednesday afternoon.
SpaceX Falcon 9 booster lands
Update 8:36 p.m. EDT: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, wrapping up its second flight.
Liftoff!
Update 8:28 p.m. EDT: SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on NASA’s 29th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.
After stage separation, the first-stage booster should land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in 7 minutes, 36 seconds — listen for sonic booms!
NASA’s SpaceX Falcon 9 launch coming up
Update 8:18 p.m. EDT: Ten minutes before SpaceX’s scheduled 8:28 p.m. EDT Falcon 9 launch, the countdown appears to be proceeding as planned. Fueling is well underway at pad 39A.
A list of key SpaceX countdown milestones. T-minus:
- 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.
- 5 minutes: Dragon capsule transitions to internal power.
- 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.
- 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.
- 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.
- 0 seconds: Falcon 9 liftoff.
NASA launch has 100% ‘go’ weather
Update 8:07 p.m. EDT: In a rarity, the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron now calls for 100% favorable conditions for the upcoming 8:28 p.m. EDT launch.
The squadron’s original forecast, which was issued Wednesday, pegged those odds at 95%.
SpaceX Falcon 9 fueling is now underway
Update 7:57 p.m. EDT: Visual cues indicate Falcon 9 fueling procedures are now underway at pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, though neither SpaceX nor NASA has made an official announcement.
Dragon capsule carrying ‘Bacteria Boys’ experiment
Update 7:34 p.m. EDT: Packed inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule is a science experiment using horseshoe crab blood that was devised by the “Bacteria Boys” of Pinecrest Academy Space Coast in Viera.
The eighth graders on the team are Evan Ireland, Connor Santore, Eric DiStasi, Liam Hauser and Luke Costa. The Bacteria Boys were among 12,859 students who submitted proposals via the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
SSEP judges received 2,261 proposals, narrowed the field to 112 finalists, and eventually chose 39 experiments, the ISS National Laboratory reported.
SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule facts
Update 7:15 p.m. EDT: The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is loaded with 6,505 pounds of cargo en route to the ISS. That sum includes science investigations (2,231 pounds), crew supplies (1,501 pounds), vehicle hardware (1,082 pounds), spacewalk equipment (106 pounds) and computer resources (101 pounds), NASA reported.
After a roughly 32-hour flight, the Dragon cargo spacecraft will arrive at the orbiting outpost and autonomously dock about 5:20 a.m. EDT Saturday, SpaceX reported.
SpaceX: Listen for sonic booms
Update 6:59 p.m. EDT: SpaceX officials have announced the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster should land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station about eight minutes after the 8:28 p.m. EDT liftoff.
“There is the possibility that residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee County counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions,” SpaceX media relations personnel said via email.
Space Force: 95% odds of ‘go’ weather
The Space Force 45th Weather Squadron has issued a highly favorable forecast with a 95% chance of favorable launch conditions.
Scattered cumulus and altostratus clouds should dot the sky above Cape Canaveral, with a temperature of 71.
“High resolution model guidance indicates some coastal showers may be rounding the warm waters of the Gulf Stream Thursday evening, but activity should stay low-topped and far enough away to be of any (lightning) concern,” the squadron’s forecast said.
“With the altostratus deck expected to be thinner and higher in the atmosphere, thick clouds are no longer a concern for the initial launch window. The weather continues to trend very favorably for an initial launch attempt,” the forecast said.
NASA and SpaceX launched the CRS-28 resupply mission to the orbiting space station in June from the Cape.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to fly science to ISS
This ISS resupply mission’s cargo will include NASA’s Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal, or ILLUMA-T.
After this laser terminal is mounted on the ISS exterior, this device should relay data from the space station to Earth 10 to 100 times faster than today’s radio-frequency communications systems, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reports. The payload measures about the size of a refrigerator.
During an Oct. 26 NASA teleconference, Meg Everett, deputy program scientist for the ISS Program at Johnson Space Center, sketched a brief overview of microgravity research that will launch aboard the Dragon spacecraft. Key experiments will study:
⬤ Reproductive health in female mice.
