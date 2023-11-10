Minnesota city is believed to be the first in the US to elect a Somali American as mayor





Match ends, Astana 0, Ballkani 0.

Second Half ends, Astana 0, Ballkani 0.

Substitution, Ballkani. Armend Thaçi replaces Almir Kryeziu.

Substitution, Ballkani. Bleart Tolaj replaces Lorenc Trashi.

Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksa Amanovic (Astana).

Corner, Astana. Conceded by Lumbardh Dellova.

Attempt missed. Abat Aymbetov (Astana) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marin Tomasov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Astana. Conceded by Lumbardh Dellova.

Attempt blocked. Stjepan Loncar (Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marin Tomasov.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Arbër Potoku (Ballkani).

Attempt blocked. Elkhan Astanov (Astana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksa Amanovic.

Foul by Edvin Kuc (Ballkani).

Kamo Hovhannisyan (Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution, Astana. Zarko Tomasevic replaces Abzal Beisebekov.

Substitution, Astana. Elkhan Astanov replaces Fabien Ourega.

Attempt saved. Albin Berisha (Ballkani) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gentrit Halili.

Attempt blocked. Gentrit Halili (Ballkani) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arbër Potoku with a cross.

Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Stjepan Loncar.

Substitution, Ballkani. Albin Berisha replaces Walid Hamidi.

Abzal Beisebekov (Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Abzal Beisebekov (Astana).

Substitution, Astana. Stjepan Loncar replaces Islambek Kuat.

Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Josip Condric.

Attempt saved. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Walid Hamidi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandr Marochkin (Astana).

Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abat Aymbetov (Astana).

Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).

Attempt missed. Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edvin Kuc with a headed pass.

Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).

Attempt missed. Edvin Kuc (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nazmi Gripshi.

Foul by Gentrit Halili (Ballkani).

Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Almir Kryeziu.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Walid Hamidi (Ballkani).

Attempt missed. Abat Aymbetov (Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Ebong.

Foul by Walid Hamidi (Ballkani).

Islambek Kuat (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lumbardh Dellova (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abat Aymbetov (Astana).

Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Islambek Kuat (Astana).

Attempt blocked. Aleksa Amanovic (Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abzal Beisebekov.

Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani).

Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Edvin Kuc (Ballkani).

Substitution, Astana. Abat Aymbetov replaces Dembo Darboe.

Attempt missed. Max Ebong (Astana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Islambek Kuat (Astana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabien Ourega.

Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marin Tomasov (Astana).

Attempt missed. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abzal Beisebekov (Astana).

Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Second Half begins Astana 0, Ballkani 0.

First Half ends, Astana 0, Ballkani 0.

Attempt blocked. Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arbër Potoku.

Aleksa Amanovic (Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksa Amanovic (Astana).

Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani).

Josip Condric (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ballkani. Conceded by Max Ebong.

Gentrit Halili (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana).

Foul by Edvin Kuc (Ballkani).

Max Ebong (Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Lorenc Trashi (Ballkani) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Walid Hamidi.

Corner, Astana. Conceded by Walid Hamidi.

Corner, Astana. Conceded by Enea Koliçi.

Attempt saved. Aleksa Amanovic (Astana) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Timur Dosmagambetov with a cross.

Corner, Astana. Conceded by Nazmi Gripshi.

Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Ballkani).

Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani).

Dembo Darboe (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arbër Potoku.

Attempt blocked. Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Qëndrim Zyba.

Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).

Attempt missed. Max Ebong (Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marin Tomasov.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Ballkani).

Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandr Marochkin (Astana).

Walid Hamidi (Ballkani) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Walid Hamidi (Ballkani).

Fabien Ourega (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Ebong (Astana).

Foul by Nazmi Gripshi (Ballkani).

Max Ebong (Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lorenc Trashi (Ballkani) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana).

Walid Hamidi (Ballkani) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksa Amanovic (Astana).

Attempt missed. Marin Tomasov (Astana) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Attempt missed. Almir Kryeziu (Ballkani) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Walid Hamidi.





First Half begins.





Lineups are announced and players are warming up.