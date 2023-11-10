News
Panthers building around Bryce Young, Brian Burns with no regrets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re into revisionist history, then the backdrop to Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video) is for you.
That’s because of the second-guessing Carolina is facing for a trade it made with the Bears and a trade they didn’t make with the Los Angeles Rams.
In March, the Panthers traded their 2023 first-round (No. 9) and second-round (61) picks, their 2024 first-round pick (currently No. 2) and receiver DJ Moore (their 2018 first-rounder) to the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick so they could draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
And prior to last season’s trade deadline, they turned down two first-round picks (2024, 2025) from the Rams for outside linebacker Brian Burns.
That Carolina is 1-7, Young has an NFL-worst 29.5 Total QBR, and Moore’s 735 receiving yards with the Bears rank sixth in the NFL, makes the organization an easy target.
But the Panthers aren’t looking back, even though they haven’t replaced Moore with a genuine No. 1 receiver to help Young and an offense that ranks 27th in scoring with 17.5 points a game, and trading Burns, who will miss Thursday’s game with a concussion, would have given them more draft capital to build out their roster.
“He’s a great player, but when you find your quarterback you’ve got to go all in — and you can’t look back,” coach Frank Reich said of including Moore in the deal to get Young. “That’s part of the business that stinks, but you’re taking steps to build a championship franchise, and getting your quarterback is a big deal.”
Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer still believe in the plan they devised when they traded with Chicago, even though the current season hasn’t gone as planned, partly due to a rash of injuries that has led to 13 players currently being on injured reserve.
The blueprint calls for the Panthers to add around Young and Burns in free agency, with a projected $42 million in cap space, and via the draft with their remaining six picks (their own second-rounder, their own third-rounder, their own fourth-rounder, San Francisco’s fifth-rounder, Tennessee’s fifth-rounder and Arizona’s sixth-rounder).
“You know, you just look to build a team, and it starts with your quarterback,” Reich said. “[Young’s] our guy. We have a blueprint in our mind of how we build that team. What are the pieces? On offense and defense there are more valued positions and you’re trying to get your best players in value positions.
“We want to stick to that blueprint. We know some of that is going to take time.”
While they feel good about valued positions like quarterback and pass-rusher with Young and Burns, one they need to fill is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, preferably with speed, to play alongside veteran Adam Thielen and help take Young’s progress to another level.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 1 pick in 2020) improved greatly his second season after they added Ja’Marr Chase (No. 5 pick in 2021) to play alongside Tee Higgins. The same for Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles after they acquired A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, (No. 10 pick in 2021), and for Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills after they acquired Stefon Diggs.
The Panthers understand that. They went after the Bengals’ Higgins and elite receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline, according to an NFL front office source with knowledge of discussions, but neither team was willing to deal.
They also made a run at Washington Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat, to pair up with Burns, but he was traded to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.
The Panthers still plan to sign Burns to a long-term deal because the organization remains adamant the 25-year-old is a rare find and somebody who can’t easily be replaced with draft picks.
That five teams — including the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter — approached Carolina about Burns before this year’s trade deadline shows his value.
According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Carolina and Burns were far apart before negotiations were put on hold in September. If a new deal can’t be reached, the team will use the franchise tag during the offseason to secure him.
“He is one of the most dominant pass-rushers [in the NFL],” Fitterer said during training camp of Burns, who currently leads the team with five sacks. “The sky is the limit for him.”
Fitterer’s focus is on adding another pass-rusher in free agency to play opposite Burns. Among those who could be targets as free agents are Jacksonville’s Josh Allen and Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter.
One NFL executive, who talked on the condition of anonymity, understood the decision to pass on the pair of first-round draft picks and keep Burns.
“Those 1s could be used to help build around the young quarterback, but having a highly productive pass-rusher like Brian Burns is what every team looks for,” he said.
And finding elite pass-rushers such as Burns, whom the Panthers took with the No. 16 overall pick in 2019, isn’t easy. That’s why the Rams were offering so much last season and why five teams approached the Panthers this season, though it never got serious. And for that, Reich is appreciative.
“I am really, really happy that Brian Burns is still here,” he said. “He’s elite in every way.”
The same NFL executive also agreed it’s too early to judge Carolina on the decision to draft Young.
“With these young quarterbacks you have to exercise patience,” he said. “The overreaction after [eight] games is the easy thing to do.”
The overreaction has intensified because C.J. Stroud, taken No. 2 by the Houston Texans (4-4), is having a Rookie of the Year-type season with 14 touchdowns to only one interception. And it ramped up even more Sunday when Young had two pick-sixes in a loss and Stroud threw for an NFL-rookie record 470 yards plus five touchdowns in a win.
Reich never blinked, reiterating that the reasons Carolina traded with Chicago to get the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner haven’t changed.
Revisionist history buffs might argue Carolina could have had one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class among USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders had it held onto its 2024 first-rounder. Williams, in particular, could be special.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper suggested Williams would have a higher grade than any quarterback from last year’s class.
Again, Reich isn’t looking back, even as the losses seen by the outside world seem to outweigh the improvements he sees. As much as he would have liked to have hung on to Moore, he believes the long-term value of getting Young will pay off.
“Those are the really hard decisions,” Reich said. “When you find the quarterback you want, you have to be willing to make that deal.”
Germany to withdraw Patriot air defence units from Poland
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is set to end the deployment of three Patriot air defence units to Poland after almost a year, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday, confirming earlier plans.
Together with the Patriot systems, some 300 German soldiers have also been based in the Polish town of Zamosc, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since the start of the year to protect the southern town and its crucial railway link to Ukraine.