“We will look at the function of the ovaries during flight and after flight. And we will look at some of the hormone receptors and some hormone signaling that will give us indication of the effects of microgravity on reproductive function,” Everett said.
More:See how SpaceX’s Starlink is driving record rocket launches on Florida’s Space Coast
⬤ Aquamembrane-3, a water filtration system using aquaporin proteins.
“These proteins are found in every living cell membrane naturally. And they’re naturally really good and strong water filters,” Everett said.
“So if we are able to use this naturally occurring protein to improve our water filtration systems, both in space or even here on Earth — in remote environments or highly polluted streams, and areas like that — we can really improve our water filtration systems, reduce wastewater volumes, and also improve our recycling capabilities,” she said.
⬤ Gaucho Lung, which simulates treatments for respiratory distress syndromes using gel-coated tubes filled with fluids.
“We’re hoping that being able to do this work in this new microgravity environment will provide better information on how we can deliver drugs to these different disease populations and really benefit health here on Earth,” Everett said.
For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.
Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected]. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1
Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.
North Carolina transfer Tyler Nickel contributes 20 minutes, 12 points in first game as a Hokie
Over the offseason, Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young attacked the portal as he reshaped the Hokies basketball roster. One of the key pieces Young brought in was Tyler Nickel, a Virginia native who spent his first college season on campus at North Carolina.
The former four-star recruit and decorated high school prospect played 20 minutes off the bench in Virginia Tech’s opening game on Monday night, recording 12 points and seven rebounds in his first action as a Hokie.
Former top prosecutor for Baltimore convicted in perjury case tied to purchase of Florida homes
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore was convicted on Thursday of charges that she lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, using the money to buy two Florida homes.
A federal jury convicted former Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby of two counts of perjury after a trial that started Monday.
Mosby served two terms as state’s attorney for Baltimore. A federal grand jury indicted her on perjury charges before a Democratic primary challenger defeated her last year.
James Wyda, a lawyer for Mosby, declined to comment, citing a gag order.
The maximum prison sentence for each count of perjury is five years, said a statement from U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron’s office. “We respect the jury’s verdict and remain steadfastly committed to our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, protect the civil rights of all Americans, and safeguard public property,” he said.
Mosby gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody in 2015, which was Mosby’s first year in office. His death led to riots and protests in the city. None of the officers were convicted.
Mosby declined to testify before her attorneys rested their case on Wednesday. After the verdict, she said, “I’m blessed” as she left the courthouse and entered a waiting car.
Mosby also faces separate charges of mortgage fraud. A trial date for those charges hasn’t been set.
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Mosby withdrew $90,000 from Baltimore city’s deferred compensation plan. She received her full salary, about $250,000 that year.
Mosby’s 2022 indictment accused her of improperly accessing retirement funds by falsely claiming that the pandemic harmed a travel-oriented business that she had formed. She used the withdrawals as down payments to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.
Prosecutors argued that Mosby wasn’t entitled to access the funds under provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. They said her business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, had no clients or revenue and didn’t sustain any “adverse financial consequences” from the pandemic.
“This case is about a lawyer and a public servant who placed her own selfish interests above the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney told jurors on Monday during the trial’s opening statements.
Mosby made separate withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 from the city retirement plan. Prosecutors say the money in the account is held in trust and belongs to the city until a plan participant is eligible to make a withdrawal.
One of Mosby’s lawyers said she was legally entitled to withdraw the money and spend it however she wanted. Mosby told the truth when she certified on paperwork that the pandemic devastated her business, said federal public defender James Wyda.
During the trial’s closing arguments, Wyda said Mosby spent time and money to start a business designed to help “women of color” in business to travel to retreats.
“You know the world stopped when the pandemic hit” in 2020, Wyda told jurors. “What company or business associated with the pandemic didn’t stop when the global pandemic hit?”