The deployment was triggered by a stray Ukrainian missile that struck the Polish village of Przewodow in the region last November, in an incident that raised fears of the war in Ukraine spilling over the border.
The German ministry had said in August that the deployment was unlikely to extend beyond the end of this year as the Patriots would either be needed for use by NATO’s rapid reaction response force in 2024 or would have to undergo maintenance.
The German soldiers will wrap up their operations on Friday and start redeploying from next week, the ministry said.
“I am very happy about the friendly and appreciative reception our soldiers in Zamosc were granted by the Polish military and the people living there,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.
Relations between Germany and Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party have been strained over a range of topics – from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Warsaw.
Poland appears to be headed for a change of government after an October 15 election in which PiS won the most seats in the lower house of parliament but fell short of a majority. All other parties have ruled out forming a coalition with it.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Gareth Jones)
The IRS Is Cracking Down on These High-Income Earners. Are You One of Them?
The IRS recently announced a major tax enforcement initiative that will increase scrutiny on high-income earners, partnerships and people with foreign bank accounts. The agency said the effort would “restore fairness to [the] tax system” by focusing on wealthy taxpayers who have seen sharp declines in audit rates over the past decade.
A financial advisor can help you assess your audit risks and potential tax liabilities. Speak with an advisor today.
Targeting Million-Dollar Earners With Large Tax Debts
At the center of the IRS crackdown are individuals who report over $1 million in income and have more than $250,000 in recognized tax debt. In its Sept. 8 announcement, the agency said it has identified 1,600 taxpayers fitting these criteria who collectively owe hundreds of millions in unpaid taxes.
The IRS described plans to use specialized revenue officers concentrating solely on collecting from these high-end delinquent accounts starting in fiscal year 2024. For those who fall into this segment, expect the IRS to come knocking as early as next year.
The news follows an injection of billions of dollars into the IRS budget from the Inflation Reduction Act. The agency says the added funding will pay the cost of collecting more from wealthy tax cheats, while maintaining low audit rates for people earning less than $400,000 a year. Another goal is to reduce or limit audits of moderate- and low-income taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
AI-Powered Large Partnership Audits
The IRS is also significantly expanding examinations of large partnership tax returns. Because their complexity overwhelmed the tax collection agency’s resources and ability to analyze them, these returns have received limited scrutiny historically, according to the IRS. Audit rates for these large partnerships have also declined in recent years as the agency’s funding and staff have shrunk.
By the end of September, the agency plans to change that by opening audits of 75 of the biggest partnerships in the U.S., each with over $10 billion in assets. In October, the IRS will also begin mailing compliance notices to 500 partnerships for unexplained discrepancies in their balance sheets that could potentially trigger audits if not addressed.
The IRS plan calls for using artificial intelligence to analyze these complex returns. The idea is to employ machine learning to detect anomalies and more accurately target non-compliant returns for audit. This, the agency says, will enable more efficient use of limited IRS exam resources on detailed exams of complex partnership returns.
IRS statements on this new initiative stress that it won’t affect taxpayers with moderate and lower incomes. However, no matter what your income, if you hold partnership interests, especially in a large private equity fund, hedge fund or real estate partnership, you may be affected by the new enforcement.
Increased Enforcement on Foreign Financial Accounts
The IRS is also expanding enforcement for failure to disclose foreign bank and financial accounts. By law, you must file a foreign bank account report (FBAR) separately from your return if you have over $10,000 in offshore accounts.
The IRS found filing discrepancies indicating potential non-compliance among hundreds of taxpayers with average account balances exceeding $1.4 million. The agency is planning to audit the most serious FBAR offenders in 2024.
If you have any foreign accounts or assets, pay close attention to FBAR filing obligations. The IRS intends to have more sophisticated means on hand to identify unreported foreign holdings. Penalties for willful failures to disclose required information can be stiff.
Bottom Line
This IRS is expanding its enforcement efforts on high-income taxpayers and large partnerships for which audit rates have plunged over the past decade. If you earn over $1 million, hold interests in major partnerships or have foreign financial accounts, you may be in the IRS’ crosshairs. Even taxpayers who previously have avoided audits may now attract scrutiny from a more endowed IRS. Now more than ever, it’s advisable to tap into qualified tax advice, be proactive about compliance and respond quickly, accurately and completely to any IRS notices in order to minimize potential penalties and interest.
Tax Planning Tips
-
A financial advisor with tax expertise can be a helpful partner in your financial journey. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
-
If you’re a DIY tax filer, picking the right software to file your return is essential. SmartAsset has examined the options and compiled a list of the best software for different kinds of filers.
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Pgiam, ©iStock.com/emmgunn
The post The IRS Is Cracking Down on These High-Income Earners. Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Bonnaroo announces early bird presale, shares statement on price increase for 2024
Bonnaroo returns to Manchester, TN for its 2024 edition on June 13-16, and they’ve announced the early-bird “Troo Roo” presale, which they say is “your chance to get tickets at the lowest possible price” before the lineup is announced. It begins on Thursday, November 16 at 10 AM CT.
The festival has also shared a statement explaining that they’ve raised ticket prices for 2024. “Bonnaroo is incredibly important to each and every one of us who works to make it happen each year, and we know how special this experience is to you,” it reads. “We are proud of this community that we have built together. In the spirit of the Roo community and communication, we wanted to give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale.”
The statement continues:
Ticket prices are going to look different this year, and here’s why:
When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront – the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax.
For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. This increase will still be far less than inflation over that time. The cost of producing this magical world has increased and our goal is to be as transparent with you as possible. To continue to deliver the quality experience you have come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly.
The Farm is truly the most magical place on Earth and 2024 is going to be an incredible year. We can’t wait to see you next summer!