A. Scott Bolden, a lawyer who initially represented Mosby but later withdrew from the case, has described the charges as “bogus” and claimed the case is “rooted in personal, political and racial animus.”
During her tenure as state’s attorney, Mosby received national recognition for her progressive policies and became a lightning rod for criticism from those who thought she went too far. Among other high-profile decisions, Mosby stopped prosecuting certain low-level crimes, a practice her successor has reversed.
U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby agreed to move Mosby’s trial from Baltimore to Greenbelt, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C.
Mosby’s attorneys argued that she couldn’t get a fair trial in Baltimore after years of negative media coverage. Prosecutors opposed the venue change, saying Mosby had sought and encouraged coverage of the case. ___ This story has been updated to remove an incorrect quote from Marilyn Mosby. A previous version of this story quoted her as saying “I don’t know what else to say,” when she actually said “I have nothing else to say.”
___
Associated Press writer Lea Skene in Baltimore contributed to this report.
How to watch tonight’s Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on Thursday Night Football
The Carolina Panthers face the Chicago Bears today on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a rough season for both teams. Panthers superstar rookie quarterback Bryce Young has scored just one career NFL victory. Things aren’t much better for the Bears, who are 2-7 coming into Week 10. Bears QB Justin Fields will sit out for the fourth straight game. Un-drafted rookie Tyson Bagent will step in hopes of delivering some much needed optimism to the beleaguered Bears team.’
Which team will come out tonight on TNF? You’ve got to watch the game to find out. Here’s how to do just that.
How and when to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game
The Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears will be played Thursday, Nov. 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).
The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The game will be broadcast on local TV affiliates in Charlotte, NC and Chicago.
Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football store
If you’re waiting for today’s game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football store. Every week, Amazon updates the store with the best fan gear and gift ideas for fans of the two teams playing.
This week, the Amazon TNF store is filled to the brim with the best Carolina Panthers fan gear and the best Chicago Bears fan gear you can buy through the retailer, including jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more. Tap the button below to head directly to the Thursday Night Football store page on Amazon.
Are tickets for the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game available?
Though kickoff is less than 24 hours away, there are still tickets for the game available at Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Tap the button below to score tickets to see the game at Soldier Field in person.
Can you watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game without Amazon Prime?
Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to watch today’s game, unless the Chicago Bears or Carolina Panthers are local to you. The game will be broadcast over local TV affiliates in those markets.
In addition to TNF, this season’s Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 — Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets — will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.
Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.
Watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on your phone with NFL+
If you want to catch this game on your phone — and all the amazing football ahead this season — check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.
Top features of NFL+:
- You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.
- NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.
- Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it’s a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.
2023 NFL Season Week 10 Schedule
The 2023 NFL Season Week 10 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, Nov. 12
- Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network live from Germany)
- Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)
- Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1: 00 p.m. (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- NY Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
- Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
- New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 13
- Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)
Storylines we’re following this season
Important dates to remember:
- The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.
- Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.
- Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.
What happens in Vegas… Toward the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr before trading him to the New Orleans Saints. Signing former Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo brought hope to Vegas, Jimmy’s Super Bowl experience a bonus for long-suffered Raiders fans. Last week after the team’s 3-5 start, owner Marc Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels, fired GM Dave Ziegler and benched Garoppolo. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams had previously expressed his disappointment In his production. The Raiders started rookie Aiden O’Connell in Week 9, and the team scored a 30-6 win over the NY Giants. That gave the Raiders a 4-5 record coming into Week 10. That doesn’t bode well for Garoppolo fans, but gives the Raiders a much needed boost halfway into the season.
WAGs in the stands: Pop princess Taylor Swift’s very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made being a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes) cool again. Not since supermodel Gisele Bündchen first starting dating former husband Tom Brady has an athlete’s partner garnered so much attention. But with Olympian Simone Biles in the stands (her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers) and Bills QB Josh Allen dating Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld, what’s happening in the stands this season is getting as much attention as the game on the field.
Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 440 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Halfway through the 2023 NFL, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 7-2 coming into Week 10 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they’re establishing themselves as a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those chants into reality.
